Cincinnati Reds

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Reds
|.256
|716
|164
|4.91
|NL Central
|2nd
|4th
|4th
|5th
|National League
|6th
|8th
|10th
|13th
Wed Sep 21
|L 9 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 4
|at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 2
|at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 15 - 2
|at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 5
|at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 2 - 1
|at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 7 - 4
|CHC
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Jenkins (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.
The Rangers tried to send Jenkins through waivers after acquiring him in a trade with the Braves, and unsurprisingly, they were unsuccessful. Jenkins fits right in on the Reds, as he, like many of their young pitchers, is a former top prospect who is now looking more like a reliever than a starter. It is unclear what the Reds plan to do with the athletic 6-foot-4 righty. He could compete with Robert Stephenson, Cody Reed and Amir Garrett for the No. 5 starter spot, or he could simply head to the bullpen and work in middle relief. Jenkins has posted below-average strikeout rates at every level since Low-A, and his control has been revealed to be suspect in the upper levels, so there is little to get excited about from a fantasy perspective. Additionally he dealt with ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow at the end of last season, so that will be another factor to pay attention to when spring training arrives.
Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.
Just days removed from being designated for assignment by the Phillies, Shaffer has found a new club after being claimed by the Reds. Shaffer spent most of the 2016 season at Triple-A Durham in the Rays' organization, slashing .227/.329/.367 with 11 home runs over 428 at-bats. He'll add organizational depth at first base, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll break camp with the big league club.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.326
|HR
|Adam Duvall , LF
|33
|RBI
|Adam Duvall , LF
|103
|OBP
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.434
|SLG
|Joey Votto , 1B
|.550
|R
|Joey Votto , 1B
|101
|SB
|Billy Hamilton , CF
|58
|W
|Dan Straily , SP
|14
|ERA
|Dan Straily , SP
|3.76
|WHIP
|Dan Straily , SP
|1.19
|K
|Dan Straily , SP
|162
|SV
|Tony Cingrani , RP
|17
|Full Team Statistics
