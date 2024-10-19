13-6 now
Mets vs. Dodgers score: Pete Alonso leads offensive outburst as New York stays alive, forces NLCS Game 6
The Mets exploded for 12 runs with their season on the line Friday night
The New York Mets staved off elimination on Friday, winning NLCS Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers by a 12-6 final. The Mets forced Game 6, but they still trail the best-of-seven series, 3-2. The Mets continued the theme of blowouts in this series. All five games have been decided by at least four runs, and there has not been a single lead change.
The Mets and Dodgers will now have Saturday off for travel purposes before reconvening in Los Angeles on Sunday night for Game 6. The Dodgers will have their second chance to win their first pennant since 2020.
The Mets, who had lost their first two home games in this series, received an offensive outburst from a lineup that had been too quiet to date. The Dodgers, meanwhile, seemed more concerned with preserving their best relievers for Sunday's scheduled bullpen game than putting a foot wholly forward toward winning Game 5 once the Mets jumped out in front over the course of the early innings.
For more on New York's victory on Friday, here are five things to know.
1. Mets' offense wakes up
Entering Friday, the Mets had been plagued throughout this series by an underperforming lineup. Only two of their seven players with double-digit at-bats had a higher OPS than .700: Mark Vientos and Francisco Lindor. Conversely, both Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso checked in under .500.
The Mets made a few lineup tweaks entering Game 5 by installing Jeff McNeil and Jesse Winker in place of Jose Iglesias and J.D. Martinez, but those tweaks weren't responsible for New York's offensive outburst. (Though McNeil did hit two sacrifice flies) Instead, it was many of the Mets' regulars finally getting themselves back into gear.
Alonso opened the game's scoring with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first on a Jack Flaherty pitch that, frankly, probably should not have resulted in a home run:
The aforementioned Lindor, meanwhile, was one of five Mets to collect multiple hits, alongside Alonso, Winker, Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez. In all, New York received at least one hit from six of its nine starters, which explains how the Mets were able to string together a five-run third inning that broke the game open early.
The Dodgers, to their credit, would reduce the lead to four runs in the sixth. Outfielder Andy Pages hit two home runs, the first in his postseason career. Nevertheless, the Mets offense provided more than enough on Friday to secure the win.
2. Dodgers prioritize bullpen preservation
As we noted in the introduction, the Dodgers didn't seem too interested in burning through their "A" bullpen on Friday night. Contrariwise, they seemed content to let this one get away so that they could have a well-rested relief corps for Sunday's game, a contest in which they intend to employ a Johnny Wholestaff operation.
Although Flaherty didn't perform well from the jump, manager Dave Roberts was content to let him complete three innings. The damage? Eight runs on eight hits and four walks.
When Roberts did lift Flaherty, he turned the game over to Brent Honeywell Jr. Honeywell pitched 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs of his own, before Anthony Banda got the final out in the eighth. It's unclear if any outcome shy of an injury or an absolute drubbing would've nudged Roberts toward using another reliever.
Essentially punting on a playoff game, no matter the early deficit, is certainly a risky strategy. We'll see if Roberts and the Dodgers are vindicated come Sunday.
3. Another NLCS blowout
Here's a stat for you: four of the seven games decided by five or more runs this MLB postseason have taken place during this series.
Indeed, for whatever reason, this series has been subjected to almost nothing but boat races. The Dodgers took Game 1 by a 9-0 score; Game 3 by an 8-0 final; and Game 4 by a 10-2 mark. The Mets obviously won Game 5 in a rout. That leaves just Game 2, which the Mets won by a 7-3 final, as the closest thing this series has had to a nail-biter.
Here's hoping Game 6 provides us with a little more drama.
4. What history says
According to the site WhoWins, MLB teams who have held a 3-2 advantage in a best-of-seven series have then won the series 69.3% of the time. To be clear: that includes series that went the distance and required a seventh game. The odds, then, remain in the Dodgers' favor, even if they might feel sore about things right now.
5. What's next?
These two teams will use Saturday to travel back across the country. The NLCS will then resume with Game 6 on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are expected to employ a bullpen game. The Mets will counter with veteran left-hander Sean Manaea.
Mets tacked on again
It is 12-6 and they have two on with no out.
Just about to start Game 4 of the ALCS. We've got the live blog going.
