Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Mujica signed a minor league deal with the Tigers that includes an invite to spring training, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.
Mujica bounced around at the Triple-A level in 2016, spending the most time at Lehigh Valley, where the right-hander owned a 3.69 ERA over 39 frames. Since producing 37 saves with the Cardinals in 2014, the reliever has never been quite the same, though at 32 years old there is still time for a turnaround.
Joaquin signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
He pitched in Mexico in 2016. Joaquin washed out of the Giants organization in 2011 and has not posted impressive strikeout rates relative to his level since a brief run at Triple-A in 2009. He should serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2017.
Brigham signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
Brigham spent 2016 pitching in Japan. Prior to that he posted an 8.64 ERA and 2.16 WHIP in 16.2 big league innings and his minor league strikeout rates have been pretty mediocre. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2017.
Balester signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
He pitched in Korea last season but was pitching out of a big league bullpen with the Reds as recently as 2015. His career stats in the majors (5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 200.2 innings) point to Balester serving as organizational bullpen depth.
Adduci signed a minor league deal with the Tigers on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
The 31-year-old outfielder spent the last two seasons in Korea hitting .297/.365/.504. He hit 20 homers with 20 steals in 2015. It is unclear if he will receive an invitation to spring training as part of his deal.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.316
|HR
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|38
|RBI
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|108
|OBP
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.393
|SLG
|Miguel Cabrera , 1B
|.563
|R
|Ian Kinsler , 2B
|117
|SB
|Cameron Maybin , CF
|15
|W
|Justin Verlander , SP
|16
|ERA
|Justin Verlander , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Justin Verlander , SP
|1.00
|K
|Justin Verlander , SP
|254
|SV
|Francisco Rodriguez , RP
|44
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 2, 2016
Top MLB trade targets this offseason
(1:37)
|
November 15, 2016
MLB Rookie of the Year for AL & NL
(0:57)
