Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1484346367
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Iglesias agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. Iglesias was once again a wizard on defense and a well below-average hitter (73 wRC+) in 2016. His elite glove will keep him in the lineup most days, but there's not much value to extract from a fantasy perspective.

1484346247
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Castellanos agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He posted a .285/.331/496 slash line with 18 home runs in 110 games, but a hand injury limited his availability in the second half. The batting average could regress a bit, but Castellanos could top his counting stats from last season if he can remain healthy.

1484346127
Tigers' Bruce Rondon: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rondon agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He figures to see plenty of high-leverage situations in 2016, but as long as Francisco Rodriguez is in town, save chances will be few and far between. Once Rodriguez is either traded or catches on elsewhere after the 2017 season, Rondon will have to compete with prospect Joe Jimenez for the reins to the ninth inning.

1484341566
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wilson agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

The 29-year-old lefty posted a 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB in 58.2 innings out of the Tigers' bullpen last season. Those ratios aren't very useful, but his strikeout rate suggests he could be better in 2017 if he has better luck on balls in play (.340 BABIP last season).

1484325726
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wilson agreed to a one-year, $1.175 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander was successful throughout most of the year -- outside of a pair of blowups in May. Wilson bumped his strikeout rate back up, although the strikeouts came with more walks and fewer groundballs. He's somewhat relevant in leagues that count holds after finishing with 14 last season, but his role in the middle innings doesn't lend itself well to mixed-league prominence.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.316
HRMiguel Cabrera , 1B38
RBIMiguel Cabrera , 1B108
OBPMiguel Cabrera , 1B.393
SLGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.563
RIan Kinsler , 2B117
SBCameron Maybin , CF15
WJustin Verlander , SP16
ERAJustin Verlander , SP3.04
WHIPJustin Verlander , SP1.00
KJustin Verlander , SP254
SVFrancisco Rodriguez , RP44
