Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Detroit 0-4, Philadelphia 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FanDuel SN Detroit Plus

FanDuel SN Detroit Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pistons are 1-9 against the 76ers since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Detroit Pistons will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Pistons are headed into Wednesday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game dating back to last season on Monday. They took a 106-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Heat.

Even though they lost, the Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the 76ers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They secured a 118-114 W over the Pacers.

Among those leading the charge was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 45 points plus two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Raptors on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Philadelphia, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-2.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the 76ers in their previous matchup back in April, losing 120-102. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the 76ers' Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Pistons be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.