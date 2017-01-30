Chicago Cubs

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cubs
|.256
|808
|199
|3.15
|NL Central
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|National League
|6th
|2nd
|5th
|1st
Tue Oct 18
|L 6 - 0
|at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 10 - 2
|at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|W 8 - 4
|at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|W 5 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|W 5 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|L 1 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|W 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|W 9 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|W 8 - 7
|at CLE
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Floro (arm) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Floro cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment Wednesday. Although he's no longer on the Cubs' 40-man roster, he will report to major league spring training. Floro made 12 appearances with the Rays in 2016, notching a 4.20 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP across 15.0 innings.
Schwarber caught 21 games after getting called up in 2015, but he also played a lot of outfield in his rookie year. Last year, of course, Schwarber missed virtually the entire season due to a torn ACL and MCL, and that makes his outlook at catcher even murkier. Schwarber and the
Butler heads to the reigning champs after being DFA'd by Colorado on Saturday. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough season in which he went 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA and spent most of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 46th pick in the 2012 draft, Butler never succeeded in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has a 7.92 career ERA. He was a consensus top-50 prospect three years ago, and the Cubs may not be ready to pull the plug on him as a starter. Butler has one minor league option remaining, and figures to be pitching coach Chris Bosio's latest reclamation project. If he fails again as a starter, Butler has the stuff to offer value as a middle reliever.
The North-Siders made a move for former top prospect Eddie Butler which required a 40-man spot to be freed up. The Cal State Fullerton product found some success in the minor leagues last season, posting a 2.88 ERA and a 1.6 BB/9 in 50 innings in relief, so he could garner some interest during the waiver period even with the arm soreness he experienced at the back end of 2016.
Improved command and more effective usage of his secondary pitches helped
According to Statcast, Hendricks had the highest number of pitches that were called strikes outside of the zone in 2016. He also threw more changeups, cutters and curveballs for called strikes than he did in 2015. "I think my command was much better and my mechanics were more solid [in 2016]," Hendricks said. "I could dial in." The stats reflected this, as Hendricks went 16-8 with a MLB-best 2.13 ERA. While that number will almost certainly rise in 2017 given his lack of overpowering stuff, Hendricks appears locked in as a very reliable fantasy option.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|.292
|HR
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|39
|RBI
|Anthony Rizzo , 1B
|109
|OBP
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|.393
|SLG
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|.554
|R
|Kris Bryant , 3B
|121
|SB
|Dexter Fowler , CF
|13
|W
|Jon Lester , SP
|19
|ERA
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|2.13
|WHIP
|Kyle Hendricks , SP
|0.98
|K
|Jon Lester , SP
|197
|SV
|Aroldis Chapman , RP
|36
