Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Traded to Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Butler was traded to the Cubs in exchange for James Farris on Monday.

Butler heads to the reigning champs after being DFA'd by Colorado on Saturday. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough season, in which he went 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA and spent most of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 46th pick in the 2012 draft, Butler never succeeded in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has a 7.92 career ERA. He was a consensus top-50 prospect three years ago, and the Cubs may not be ready to pull the plug on him as a starter. Butler has one minor league option remaining, and figures to be pitching coach Chris Bosio's latest reclamation project. If he fails again as a starter, Butler has the stuff to offer value as a middle reliever.

Cubs' Dylan Floro: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Floro (arm) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday.

The North-Siders made a move for former top prospect Eddie Butler which required a 40-man roster spot to be opened up, ultimately ending Floro's time on the 40-man. The Cal State Fullerton product found some success in the minor leagues last season, posting a 2.88 ERA and a 1.6 BB/9 in 50 innings in relief, so he could garner some interest during the waiver period even with the arm soreness he experienced at the back end of 2016.

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Improved command key to breakout
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Improved command and more effective usage of his secondary pitches helped Hendricks put together his breakout 2016 season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

According to Statcast, Hendricks had the highest number of pitches that were called strikes outside of the zone in 2016. He also threw more changeups, cutters and curveballs for called strikes than he did in 2015. "I think my command was much better and my mechanics were more solid [in 2016]," Hendricks said. "I could dial in." The stats reflected this, as Hendricks went 16-8 with a MLB-best 2.13 ERA. While that number will almost certainly rise in 2017 given his lack of overpowering stuff, Hendricks appears locked in as a very reliable fantasy option.

Cubs' Todd Glaesmann: Signs minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Glaesmann agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

After considering retirement in 2014, Glaesmann has since changed his mind and is continuing to work his way through the minor league ranks. He split time between Double-A and Triple-A over the past two seasons, slashing .281/.317/.510 in 506 at-bats during his time at Triple-A. He's primarily an organizational depth piece for Chicago.

Cubs' Manny Parra: Joins Cubs on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Parra has signed a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

An eight-year major league veteran, Parra owns a 4.90 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 628 career innings. The Cubs are a little light on lefty relievers and Parra's last season with Cincinnati in 2015 was really one of his best, but he's now 34 and any opportunity with Chicago would likely come in the middle innings.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGAnthony Rizzo , 1B.292
HRKris Bryant , 3B39
RBIAnthony Rizzo , 1B109
OBPDexter Fowler , CF.393
SLGKris Bryant , 3B.554
RKris Bryant , 3B121
SBDexter Fowler , CF13
WJon Lester , SP19
ERAKyle Hendricks , SP2.13
WHIPKyle Hendricks , SP0.98
KJon Lester , SP197
SVAroldis Chapman , RP36
Full Team Statistics

