Detroit Tigers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Tigers
|.267
|750
|211
|4.24
|AL Central
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|American League
|2nd
|6th
|6th
|11th
Thu Sep 22
|W 9 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 4 - 2
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 8 - 3
|KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 7 - 4
|KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 12 - 9
|KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 4
|CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
|W 6 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 1 - 0
|at ATL
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Hill (elbow) is making progress and the Tigers expect him back in game action in mid-June, Baseball America's Chris Iott reports.
Hill underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in August, and also missed most of 2015 with knee and quad injuries. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .266/.312/.349 over 415 plate appearances with Low-A Michigan on the season, also stealing 35 bases in 41 attempts. If he gets back on the field in mid-June, he'll have about two and a half months to salvage his 2017 season, provided he can remain healthy.
The report indicated Martinez is considered recovered and healthy. He'll ease into things in spring, but should be fully ready for the start of the 2017 season. He slashed .289/.351/.476 in 154 games with the
Martinez wasn't particularly effective last season, posting an ERA of 5.62 in 41.2 innings over 12 games with Double-A Erie in the Tigers system and a 6.23 ERA in 52 games over 12 games with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins system. He's likely to serve as organizational depth in 2017, but could find himself out of a job if he pitches poorly once again.
VerHagen (shoulder) will throw off a mound this week, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.
This will mark the first time he's thrown off of a mound since undergoing thoracic outlook syndrome surgery last July. Despite a rough year in 2016, posting a 7.11 ERA over 19.0 innings, the righty should be ready to compete for a roster spot come spring training.
