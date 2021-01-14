|
|BAL
|BUF
Ravens-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Ravens coach John Harbaugh was immediately impressed by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's competitive fire following their first face-to-face encounter in an NFL setting.
It happened in the 2018 season opener, when the then-raw rookie Bills quarterback was shoved into the Ravens' sideline. Allen hopped up and exchanged words with players and Harbaugh before officials stepped in to separate everyone.
''He came up jawing and talking and shoving and pushing,'' Harbaugh recalled as fifth-seeded Baltimore (12-5) prepares to face the AFC East champion Bills (14-3) in a divisional playoff Saturday night. ''Rookie quarterback. Man, I love this guy.''
Allen was only in the game for mop-up duty after Nate Peterman was benched upon throwing his second interception, which led to the Ravens building a 40-0 lead in an eventual 47-3 victory.
What struck Harbaugh is how Allen refused to back down, a quality he also sees in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, who also made his NFL debut that day as Joe Flacco's backup.
''They've come up on the quote-unquote other side of the tracks from a football perspective where they came up the hard way, doubted often, and had to overcome that,'' Harbaugh said. ''I always like the underdog.''
Allen, whom the Bills traded up five spots to select No. 7 in the 2018 draft, had accuracy issues and was dismissed for playing at lowly regarded Wyoming. Jackson, selected 32nd in 2018, was questioned as to whether the dynamic mobility he showed at Louisville would translate to the NFL.
Three seasons later, both are coming off their first career playoff victories and have their teams one win short of appearing in the AFC championship game.
Jackson made his splash last season when he earned NFL MVP honors after leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, 43 combined TDs and became the league's first player to top 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing.
And yet, Jackson failed to silence his critics because he was 0-2 in the playoffs before a 20-13 win at Tennessee last weekend. It was a game in which the Ravens overcame a 10-0 deficit - their largest in a playoff victory - with Jackson sparking the comeback with an electrifying 48-yard touchdown run.
One win isn't enough.
''We know how it feels to be hyped up and we know how it feels to be at your lowest point,'' Jackson said. ''We're focused on Buffalo and we're not trying to let the outside noise or anything like that distract us.''
Allen blossomed into a star this season by setting numerous franchise passing and scoring records, while finishing fourth in the NFL in completing 69.2% of his passes - a 10.45% jump over last year.
An NFL MVP candidate, Allen is the key reason the Bills matched a franchise record in winning 13 regular-season games and clinched their first division title in 25 years.
Allen benefitted from spending three years being groomed by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and the influx of talent brought in by GM Brandon Beane. The most notable addition this offseason was acquiring Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota.
Much like Jackson, Allen prefers putting the past behind him and focusing on the next challenge.
And yet, he remembered his encounter with Harbaugh, and noted how the two laughed about it the following April when they bumped into each other at The Masters.
''My first game, yeah. I've changed a lot since then. My mannerisms and my temper's a little different than it was back in the day,'' Allen said. ''I don't forget those days. They've helped me get to where I am.''
PLAYOFF MODE
Baltimore has been playing with a win-or-done urgency since early December, following a 1-4 skid that dropped it to 6-5.
The Ravens were depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak in a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh before reeling off six consecutive wins.
''We've had our backs against the wall since the Pittsburgh game,'' Harbaugh said. ''I really think our guys have handled everything exceptionally well.''
NO MOSS
Buffalo is without rookie running back Zack Moss, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury last weekend. Coach Sean McDermott said T.J. Yeldon will take over the role behind Devin Singletary. The seventh-year player has just 70 yards on 10 carries, and hasn't played since Oct. 13.
STAR POWER
Baltimore accomplished its objective in limiting the NFL's leading rusher, Tennessee's Derrick Henry, to 40 yards on 18 attempts.
Now the Ravens turn their attention to having contain the league's leading receiver in Diggs.
''I feel like we have some of the top run-stoppers in the league up front, and we have some of the top corners on the outside, as well,'' Baltimore safety Chuck Clark said. ''It's a matchup league, and it's a matchup game. So, I like our matchups.''
