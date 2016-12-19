  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Cincinnati Reds

68-94 Overall | 5th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Reds.2567161644.91
NL Central2nd4th4th5th
National League 6th8th10th13th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 9 - 2at CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 4at MIL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1at MIL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 2at MIL
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 15 - 2at STL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 5at STL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 2 - 1at STL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 4CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 7 - 4CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1482519846
Reds' Tyrell Jenkins: Claimed by Reds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jenkins (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.

The Rangers tried to send Jenkins through waivers after acquiring him in a trade with the Braves, and unsurprisingly, they were unsuccessful. Jenkins fits right in on the Reds, as he, like many of their young pitchers, is a former top prospect who is now looking more like a reliever than a starter. It is unclear what the Reds plan to do with the athletic 6-foot-4 righty. He could compete with Robert Stephenson, Cody Reed and Amir Garrett for the No. 5 starter spot, or he could simply head to the bullpen and work in middle relief. Jenkins has posted below-average strikeout rates at every level since Low-A, and his control has been revealed to be suspect in the upper levels, so there is little to get excited about from a fantasy perspective. Additionally he dealt with ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow at the end of last season, so that will be another factor to pay attention to when spring training arrives.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482519006
Reds' Richie Shaffer: Claimed by Reds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.

Just days removed from being designated for assignment by the Phillies, Shaffer has found a new club after being claimed by the Reds. Shaffer spent most of the 2016 season at Triple-A Durham in the Rays' organization, slashing .227/.329/.367 with 11 home runs over 428 at-bats. He'll add organizational depth at first base, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll break camp with the big league club.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGJoey Votto , 1B.326
HRAdam Duvall , LF33
RBIAdam Duvall , LF103
OBPJoey Votto , 1B.434
SLGJoey Votto , 1B.550
RJoey Votto , 1B101
SBBilly Hamilton , CF58
WDan Straily , SP14
ERADan Straily , SP3.76
WHIPDan Straily , SP1.19
KDan Straily , SP162
SVTony Cingrani , RP17
Full Team Statistics

Latest Reds Video

More Reds

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 