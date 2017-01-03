  • My Scores
Cincinnati Reds

68-94 Overall | 5th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Reds.2567161644.91
NL Central2nd4th4th5th
National League 6th8th10th13th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 9 - 2at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 4at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 2at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 15 - 2at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 5at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 2 - 1at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 4CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 7 - 4CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Reds' Zack Cozart: Avoids arbitration with Reds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cozart avoided arbitration with the Reds, agreeing to a one-year, $5.325 million deal.

The Reds have dangled Cozart's name in trade talks this offseason but haven't made any tangible progress. They still need to find a way to make room for both Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera to play, but both Cozart and Brandon Phillips remain ahead of them respectively.

Reds' Tony Cingrani: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cingrani agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He was one of the worst regular closers in baseball throughout much of the year, posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and six blown saves. The 27-year-old gave way to Raisel Iglesias more down the stretch, and with Drew Storen now on the team, it's looking like Cingrani may be confined primarily to a setup role to begin 2017.

Reds' Blake Wood: Avoids arbitration with Reds, agrees to $1.275 million deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wood and the Reds avoided arbitration with a $1.275 deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Wood's major league work has been sporadic since making the big leagues in 2010, but he managed to find a regular role with the bullpen-strapped Reds, his third team, in 2016. The 31-year-old posted a 3.99 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76.2 innings and was rewarded with a decent raise in his first round of arbitration.

Reds' Billy Hamilton: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hamilton agreed to a one-year, $2.625 million contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Hamilton upped his on-base percentage by nearly 50 points last season, as he walked at an increased rate and hit the ball on the ground more frequently. In turn, he was able to better capitalize on his elite speed -- Hamilton finished with a career-high 58 stolen bases in just 119 games. He said in December that he's fully recovered from the oblique injury which cost him the final month.

Reds' Louis Coleman: Inks minor league deal with Reds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Coleman signed a minor league deal with the Reds on Tuesday, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

It is unclear if this deal includes an invite to spring training. Coleman posted a 4.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 48 innings with the Dodgers last season, leading to him being non-tendered earlier this offseason. While the Reds lack impressive organizational bullpen depth, Coleman is unlikely to compete for high-leverage innings.

