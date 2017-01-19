  • My Scores
Cincinnati Reds

68-94 Overall | 5th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Reds.2567161644.91
NL Central2nd4th4th5th
National League 6th8th10th13th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 9 - 2at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 4at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 2at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 15 - 2at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 5at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 2 - 1at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 4CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 7 - 4CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Won't be utility player
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Herrera won't be a utility player with the big league club in 2017, at least initially. "[Herrera]'s value for our club is not to be sitting on the bench five days a week," manager Bryan Price said. "He's either playing regularly in the big leagues or he's playing in Triple-A."

Herrera's usage came up as a contrast to how the Reds will use Jose Peraza, in the wake of Brandon Phillips turning down another trade. As a result, with the current roster composition it's unlikely that he'll break camp with the big league club.

Reds' Brandon Phillips: Might face curtailed playing time
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Phillips is still with the Reds after turning down another potential trade this offseason. As a result, he might lose playing time with the Reds wanting to find room for Jose Peraza.

The Reds haven't outright said that Phillips will be benched, but quotes from GM Dick Williams have hinted at that possibility. "I don't know. Hard to predict," Williams said when asked how the club would handle the situation with Phillips. "I do expect Bryan and I to be open with him going forward, as we've been open in the past."

Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Expects no limitations in spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Mesoraco is expected to begin spring training without any limitations, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports.

This is great news for Mesoraco and Cincinnati fans, as the catcher has played a combined 39 games over the past two years. In his last full season, which was 2014, the 28-year-old posted his best numbers to date, slashing .273/.359/.534 with 25 homers in 440 plate appearances while earning his only All-Star nomination.

Reds' Scott Feldman: On track for rotation spot
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Manager Bryan Price said Thursday that he sees the recently signed Feldman as one of four pitchers with a rotation spot heading into camp, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Feldman is no stranger to the starting rotation despite spending time in the bullpen with both Houston and Toronto last season, as 183 of his 321 career appearances have come as a starter. The 6-foot-5 lefty will be 34 years old when the season begins, and has just a 13 percent career strikeout rate as a starter. He'll eat up innings in Cincinnati, but don't be surprised if the team looks to see what they have in younger options down the stretch.

Reds' Scott Feldman: Inks one-year deal Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Feldman signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The 33-year-old hurler posted mediocre numbers, mainly as a reliever, between Houston and Toronto last season. He may wind up in a similar role for the Reds Reds in 2017, but he could be a candidate for the back end of the rotation given the team's lack of depth. Feldman's base contract will net him $2.3 million in 2017, but he could make up to $4.5 million should he hit all of the contract's incentives.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJoey Votto , 1B.326
HRAdam Duvall , LF33
RBIAdam Duvall , LF103
OBPJoey Votto , 1B.434
SLGJoey Votto , 1B.550
RJoey Votto , 1B101
SBBilly Hamilton , CF58
WDan Straily , SP14
ERADan Straily , SP3.76
WHIPDan Straily , SP1.19
KDan Straily , SP162
SVTony Cingrani , RP17
Full Team Statistics

