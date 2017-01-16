  • My Scores
Cincinnati Reds

68-94 Overall | 5th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Reds.2567161644.91
NL Central2nd4th4th5th
National League 6th8th10th13th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 9 - 2at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 4at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 2at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 15 - 2at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 5at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 2 - 1at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 4CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 7 - 4CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1485442263
Reds' Scott Feldman: On track for rotation spot
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Manager Bryan Price said Thursday that he sees the recently signed Feldman as one of four pitchers with a rotation spot heading into camp, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Feldman is no stranger to the starting rotation despite spending time in the bullpen with both Houston and Toronto last season, as 183 of his 321 career appearances have come as a starter. The 6-foot-5 lefty will be 34 years old when the season begins, and has just a 13 percent career strikeout rate as a starter. He'll eat up innings in Cincinnati, but don't be surprised if the team looks to see what they have in younger options down the stretch.

1485394264
Reds' Scott Feldman: Inks one-year deal Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Feldman signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The 33-year-old hurler posted mediocre numbers, mainly as a reliever, between Houston and Toronto last season. He may wind up in a similar role for the Reds Reds in 2017, but he could be a candidate for the back end of the rotation given the team's lack of depth. Feldman's base contract will net him $2.3 million in 2017, but he could make up to $4.5 million should he hit all of the contract's incentives.

1484856004
Reds' Steve Selsky: DFA'd by Reds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Selsky was designated for assignment Thursday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 27-year-old pieced together an .822 OPS during a solid campaign with Triple-A Louisville, but he struggled mightily in the majors outside of one 5-for-5 anomaly in September. The move to boot him from the 40-man roster was initiated in order to make room for recently-acquired Luis Castillo and Austin Brice, so it seems that Selsky is seen as little more than an organizational depth piece in the Reds' eyes.

1484837043
Reds' Austin Brice: Dealt to Reds
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Brice is headed for Cincinnati as part of the deal that sent Dan Straily to Miami, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Brice saw the majors for the first time in his career with Miami in 2016, and gave up 12 runs (11 earned) over 15 appearances. He'll have a chance to earn a role in the Cincinnati bullpen this spring, but even if that doesn't work out, look for the right-hander to open the season in Triple-A. Brice has a fastball that can flirt with the upper-90s, but he'll need to get left-handers out consistently to be a mainstay at the major league level. Nine of his 11 earned runs in last year's stint came off the bats of lefties.

1484836563
Reds' Luis Castillo: On his way to Cincinnati
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Castillo is headed to Cincinnati as part of the deal to acquire pitcher Dan Straily, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Castillo was marvelous for High-A Jupiter in 2016, posting a 2.26 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 117.2 frames. The 24-year-old right-hander eventually earned a promotion to the Double-A level, where he is expected to start for Cincinnati in 2017. He was Miami's No. 2 prospect, although that's not saying much, as the Marlins have a bottom-three system in baseball. Castillo possesses a fastball that consistently hits the upper-90s and can touch triple digits, but needs to improve his secondary pitches in order to realize his mid-rotation ceiling. He was recently converted from the bullpen to the rotation, so he has more upside than the typical 24-year-old at Double-A.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJoey Votto , 1B.326
HRAdam Duvall , LF33
RBIAdam Duvall , LF103
OBPJoey Votto , 1B.434
SLGJoey Votto , 1B.550
RJoey Votto , 1B101
SBBilly Hamilton , CF58
WDan Straily , SP14
ERADan Straily , SP3.76
WHIPDan Straily , SP1.19
KDan Straily , SP162
SVTony Cingrani , RP17
Full Team Statistics

