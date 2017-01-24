  • My Scores
Detroit Tigers

86-75 Overall | 2nd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Tigers.2677502114.24
AL Central1st2nd1st4th
American League 2nd6th6th11th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 9 - 2at MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 4 - 2at MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 8 - 3KC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 7 - 4KC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 12 - 9KC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 4CLE
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 0CLE
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 29
CLE
Postponed
Fri Sep 30
W 6 - 2at ATL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3at ATL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 1 - 0at ATL
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Tigers' Steven Moya: On the bubble this spring
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Moya is out of minor league options and could find himself on another team before the season begins, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

The Tigers don't trust Moya enough in the field and his bat isn't reliable enough for regular playing time. Because he is out of options, Moya will have to pass through waivers if the Tigers try to send him down. That means there's a pretty good shot that Moya's time in Detroit will come to an end sometime this spring.

Tigers' Mike Zagurski: Inks minor-league deal with Detroit
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Zagurski signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Following a two-year stint in Japan, Zagurski, 34, will head back to the States with the hope of making it back to the majors. Zagurski, who last appeared in the big leagues in 2013, has made 89 career MLB appearances, splitting time between the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Pirates. He'll face long odds of breaking camp with the Tigers and may need to pitch well at the Triple-A level before he has a realistic chance of hitting the majors.

Tigers' Justin Upton: Likely to remain with Tigers after 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Upton, who has an opt-out clause in his contract after this season, will likely remain with Detroit in 2018 and beyond, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After this season, Upton will still have four years and $88.5 million left on his contract. It's unlikely that Upton will find a better deal on the open market, given the quiet nature of the current offseason. Upton's average dipped to .246 in his first year with the Tigers, but he tied a career high with 31 home runs. He should continue to post good numbers in a Detroit lineup that includes the likes of Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Ian Kinsler.

Tigers' Tyler Collins: Wants to use speed more in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Collins is aiming to better use his legs in 2017, potentially as Detroit's primary center fielder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After playing at 215 pounds last season, Collins is reportedly down to 205 pounds, and he said he's gotten leaner in an effort to run more. Collins only has three stolen bases since making his MLB debut in 2014, so don't expect a huge number in the category. But with Cameron Maybin now with the Angels, Collins could be in line to be Detroit's primary center fielder, which certainly enhances his fantasy value.

Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Throws bullpen sessions without issues
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

VerHagen (shoulder) recently threw a pair of bullpen sessions and didn't report any soreness, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is a big step forward for VerHagen, who threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last July. VerHagen struggled before the surgery last season, but he posted a 2.05 ERA across 26.1 MLB innings in 2015 and could be a useful member of the Detroit bullpen if his rehab continues to go well.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.316
HRMiguel Cabrera , 1B38
RBIMiguel Cabrera , 1B108
OBPMiguel Cabrera , 1B.393
SLGMiguel Cabrera , 1B.563
RIan Kinsler , 2B117
SBCameron Maybin , CF15
WJustin Verlander , SP16
ERAJustin Verlander , SP3.04
WHIPJustin Verlander , SP1.00
KJustin Verlander , SP254
SVFrancisco Rodriguez , RP44
Full Team Statistics

Latest Tigers Video

January 27, 2017
AL Central Preview: Detroit Tigers (1:32)

