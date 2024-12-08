Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Philadelphia 6-15, Chicago 10-14
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Chicago Sport Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Center. The Bulls are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.
The Bulls are headed into Sunday's matchup after beating the impressive 248-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against the Pacers. The Bulls took a 132-123 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers on Friday.
Despite their loss, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach LaVine, who earned 32 points, was perhaps the best of all. LaVine's performance made up for a slower game against the Spurs on Thursday. Josh Giddey, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.
Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 18 consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, the 76ers beat the Magic 102-94 on Friday.
Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 10-14. As for Philadelphia, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-15.
Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: The Bulls have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 32.4% of their threes this season. Given the Bulls' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Bulls opened the new year with a less-than-successful 110-97 loss to the 76ers. Will the Bulls have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 235.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Jan 02, 2024 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Chicago 97
- Dec 30, 2023 - Chicago 105 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Dec 18, 2023 - Chicago 108 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 22, 2023 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 20, 2023 - Chicago 109 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 06, 2023 - Chicago 126 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Oct 29, 2022 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Mar 07, 2022 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2022 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Chicago 108
- Nov 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Chicago 105