Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Anderson passed his physical with the Cubs on Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.
The lefty agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs on Monday, but the "pending a physical" part was no formality with Anderson, who has battled a wide variety of injuries throughout his career. Anderson was limited to just four appearances (three starts) last year due to back, wrist and blister issues. He will compete with Mike Montgomery for the final spot in the Cubs' rotation during spring training.
Rodriguez agreed to a minor league deal with the Cubs, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 32-year-old spent the last three seasons with the A's, most recently compiling a 4.20 ERA across 40.2 innings in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery in September. He should be healthy and in position to compete for a bullpen spot come spring training.
Anderson agreed to a deal with the Cubs on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
The deal is still pending a physical, which is an important note because Anderson has dealt with a myriad of injuries during his career. In his last healthy season with the Dodgers (2015), the lefty posted a respectable 3.69 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 180.1 innings. He will likely supply starting pitching depth for the Cubs in 2017.
Henderson agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The right-handed reliever has struggled since injuring his shoulder back in 2014, most recently amassing a 4.11 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 out of the Mets bullpen last season. Henderson's career 11.6 K/9 does create some intrigue, however, so he could put up a good fight for a spot in the Cubs bullpen if he shores up his control.
Floro (arm) was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Tuesday.
The right-hander transitioned to the bullpen last season and found some success in the minor leagues thanks to impeccable control. Floro was hit hard at the major league level, though, so it seems like a bit more time at Triple-A is still in the cards for the 26-year-old.
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
Javier Baez Shop Now!