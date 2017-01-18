Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Henderson agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The right-handed reliever has struggled since injuring his shoulder back in 2014, most recently amassing a 4.11 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 out of the Mets bullpen last season. Henderson's career 11.6 K/9 does create some intrigue, however, so he could put up a good fight for a spot in the Cubs bullpen if he shores up his control.
Floro (arm) was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Tuesday.
The right-hander transitioned to the bullpen last season and found some success in the minor leagues thanks to impeccable control. Floro was hit hard at the major league level, though, so it seems like a bit more time at Triple-A is still in the cards for the 26-year-old.
Arrieta agreed to a one-year, $15.6375 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
This is a monster number for Arrieta, but given his performance over the past three seasons, he would have had quite a compelling argument had his case gone to an arbiter. He makes for a low-end SP1 or high-end SP2 in fantasy leagues this season.
Grimm and the Cubs avoided arbitration on Friday with a $1.825 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Grim registered a 4.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for the world champions in 2016, a significant step back from his scary 2015 season. He'll get a pay raise of around a half million dollars for his troubles in his second round of arbitration.
Rondon agreed to a one-year, $5.8 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rondon lost the closer job upon Aroldis Chapman's arrival last year, but he put together another strong season and will be rewarded for his efforts in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Wade Davis was brought in this offseason to take over in the ninth inning, and while Rondon could get another chance to close if Davis goes down with an injury, Carl Edwards would probably receive some consideration as well.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|.292
|HR
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|39
|RBI
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|109
|OBP
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|.393
|SLG
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|.554
|R
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|121
|SB
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|13
|W
|Jon Lester , SP
|19
|ERA
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|2.13
|WHIP
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|0.98
|K
|Jon Lester , SP
|197
|SV
|Aroldis Chapman , RP
|36
|Full Team Statistics
