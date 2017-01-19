Cincinnati Reds

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Reds
|.256
|716
|164
|4.91
|NL Central
|2nd
|4th
|4th
|5th
|National League
|6th
|8th
|10th
|13th
Wed Sep 21
|L 9 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 4
|at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 2
|at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 15 - 2
|at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 5
|at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 2 - 1
|at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 7 - 4
|CHC
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Herrera won't be a utility player with the big league club in 2017, at least initially. "[Herrera]'s value for our club is not to be sitting on the bench five days a week," manager Bryan Price said. "He's either playing regularly in the big leagues or he's playing in Triple-A."
Herrera's usage came up as a contrast to how the Reds will use Jose Peraza, in the wake of Brandon Phillips turning down another trade. As a result, with the current roster composition it's unlikely that he'll break camp with the big league club.
Phillips is still with the Reds after turning down another potential trade this offseason. As a result, he might lose playing time with the Reds wanting to find room for Jose Peraza.
The Reds haven't outright said that Phillips will be benched, but quotes from GM Dick Williams have hinted at that possibility. "I don't know. Hard to predict," Williams said when asked how the club would handle the situation with Phillips. "I do expect Bryan and I to be open with him going forward, as we've been open in the past."
This is great news for Mesoraco and Cincinnati fans, as the catcher has played a combined 39 games over the past two years. In his last full season, which was 2014, the 28-year-old posted his best numbers to date, slashing .273/.359/.534 with 25 homers in 440 plate appearances while earning his only All-Star nomination.
Manager Bryan Price said Thursday that he sees the recently signed
Feldman is no stranger to the starting rotation despite spending time in the bullpen with both Houston and Toronto last season, as 183 of his 321 career appearances have come as a starter. The 6-foot-5 lefty will be 34 years old when the season begins, and has just a 13 percent career strikeout rate as a starter. He'll eat up innings in Cincinnati, but don't be surprised if the team looks to see what they have in younger options down the stretch.
The 33-year-old hurler posted mediocre numbers, mainly as a reliever, between Houston and Toronto last season. He may wind up in a similar role for the Reds Reds in 2017, but he could be a candidate for the back end of the rotation given the team's lack of depth. Feldman's base contract will net him $2.3 million in 2017, but he could make up to $4.5 million should he hit all of the contract's incentives.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.326
|HR
|Adam Duvall , LF
|33
|RBI
|Adam Duvall , LF
|103
|OBP
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.434
|SLG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.550
|R
|Joey Votto , 1B
|101
|SB
|Billy Hamilton , CF
|58
|W
|Dan Straily , SP
|14
|ERA
|Dan Straily , SP
|3.76
|WHIP
|Dan Straily , SP
|1.19
|K
|Dan Straily , SP
|162
|SV
|Tony Cingrani , RP
|17
|Full Team Statistics
