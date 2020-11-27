|
Chargers-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) As much as he'd like, Josh Allen can't change the past when the topic of the Bills quarterback's first career start was mentioned this week.
''Obviously, very nervous, and things didn't turn out so great,'' Allen said, when asked to recall any lingering memories of Buffalo's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks into the 2018 season.
''I should've, could've done a better job if I could go back and do it all over now,'' he added. ''But it did teach me some valuable lessons. ... It helped me. It really did, and I think you need to go through some of the bumps and bruises.''
In finishing 18 of 33 for 245 yards with a touchdown in the final minute, and two interceptions, Allen's outing was typically reflective of a raw rookie thrust into action after Nathan Peterman unraveled in Buffalo's season opener.
The signs of growth have become undeniably apparent some 2 1/2 years later as Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills (7-3) prepare to host the Chargers (3-7) on Sunday.
In playing a key role in Buffalo winning at least seven of its first 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995 and '96, Allen has shed many of his erratic tendencies to be considered one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks.
His 2,871 yards passing rank eighth in the NFL, his 68.4 completion percentage stands ninth, as does his 103.2 passer rating in a season he has thrown 21 touchdowns - one more than last year - versus seven interceptions.
It helps that Buffalo spent the past two offseasons upgrading the talent around Allen, including this year's addition of Stefon Diggs to fill out an established group of receivers featuring Cole Beasley and John Brown.
And yet, coach Sean McDermott said Allen deserves credit for his ability to learn from his mistakes.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has seen a difference.
''He's grown tremendously,'' Lynn said.
''It's what you would expect from a young quarterback of his skillset and football IQ,'' he added. ''These guys don't come into the league hall of famers. They get developed, and they get better every single year. This year, he's looking like the league MVP to me.''
The Chargers, for all their flaws in blowing second-half leads, have the makings of a young, promising star of their own in Justin Herbert.
The first-round pick out of Oregon ranks 10th with 2,699 yards passing, and has already topped 300 yards five times, one short of matching the NFL rookie record in just nine starts. With 22 touchdown passes, he's three short of becoming the NFL's fourth rookie to reach 25. And he's 301 yards passing from joining Patrick Mahomes in becoming just the NFL's second player to reach 3,000 in his first 10 career starts.
What encourages Lynn is how much room Herbert still has to develop after being forced to start after Tyrod Taylor was sidelined with a rib injury in Week 1.
''There's a lot he doesn't know, and we're still putting more on his plate every single week,'' Lynn said. ''I love the way he's handling that, especially under the circumstances.''
WHAT THE EK?
The Chargers could get a big jolt to their running game if Austin Ekeler can return to action.
The running back led the AFC in scrimmage yards after three games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 at Tampa Bay. In the six-plus games since, the running game has been inconsistent with Justin Jackson, Troymaine Pope and Kalen Ballage taking the lead at various points. Ballage has been the top back recently, topping 70 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three games.
ON THE RECEIVING END
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen leads the league with 81 receptions, which is eight ahead of Diggs, who is second.
Allen has five games with nine or more receptions, including last week against the Jets when he set a team record with 16. With 605 catches, he needs 18 in the next four games to pass Antonio Brown's mark for most through a player's first 100 games.
FORGET IT
The Bills had their bye week to get over the disappointment of a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which Kyler Murray sealed with a 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds remaining.
''It's got to be behind us,'' McDermott said. ''One pass is not going to define our season. One pass, in particular that type of pass, is not indicative of who we are as a team.''
TALE OF TWO HALVES
The Chargers defense has allowed a league-low average of 134.3 yards offense in the first half. The second half is another story. The 209.7 yards allowed average after halftime is fourth worst.
The second-half collapses are why the Chargers have lost four games after having double-digit leads. They had an 18-point lead in a 34-28 win over the Jets last week. New York pulled within one score late in the fourth quarter and drove into Chargers territory before Gus Bradley's unit finally held.
TRAILING
The Bills have lost four straight to the Chargers, and haven't led at any point since a 23-14 win on Oct. 19, 2008.
---
AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:03
|15:57
|1st Downs
|8
|12
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|117
|133
|Total Plays
|31
|28
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|60
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|88
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-77
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|2-55.5
|Return Yards
|49
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-49
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|73
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|133
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|11/22
|88
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|5
|25
|0
|15
|5
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|7
|0
|6
|0
|
T. Pope 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pope
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|5
|4
|34
|0
|14
|5
|
H. Henry 86 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Henry
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Allen 13 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Allen
|7
|2
|16
|1
|11
|7
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
T. Pope 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pope
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Parham 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
0
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|4
|46.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|3
|16.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Allen
|9/13
|63
|1
|0
|9
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|1/1
|20
|1
|0
|7
|
M. Barkley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|29
|0
|21
|4
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|4
|16
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Allen 17 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Allen
|4
|15
|0
|11
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|2
|35
|1
|20
|9
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|20
|0
|14
|4
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|7
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|1
|
L. Smith 85 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Knox 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Knox
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|55.5
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|11.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - BUF 26(2:21 - 2nd) T.Bass 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 22 - BUF 27(3:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to LARC 26 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - BUF 22(3:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-J.Feliciano False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 22 - No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(3:49 - 2nd) Barkley in game at QB (Shotgun) M.Barkley sacked at LARC 22 for -7 yards (J.Bosa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(3:55 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis [J.Bosa]. Penalty on BUF-D.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 26(4:33 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to LARC 15 for 11 yards (C.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 32(5:12 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to LARC 26 for 6 yards (N.Vigil).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(5:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to LARC 32 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(5:50 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 32(6:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 46 for 14 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on LARC-D.Perryman Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(6:11 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 22 for -10 yards (J.Bosa). FUMBLES (J.Bosa) ball out of bounds at BUF 4. Buffalo challenged the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Allen pass incomplete short middle (J.Bosa).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 17(6:48 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 32 for 15 yards (T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(7:31 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 17 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins; D.Perryman).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAC 43(7:39 - 2nd) T.Long punts 43 yards to BUF 14 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by A.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAC 43(7:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to Ty.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAC 43(7:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen [A.Epenesa].
