The 2024 NBA Draft will not function as a christening for a guaranteed superstar like it did last year for Victor Wembanyama, but that doesn't mean it lacks anticipation. That's because this year's crop of NBA newcomers has been as heavily disputed as any in recent memory with a lack of clarity over where NBA general managers rank the top names available in the draft.

The Atlanta Hawks had many options at No. 1 overall, including trading the pick, but they ultimately selected Zaccharie Risacher out of France. Of course, trading down in this draft is a difficult endeavor given all the discussion about the lack of quality at the top. Then there's the Bronny James discourse, which could certainly be an interesting dynamic in the first year of the NBA Draft's new format. Round 2 will be held Thursday afternoon following the conclusion of Round 1 on Wednesday night.

We will be here to here to guide you through Round 1 with pick-by-pick grades from CBS Sports NBA Draft analyst 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein. Watch live NBA Draft coverage out CBS Sports HQ; find it on any device.

2024 NBA Draft grades, Round 1

by Adam Finkelstein

1. Atlanta Hawks: SF Zaccharie Risacher, France

It's solid but unspectacular, but that's what you expect in this draft. Risacher is a 3-and-D prototype, which you'd hope for more from a No. 1 overall pick, but that's what you're getting in this class. The better course of action would have been to trade down, but that option didn't seem to present itself to the Hawks. Grade: B

2. Washington Wizards: C Alex Sarr, France

This is what Sarr wanted. He wanted to be with the Wizards, and the Wizards wanted him. Many thought he was the best prospect in this draft because he's an exceptionally mobile 7-footer who can play on the perimeter. But the worry is his lack of physicality. He's going to need to put on 20-plus pounds of muscle to do what he wants on the floor. And I also don't fully trust the shooting from 3, which will be a key skill for him to hit on. Grade: B+

3. Houston Rockets (via Nets): PG Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard exceeded all expectations at Kentucky and became one of the most efficient freshmen in the country. Now he goes to the Rockets, a team that was seen as having interest in several players but chooses to add to their young backcourt with much-needed marksman shooting. At worst, he's an extraordinary role player, but you'd hope for a higher ceiling at third overall. I worry about the extreme shooting being an outlier since he wasn't as good in high school, and I worry about his size on defense. ... But I've been wrong about him before. Grade: B

4. San Antonio Spurs: SG Stephon Castle, Connecticut

Castle was an outstanding multi-positional defender for the national champion Huskies and flashed offensive skills as a creator. I have questions about the fit in San Antonio. He's 6-6, and while some believe he could be a point guard, he played the 3 at UConn and was better off on the weak side slashing. The shooting is the real issue, and the Spurs need shooting around Wembanyama. He's ultra-versatile, but if he's not a shooter, does it work? Grade: B-

5. Detroit Pistons: SF Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Holland was the No. 1 recruit in the country last year but had an up-and-down season with the Ignite. His talent is obvious because of his defensive ability on the perimeter and his motor. He does a lot of great things and was my favorite prospect in the class. The issue is the fit: The Pistons desperately need shooting, and Holland's shot is not where it needs to be to help there. Grade: B

6. Charlotte Hornets: PF Tidjane Salaun, France

Salaun is 18 years old, has a terrific build, a high motor and shooting potential on top of it, especially on a Charlotte team that needs a 4 man more than anything else. It's contrary to a lot of people's takes, but he has terrific potential with his physical tools. Grade: B+

7. Portland Trail Blazers: C Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

This is a best-case scenario for Portland. There was real talk that he could go No. 1. There were teams trying to trade up for him. But the Blazers always wanted him, and he fell to them at 7. He's a defensive monster with his size, rebounding and shot-blocking, but we don't talk enough about the offensive potential with his slip passes and ability to put it on the floor. And I believe that shooting could be around the corner. Grade: A

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Spurs and Raptors): PG Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

This is a really high-risk, high-reward pick for Minnesota, which traded for the pick during the draft from the Spurs. Dillingham is a dynamic offensive talent but comes with questions, particularly about his size and defense. He was rated in the bottom 1% for most of the season as a defender -- until he fell to the 0% by the end of it. The things he can do with a basketball cannot be taught, but he needs to get his body to an NBA level. But it's worth noting that he makes a lot of sense as a secondary creator next to Anthony Edwards, one of the true rising stars of the league. Grade: B

9. Memphis Grizzlies: C Zach Edey, Purdue

2024 NBA Draft grades, Round 2

by Kyle Boone on Thursday, June 27

