The Spurs have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 95-82.

The Spurs have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Minnesota 3-2, San Antonio 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - North

FanDuel SN - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.61

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They just played yesterday, but they'll still head out to face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Bank Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

The Timberwolves are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nuggets on Friday, sneaking past 119-116.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points.

The Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Spurs strolled past the Jazz with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 106-88.

The Spurs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Victor Wembanyama, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, and Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. Wembanyama had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Minnesota now has a winning record of 3-2. As for San Antonio, their win bumped their record up to 2-3.

The Timberwolves beat the Spurs 114-105 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.