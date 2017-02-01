Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Perez has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, FOX's Ken Rosenthal reports.
Perez was released on Dec. 8 by the Braves in advance of the Rule 5 Draft. He made 11 starts for Atlanta last year, compiling a 6.04 ERA. In 2015, he started 20 games and posted a 4.78 ERA. The Cubs rotation is pretty well set at this point, so Perez figures to offer organizational depth.
While this would limit the amount of time Baez sees at second, he still figures to play plenty for the
The outfield is already pretty crowded in Chicago, with Albert Almora, Jon Jay, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber locked in and Ben Zobrist able to play both second base and the outfield. Szczur is out of options, so if the Cubs try to send him down, he will have to pass through waivers.
Floro (arm) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Floro cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment Wednesday. Although he's no longer on the Cubs' 40-man roster, he will report to major league spring training. Floro made 12 appearances with the Rays in 2016, notching a 4.20 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP across 15.0 innings.
Schwarber caught 21 games after getting called up in 2015, but he also played a lot of outfield in his rookie year. Last year, of course, Schwarber missed virtually the entire season due to a torn ACL and MCL, and that makes his outlook at catcher even murkier. Schwarber and the
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic White Chicago Cubs Home 2016 World Series Champions Cool Base Replica Custom Jersey Shop Now!