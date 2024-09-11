The Caitlin Clark basketball, part of Wilson Sporting Goods' new Inspire Series, sold out less than 40 minutes after going live on Monday. The basketballs retailed for $24.95 each and there were two different colorways -- one black and yellow like the Iowa colors, and one purple with blue and yellow.

Wilson did not disclose how many basketballs they sold, but Sports Business Journal reported it was in the tens of thousands. The company expects to restock in a few months, and there might be another collection dropping next year.

"I don't know that I could name you an athlete in recent memory that we have worked with that has sold at this level," David Picioski, head of global brand partnerships and collaborations at Wilson, told SBJ.

"Us having a role in that is powerful for our brand as well. We grow. She grows. The game grows. It's a very mutually beneficial partnership."

Clark gained popularity at Iowa while she became the all-time Division I leading scorer. She then joined the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her first season in the league is not over yet, but she has already become one of the top offensive rookies in WNBA history. Among her achievements, she has broken the single-season rookie record for 3-pointers and assists.