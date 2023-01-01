jalen-hurts-1400-us.jpg

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is here and we have some crucial games that will have a big effect on the playoff picture. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle for the NFC South, Aaron Rodgers gets his chance at revenge against the Minnesota Vikings and much more.

Injuries have and will continue to be one of the main storylines of the week, as we get updates on which players will not be playing on Saturday.

Here is a look at every team's inactive list for all of the 1 p.m. ET Sunday games in Week 17:

Atlanta Falcons

Feleipe Franks
Rashad Fenton
Micah Abernathy
David Anenih
Elijah Wilkinson
Matt Dickerson

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins
Colt McCoy
Marco Wilson
Antonio Hamilton
Victor Dimukeje
Rashaad Coward
Zach Allen

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn
Rashard Higgins
Juston Burris
Sam Tecklenburg
Larnel Coleman
Amare Barno

Chicago Bears

Tim Boyle
Darrynton Evans
Sterling Weatherford
Alex Leatherwood
Breon Borders
Michael Ojemudia
Ja'Tyre Carter

Cleveland Browns

Kellen Mond
Demetric Felton Jr.
Thomas Graham Jr.
Ben Stille
Isaiah Thomas
Chris Hubbard
Tommy Togiai

Denver Broncos

Jarrett Guarantano
Montrell Washington
Tyler Badie
Baron Browning
Calvin Anderson
Freddie Swain
D.J. Jones

Detroit Lions

Kayode Awosika
Michael Brockers
Austin Bryant
DeShon Elliott
Justin Jackson
Ross Pierschbacher

Green Bay Packers

TBD

Houston Texans

Kyle Allen
Cobi Francis
Thomas Booker
Jimmy Morrissey
Teagan Quitoriano

Indianapolis Colts

Ashton Dulin
Wesley French
Kylen Granson
Eric Johnson II
Cameron McGrone
Kenny Moore II
Matt Ryan

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kendric Pryor
Tevaughn Campbell
Montaric Brown
De'Shaan Dixon
Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kansas City Chiefs

Shane Buechele
Joshua Kaindoh
Geron Christian
Darian Kinnard
Malik Herring

Las Vegas Raiders

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

TBD

Los Angeles Rams

TBD

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa
Bradley Chubb
Erik Ezukanma
Xavien Howard
Terron Armstead
Eric Fisher 
Tanner Conner

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

New England Patriots

Marcus Jones
Jonnu Smith
DeVante Parker
Jalen Mills
Shaun Wade
Kevin Harris
Sam Roberts

New Orleans Saints

Marquez Callaway
Justin Evans
Chase Hansen
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Marcus Maye
Andrus Peat
Dwayne Washington

New York Giants

Adoree' Jackson
Dane Belton
Rodarius Williams
Jarrad Davis
Wyatt Davis
Jack Anderson
Lawrence Cager

New York Jets

TBD

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts
Lane Johnson
Avonte Maddox
Sua Opeta
Janarius Robinson
Trey Sermon

San Francisco 49ers

TBD

Seattle Seahawks

TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis
Carl Nassib
Cameron Brate
Breshad Perriman
Kyle Trask

Washington Commanders

Sam Howell
Antonio Gibson
Benjamin St-Juste
Kam Curl
Chris Paul
Saahdiq Charles
James Smith-Williams