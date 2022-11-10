|
|
|ARI
|LAR
Cardinals-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are only eight games removed from their Super Bowl victory. The Arizona Cardinals are just nine games removed from an 11-win season and a playoff appearance.
Yet the stakes seem fairly high for these two struggling NFC West rivals in their second meeting of the new season, and it's because both realize they're running out of time to write a proper sequel to last year's successes.
''We ain't got too much more room to keep losing now,'' said Donald, the Rams' seven-time All-Pro. ''It's time to find a way to go on a run. Go week to week and just keep trying to stack up wins.''
The Rams (3-5) are two games under .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay's career after losing four of their last five games. The Cardinals (3-6) have also lost four of five, and coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't exactly have the same ironclad job security as McVay.
After Los Angeles - which has won 11 of the last 12 meetings in this matchup - hosts Arizona at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the loser will be in a formidable hole in last place in the division.
The Rams' struggles rest almost squarely on an offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in total yards, thanks to multiple significant injuries on an already subpar offensive line, a nonexistent running game and a lack of skill-position playmakers beyond Cooper Kupp. What's more, quarterback Matthew Stafford may not play against the Cardinals after entering the NFL's concussion protocol on Tuesday.
The Cardinals' woes are more balanced between an ineffective defense and an underachieving offense. Arizona has allowed at least 31 points in three straight games and must face Los Angeles without injured leading tackler Budda Baker, while the offense is struggling to find a groove in which Kyler Murray can orchestrate the dominant performances of early last season.
''For whatever reason, we haven't reached a level we all know we can play at,'' Kingsbury said. ''The one thing you don't want to do as a competitor is underachieve an entire season. I think that's where we've been, and it's time to get over it.''
HOT SEAT
It's fair to say Kingsbury's job status has never been this tenuous during his four seasons with the Cardinals.
Arizona has a 4-11 record, including the playoffs, since starting last season with a 10-2 mark. Kingsbury is 27-30-1 over his four seasons, and the Cardinals brass has seen little return on its high-profile investments since early last season.
''There's a lot to chatter about all of us, I'm sure,'' Murray said. ''I try to stay away from all the negativity. Obviously, this has been a negative kind of season so far compared to last year. When you set that expectation to play well, and as well as we started early last year, everybody's going to feel that and expect that.''
TIME TO EAT
Donald has a long track record of success against the Cards in his career, and he can now face an Arizona offensive line missing three starters on the interior: Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez. Donald and his fellow Rams pass rushers have struggled to rack up big numbers this season with many of their opponents focused on a quick passing game, but Donald is eager to add to his 6 1/2 career sacks of Murray.
COLLINS RISING
Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins has grown into the impact player the franchise expected when it drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick in 2021. Collins is second on the team with 61 tackles, and he had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in last week's loss to Seattle.
It has been a big jump since his rookie season, when he struggled to stay on the field because of injuries and uneven performances. He had just 25 tackles last season.
KYLER OR COLT
The Rams expect Murray to play even though he missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, but his absence wouldn't significantly change Los Angeles' planning, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said.
''You've got to prepare for their system,'' Morris said. ''Colt McCoy is his backup. Very similar skill set. Obviously, Kyler is extremely fast and explosive and all those things, but they'll do some of the same things in the game plan. I know Colt well from (a season together in) Washington. He's a very good backup. ... Hopefully you don't have to prepare for the 42-yard run that (Murray) can absolutely explode on if Colt goes out there. Hopefully it's more like a 10-yard run. Don't tell Colt.''
WOLF OF BALL STREET
If Stafford misses the first game of his Rams tenure, McVay expects to turn to John Wolford, a backup in Los Angeles since 2019. Wolford made his first career start against Arizona in 2020 when Jared Goff was sidelined by a thumb injury, and the undrafted Wake Forest product led the Rams to the playoffs with a victory in Week 17.
Wolford has barely played in the NFL since injuring his neck in the first quarter of the subsequent playoff game, but McVay is confident in his mastery of the Rams' offense.
''Football is really important to him,'' McVay said. ''I think he's got a great ability, too. He's got the athleticism, but he's got the ability to be able to make a lot of the different types of throws.''
