3rd Quarter Report

The Grizzlies are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 100-76 lead over the Hawks.

The Grizzlies came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Memphis 19-9, Atlanta 14-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $43.30

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks will compete for holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Despite being away, the Grizzlies are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Grizzlies are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They really took it to the Warriors for the full four quarters, racking up a 144-93 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-38.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Grizzlies to victory, but perhaps none more so than Santi Aldama, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. Aldama's performance made up for a slower contest against the Lakers on Sunday.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 13 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Spurs on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 133-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Antonio. Atlanta has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Young has been hot , having posted ten or more assists the last five times he's played. Larry Nance Jr. was another key player, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Memphis pushed their record up to 19-9 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-14.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Grizzlies have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Hawks in their previous meeting back in March, falling 99-92. Thankfully for the Grizzlies, Dejounte Murray (who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points plus seven rebounds and six assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.