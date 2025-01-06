1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Magic and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Magic are up 25-22 over the Jazz.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with an 8-26 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Utah 8-25, Orlando 21-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. The Magic are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Jazz in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, the Jazz finally turned things around against the Heat on Saturday. They really took it to Miami for the full four quarters, racking up a 136-100 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-41.

Brice Sensabaugh and John Collins were among the main playmakers for the Jazz as the former went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus seven rebounds and two steals and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Collins also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

The Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Magic earned a 106-97 victory over the Raptors on Friday. Orlando pushed the score to 88-68 by the end of the third, a deficit Toronto cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Tristan Da Silva, who went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Pistons on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Utah's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-25. As for Orlando, their victory bumped their record up to 21-15.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Utah's 26th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 13-12 against the spread).

The Jazz came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 115-107. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.