Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Atlanta 4-7, Boston 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $66.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.2 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the Celtics didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bucks, but they still walked away with a 113-107 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given Boston was down by 17 with 9:16 left in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Bulls on Saturday and fell 125-113. The loss hurts even more since Atlanta was up 44-26 with 9:55 left in the second.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 30 assists in three consecutive matches.

Boston pushed their record up to 9-2 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've been averaging 15. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics took their win against the Hawks in their previous meeting last Monday by a conclusive 123-93. In that matchup, the Celtics amassed a halftime lead of 75-53, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Boston is a big 15.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.