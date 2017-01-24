Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Moya is out of minor league options and could find himself on another team before the season begins, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.
The Tigers don't trust Moya enough in the field and his bat isn't reliable enough for regular playing time. Because he is out of options, Moya will have to pass through waivers if the Tigers try to send him down. That means there's a pretty good shot that Moya's time in Detroit will come to an end sometime this spring.
Zagurski signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Following a two-year stint in Japan, Zagurski, 34, will head back to the States with the hope of making it back to the majors. Zagurski, who last appeared in the big leagues in 2013, has made 89 career MLB appearances, splitting time between the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Pirates. He'll face long odds of breaking camp with the Tigers and may need to pitch well at the Triple-A level before he has a realistic chance of hitting the majors.
After this season, Upton will still have four years and $88.5 million left on his contract. It's unlikely that Upton will find a better deal on the open market, given the quiet nature of the current offseason. Upton's average dipped to .246 in his first year with the
Collins is aiming to better use his legs in 2017, potentially as Detroit's primary center fielder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
After playing at 215 pounds last season, Collins is reportedly down to 205 pounds, and he said he's gotten leaner in an effort to run more. Collins only has three stolen bases since making his MLB debut in 2014, so don't expect a huge number in the category. But with Cameron Maybin now with the Angels, Collins could be in line to be Detroit's primary center fielder, which certainly enhances his fantasy value.
VerHagen (shoulder) recently threw a pair of bullpen sessions and didn't report any soreness, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This is a big step forward for VerHagen, who threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July. VerHagen struggled before the surgery last season, but he posted a 2.05 ERA across 26.1 MLB innings in 2015 and could be a useful member of the Detroit bullpen if his rehab continues to go well.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.316
|HR
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|38
|RBI
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|108
|OBP
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.393
|SLG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.563
|R
|Ian Kinsler , 2B
|117
|SB
|Cameron Maybin , CF
|15
|W
|Justin Verlander , SP
|16
|ERA
|Justin Verlander , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Justin Verlander , SP
|1.00
|K
|Justin Verlander , SP
|254
|SV
|Francisco Rodriguez , RP
|44
|Full Team Statistics
