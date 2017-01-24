  • My Scores
Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1486096864
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Wants to use speed more in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Collins is aiming to better use his legs in 2017, potentially as Detroit's primary center fielder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After playing at 215 pounds last season, Collins is reportedly down to 205 pounds, and he said he's gotten leaner in an effort to run more. Collins only has three stolen bases since making his MLB debut in 2014, so don't expect a huge number in the category. But with Cameron Maybin now with the Angels, Collins could be in line to be Detroit's primary center fielder, which certainly enhances his fantasy value.

1486008664
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Throws bullpen sessions without issues
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

VerHagen (shoulder) recently threw a pair of bullpen sessions and didn't report any soreness, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is a big step forward for VerHagen, who threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July. VerHagen struggled before the surgery last season, but he posted a 2.05 ERA across 26.1 MLB innings in 2015 and could be a useful member of the Detroit bullpen if his rehab continues to go well.

1486007824
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Looking for shot out of spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Machado is hoping to earn a spot on the Tigers' 25-man roster during spring training, otherwise he will likely be lost to waivers, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Machado is out of minor league options, meaning he will be exposed to waivers if he doesn't make the 25-man roster. The team considers his glove MLB-ready, but Machado doesn't offer much with the bat. The 24-year-old could end up as a reserve infielder this year in Detroit, which doesn't translate to a ton of fantasy value.

1485955383
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Aiming to vary pitch speeds
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Wilson is looking to mix in more pitches and vary his speeds more in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Last season, Wilson threw a fastball or cutter about 78 percent of the time, and those pitches sat around 95 mph and 91 mph, respectively. Wilson said his goal in spring training is to vary his speeds a bit more by mixing in a slider and a changeup more often. "I'm going in there, and my whole goal is to be a junk pitcher to really get confident in [those offspeed pitches] and use them," he said.

1485955023
Tigers' Mark Lowe: Looks for bounce-back 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

After a disastrous 2016 campaign, the Tigers are hoping a mechanic adjustment and the time off help Lowe get back on track, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lowe signed a two-year deal with Detroit after posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 55 innings in 2015. But he saw his ERA balloon to 7.11 and his WHIP jump to 1.58 in his first season with the Tigers. Lowe's fastball and slider both lost velocity, and he acknowledged that he tinkered with his approach throughout the season without much success. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Lowe told him he "found something mechanically" over the offseason, making Ausmus optimistic that Lowe can rebound. His career stats outside of 2015, however, make that year look like an outlier. Expect better results this year, but don't expect a sub-2.00 ERA again.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

