Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1484345167
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Arrieta agreed to a one-year, $15.6375 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

This is a monster number for Arrieta, but given his performance over the past three seasons, he would have had quite a compelling argument had his case gone to an arbiter. He makes for a low-end SP1 or high-end SP2 in fantasy leagues this season.

1484341446
Cubs' Justin Grimm: Avoids arbitration with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Grimm and the Cubs avoided arbitration on Friday with a $1.825 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Grim registered a 4.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for the world champions in 2016, a significant step back from his scary 2015 season. He'll get a pay raise of around a half million dollars for his troubles in his second round of arbitration.

1484329806
Cubs' Hector Rondon: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rondon agreed to a one-year, $5.8 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rondon lost the closer job upon Aroldis Chapman's arrival last year, but he put together another strong season and will be rewarded for his efforts in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Wade Davis was brought in this offseason to take over in the ninth inning, and while Rondon could get another chance to close if Davis goes down with an injury, Carl Edwards would probably receive some consideration as well.

1483818246
Cubs' Chris Dominguez: Agrees to minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Dominguez signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Domiguez hit .241/.275/.439 at Triple-A Pawtucket last season in the Red Sox system, so this signing is likely less about major league depth and more about rounding out Triple-A Iowa's roster and getting some veteran experience around prospects.

1483817766
Cubs' Carlos Corporan: Signs minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Corporan signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Corporan hit a combined .197/.246/.333 between the Triple-A affiliates for Tampa Bay and Miami in 2016, so it's difficult to see him working as anything beyond emergency depth for the Cubs. He hit .178/.244/.299 in 2015 with the Rangers, his last round of big league action.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGAnthony Rizzo , 1B.292
HRKris Bryant , 3B39
RBIAnthony Rizzo , 1B109
OBPDexter Fowler , CF.393
SLGKris Bryant , 3B.554
RKris Bryant , 3B121
SBDexter Fowler , CF13
WJon Lester , SP19
ERAKyle Hendricks , SP2.13
WHIPKyle Hendricks , SP0.98
KJon Lester , SP197
SVAroldis Chapman , RP36
Full Team Statistics

