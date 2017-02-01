  • My Scores
Chicago Cubs

103-58 Overall | 1st NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cubs.2568081993.15
NL Central2nd1st2nd1st
National League 6th2nd5th1st

Schedule

Tue Oct 18
L 6 - 0at LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 10 - 2at LAD
Recap
Thu Oct 20
W 8 - 4at LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 22
W 5 - 0LAD
Recap
Tue Oct 25
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 26
W 5 - 1at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 28
L 1 - 0CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 29
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 30
W 3 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Nov 1
W 9 - 3at CLE
Recap
Wed Nov 2
W 8 - 7at CLE
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1486320303
Cubs' Williams Perez: Signs with Cubs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Perez has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, FOX's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Perez was released on Dec. 8 by the Braves in advance of the Rule 5 Draft. He made 11 starts for Atlanta last year, compiling a 6.04 ERA. In 2015, he started 20 games and posted a 4.78 ERA. The Cubs rotation is pretty well set at this point, so Perez figures to offer organizational depth.

1486237263
Cubs' Javier Baez: Could platoon with Zobrist at second base
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Baez and Ben Zobrist could form a platoon at second base this year, with Baez used against lefties, Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports.

While this would limit the amount of time Baez sees at second, he still figures to play plenty for the Cubs in 2017. Last season, Baez appeared at third base, second base, first base, shortstop and left field, and he'll probably be used in a super-utility role again this year.

1486235223
Cubs' Matt Szczur: Fighting for bench spot this spring
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Szczur's chances of making the Cubs roster could depend on whether the team wants an extra outfielder or infielder, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The outfield is already pretty crowded in Chicago, with Albert Almora, Jon Jay, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber locked in and Ben Zobrist able to play both second base and the outfield. Szczur is out of options, so if the Cubs try to send him down, he will have to pass through waivers.

1486159743
Cubs' Dylan Floro: Outrighted to Triple-A, will report to Cubs spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Floro (arm) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Floro cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment Wednesday. Although he's no longer on the Cubs' 40-man roster, he will report to major league spring training. Floro made 12 appearances with the Rays in 2016, notching a 4.20 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP across 15.0 innings.

1486155063
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Wants to catch some in spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Schwarber said he'd like to report with pitchers and catchers to spring training and catch some bullpen sessions, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Schwarber caught 21 games after getting called up in 2015, but he also played a lot of outfield in his rookie year. Last year, of course, Schwarber missed virtually the entire season due to a torn ACL and MCL, and that makes his outlook at catcher even murkier. Schwarber and the Cubs still need to discuss a plan for the 23-year-old this spring, but coming off a serious knee injury, Schwarber will probably get most of his run in the outfield.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Cubs Video

February 3, 2017
NL Central Preview: Chicago Cubs (2:09)

