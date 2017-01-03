Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Domiguez hit .241/.275/.439 at Triple-A Pawtucket last season in the Red Sox system, so this signing is likely less about major league depth and more about rounding out Triple-A Iowa's roster and getting some veteran experience around prospects.
Corporan signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Corporan hit a combined .197/.246/.333 between the Triple-A affiliates for Tampa Bay and Miami in 2016, so it's difficult to see him working as anything beyond emergency depth for the Cubs. He hit .178/.244/.299 in 2015 with the Rangers, his last round of big league action.
Weeks has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of the Union-Tribune reports.
The versatile Weeks hit free agency at the end of the season after refusing an outright assignment to the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. After roughly two months, Weeks has found a new club as he inked a minor league deal with the Cubs this week. Weeks is a career .254/.316/.352 hitter with 41 stolen bases over parts of six major league seasons. He provides some organizational depth at a few different spots, but Chicago's roster is currently too deep to where Weeks has a clear path to making the major league roster.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|.292
|HR
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|39
|RBI
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|109
|OBP
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|.393
|SLG
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|.554
|R
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|121
|SB
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|13
|W
|Jon Lester , SP
|19
|ERA
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|2.13
|WHIP
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|0.98
|K
|Jon Lester , SP
|197
|SV
|Aroldis Chapman , RP
|36
|Full Team Statistics
