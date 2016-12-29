Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Navarro signed a minor league contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.
The veteran first baseman last played in the major leagues in 2015 as a member of the Angels in 2015. He spent time with the Mariners and the Cardinals with their respective Triple-A affiliates last season and had a particularly strong stint at Triple-A Memphis, where he slashed .320/.366/.376 over 213 plate appearances. He figures to see regular playing time at Triple-A Toledo in 2017.
Nesbitt was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Nesbitt was designated for assignment in late-December but passed through waivers unclaimed. He pitched effectively at High-A and Double-A last season before struggling in 11 appearances at Triple-A Toledo, where he notched a 5.68 ERA to go with a 1.99 WHIP across 31.2 innings. The 26-year-old will remain in the Tigers organization and should be a fixture in their Triple-A bullpen, but he no longer has a spot on the 40-man roster.
Mujica signed a minor league deal with the Tigers that includes an invite to spring training, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.
Mujica bounced around at the Triple-A level in 2016, spending the most time at Lehigh Valley, where the right-hander owned a 3.69 ERA over 39 frames. Since producing 37 saves with the Cardinals in 2014, the reliever has never been quite the same, though at 32 years old there is still time for a turnaround.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.316
|HR
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|38
|RBI
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|108
|OBP
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.393
|SLG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.563
|R
|Ian Kinsler , 2B
|117
|SB
|Cameron Maybin , CF
|15
|W
|Justin Verlander , SP
|16
|ERA
|Justin Verlander , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Justin Verlander , SP
|1.00
|K
|Justin Verlander , SP
|254
|SV
|Francisco Rodriguez , RP
|44
|Full Team Statistics
