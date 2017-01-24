  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1485559023
Cubs' Manny Parra: Joins Cubs on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Parra has signed a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

An eight-year major league veteran, Parra owns a 4.90 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 628 career innings. The Cubs are a little light on lefty relievers and Parra's last season with Cincinnati in 2015 was really one of his best, but he's now 34 and any opportunity with Chicago would likely come in the middle innings.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485558543
Cubs' Zac Rosscup: Gets invite to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rosscup was announced as a non-roster invitee to major league spring training with the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

He was initially non-tendered by the Cubs early in the offseason, but Rosscup is back with the organization and will report to big league camp. Health was Rosscup's primary issue in 2016 as he encountered a shoulder issue in May that kept him out for the remainder of the season. The Cubs are short on proven left-handed options in the bullpen, which helps Rosscup's chances, but he's still a long shot overall to break camp as a member of the 25-man roster.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485558424
Cubs' Gerardo Concepcion: Returns to Cubs on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Concepcion has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Mills of the Daily Herald reports.

The Cubs non-tendered Concepcion in December but he will remain in the organization for a sixth season. He will even get an opportunity to earn his way back onto the 40-man roster during spring training, but to say he's a long shot would be an understatement. Concepcion has struggled at the upper levels of the minor leagues and the Cubs have plenty of capable options in the bullpen.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485556143
Cubs' Casey Kelly: Signs minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Kelly signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The results for Kelly at the major league level have been less than stellar and he's dealt with a variety of injuries since breaking into the league (including Tommy John surgery). It's difficult to imagine he would be entrusted with meaningful innings on a team like the Cubs at any point during the 2017 season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485379143
Cubs' Brett Anderson: Passes physical with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson passed his physical with the Cubs on Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

The lefty agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs on Monday, but the "pending a physical" part was no formality with Anderson, who has battled a wide variety of injuries throughout his career. Anderson was limited to just four appearances (three starts) last year due to back, wrist and blister issues. He will compete with Mike Montgomery for the final spot in the Cubs' rotation during spring training.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGAnthony Rizzo , 1B.292
HRKris Bryant , 3B39
RBIAnthony Rizzo , 1B109
OBPDexter Fowler , CF.393
SLGKris Bryant , 3B.554
RKris Bryant , 3B121
SBDexter Fowler , CF13
WJon Lester , SP19
ERAKyle Hendricks , SP2.13
WHIPKyle Hendricks , SP0.98
KJon Lester , SP197
SVAroldis Chapman , RP36
Full Team Statistics

Latest Cubs Video

More Cubs

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Anthony Rizzo White Chicago Cubs Home 2016 World Series Champions Team Logo Patch Player Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 