Cincinnati Reds

68-94 Overall | 5th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Reds.2567161644.91
NL Central2nd4th4th5th
National League 6th8th10th13th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 9 - 2at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 4at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 2at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 15 - 2at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 5at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 2 - 1at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 4CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 7 - 4CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1483477206
Reds' Drew Storen: Signs one-year deal with Reds
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Storen signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The numbers for Storen between Toronto and Seattle last season leave much to be desired, but he was able to land a major league deal from the pitching-needy Reds on the strength of his larger body of work. Storen has posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 98 saves in parts of seven major league seasons. He saved 29 games for the Nationals in 2015 and figures to enter the back-end mix with Cincinnati, perhaps working as part of a closer committee alongside Raisel Iglesias and Tony Cingrani.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJoey Votto , 1B.326
HRAdam Duvall , LF33
RBIAdam Duvall , LF103
OBPJoey Votto , 1B.434
SLGJoey Votto , 1B.550
RJoey Votto , 1B101
SBBilly Hamilton , CF58
WDan Straily , SP14
ERADan Straily , SP3.76
WHIPDan Straily , SP1.19
KDan Straily , SP162
SVTony Cingrani , RP17
