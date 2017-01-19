Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Sanchez will compete for a starting role in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander struggled throughout 2016, failing to bring his ERA below 4.08 in any month of the season. Those struggles resulted in some yo-yoing between the rotation and the bullpen -- he'd be demoted to relief only to return to a starting role out of necessity. Sanchez's walk and HR/9 rates have gotten progressively worse in recent years, and it's difficult to imagine he will suddenly reverse those trends in his age-33 season. Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Mike Pelfrey will be in the mix for rotation spots as well.
Pelfrey made 22 starts for the
Zimmermann (neck) threw pain-free off a mound last week, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The right-hander was treated with injections and underwent physical therapy earlier in the offseason to address the neck and back pain he dealt with throughout a significant portion of 2016. It sounds like he's doing well and is on track for spring training. Zimmermann saw his strikeout rate plummet in his first season with Detroit (from 7.3 K/9 to 5.6), coinciding with another downtick in average fastball velocity.
Mahtook was traded to the Tigers on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash.
A lefty-mashing platoon bat, Mahtook figures to start in center field against southpaws, while Tyler Collins appears to have the edge to start against righties. Mahtook has a career .276/.322/.537 slash line with nine home runs in 144 career plate appearances against lefties.
Once a highly touted prospect with several huge tools (arm and run), Gose has never hit enough to profile as a regular. The
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.316
|HR
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|38
|RBI
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|108
|OBP
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.393
|SLG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.563
|R
|Ian Kinsler , 2B
|117
|SB
|Cameron Maybin , CF
|15
|W
|Justin Verlander , SP
|16
|ERA
|Justin Verlander , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Justin Verlander , SP
|1.00
|K
|Justin Verlander , SP
|254
|SV
|Francisco Rodriguez , RP
|44
|Full Team Statistics
