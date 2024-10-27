The Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference clash on Sunday evening. The Warriors are coming off a 46-36 season where they were eliminated in the NBA play-in tournament, while the Clippers went 51-31 to finish fourth in the West but lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Mavericks. The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard early in the season but are 1-1 after beating the Nuggets, while the Warriors are off to a 2-0 start.

Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Golden State as the 9.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Warriors -9.5

Warriors vs. Clippers over/under: 221.5 points

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Golden State -322, Los Angeles +294

GSW: The Warriors have won 12 of their last 15 overall

LAC: The Clippers have won eight of their last 11 on the road

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is off to a 2-0 start with dominant wins over the Trail Blazers (140-104) and Jazz (127-86). New addition Buddy Hield is averaging 24.5 points per game over just 17.5 minutes of action, and the Golden State defense has been stellar early on.

The Warriors are only allowing opponents to shoot 35.3% from the floor and 22.3% from the 3-point line so far this season. They rank second in the NBA in both offensive rating and defensive rating and they're also shooting 40.8% as a team from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is without Kawhi Leonard indefinitely because of a knee injury and Paul George is now in Philadelphia, so the roster has turned over significantly. However, James Harden is back and he's off to a sensational start, averaging 26.0 points, 12.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Norman Powell (27.0 ppg) and Ivica Zubac (22.5 ppg) are both averaging more than 20 a game as well. The Clippers have won their last three head-to-head matchups with the Warriors and are 2-1 against the spread during that span. See which team to pick here.

