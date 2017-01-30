  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1486159743
Cubs' Dylan Floro: Outrighted to Triple-A, will report to Cubs spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Floro (arm) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Floro cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment Wednesday. Although he's no longer on the Cubs' 40-man roster, he will report to major league spring training. Floro made 12 appearances with the Rays in 2016, notching a 4.20 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP across 15.0 innings.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486155063
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Wants to catch some in spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Schwarber said he'd like to report with pitchers and catchers to spring training and catch some bullpen sessions, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Schwarber caught 21 games after getting called up in 2015, but he also played a lot of outfield in his rookie year. Last year, of course, Schwarber missed virtually the entire season due to a torn ACL and MCL, and that makes his outlook at catcher even murkier. Schwarber and the Cubs still need to discuss a plan for the 23-year-old this spring, but coming off a serious knee injury, Schwarber will probably get most of his run in the outfield.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485970983
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Traded to Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Butler was traded to the Cubs in exchange for James Farris on Monday.

Butler heads to the reigning champs after being DFA'd by Colorado on Saturday. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough season in which he went 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA and spent most of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 46th pick in the 2012 draft, Butler never succeeded in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has a 7.92 career ERA. He was a consensus top-50 prospect three years ago, and the Cubs may not be ready to pull the plug on him as a starter. Butler has one minor league option remaining, and figures to be pitching coach Chris Bosio's latest reclamation project. If he fails again as a starter, Butler has the stuff to offer value as a middle reliever.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485970383
Cubs' Dylan Floro: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Floro (arm) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday.

The North-Siders made a move for former top prospect Eddie Butler which required a 40-man spot to be freed up. The Cal State Fullerton product found some success in the minor leagues last season, posting a 2.88 ERA and a 1.6 BB/9 in 50 innings in relief, so he could garner some interest during the waiver period even with the arm soreness he experienced at the back end of 2016.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485954183
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Improved command key to breakout
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Improved command and more effective usage of his secondary pitches helped Hendricks put together his breakout 2016 season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

According to Statcast, Hendricks had the highest number of pitches that were called strikes outside of the zone in 2016. He also threw more changeups, cutters and curveballs for called strikes than he did in 2015. "I think my command was much better and my mechanics were more solid [in 2016]," Hendricks said. "I could dial in." The stats reflected this, as Hendricks went 16-8 with a MLB-best 2.13 ERA. While that number will almost certainly rise in 2017 given his lack of overpowering stuff, Hendricks appears locked in as a very reliable fantasy option.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGAnthony Rizzo , 1B.292
HRKris Bryant , 3B39
RBIAnthony Rizzo , 1B109
OBPDexter Fowler , CF.393
SLGKris Bryant , 3B.554
RKris Bryant , 3B121
SBDexter Fowler , CF13
WJon Lester , SP19
ERAKyle Hendricks , SP2.13
WHIPKyle Hendricks , SP0.98
KJon Lester , SP197
SVAroldis Chapman , RP36
Full Team Statistics

Latest Cubs Video

February 3, 2017
NL Central Preview: Chicago Cubs (2:09)

More Cubs

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 