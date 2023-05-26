Carlos Alcaraz opens as the 2023 French Open favorite when first-round play begins on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Alcaraz, the top-ranked player in the world, is looking for his second Grand Slam victory after winning the 2022 U.S. Open. The field, however, includes a number of other top-notch players. Among those expected to give Alcaraz a run for the title are second-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia, third-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia, fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and sixth-ranked Holger Rune of Denmark.

Alcaraz is the +150 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest 2023 French Open odds at Caesar's Sportsbook. Djokovic follows at +230, with Rune at +700 and Medvedev at +800. Other notables have eighth-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner at +1100, Tsitsipas at +1400 and fourth-ranked Norwegian Casper Ruud at +1600 to win the grand slam title. Before making any 2023 men's French Open picks, you need to see who SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly predicted Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open women's final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the men's draw of the 2023 French Open and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2023 French Open men's predictions

While Onorato acknowledges Djokovic to be formidable and a past Grand Slam champion 22 times, he also sees value elsewhere and is fading on this year's Australian Open champ. With Rafael Nadal not taking part and other veterans struggling, he sees a higher profit margin with a new wave of talent set to make their mark.

Rune is one of those players who has already cracked the top 10 of the rankings at age 20. Rune, who reached the quarterfinals of last year's French Open, is ready to break through after finishing second at Rome's clay court this past week. After defeating Ruud in the semifinals, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2, he fell in straight sets to Medvedev 7-5, 7-5 in the finals. Rune is 13-3 on clay this year and 108-48 all-time.

Sinner, at age 21, is ranked No. 8. Sinner has already experienced some success, reaching the quarterfinals in three Grand Slam events a year ago – the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open. He bowed out in the fourth round of last year's French Open as well as this year's Australian Open. He is 7-2 on clay in 2023 after finishing 15-4 on that surface last year. You can see who Onorato backs here. You can see all of Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2023 French Open men's picks

Onorato has thoroughly studied the men's draw and has identified three futures plays, including one on a longshot that would pay around 80-1. He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his men's French Open picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2023 French Open, and which enormous longshots could take home the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the 2023 French Open, all from the renowned tennis expert who went 96-67 in 2022, and find out.

2023 French Open odds, contenders, favorites

Carlos Alcaraz +150

Novak Djokovic +230

Holger Rune +700

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1100

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1400

Casper Ruud +1600

Alexander Zverev +2500

Andrey Rublev +4000

Dominic Thiem +7500

Francisco Cerundolo +8000

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +10000

Taylor Fritz +10000

Karen Khachanov +10000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +10000

Borna Coric +10000