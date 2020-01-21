NFL Pro Bowl 2020: Date, how to watch, live stream, location and full updated rosters for AFC and NFC

The viewing details you need to know for Sunday's Pro Bowl are all right here

As Super Bowl LIV preparation gets underway, there still is a professional football game on the calendar this weekend. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando for the fourth consecutive year, a kickoff of sorts for Super Bowl week. 

Per the recent NFL tradition, no San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs players will participate in the game (a reward for reaching the Super Bowl since the game is played a week prior to the league's championship game). With the Chiefs and 49ers players not participating, the league had to replace players for both teams for the annual all-star game. 

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff will lead the NFC and John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff will coach the AFC. 

Here's how you can watch the game, and below that, you'll be able to see the full roster for each team.

How to Watch 2020 Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TV: ABC/ESPN/Disney XD  | Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App | Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters (Sideline)

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Ravens); Deshaun Watson (Texans), Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

Running back: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

Tight end: Mark Andrews (Ravens), Jack Doyle (Colts)

Wide receiver: Keenan Allen (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), D.J. Chark (Jaguars), 

Tackle:  Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Orlando Brown (Ravens)

Guard: Mashal Yanda (Ravens); Quenton Nelson (Colts); Joel Bitonio (Browns)

Center: Rodney Hudson (Raiders), Ryan Kelly (Colts)

Defense

Defensive end: Calais Campbell (Jaguars); Melvin Ingram (Chargers), Josh Allen (Jaguars) 

Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Geno Atkins (Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos); T.J. Watt (Steelers); Matt Judon (Ravens)

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard (Colts), Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Joe Haden (Steelers)

  • Note: Haden is replacing Dont'a Hightower (Patriots)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

Strong safety: Jamal Adams (Jets

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

Return specialist: Andre Roberts (Bills)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

Running back: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys)

Fullback: C.J. Ham (Vikings)

Tight end: George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles)

  • Note: Kittle will not participate due to 49ers advancing to Super Bowl

Wide receiver: Julio Jones (Falcons); Michael Thomas (Saints); Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Kenny Golladay (Lions)

Tackle: David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys); Terron Armstead (Saints), Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), Trai Turner (Panthers)

Center: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan (Saints), Danielle Hunter (Vikings), Everson Griffen (Vikings)

Defensive linemen: Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons)

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers)

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Erik Kendricks (Vikings)

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Darius Slay (Lions), Kyle Fuller (Bears), Xavier Rhodes (Vikings), Shaquill Griffin (Seahawks)

Free safety: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings)

Special teams

Punter: Tress Way (Redskins)

Kicker: Wil Lutz (Saints)

Long Snapper: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

Return specialist: Deonte Harris (Saints)

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

