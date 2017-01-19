  • My Scores
Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1485379143
Cubs' Brett Anderson: Passes physical with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson passed his physical with the Cubs on Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

The lefty agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs on Monday, but the "pending a physical" part was no formality with Anderson, who has battled a wide variety of injuries throughout his career. Anderson was limited to just four appearances (three starts) last year due to back, wrist and blister issues. He will compete with Mike Montgomery for the final spot in the Cubs' rotation during spring training.

1485281343
Cubs' Fernando Rodriguez: Signs minor league contract with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rodriguez agreed to a minor league deal with the Cubs, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 32-year-old spent the last three seasons with the A's, most recently compiling a 4.20 ERA across 40.2 innings in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery in September. He should be healthy and in position to compete for a bullpen spot come spring training.

1485225783
Cubs' Brett Anderson: Signs with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson agreed to a deal with the Cubs on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal is still pending a physical, which is an important note because Anderson has dealt with a myriad of injuries during his career. In his last healthy season with the Dodgers (2015), the lefty posted a respectable 3.69 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 180.1 innings. He will likely supply starting pitching depth for the Cubs in 2017.

1484950324
Cubs' Jim Henderson: Signs with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Henderson agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The right-handed reliever has struggled since injuring his shoulder back in 2014, most recently amassing a 4.11 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 out of the Mets bullpen last season. Henderson's career 11.6 K/9 does create some intrigue, however, so he could put up a good fight for a spot in the Cubs bullpen if he shores up his control.

1484681644
Cubs' Dylan Floro: Plucked off waivers by Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Floro (arm) was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Tuesday.

The right-hander transitioned to the bullpen last season and found some success in the minor leagues thanks to impeccable control. Floro was hit hard at the major league level, though, so it seems like a bit more time at Triple-A is still in the cards for the 26-year-old.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

