Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Cubs' Chris Dominguez: Agrees to minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Dominguez signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Domiguez hit .241/.275/.439 at Triple-A Pawtucket last season in the Red Sox system, so this signing is likely less about major league depth and more about rounding out Triple-A Iowa's roster and getting some veteran experience around prospects.

Cubs' Carlos Corporan: Signs minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Corporan signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Corporan hit a combined .197/.246/.333 between the Triple-A affiliates for Tampa Bay and Miami in 2016, so it's difficult to see him working as anything beyond emergency depth for the Cubs. He hit .178/.244/.299 in 2015 with the Rangers, his last round of big league action.

Cubs' Jemile Weeks: Inks minor league deal with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Weeks has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of the Union-Tribune reports.

The versatile Weeks hit free agency at the end of the season after refusing an outright assignment to the Padres' Triple-A affiliate. After roughly two months, Weeks has found a new club as he inked a minor league deal with the Cubs this week. Weeks is a career .254/.316/.352 hitter with 41 stolen bases over parts of six major league seasons. He provides some organizational depth at a few different spots, but Chicago's roster is currently too deep to where Weeks has a clear path to making the major league roster.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGAnthony Rizzo , 1B.292
HRKris Bryant , 3B39
RBIAnthony Rizzo , 1B109
OBPDexter Fowler , CF.393
SLGKris Bryant , 3B.554
RKris Bryant , 3B121
SBDexter Fowler , CF13
WJon Lester , SP19
ERAKyle Hendricks , SP2.13
WHIPKyle Hendricks , SP0.98
KJon Lester , SP197
SVAroldis Chapman , RP36
Full Team Statistics

