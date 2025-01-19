3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Heat would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 97-76.

The Heat entered the match with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Spurs hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat

Current Records: San Antonio 19-21, Miami 20-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

What to Know

The Heat are 8-2 against the Spurs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Miami Heat will host the San Antonio Spurs at 3:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Heat are headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Friday. They suffered a bruising 133-113 defeat at the hands of the Nuggets.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Spurs on Friday, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly San Antonio was thoroughly outmatched 78-48 in the second half.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 20-20. As for San Antonio, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-21 record this season.

The Heat beat the Spurs 116-104 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.