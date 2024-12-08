Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Philadelphia 6-15, Chicago 10-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Center. The Bulls are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The Bulls are headed into Sunday's matchup after beating the impressive 248-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against the Pacers. The Bulls took a 132-123 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers on Friday.

Despite their loss, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach LaVine, who earned 32 points, was perhaps the best of all. LaVine's performance made up for a slower game against the Spurs on Thursday. Josh Giddey, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 18 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the 76ers beat the Magic 102-94 on Friday.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 10-14. As for Philadelphia, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: The Bulls have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 32.4% of their threes this season. Given the Bulls' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bulls opened the new year with a less-than-successful 110-97 loss to the 76ers. Will the Bulls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.