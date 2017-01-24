Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Wilson is looking to mix in more pitches and vary his speeds more in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Last season, Wilson threw a fastball or cutter about 78 percent of the time, and those pitches sat around 95 mph and 91 mph, respectively. Wilson said his goal in spring training is to vary his speeds a bit more by mixing in a slider and a changeup more often. "I'm going in there, and my whole goal is to be a junk pitcher to really get confident in [those offspeed pitches] and use them," he said.
After a disastrous 2016 campaign, the Tigers are hoping a mechanic adjustment and the time off help Lowe get back on track, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Lowe signed a two-year deal with Detroit after posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 55 innings in 2015. But he saw his ERA balloon to 7.11 and his WHIP jump to 1.58 in his first season with the Tigers. Lowe's fastball and slider both lost velocity, and he acknowledged that he tinkered with his approach throughout the season without much success. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Lowe told him he "found something mechanically" over the offseason, making Ausmus optimistic that Lowe can rebound. His career stats outside of 2015, however, make that year look like an outlier. Expect better results this year, but don't expect a sub-2.00 ERA again.
Hill (elbow) is making progress and the Tigers expect him back in game action in mid-June, Baseball America's Chris Iott reports.
Hill underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in August, and also missed most of 2015 with knee and quad injuries. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .266/.312/.349 over 415 plate appearances with Low-A Michigan on the season, also stealing 35 bases in 41 attempts. If he gets back on the field in mid-June, he'll have about two and a half months to salvage his 2017 season, provided he can remain healthy.
The report indicated Martinez is considered recovered and healthy. He'll ease into things in spring, but should be fully ready for the start of the 2017 season. He slashed .289/.351/.476 in 154 games with the
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
