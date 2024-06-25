The Minnesota Lynx (13-3) and the New York Liberty (15-3) square off in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday. The Liberty are red-hot lately, winning 11 of their last 12 games. On Sunday, the Liberty blew out the Atlanta Dream 96-75. Meanwhile, Minnesota is on a six-game win streak. On June 22, the Lynx defeated the Phoenix Mercury 73-60.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in New York. The Liberty are 5-point favorites in the latest Lynx vs. Liberty odds, while the over/under for total points is 162.5. Before making any Liberty vs. Lynx picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Liberty vs. Lynx. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Lynx vs. Liberty

Liberty vs. Lynx spread: Liberty -5

Liberty vs. Lynx over/under: 162.5 points

Liberty vs. Lynx money line: Liberty -210, Lynx +175

NYL: 7-11 ATS this season

MIN: 12-4 ATS this season

Why the Liberty can cover

The Liberty are the best team in the league thus far. New York is currently first in the WNBA in scoring offense (88.1) and field goal percentage (46.3) while ranking second in rebounds (36.3) and assists (23.4). The Liberty are also first in 3-pointers made (189). Guard Sabrina Ionescu is an elite all-around threat. Ionescu has a crisp jumper with great court vision.

The 26-year-old averages 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. She also shoots 36.9% from downtown. She's finished with at least 24 points in three straight games. In her last outing, Ionescu had 26 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and went 4-of-9 from downtown. Ionescu also logged four-plus 3-pointers in four games in a row. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lynx can cover

Forward Napheesa Collier has been playing at a top level throughout the entire season. Collier can score from any spot on the floor while being a force on the glass. The three-time All-Star averages 20.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. In her last outing, Collier finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.

Guard Kayla McBride is an athletic two-way threat in the backcourt. McBride has a fearless mentality on the court as both a scorer and defender. The 31-year-old logs 16.1 points, three rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. She's scored at least 19 points in four of her last nine games. On June 17 versus the Dallas Wings, McBride had 19 points, four rebounds and seven dimes. See which team to pick here.

