Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Joins Tigers as NRI
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mujica signed a minor league deal with the Tigers that includes an invite to spring training, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

Mujica bounced around at the Triple-A level in 2016, spending the most time at Lehigh Valley, where the right-hander owned a 3.69 ERA over 39 frames. Since producing 37 saves with the Cardinals in 2014, the reliever has never been quite the same, though at 32 years old there is still time for a turnaround.

Tigers' Waldis Joaquin: Inks minor league deal with Tigers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Joaquin signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

He pitched in Mexico in 2016. Joaquin washed out of the Giants organization in 2011 and has not posted impressive strikeout rates relative to his level since a brief run at Triple-A in 2009. He should serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2017.

Tigers' Jacob Brigham: Signs minor league deal with Tigers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Brigham signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

Brigham spent 2016 pitching in Japan. Prior to that he posted an 8.64 ERA and 2.16 WHIP in 16.2 big league innings and his minor league strikeout rates have been pretty mediocre. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2017.

Tigers' Collin Balester: Signs minor league deal with Tigers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Balester signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

He pitched in Korea last season but was pitching out of a big league bullpen with the Reds as recently as 2015. His career stats in the majors (5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 200.2 innings) point to Balester serving as organizational bullpen depth.

Tigers' Jim Adduci: Signs minor league deal with Tigers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Adduci signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

The 31-year-old outfielder spent the last two seasons in Korea hitting .297/.365/.504. He hit 20 homers with 20 steals in 2015. It is unclear if he will receive an invitation to spring training as part of his deal.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.316
HRMiguel Cabrera , 1B38
RBIMiguel Cabrera , 1B108
OBPMiguel Cabrera , 1B.393
SLGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.563
RIan Kinsler , 2B117
SBCameron Maybin , CF15
WJustin Verlander , SP16
ERAJustin Verlander , SP3.04
WHIPJustin Verlander , SP1.00
KJustin Verlander , SP254
SVFrancisco Rodriguez , RP44
Full Team Statistics