TRIPLE THREAT
The Ravens are only the third team in NFL history to have three players top 700 yards rushing in a single season with Jackson (1,005 yards), rookie J.K. Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards (723).
The Bills limited the Ravens to only 118 yards rushing in last year's meeting, a 24-17 Ravens win. Buffalo, however, has allowed 150 yards rushing five times this season, one more than the past two combined.
COACHING CONNECTION
Harbaugh and McDermott were members of Andy Reid's coaching staff with the Eagles in the 2000s, and both remain close.
So close, in fact, Harbaugh kidded McDermott upon recalling being introduced to his future wife in Philadelphia.
''I'm like, 'Oh man, I don't know how you pulled this off,''' Harbaugh said. ''He married way out of his league.''
AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:22
|5:22
|1st Downs
|4
|5
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|58
|72
|Total Plays
|18
|14
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|4
|Rush Attempts
|14
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|1
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|0.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|1-6
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-30.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|1
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|58
|TOTAL YDS
|72
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
2
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|2/3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
2
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|5
|26
|0
|12
|2
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
2
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|6
|22
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|3
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
W. Snead 83 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Snead
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
0
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|2
|30.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Allen
|7/13
|68
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Brown 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Brown
|4
|3
|36
|0
|21
|3
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|4
|2
|29
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
3
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/2
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BUF 25(13:21 - 2nd) T.Bass 43 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 29(13:56 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 25 for 4 yards (L.Fort).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 31(14:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 29 for 2 yards (L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(14:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to J.Brown ran ob at BAL 31 for 21 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 37(0:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown ran ob at BUF 48 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(0:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAL 26(0:43 - 1st) S.Koch punts 37 yards to BUF 37 Center-M.Cox downed by BAL-C.Moore.
|
4 & 4 - BAL 31(0:59 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-M.Cox False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 31(1:33 - 1st) L.Jackson right end to BAL 31 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 28(2:14 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 31 for 3 yards (A.Klein).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:57 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 28 for 3 yards (J.Norman; T.Edmunds). FUMBLES (J.Norman) recovered by BAL-M.Skura at BAL 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BUF 10(3:01 - 1st) T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 10(3:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 11(3:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 10 for 1 yard (C.Clark; M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 11(3:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Brown (T.Bowser). Pass tipped at line.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(4:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [J.Madubuike]. Thrown away under pressure. PENALTY on BAL-J.Madubuike Roughing the Passer 11 yards enforced at BAL 22 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(4:44 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BAL 22 for 16 yards (M.Peters; C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 15(4:53 - 1st) S.Koch punts 23 yards to BAL 38 Center-M.Cox out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 15(5:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Dobbins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 15(5:41 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 15 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 10(6:17 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 15 for 5 yards (T.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 48(6:25 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 42 yards to BAL 10 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 48(6:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 44(6:55 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to BUF 48 for 4 yards (L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(7:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. Thrown away pressure on QB: 58-L.Fort.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 44 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - BAL 23(7:40 - 1st) J.Tucker 41 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - BAL 34(8:22 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Boykin to BUF 23 for 11 yards (M.Hyde).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - BAL 36(9:02 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to BUF 34 for 2 yards (M.Milano; M.Addison).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:40 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BUF 36 for -11 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAL 31(9:44 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to BUF 31 for no gain (Q.Jefferson). PENALTY on BUF-A.Klein Defensive Offside 6 yards enforced at BUF 31 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 32(10:21 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BUF 31 for 1 yard (L.Wallace; J.Zimmer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 33(11:06 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to BUF 32 for 1 yard (T.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 40(11:48 - 1st) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BUF 33 for 7 yards (M.Hyde).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 45(12:25 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to BUF 40 for 5 yards (V.Butler).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 44(13:04 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to BUF 45 for -1 yards (T.White).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(13:39 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to BUF 44 for 9 yards (L.Wallace; T.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(14:17 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 47 for 10 yards (T.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 37 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.