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(8:24 - 2nd) T.Pope left tackle to LARC 43 for -1 yards (A.Epenesa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 33(9:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 44 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(9:36 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 33 for 2 yards (M.Hyde A.Klein).
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 8. J.Reed to LARC 31 for 23 yards (J.Poyer D.Marlowe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 20(9:50 - 2nd) C.Beasley pass deep right to G.Davis for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. Allen laterals ball to Beasley who then throws to Davis.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(10:33 - 2nd) J.Allen left tackle to LARC 20 for 2 yards (J.Bosa).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 43(11:20 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end to LARC 22 for 21 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:04 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to LARC 43 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (M.Davis) [J.Tillery]. PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 40 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 26(12:51 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BUF 40 for 14 yards (N.Adderley I.Rochell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 24(13:31 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 26 for 2 yards (D.Square).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(14:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 24 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUF 35(14:18 - 2nd) T.Long punts 45 yards to BUF 20 Center-C.Mazza. A.Roberts to BUF 24 for 4 yards (B.Facyson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BUF 35(14:21 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 35 for 7 yards (A.Klein; Ta.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(0:28 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 28 for 1 yard (J.Zimmer).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 15(0:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 27 for 12 yards (T.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 15(0:57 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Parham Jr..
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(1:21 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 15 for no gain (A.Epenesa T.Edmunds).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUF 39(1:29 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to LARC 15 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 39(1:35 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley [I.Rochell].
3 & 9 - BUF(2:03 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 47 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins). Penalty on BUF-D.Dawkins Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at BUF 39 - No Play. Penalty on LARC-C.Harris Defensive Holding offsetting.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - BUF 35(2:48 - 1st) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 39 for 4 yards (D.Perryman J.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(3:25 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 35 for -3 yards (J.Bosa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAC 22(3:33 - 1st) T.Long punts 40 yards to BUF 38 Center-C.Mazza out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAC 22(3:38 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAC 22(3:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(4:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to LARC 22 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BUF 35(4:22 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 65 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 39(5:02 - 1st) J.Allen left tackle to BUF 35 for -4 yards (J.Bosa).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 33(5:43 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 39 for 6 yards (L.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(6:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to L.Smith to BUF 33 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) T.Long kicks 55 yards from LARC 35 to BUF 10. A.Roberts to BUF 30 for 20 yards (B.Bello).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:31 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 5(6:35 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(7:11 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry pushed ob at BUF 5 for 5 yards (A.Klein).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(7:48 - 1st) J.Herbert right guard to BUF 10 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 22(8:08 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at BUF 8 for 14 yards (A.Klein).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 22(8:15 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (Ta.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(8:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 28(8:51 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to BUF 22 for 6 yards (J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(9:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to BUF 28 for 9 yards (Ta.Johnson; T.Edmunds) [Q.Jefferson].
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 48(9:56 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to BUF 37 for 15 yards (A.Klein L.Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(10:39 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 48 for 3 yards (A.Klein J.Zimmer).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(11:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 45 for 11 yards (T.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 24(11:44 - 1st) J.Herbert to LARC 26 for no gain. FUMBLES and recovers at LARC 24. J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 34 for 8 yards (A.Klein).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(12:19 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 26 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 54 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 11. J.Reed to LARC 21 for 10 yards (D.Marlowe T.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 2(12:31 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(13:07 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to LARC 2 for 3 yards (M.Davis; J.Bosa).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 2(13:15 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on LARC-R.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 47 yards enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 42(13:48 - 1st) J.Allen left end pushed ob at BUF 48 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(14:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 42 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 25(14:39 - 1st) T.Long punts 56 yards to BUF 19 Center-C.Mazza. A.Roberts to BUF 37 for 18 yards (C.Mazza; J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 25(14:44 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (A.Klein).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(14:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (T.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:53 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (T.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 70 yards from BUF 30 to end zone Touchback.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 58 yards from BUF 35 to LARC 7. J.Reed to LARC 21 for 14 yards (S.Neal). PENALTY on BUF-T.Matakevich Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at BUF 35 - No Play.
