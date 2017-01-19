  • My Scores
Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Will prepare for starting role
Sanchez will compete for a starting role in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander struggled throughout 2016, failing to bring his ERA below 4.08 in any month of the season. Those struggles resulted in some yo-yoing between the rotation and the bullpen -- he'd be demoted to relief only to return to a starting role out of necessity. Sanchez's walk and HR/9 rates have gotten progressively worse in recent years, and it's difficult to imagine he will suddenly reverse those trends in his age-33 season. Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Mike Pelfrey will be in the mix for rotation spots as well.

Tigers' Mike Pelfrey: Will stretch out, compete for rotation spot in spring training
Pelfrey will stretch out during spring training and is set to compete for a rotation spot, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Pelfrey made 22 starts for the Tigers last season, but struggled before he moved to the bullpen in late September. He went 4-10 as a starter with a 5.19 ERA and allowed 14 home runs in 112.2 innings. While it appears he'll be given a shot to rejoin the rotation, he'd have to beat out the likes of lefty Matt Boyd or Buck Farmer over the course of spring training.

Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Throws bullpen session
Zimmermann (neck) threw pain-free off a mound last week, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The right-hander was treated with injections and underwent physical therapy earlier in the offseason to address the neck and back pain he dealt with throughout a significant portion of 2016. It sounds like he's doing well and is on track for spring training. Zimmermann saw his strikeout rate plummet in his first season with Detroit (from 7.3 K/9 to 5.6), coinciding with another downtick in average fastball velocity.

Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Traded to Tigers
Mahtook was traded to the Tigers on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash.

A lefty-mashing platoon bat, Mahtook figures to start in center field against southpaws, while Tyler Collins appears to have the edge to start against righties. Mahtook has a career .276/.322/.537 slash line with nine home runs in 144 career plate appearances against lefties.

Tigers' Anthony Gose: Designated for assignment
Gose was designated for assignment on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

Once a highly touted prospect with several huge tools (arm and run), Gose has never hit enough to profile as a regular. The Tigers traded a player to be named later for Mikie Mahtook, who will take Gose's spot as a fifth outfielder. If he clears waivers, Gose will offer depth at Triple-A.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.316
HRMiguel Cabrera , 1B38
RBIMiguel Cabrera , 1B108
OBPMiguel Cabrera , 1B.393
SLGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.563
RIan Kinsler , 2B117
SBCameron Maybin , CF15
WJustin Verlander , SP16
ERAJustin Verlander , SP3.04
WHIPJustin Verlander , SP1.00
KJustin Verlander , SP254
SVFrancisco Rodriguez , RP44
Full Team Statistics

