NFL Pro Bowl 2020: Date, how to watch, live stream, location and full updated rosters for AFC and NFC

As Super Bowl LIV preparation gets underway, there still is a professional football game on the calendar this weekend. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando for the fourth consecutive year, a kickoff of sorts for Super Bowl week.

Per the recent NFL tradition, no San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs players will participate in the game (a reward for reaching the Super Bowl since the game is played a week prior to the league's championship game). With the Chiefs and 49ers players not participating, the league had to replace players for both teams for the annual all-star game.

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff will lead the NFC and John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff will coach the AFC.

Here's how you can watch the game, and below that, you'll be able to see the full roster for each team.

How to Watch 2020 Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

TV: ABC/ESPN/Disney XD | Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App | Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters (Sideline)

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Ravens); Deshaun Watson (Texans), Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

Note: Tannehill is replacing Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)



Running back: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

Tight end: Mark Andrews (Ravens), Jack Doyle (Colts)

Note: Doyle is replacing Travis Kelce (Chiefs)



Wide receiver: Keenan Allen (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), D.J. Chark (Jaguars),

Note: Sutton is replacing DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Chark is replacing Tyreek Hill (Chiefs).



Tackle: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Orlando Brown (Ravens)

Note: Brown is replacing Trent Brown (Raiders)

Guard: Mashal Yanda (Ravens); Quenton Nelson (Colts); Joel Bitonio (Browns)

Note: Bitonio is replacing David DeCastro (Steelers)

Center: Rodney Hudson (Raiders), Ryan Kelly (Colts)

Note: Kelly is replacing Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers)

Defense

Defensive end: Calais Campbell (Jaguars); Melvin Ingram (Chargers), Josh Allen (Jaguars)

Note: Ingram is replacing Joey Bosa (Chargers), Allen is replacing Frank Clark (Chiefs)



Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Geno Atkins (Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans)

Note: Casey is replacing Chris Jones (Chiefs)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos); T.J. Watt (Steelers); Matt Judon (Ravens)

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard (Colts), Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

Note: Edmunds is replacing Dont'a Hightower (Patriots)

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Joe Haden (Steelers)

Note: Haden is replacing Dont'a Hightower (Patriots)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

Strong safety: Jamal Adams (Jets)

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

Return specialist: Andre Roberts (Bills)

Note: Roberts replaces Mecole Hardman (Chiefs)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

Note: Cousins is replacing Aaron Rodgers (Packers)

Running back: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys)

Fullback: C.J. Ham (Vikings)

Note: Ham replaces Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Tight end: George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles)

Note: Kittle will not participate due to 49ers advancing to Super Bowl



Wide receiver: Julio Jones (Falcons); Michael Thomas (Saints); Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Kenny Golladay (Lions)

Note: Golladay is replacing Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Tackle: David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys); Terron Armstead (Saints), Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), Trai Turner (Panthers)

Note: Turner is replacing Brandon Brooks (Eagles)



Center: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan (Saints), Danielle Hunter (Vikings), Everson Griffen (Vikings)

Note: Griffen replaces Nick Bosa (49ers)

Defensive linemen: Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons)

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers)

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Erik Kendricks (Vikings)

Note: Kendricks replaces Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Darius Slay (Lions), Kyle Fuller (Bears), Xavier Rhodes (Vikings), Shaquill Griffin (Seahawks)

Note: Rhodes replaces Richard Sherman (49ers); Fuller replaces Jalen Ramsey (Rams)

Free safety: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings)

Special teams

Punter: Tress Way (Redskins)

Kicker: Wil Lutz (Saints)

Long Snapper: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

Return specialist: Deonte Harris (Saints)

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)