Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is here and we have some crucial games that will have a big effect on the playoff picture. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle for the NFC South, Aaron Rodgers gets his chance at revenge against the Minnesota Vikings and much more.
Injuries have and will continue to be one of the main storylines of the week, as we get updates on which players will not be playing on Saturday.
Here is a look at every team's inactive list for all of the 1 p.m. ET Sunday games in Week 17:
Atlanta Falcons
Feleipe Franks
Rashad Fenton
Micah Abernathy
David Anenih
Elijah Wilkinson
Matt Dickerson
Arizona Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins
Colt McCoy
Marco Wilson
Antonio Hamilton
Victor Dimukeje
Rashaad Coward
Zach Allen
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn
Rashard Higgins
Juston Burris
Sam Tecklenburg
Larnel Coleman
Amare Barno
Chicago Bears
Tim Boyle
Darrynton Evans
Sterling Weatherford
Alex Leatherwood
Breon Borders
Michael Ojemudia
Ja'Tyre Carter
Cleveland Browns
Kellen Mond
Demetric Felton Jr.
Thomas Graham Jr.
Ben Stille
Isaiah Thomas
Chris Hubbard
Tommy Togiai
Denver Broncos
Jarrett Guarantano
Montrell Washington
Tyler Badie
Baron Browning
Calvin Anderson
Freddie Swain
D.J. Jones
Detroit Lions
Kayode Awosika
Michael Brockers
Austin Bryant
DeShon Elliott
Justin Jackson
Ross Pierschbacher
Green Bay Packers
TBD
Houston Texans
Kyle Allen
Cobi Francis
Thomas Booker
Jimmy Morrissey
Teagan Quitoriano
Indianapolis Colts
Ashton Dulin
Wesley French
Kylen Granson
Eric Johnson II
Cameron McGrone
Kenny Moore II
Matt Ryan
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kendric Pryor
Tevaughn Campbell
Montaric Brown
De'Shaan Dixon
Jeremiah Ledbetter
Kansas City Chiefs
Shane Buechele
Joshua Kaindoh
Geron Christian
Darian Kinnard
Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders
TBD
Los Angeles Chargers
TBD
Los Angeles Rams
TBD
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
Bradley Chubb
Erik Ezukanma
Xavien Howard
Terron Armstead
Eric Fisher
Tanner Conner
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
New England Patriots
Marcus Jones
Jonnu Smith
DeVante Parker
Jalen Mills
Shaun Wade
Kevin Harris
Sam Roberts
New Orleans Saints
Marquez Callaway
Justin Evans
Chase Hansen
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Marcus Maye
Andrus Peat
Dwayne Washington
New York Giants
Adoree' Jackson
Dane Belton
Rodarius Williams
Jarrad Davis
Wyatt Davis
Jack Anderson
Lawrence Cager
New York Jets
TBD
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
Lane Johnson
Avonte Maddox
Sua Opeta
Janarius Robinson
Trey Sermon
San Francisco 49ers
TBD
Seattle Seahawks
TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carlton Davis
Carl Nassib
Cameron Brate
Breshad Perriman
Kyle Trask
Washington Commanders
Sam Howell
Antonio Gibson
Benjamin St-Juste
Kam Curl
Chris Paul
Saahdiq Charles
James Smith-Williams