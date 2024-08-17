The WNBA resumed this week and the action continues as the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx meet each other for the second time in three days. The game will take place at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and will be available on CBS.

The two teams met on Thursday at Target Center in Minnesota, and the Lynx won that one 79-68 behind a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds by Napheesa Collier. The Lynx also won the other two encounters against the Mystics earlier this season.

The Lynx won the Commissioner's Cup earlier this season and have continued that success as they currently sit at the top of the Western Conference standings. Collier has been the star of the show as the team's leader in points, rebounds and steals.

The Mystics' resume looks a little bit rougher as they are last in the Eastern Conference. Ariel Atkins is the Mystics leader in points and steals, but their future also looks bright with rookie Aaliyah Edwards as the top rebounder. Julie Vanloo, a 31-year-old rookie, has also been impressive as an offensive weapon with the most assists on the team as well as her 3-point shooting ability.

Let's take a look at how you can catch the action on Saturday before getting to a preview of the showdown.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Location: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C.

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Lynx -6.5

Last encounter

The Lynx improved to 3-0 against the Mystics with a 79-68 win on Thursday. Collier registered her 13th double-double of the season while putting up 17 points and 12 rebounds. Courtney Willams contributed with 14 points and five assists, while Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith added 12 points each.

The Mystics led 37-35 at halftime but the third quarter was very competitive and the teams had to enter the last 10 minutes tied at 58-58. Washington put on a valiant effort but struggled to get the job done by only making three field goals in the last quarter.

Atkins and Brittney Sykes led the Mystics offense with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jade Melbourne and Edwards added a combined 19 points from the bench.