  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Milwaukee Brewers

73-89 Overall | 4th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Brewers.2446711944.08
NL Central5th5th3rd2nd
National League 13th11th6th7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 1PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 3 - 1PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 5 - 4CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 2CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 8 - 3at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 5at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 4 - 1at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at COL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1484341687
Brewers' Carlos Torres: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Torres and the Brewers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Friday.

Financial figures of the pact were not disclosed, but the agreement ties Torres to the Brewers for another year. Torres is coming off the best season of his career, one in which he posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 78:30 K:BB over 82.1 innings. Those numbers will garner Torres consideration for the closer's role if Milwaukee is unable to add a reliever in free agency, but he owns just four saves over 281 big-league appearances, so it's more likely that he begins the campaign as part of the group that will bridge the gap between the starters and the to-be-named closer.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484340847
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Avoids arbitration with Brewers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Peralta and the Brewers avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.275 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Peralta posted a career-worse 4.86 ERA in 127.2 innings in 2016, but will still get a significant pay raise through the arbitration system. However, the 27-year-old will likely need to turn things around in 2017 lest the rebuilding Brewers deem him and his salary expendable.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483833606
Brewers' Cody Decker: Signs minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Decker signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

According to McCalvy, Decker's new contract with the Brewers does not include an invitation to major league spring training. Decker announced that he will be primarily working as a catcher, which adds depth at that position following the departures of Jonathan Lucroy and Martin Maldonado. Still, it'd likely take some attrition at the major league level for Decker to be added to Milwaukee's 40-man roster.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGRyan Braun , LF.305
HRChris Carter , 1B41
RBIChris Carter , 1B94
OBPJonathan Villar , SS.369
SLGRyan Braun , LF.538
RJonathan Villar , SS92
SBJonathan Villar , SS62
WZach Davies , SP11
ERAZach Davies , SP3.97
WHIPZach Davies , SP1.25
KJimmy Nelson , SP140
SVTyler Thornburg , RP13
Full Team Statistics

Latest Brewers Video

More Brewers

CBSSports Shop

Men's Gray Milwaukee Brewers Comfort Colorblock Vintage Raglan Hoodie Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 