Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Parra has signed a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
An eight-year major league veteran, Parra owns a 4.90 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 628 career innings. The Cubs are a little light on lefty relievers and Parra's last season with Cincinnati in 2015 was really one of his best, but he's now 34 and any opportunity with Chicago would likely come in the middle innings.
Rosscup was announced as a non-roster invitee to major league spring training with the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
He was initially non-tendered by the Cubs early in the offseason, but Rosscup is back with the organization and will report to big league camp. Health was Rosscup's primary issue in 2016 as he encountered a shoulder issue in May that kept him out for the remainder of the season. The Cubs are short on proven left-handed options in the bullpen, which helps Rosscup's chances, but he's still a long shot overall to break camp as a member of the 25-man roster.
Concepcion has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Mills of the Daily Herald reports.
The Cubs non-tendered Concepcion in December but he will remain in the organization for a sixth season. He will even get an opportunity to earn his way back onto the 40-man roster during spring training, but to say he's a long shot would be an understatement. Concepcion has struggled at the upper levels of the minor leagues and the Cubs have plenty of capable options in the bullpen.
Kelly signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The results for Kelly at the major league level have been less than stellar and he's dealt with a variety of injuries since breaking into the league (including Tommy John surgery). It's difficult to imagine he would be entrusted with meaningful innings on a team like the Cubs at any point during the 2017 season.
Anderson passed his physical with the Cubs on Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.
The lefty agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs on Monday, but the "pending a physical" part was no formality with Anderson, who has battled a wide variety of injuries throughout his career. Anderson was limited to just four appearances (three starts) last year due to back, wrist and blister issues. He will compete with Mike Montgomery for the final spot in the Cubs' rotation during spring training.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|.292
|HR
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|39
|RBI
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|109
|OBP
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|.393
|SLG
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|.554
|R
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|121
|SB
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|13
|W
|Jon Lester , SP
|19
|ERA
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|2.13
|WHIP
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|0.98
|K
|Jon Lester , SP
|197
|SV
|Aroldis Chapman , RP
|36
|Full Team Statistics
