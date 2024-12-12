Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Detroit 10-15, Boston 19-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.1 points per game this season.

The Celtics are probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering the Grizzlies just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 127-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis.

Even though they lost, the Celtics smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in October.

Meanwhile, the Pistons hadn't done well against the Knicks recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pistons came out on top against the Knicks by a score of 120-111. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Detroit as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Cade Cunningham was a one-man wrecking crew for the Pistons as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and 15 assists. The dominant performance gave Cunningham a new career-high in assists.

Boston's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-5. As for Detroit, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 15.9. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics beat the Pistons 130-120 in their previous meeting last Wednesday. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Boston has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 2 years.