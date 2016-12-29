  • My Scores
Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1483823166
Tigers' Efren Navarro: Signs minor league deal with Tigers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Navarro signed a minor league contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

The veteran first baseman last played in the major leagues in 2015 as a member of the Angels in 2015. He spent time with the Mariners and the Cardinals with their respective Triple-A affiliates last season and had a particularly strong stint at Triple-A Memphis, where he slashed .320/.366/.376 over 213 plate appearances. He figures to see regular playing time at Triple-A Toledo in 2017.

1483734726
Tigers' Angel Nesbitt: Outrighted to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nesbitt was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Nesbitt was designated for assignment in late-December but passed through waivers unclaimed. He pitched effectively at High-A and Double-A last season before struggling in 11 appearances at Triple-A Toledo, where he notched a 5.68 ERA to go with a 1.99 WHIP across 31.2 innings. The 26-year-old will remain in the Tigers organization and should be a fixture in their Triple-A bullpen, but he no longer has a spot on the 40-man roster.

1483030806
Tigers' Edward Mujica: Joins Tigers as NRI
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mujica signed a minor league deal with the Tigers that includes an invite to spring training, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

Mujica bounced around at the Triple-A level in 2016, spending the most time at Lehigh Valley, where the right-hander owned a 3.69 ERA over 39 frames. Since producing 37 saves with the Cardinals in 2014, the reliever has never been quite the same, though at 32 years old there is still time for a turnaround.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.316
HRMiguel Cabrera , 1B38
RBIMiguel Cabrera , 1B108
OBPMiguel Cabrera , 1B.393
SLGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.563
RIan Kinsler , 2B117
SBCameron Maybin , CF15
WJustin Verlander , SP16
ERAJustin Verlander , SP3.04
WHIPJustin Verlander , SP1.00
KJustin Verlander , SP254
SVFrancisco Rodriguez , RP44
Full Team Statistics

