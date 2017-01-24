Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Collins is aiming to better use his legs in 2017, potentially as Detroit's primary center fielder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
After playing at 215 pounds last season, Collins is reportedly down to 205 pounds, and he said he's gotten leaner in an effort to run more. Collins only has three stolen bases since making his MLB debut in 2014, so don't expect a huge number in the category. But with Cameron Maybin now with the Angels, Collins could be in line to be Detroit's primary center fielder, which certainly enhances his fantasy value.
VerHagen (shoulder) recently threw a pair of bullpen sessions and didn't report any soreness, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This is a big step forward for VerHagen, who threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July. VerHagen struggled before the surgery last season, but he posted a 2.05 ERA across 26.1 MLB innings in 2015 and could be a useful member of the Detroit bullpen if his rehab continues to go well.
Machado is out of minor league options, meaning he will be exposed to waivers if he doesn't make the 25-man roster. The team considers his glove MLB-ready, but Machado doesn't offer much with the bat. The 24-year-old could end up as a reserve infielder this year in Detroit, which doesn't translate to a ton of fantasy value.
Last season, Wilson threw a fastball or cutter about 78 percent of the time, and those pitches sat around 95 mph and 91 mph, respectively. Wilson said his goal in spring training is to vary his speeds a bit more by mixing in a slider and a changeup more often. "I'm going in there, and my whole goal is to be a junk pitcher to really get confident in [those offspeed pitches] and use them," he said.
After a disastrous 2016 campaign, the
Lowe signed a two-year deal with Detroit after posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 55 innings in 2015. But he saw his ERA balloon to 7.11 and his WHIP jump to 1.58 in his first season with the Tigers. Lowe's fastball and slider both lost velocity, and he acknowledged that he tinkered with his approach throughout the season without much success. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Lowe told him he "found something mechanically" over the offseason, making Ausmus optimistic that Lowe can rebound. His career stats outside of 2015, however, make that year look like an outlier. Expect better results this year, but don't expect a sub-2.00 ERA again.