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:06
|13:43
|1st Downs
|13
|5
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|195
|77
|Total Plays
|42
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|37
|Rush Attempts
|12
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|157
|40
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|4-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.3
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|23
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|40
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|195
|TOTAL YDS
|77
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. McCoy 12 QB
12
FPTS
|C. McCoy
|20/30
|157
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|12
|8
|67
|0
|14
|14
|
R. Moore 4 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Moore
|10
|6
|52
|0
|14
|11
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|2
|10
|1
|6
|9
|
J. Conner 6 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|10
|
T. McBride 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McBride
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vizcaino 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Vizcaino
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|51.3
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|8/14
|52
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Akers
|4
|15
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|6
|3
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Akers 3 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|4
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
3
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|36
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|46.3
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|14.5
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARI 39(12:21 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 46 yards to LAR 15 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell ran ob at LAR 26 for 11 yards (S.Anderson).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 30(12:53 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARI 39 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - ARI 25(13:30 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 30 for 5 yards (R.Yeast).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ARI 25(13:37 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to R.Moore.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 35(14:08 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle to 50 for 15 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp). LA-T.Rapp was injured during the play. PENALTY on ARI-L.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ARI 32(14:11 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to R.Moore. PENALTY on LA-E.Jones - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at ARI 32 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 32 for 7 yards (N.Scott - As.Robinson). LA-As.Robinson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to S.Anderson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 6(0:19 - 2nd) J.Wolford kneels to LAR 5 for -1 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino kicks 70 yards from ARI 35 to LAR -5. B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 29 for 34 yards (C.Banjo). PENALTY on LA-R.Rochell - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 6 yards - enforced at LAR 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 6(0:29 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to A.Green for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 6(0:33 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 12(0:39 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to R.Moore to LAR 6 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17(1:13 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 12 for 5 yards (A.Donald - B.Wagner).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(1:34 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to R.Moore to LAR 17 for 13 yards (T.Rapp).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 10 - LAR 44(1:39 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle [M.Sanders]. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 35 for -9 yards (M.Sanders). FUMBLES (M.Sanders) [M.Sanders] - touched at LAR 35 - RECOVERED by ARI-J.Watt at LAR 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 44(1:44 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to B.Skowronek.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 33(1:51 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to D.Henderson ran ob at LAR 44 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:56 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 33 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Penalty
|(1:56 - 2nd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ARI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 15 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 4(2:00 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - ARI 6(2:37 - 2nd) S.Harlow reported in as eligible. C.McCoy right end ran ob at LAR 4 for 2 yards (N.Scott).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 11(3:19 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Conner to LAR 6 for 5 yards (T.Rapp - E.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 11(3:22 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(4:04 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to LAR 11 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 18(4:23 - 2nd) C.McCoy up the middle to LAR 15 for 3 yards (E.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 19(5:01 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to LAR 18 for 1 yard (L.Floyd).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(5:39 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to T.McBride to LAR 20 for 6 yards (N.Scott). FUMBLES (N.Scott) - and recovers at LAR 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 30(6:11 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at LAR 26 for 4 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(6:47 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to LAR 30 for 8 yards (N.Scott).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(7:20 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to D.Hopkins ran ob at LAR 38 for 12 yards.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 36(7:54 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short middle to D.Hopkins to 50 for 14 yards (N.Scott).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(8:27 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 36 for 2 yards (B.Wagner - A.Donald).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 19(8:42 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to ARI 21 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 34 for 13 yards (J.Hollins).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAR 19(8:48 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to B.Hopkins (Z.Collins).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LAR 24(9:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on LA-B.Hopkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 24 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 22(10:01 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 24 for 2 yards (A.Hamilton) [J.Watt].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(10:39 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 22 for 2 yards (A.Hamilton - B.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARI 42(10:47 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 33(11:24 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 42 for 9 yards (T.Hill) [As.Robinson].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 33(11:28 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to R.Moore.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 33(11:33 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 32(11:43 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 25 yards to ARI 43 - Center-M.Orzech - downed by LA-J.Gervase. PENALTY on ARI-T.Mullen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 30(12:15 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 32 for 2 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LAR 30(12:18 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(12:56 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 30 for -3 yards (M.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARI 35(13:07 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 50 yards to LAR 15 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell pushed ob at LAR 33 for 18 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARI 35(13:11 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins [As.Robinson].
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 30(13:51 - 2nd) C.McCoy pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 35 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 28(14:35 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 30 for 2 yards (M.Copeland; A.Donald).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 28(14:46 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to ARI 18 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 28 for 10 yards (M.Hoecht).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 28(14:52 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep right to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (A.Hamilton) [L.Fotu].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24(0:08 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 28 for 4 yards (M.Sanders).
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 1st) T.Vizcaino kicks 56 yards from ARI 35 to LAR 9. B.Powell to LAR 24 for 15 yards (S.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARI 18(0:18 - 1st) T.Vizcaino 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 19(1:02 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to LAR 18 for 1 yard (E.Jones; B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 21(1:45 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 19 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(2:21 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to J.Conner to LAR 21 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 37(2:58 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to Z.Ertz to LAR 25 for 12 yards (T.Hill - B.Wagner). ARI-Z.Ertz was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 43(3:36 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to LAR 37 for 6 yards (D.Long - J.Hollins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:40 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short right [A.Donald].
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - ARI 47(4:06 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to A.Green to LAR 43 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 40(4:45 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to D.Hopkins to LAR 47 for 13 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ARI 45(4:45 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-J.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 45(4:51 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete deep right to R.Moore (D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 45(4:54 - 1st) C.McCoy pass incomplete short left to R.Moore.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 31(5:17 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short middle to R.Moore to ARI 45 for 14 yards (N.Scott - E.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 26(5:51 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 31 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:16 - 1st) C.McCoy pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 26 for 1 yard (J.Ramsey).
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAR 18(6:20 - 1st) M.Gay 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 24(7:01 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to ARI 18 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 24(7:42 - 1st) B.Perkins up the middle to ARI 24 for no gain (M.Sanders - Z.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:28 - 1st) J.Wolford FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 29 - recovered by LA-D.Henderson at ARI 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(9:11 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to Al.Robinson to ARI 25 for 14 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 43(9:45 - 1st) J.Wolford right end ran ob at ARI 39 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 50(10:27 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 43 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 50(10:32 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to C.Akers.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 48(11:16 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (A.Hamilton; J.Thompson).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 41(11:58 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 48 for 7 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - LAR 34(12:40 - 1st) B.Powell right end to LAR 41 for 7 yards (B.Niemann).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 39(13:04 - 1st) PENALTY on LA-T.Nsekhe - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 39(13:43 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 39 for no gain (A.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 33(14:19 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 39 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LAR 33 for 8 yards (J.Thompson - L.Fotu) [Z.Collins].
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
