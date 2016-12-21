  • My Scores
Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1483046646
Cubs' Jemile Weeks: Inks minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Weeks has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of the Union-Tribune reports.

The versatile Weeks hit free agency at the end of the season after refusing an outright assignment to the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. After roughly two months, Weeks has found a new club as he inked a minor league deal with the Cubs this week. Weeks is a career .254/.316/.352 hitter with 41 stolen bases over parts of six major league seasons. He provides some organizational depth at a few different spots, but Chicago's roster is currently too deep to where Weeks has a clear path to making the major league roster.

1482519366
Cubs' David Rollins: Claimed by Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rollins was claimed by the Cubs on Friday, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

Since Nov. 18, Rollins has moved on waivers from the Mariners to the Cubs to the Rangers to the Phillies back to the Rangers and now back to the Cubs. Chicago may once again attempt to send him through waivers to get him off the 40-man roster. He will offer organizational bullpen depth wherever he finally ends up when the 2017 season begins.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGAnthony Rizzo , 1B.292
HRKris Bryant , 3B39
RBIAnthony Rizzo , 1B109
OBPDexter Fowler , CF.393
SLGKris Bryant , 3B.554
RKris Bryant , 3B121
SBDexter Fowler , CF13
WJon Lester , SP19
ERAKyle Hendricks , SP2.13
WHIPKyle Hendricks , SP0.98
KJon Lester , SP197
SVAroldis Chapman , RP36
Full Team Statistics

