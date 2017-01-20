  • My Scores
Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Tigers' Anthony Gose: Sent outright to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gose cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old struggled in 30 games last season, slashing .209/.287/.341 in 101 plate appearances. He'll primarily add depth at the Triple-A level for the Tigers in 2017.

Tigers' David Martinez: Re-signs in Detroit
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Martinez re-signed with the Tigers, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Martinez wasn't particularly effective last season, posting an ERA of 5.62 in 41.2 innings over 12 games with Double-A Erie in the Tigers system and a 6.23 ERA in 52 games over 12 games with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins system. He's likely to serve as organizational depth in 2017, but could find himself out of a job if he pitches poorly once again.

Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Will throw off mound this week
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

VerHagen (shoulder) will throw off a mound this week, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.

This will mark the first time he's thrown off of a mound since undergoing thoracic outlook syndrome surgery last July. Despite a rough year in 2016, posting a 7.11 ERA over 19.0 innings, the righty should be ready to compete for a roster spot come spring training.

Tigers' Justin Verlander: Will start Opening Day
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed over the weekend that Verlander will start Opening Day against the White Sox, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Verlander's appointment does not come as a surprise, as he will start Opening Day for the ninth time in his career -- the second-most times in team history, behind only Jack Morris. Verlander had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, finishing 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 254:57 K:BB over 227.2 innings.

Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Will prepare for starting role
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Sanchez will compete for a starting role in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander struggled throughout 2016, failing to bring his ERA below 4.08 in any month of the season. Those struggles resulted in some yo-yoing between the rotation and the bullpen -- he'd be demoted to relief only to return to a starting role out of necessity. Sanchez's walk and HR/9 rates have gotten progressively worse in recent years, and it's difficult to imagine he will suddenly reverse those trends in his age-33 season. Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Mike Pelfrey will be in the mix for rotation spots as well.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.316
HRMiguel Cabrera , 1B38
RBIMiguel Cabrera , 1B108
OBPMiguel Cabrera , 1B.393
SLGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.563
RIan Kinsler , 2B117
SBCameron Maybin , CF15
WJustin Verlander , SP16
ERAJustin Verlander , SP3.04
WHIPJustin Verlander , SP1.00
KJustin Verlander , SP254
SVFrancisco Rodriguez , RP44
Full Team Statistics

