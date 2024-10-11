Welcome to Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Like always, we've got several notable injuries to follow throughout the league as we get closer to this weekend's games.

The Bears won't have safety Jaquan Brisker on Sunday as they'll be missing a few starters on defense for the London contest against the Jaguars. The Panthers will be down their top two centers for their NFC South clash against the Falcons.

The Jaguars won't be taking Campbell off IR/designated for return this week, while all the questionable players were limited on Friday. Running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) will play, but the player to watch is Engram, who has been out several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Bears likely won't have two players in their starting secondary for this game in Brisker and Stevenson, as Stevenson did not practice on Friday. Smith is also out, leaving them thin at cornerback. Martin practiced in full all week as he is on IR/designated for return.

Baltimore always seems to be dealing with injuries, and this week has been no exception. The good news is that each of the Ravens' questionable players were limited during Friday's practice.

Mixon was limited during each of Houston's last two practices, so he's status for Sunday is looking up. Mixon hasn't played since the Texans' Week 2 win over the Bears.

Buccaneers: C Graham Barton (hamstring), DL Earnest Brown IV (rins), DB Christian Izien (elbow/groin), WR Kameron Johnson (ankle), WR Trey Palmer (concussion) OUT; RB Rachaad White (foot) DOUBTFUL; T Luke Goedeke (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (calf), WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (groin), S Antonie Winfield Jr. (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Goedeke and Kancey were full practice participants all week. Winfield was limited all week, while White didn't practice on Thursday and Friday. McMillan practiced full on Friday after being limited the previous two days.

With Pocic out, Nick Harris will likely fill in at center for Sunday. Ward returned to practice on Friday and "looked like himself," according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who added that the next 24-48 hours will largely determine Ward's status for Sunday.

As you can see, the Colts have a slew of injuries. A positive update, though, is Richardson reportedly expecting to play after missing last week's loss to the Titans. Pittman, Downs and Moore were each full practice participants on Friday.

Another injury update for Pittsburgh is Russell Wilson likely being elevated to No. 2 quarterback for Sunday. Warren is questionable after being a full practice participant on Friday. With Highsmith and Herbig both out, Jeremiah Moon, a three-year veteran who began his NFL career with the Ravens, will get the start at outside linebacker opposite T.J. Watt.

Not many injuries for the Falcons this week, as running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) were not given an injury designation.

The Panthers are down both their centers and their starting right tackle, not a good look for Andy Dalton this week. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (elbow) and wide receiver Xavier Legette (shoulder) were full participants and have no injury designation. All the questionable players were limited on Friday.

A light injury report for the Lions. Mahogany is out after being a full practice participant all week.

Along with Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys will be without another defensive starter on Sunday with Kendricks out. Bland did not practice on Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Carson was a full practice participant all week.

For the Bengals, Brown's injury developed on Thursday and he was limited on Friday. Hilton has been a full participant in practice all week. Tight end Mike Gesicki (hamstring) and running back Zack Moss (foot) were full participants Friday and were not given an injury designation.

The Giants are going to be without Nabers for the second straight game, as he has not passed concussion protocol. Singletary has been limited in practice all week, and Tyrone Tracy would get the start if he can't go.

For the Bills, wide receiver Khalil Shakir (hip) did not practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) did not practice and running back James Cook (toe) also did not practice.