  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1485955383
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Wilson aiming to vary his pitch speeds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wilson is looking to mix in more pitches and vary his speeds more in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Last season, Wilson threw a fastball or cutter about 78 percent of the time, and those pitches sat around 95 mph and 91 mph, respectively. Wilson said his goal in spring training is to vary his speeds a bit more by mixing in a slider and a changeup more often. "I'm going in there, and my whole goal is to be a junk pitcher to really get confident in [those offspeed pitches] and use them," he said.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486041423
Tigers' Mark Lowe: Lowe looks for bounce-back 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

After a disastrous 2016 campaign, the Tigers are hoping a mechanic adjustment and the time off help Lowe get back on track, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lowe signed a two-year deal with Detroit after posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 55 innings in 2015. But he saw his ERA balloon to 7.11 and his WHIP jump to 1.58 in his first season with the Tigers. Lowe's fastball and slider both lost velocity, and he acknowledged that he tinkered with his approach throughout the season without much success. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Lowe told him he "found something mechanically" over the offseason, making Ausmus optimistic that Lowe can rebound. His career stats outside of 2015, however, make that year look like an outlier. Expect better results this year, but don't expect a sub-2.00 ERA again.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485462664
Tigers' Derek Hill: Expected back in mid-June
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill (elbow) is making progress and the Tigers expect him back in game action in mid-June, Baseball America's Chris Iott reports.

Hill underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in August, and also missed most of 2015 with knee and quad injuries. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .266/.312/.349 over 415 plate appearances with Low-A Michigan on the season, also stealing 35 bases in 41 attempts. If he gets back on the field in mid-June, he'll have about two and a half months to salvage his 2017 season, provided he can remain healthy.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485457504
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Underwent surgery in October
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Martinez underwent surgery in October to repair a hernia, Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports.

The report indicated Martinez is considered recovered and healthy. He'll ease into things in spring, but should be fully ready for the start of the 2017 season. He slashed .289/.351/.476 in 154 games with the Tigers last season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485377703
Tigers' Anthony Gose: Sent outright to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gose cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old struggled in 30 games last season, slashing .209/.287/.341 in 101 plate appearances. He'll primarily add depth at the Triple-A level for the Tigers in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Tigers Video

January 27, 2017
AL Central Preview: Detroit Tigers (1:32)

More Tigers

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 