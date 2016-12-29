Cincinnati Reds

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Reds
|.256
|716
|164
|4.91
|NL Central
|2nd
|4th
|4th
|5th
|National League
|6th
|8th
|10th
|13th
Wed Sep 21
|L 9 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 4
|at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 2
|at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 15 - 2
|at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 5
|at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 2 - 1
|at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 7 - 4
|CHC
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
The numbers for Storen between Toronto and Seattle last season leave much to be desired, but he was able to land a major league deal from the pitching-needy Reds on the strength of his larger body of work. Storen has posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 98 saves in parts of seven major league seasons. He saved 29 games for the Nationals in 2015 and figures to enter the back-end mix with Cincinnati, perhaps working as part of a closer committee alongside Raisel Iglesias and Tony Cingrani.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.326
|HR
|Adam Duvall , LF
|33
|RBI
|Adam Duvall , LF
|103
|OBP
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.434
|SLG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.550
|R
|Joey Votto , 1B
|101
|SB
|Billy Hamilton , CF
|58
|W
|Dan Straily , SP
|14
|ERA
|Dan Straily , SP
|3.76
|WHIP
|Dan Straily , SP
|1.19
|K
|Dan Straily , SP
|162
|SV
|Tony Cingrani , RP
|17
|Full Team Statistics
