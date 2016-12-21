Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Weeks has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of the Union-Tribune reports.
The versatile Weeks hit free agency at the end of the season after refusing an outright assignment to the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. After roughly two months, Weeks has found a new club as he inked a minor league deal with the Cubs this week. Weeks is a career .254/.316/.352 hitter with 41 stolen bases over parts of six major league seasons. He provides some organizational depth at a few different spots, but Chicago's roster is currently too deep to where Weeks has a clear path to making the major league roster.
Rollins was claimed by the Cubs on Friday, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.
Since Nov. 18, Rollins has moved on waivers from the Mariners to the Cubs to the Rangers to the Phillies back to the Rangers and now back to the Cubs. Chicago may once again attempt to send him through waivers to get him off the 40-man roster. He will offer organizational bullpen depth wherever he finally ends up when the 2017 season begins.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|.292
|HR
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|39
|RBI
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|109
|OBP
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|.393
|SLG
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|.554
|R
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|121
|SB
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|13
|W
|Jon Lester , SP
|19
|ERA
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|2.13
|WHIP
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|0.98
|K
|Jon Lester , SP
|197
|SV
|Aroldis Chapman , RP
|36
December 16, 2016
Aroldis Chapman doesn't agree with his World Series usage
(1:02)
December 10, 2016
Dexter Fowler a bigger loss for Cubs or gain for Cardinals?
(1:15)
December 10, 2016
Did the Cubs make the right move with Wade Davis?
(1:05)
