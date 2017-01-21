Cincinnati Reds

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Reds
|.256
|716
|164
|4.91
|NL Central
|2nd
|4th
|4th
|5th
|National League
|6th
|8th
|10th
|13th
Wed Sep 21
|L 9 - 2
|at CHC
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 4
|at MIL
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|at MIL
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 2
|at MIL
Mon Sep 26
|W 15 - 2
|at STL
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 5
|at STL
Wed Sep 28
|W 2 - 1
|at STL
Thu Sep 29
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 3
|CHC
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 4
|CHC
Sun Oct 2
|L 7 - 4
|CHC
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Jennings (knee) agreed to a minor league contract with the Reds on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Jennings' 2016 season was one filled with injuries, and culminated in him being released by the Rays. At the time of his release, he'd played in 65 games and owned a subpar .200/.281/.350 line. Getting on base has never been his forte, but at his best Jennings showed the ability to skillfully steal bases and occasionally stretch a single into a double. However, injuries have gotten the best of him and he's played in a combined 93 games over the last two seasons, so prospective owners may want to look elsewhere for outfield depth.
Arroyo (shoulder) passed his physical and is close to agreeing on a minor league contract with the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The deal hasn't been finalized yet, but it's all but a done deal now that Arroyo has passed his physical. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 due to elbow and shoulder injuries, but the Reds believe he still has a little left in his tank. At the very least, they are hoping he can provide some veteran leadership for their young pitchers and potentially work some innings until their pitching prospects are ready.
Herrera won't be a utility player with the big league club in 2017, at least initially. "[Herrera]'s value for our club is not to be sitting on the bench five days a week," manager Bryan Price said. "He's either playing regularly in the big leagues or he's playing in Triple-A."
Herrera's usage came up as a contrast to how the Reds will use Jose Peraza, in the wake of Brandon Phillips turning down another trade. As a result, with the current roster composition it's unlikely that he'll break camp with the big league club.
Phillips is still with the Reds after turning down another potential trade this offseason. As a result, he might lose playing time with the Reds wanting to find room for Jose Peraza.
The Reds haven't outright said that Phillips will be benched, but quotes from GM Dick Williams have hinted at that possibility. "I don't know. Hard to predict," Williams said when asked how the club would handle the situation with Phillips. "I do expect Bryan and I to be open with him going forward, as we've been open in the past."
This is great news for Mesoraco and Cincinnati fans, as the catcher has played a combined 39 games over the past two years. In his last full season, which was 2014, the 28-year-old posted his best numbers to date, slashing .273/.359/.534 with 25 homers in 440 plate appearances while earning his only All-Star nomination.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.326
|HR
|Adam Duvall , LF
|33
|RBI
|Adam Duvall , LF
|103
|OBP
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.434
|SLG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.550
|R
|Joey Votto , 1B
|101
|SB
|Billy Hamilton , CF
|58
|W
|Dan Straily , SP
|14
|ERA
|Dan Straily , SP
|3.76
|WHIP
|Dan Straily , SP
|1.19
|K
|Dan Straily , SP
|162
|SV
|Tony Cingrani , RP
|17
