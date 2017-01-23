  • My Scores
Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Tigers' Derek Hill: Expected back in mid-June
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill (elbow) is making progress and the Tigers expect him back in game action in mid-June, Baseball America's Chris Iott reports.

Hill underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in August, and also missed most of 2015 with knee and quad injuries. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .266/.312/.349 over 415 plate appearances with Low-A Michigan on the season, also stealing 35 bases in 41 attempts. If he gets back on the field in mid-June, he'll have about two and a half months to salvage his 2017 season, provided he can remain healthy.

Share:
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Underwent surgery in October
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Martinez underwent surgery in October to repair a hernia, Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports.

The report indicated Martinez is considered recovered and healthy. He'll ease into things in spring, but should be fully ready for the start of the 2017 season. He slashed .289/.351/.476 in 154 games with the Tigers last season.

Share:
Tigers' Anthony Gose: Sent outright to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gose cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old struggled in 30 games last season, slashing .209/.287/.341 in 101 plate appearances. He'll primarily add depth at the Triple-A level for the Tigers in 2017.

Share:
Tigers' David Martinez: Re-signs in Detroit
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Martinez re-signed with the Tigers, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Martinez wasn't particularly effective last season, posting an ERA of 5.62 in 41.2 innings over 12 games with Double-A Erie in the Tigers system and a 6.23 ERA in 52 games over 12 games with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins system. He's likely to serve as organizational depth in 2017, but could find himself out of a job if he pitches poorly once again.

Share:
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Will throw off mound this week
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

VerHagen (shoulder) will throw off a mound this week, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.

This will mark the first time he's thrown off of a mound since undergoing thoracic outlook syndrome surgery last July. Despite a rough year in 2016, posting a 7.11 ERA over 19.0 innings, the righty should be ready to compete for a roster spot come spring training.

Share:
