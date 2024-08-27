Sue Bird is being honored for her contributions to the Seattle Storm over the years. On Monday, the city of Seattle and Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell permanently renamed a stretch of Second Ave. North between "Denny Way" and "Lenny Wilkens Way" "Sue Bird Court."

The street -- located near Climate Pledge Arena, where the Storm play their home games -- was named after Bird "in recognition of her contributions on and off the court," according to a press release from the team.

"I've always loved and cherished playing here in Seattle. This city will forever be a part of me and that's why I am so thankful and honored today," Bird said in a statement. "When I think back on my time with the Storm -- the people I've met, the memories I've made, the impact this franchise has had off the court, and of course, the championships we've won on the court -- I'm reminded that some achievements don't come and go, they don't get broken, they last forever. That's what makes today so special is that I get to add to that list with something that is going to last forever."

Bird announced her retirement from the sport after the 2022 season. She spent the entire duration of her 21-year career with the storm and finished as the WNBA's all-time assists leader with 3,234.

Bird, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft, led the Storm to four WNBA titles. During her legendary career, Bird also won five Olympic gold medals, was selected to a WNBA-record 13 All-Star Games, and made the All-WNBA team eight times.

At the conclusion of her career, Bird ranked second in career 3s (1,001), third in steals (725) and seventh in points (6,803).