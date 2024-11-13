Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Memphis 7-4, Los Angeles 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Grizzlies are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat the Trail Blazers 134-89. The oddsmakers were on Memphis' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 26 assists in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' contest on Sunday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They blew past the Raptors 123-103. That looming 123-103 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Los Angeles yet this season.

The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but LeBron James led the charge by dropping a triple-double on 19 points, ten rebounds, and 16 assists. That's the most assists James has posted since back in April. Another player making a difference was Anthony Davis, who went 6 for 8 en route to 22 points plus two blocks.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Grizzlies have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 40.6. Given the Grizzlies' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Memphis in mind: they have a solid 7-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.