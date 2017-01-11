Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
The terms of the agreement were not announced. Iglesias was once again a wizard on defense and a well below-average hitter (73 wRC+) in 2016. His elite glove will keep him in the lineup most days, but there's not much value to extract from a fantasy perspective.
Castellanos agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. He posted a .285/.331/496 slash line with 18 home runs in 110 games, but a hand injury limited his availability in the second half. The batting average could regress a bit, but Castellanos could top his counting stats from last season if he can remain healthy.
Rondon agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. He figures to see plenty of high-leverage situations in 2016, but as long as Francisco Rodriguez is in town, save chances will be few and far between. Once Rodriguez is either traded or catches on elsewhere after the 2017 season, Rondon will have to compete with prospect Joe Jimenez for the reins to the ninth inning.
Wilson agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
The 29-year-old lefty posted a 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB in 58.2 innings out of the Tigers' bullpen last season. Those ratios aren't very useful, but his strikeout rate suggests he could be better in 2017 if he has better luck on balls in play (.340 BABIP last season).
Wilson agreed to a one-year, $1.175 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
The right-hander was successful throughout most of the year -- outside of a pair of blowups in May. Wilson bumped his strikeout rate back up, although the strikeouts came with more walks and fewer groundballs. He's somewhat relevant in leagues that count holds after finishing with 14 last season, but his role in the middle innings doesn't lend itself well to mixed-league prominence.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.316
|HR
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|38
|RBI
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|108
|OBP
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.393
|SLG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.563
|R
|Ian Kinsler , 2B
|117
|SB
|Cameron Maybin , CF
|15
|W
|Justin Verlander , SP
|16
|ERA
|Justin Verlander , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Justin Verlander , SP
|1.00
|K
|Justin Verlander , SP
|254
|SV
|Francisco Rodriguez , RP
|44
|Full Team Statistics
