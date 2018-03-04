DET
Thompson to miss Cavaliers' meeting with Pistons

  Mar 04, 2018

CLEVELAND -- The last time Cleveland played the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers lost the game and Kevin Love for up to eight weeks with a broken bone in a hand.

Detroit had just acquired Blake Griffin in a big trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, but Griffin wouldn't make his debut until the Pistons' next game on Feb. 1.

Love is still out for Cleveland, and now, so is center Tristan Thompson, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Saturday's 126-117 loss to Denver and will miss "multiple" games, according to the Cavs.

It means Cleveland will be without its starting frontcourt from the last two Finals for Monday's matchup against Griffin (a five-time All-Star) and center Andre Drummond, an All-Star this season.

The Cavs are likely to start Larry Nance Jr at center. Nance, acquired in a trade from the Lakers on Feb. 8, is averaging 10.0 points and 6.6 boards since joining Cleveland. But he said he hyperextended a knee Saturday. The injury apparently will not keep him out of Monday's game.

In addition to Thompson and Love, the Cavs are also missing reserve forward Jeff Green (lower back soreness). They've lost three of the last four and are 4-4 since the addition of Nance, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood.

"I don't expect us to be 8-0 right now," Hill said. "I feel like early we was on that high horse, new to the city and new to the team, so you're kind of on cloud nine to get away from your old stomping grounds, things like that.

"But once teams start scouting and figuring things out, we've just got to figure it out ourselves. Where we're going as a team and what's going to be our identity? It's all new schemes for us defensively for four guys coming into a rotation to play with a playoff team like this is totally different. It's going to take time. There's no need for us to tip our head down. We've got to keep our head high and figure it out."

The Pistons are 6-8 since landing Griffin and have lost five of their last six. They beat the Cavs 125-114 on Jan. 30 -- the night Love broke that bone early in the first quarter -- behind 21 points and 22 rebounds from Drummond.

Drummond went for 22 points and 18 boards in a 105-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. Griffin scored 31 in the game, but the Pistons committed 19 turnovers and struggled to shoot 3-pointers (7 of 24).

"That's just not going to get it done," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We just didn't get much help on the perimeter today. Everyone's playing hard, so I'm not here to try and blast anybody. We just didn't make enough shots and we turned the ball over too much."

According to the Free Press, the Pistons ranked fourth in 3-point percentage (37 percent) before trading perimeter players Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley for Griffin. They are 20th since (34.5 percent).

away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
18.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.5 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
26.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 29-34 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 36-26 -----
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
O/U 218.5, CLE -6.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 29-34 103.1 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 36-26 110.0 PPG 42 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 18.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.5 APG 39.6 FG%
L. James SF 26.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 9.1 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
I. Smith
R. Bullock
S. Johnson
J. Ennis III
D. Buycks
A. Tolliver
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
J. Nelson
R. Hearn
H. Ellenson
E. Moreland
W. Reed
L. Montero
K. Felder
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 12 33.0 18.3 6.8 5.5 0.4 0.3 3.2 39.6 25.8 82.5 1.3 5.6
A. Drummond 61 33.4 15.2 15.8 3.4 1.6 1.5 2.7 53.4 0.0 61.5 5.2 10.5
R. Jackson 33 27.1 14.6 2.8 5.5 0.6 0.1 2.5 44.6 33.9 84.0 0.7 2.2
I. Smith 63 24.8 10.7 2.7 4.4 0.7 0.2 1.3 47.4 26.0 68.6 0.4 2.4
R. Bullock 48 26.8 10.3 2.4 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.7 48.1 42.7 75.0 0.4 2.0
S. Johnson 52 27.7 8.8 3.6 1.6 1.1 0.2 1.1 38.0 29.1 79.8 0.5 3.2
J. Ennis III 7 18.9 8.4 2.9 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 45.5 31.3 77.8 1.0 1.9
D. Buycks 22 15.3 8.1 1.5 2.3 0.7 0.1 1.3 43.9 38.2 87.9 0.5 1.0
A. Tolliver 60 21.0 7.9 2.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 43.8 41.0 80.4 0.6 2.2
L. Kennard 54 18.0 6.4 2.0 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.8 43.0 41.3 85.0 0.3 1.7
L. Galloway 51 14.7 6.2 1.6 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.3 38.1 34.7 79.4 0.2 1.4
J. Leuer 8 17.0 5.4 4.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.9 41.7 0.0 86.7 0.9 3.1
J. Nelson 5 14.6 4.4 1.4 3.2 0.2 0.0 1.4 34.5 9.1 100.0 0.4 1.0
R. Hearn 1 3.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
H. Ellenson 25 6.4 2.6 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.4 34.7 31.0 50.0 0.2 1.5
E. Moreland 51 11.2 1.6 3.6 1.1 0.3 0.6 0.5 53.5 0.0 34.8 1.1 2.5
W. Reed 3 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
L. Montero 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
K. Felder 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 63 240.8 103.1 43.2 22.6 7.60 3.59 13.1 44.8 36.9 74.6 10.3 32.9
Cavaliers
Roster
L. James
K. Love
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
G. Hill
J. Green
L. Nance Jr.
K. Korver
J. Smith
T. Thompson
J. Calderon
C. Osman
A. Zizic
J. Holland
L. Perrantes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 62 37.2 26.7 8.4 9.1 1.5 0.9 4.3 54.2 35.8 73.7 1.2 7.2
K. Love 48 28.0 17.9 9.4 1.6 0.7 0.4 1.5 46.3 40.4 88.3 1.9 7.4
J. Clarkson 7 22.0 13.6 2.9 2.3 0.6 0.1 1.4 51.4 37.9 66.7 0.3 2.6
R. Hood 7 27.4 11.1 3.0 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.6 44.3 38.7 80.0 0.1 2.9
G. Hill 7 27.9 11.1 2.4 2.6 0.9 0.7 1.6 37.1 26.9 76.0 1.3 1.1
J. Green 60 22.1 10.5 3.4 1.3 0.5 0.3 1.0 48.5 30.9 86.7 0.9 2.5
L. Nance Jr. 7 22.3 9.4 6.4 1.7 1.4 1.4 0.3 60.5 0.0 70.0 2.3 4.1
K. Korver 62 21.2 9.1 2.0 1.2 0.4 0.3 0.7 45.0 42.9 88.1 0.1 1.9
J. Smith 60 29.4 8.5 3.0 1.9 0.9 0.2 1.0 39.6 36.4 69.0 0.4 2.6
T. Thompson 42 21.4 6.3 6.5 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 58.8 0.0 54.5 2.3 4.2
J. Calderon 41 15.0 3.7 1.4 1.9 0.5 0.0 0.7 50.0 45.0 73.7 0.2 1.2
C. Osman 51 10.3 3.5 1.9 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 51.9 41.1 56.7 0.3 1.6
A. Zizic 16 3.0 1.1 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.2 46.2 0.0 71.4 0.4 0.7
J. Holland 10 4.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.1 27.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
L. Perrantes 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 62 240.8 110.0 42 23.5 7.03 3.81 13.6 47.4 36.6 78.4 8.4 33.7
NBA Scores