Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Denver 11-10, Atlanta 13-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.99

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Denver Nuggets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

On Friday, the Hawks needed a bit of extra time to put away the Lakers. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Los Angeles , sneaking past 134-132. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Trae Young was a one-man wrecking crew for the Hawks as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 20 assists. Young's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday. De'Andre Hunter was another key player, going 9 for 15 en route to 26 points plus two steals.

The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 40 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

The Nuggets came into the match on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 122-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wizards. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 235 point over/under.

Despite the loss, the Nuggets got top-tier performance from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 56 points and 16 rebounds. Jokic's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Michael Porter Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Atlanta's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-11. As for Denver, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-10 record this season.

The Hawks suffered a grim 142-110 defeat to the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in April. Will the Hawks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.