Loud "PETE ALONSO" chant for what might be Alonso's final at-bat in Citi Field as a Met.
1-2-3 inning for Díaz. The Mets will take at least a five-run lead to the ninth. Honeywell is still in for the Trolley Dodgers.
No talking over the trumpet, please.
Here comes Edwin Díaz
With his excellent closer entrance. He'll pitch two innings, it appears. It should be fine. Tomorrow is a day off.
Good broadcast ad for the No. 16, undefeated, Indiana Hoosiers football squad.
Díaz is warming with intent. He'll be asked to get the final six outs (unless the Mets really blow it open).
Good work from Honeywell and Stanek this game. Former teammates in the Rays farm system way back in the day.
Honeywell is heading back out for a fourth inning of work. It's 11-6 Mets in the seventh.
Will Smith getting pinch-hit for is nothing something I foresaw at any point this postseason.
Phil Maton and Edwin Díaz are warming up as Ryne Stanek pitches in his third separate inning.
11-6 Mets
Sac fly from Jeff McNeil gets one home. That feels big, maybe just because the Mets were able to answer with a run after the Dodgers' four cut the lead in half. Even if the boost is only mental, it helps.
Mets looking to tack on again
Starling Marte follows the HBP with a double. It would sure feel nice from a Mets perspective to score these two runs as that eight-run lead has dwindled to four.
That's now four HBP in the game. Three of them by Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell. I think zero are intentional, but it's always notable when the number starts to climb.
10-6 Mets in the bottom of the sixth
There's no one warming up in either bullpen, so this is Honeywell's and Stanek's game for the foreseeable future.
Bold-ish prediction: The Dodgers will bring the tying run to the plate in this game.
Mookie Betts HR
Things are starting to get a little dicey for the Mets now. Mookie Betts hit a home run to lead off the sixth and it's now 10-6 Mets.
Betts started the playoffs cold, but in his last seven games before this one, he was 10 for 30 with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBI. He's 2 for 3 with a walk and homer in Game 5.
It was 10-2 last inning, but the Dodgers are gonna make the Mets work for this.
If you're gonna subject yourself to wearing stupid stuff during the games, might as well medicate as well
We're halfway home. Mets lead 10-5.
Andy Pages goes deep again
The Dodgers are trying to make this interesting. With two runners on and two outs, Andy Pages hits his second homer of the game. It is 10-5 Mets.
Here's the shot:
OK, so it might be odd to see a player act like that when his team is still down five runs. You might say something like, "act like you've been there before," but Pages hasn't. This is his first career two-homer game. He had never before hit a playoff homer.
Just about one hour until ALCS Game 4!
Hank Azaria vs. Mary Hart grudge match
That sure is Hank Azaria.
This game has four hours written all over it.
Is that Hank Azaria behind home plate? Just above the "c" in Citi Field?
The Mets added two runs in the fourth against Honeywell. It's 10-2. See you in Los Angeles for Game 6 on Sunday.
-
Live
CBS Sports HQ
-
3:11
Dodgers Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead
-
1:53
What's Next For Mets If They Lose Game 5?
-
4:02
Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Preview
-
6:12
Dodgers Rout Mets For 2nd Straight Night, Lead Series 3-1
-
6:13
Guardians Walk It Off Against Yankees, Trail 2-1 In ALCS
-
10:21
NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 4 (10/17)
-
1:52
Dodgers, Mets Sound Off Following Game 4
-
7:20
Dodgers Demolish Mets In Game 4 Win, Take 3-1 Series Lead Back Home
-
2:29
Yankees, Guardians Set For Pivotal Game 4 On Friday
-
5:36
ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 3 (10/17)
-
2:37
ALCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 3
-
1:55
Looking Ahead To Game 4 After Guardians Cut Series Lead
-
2:09
How Do Yankees Move On From Catastrophic Game 3 Loss?
-
10:44
Guardians Complete Miracle Comeback In Extras, Cut Series Lead To 2-1
-
2:00
MUST SEE: David Fry Walks It Off For The Guardians
-
1:22
Yankees Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead
-
0:51
Why The Mets Need Jose Quintana's Best Game
-
1:07
Walker Buehler's Start May Show Dodger Starter Is Back
-
2:07
How Discipline At The Plate Played A Part In Dodgers Win
-
4:14
NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 3 (10/16)