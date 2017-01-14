  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Milwaukee Brewers

73-89 Overall | 4th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Brewers.2446711944.08
NL Central5th5th3rd2nd
National League 13th11th6th7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 1PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 3 - 1PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 5 - 4CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 2CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 8 - 3at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 5at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 4 - 1at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at COL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1484952484
Brewers' Joba Chamberlain: Agrees to deal with Brewers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chamberlain signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The former top prospect spent the first half of the 2016 season with the Indians, but he was designated for assignment in July after dealing with various ailments in the prior months. Chamberlain certainly isn't as highly touted as he once was, but he was able to compile a 2.25 ERA and an 8.1 K/9 during his brief time in Cleveland, so there's a chance he could land a spot in an inexperienced Milwaukee bullpen.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484847124
Brewers' Corey Knebel: No longer expected to close
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Knebel is no longer expected to enter the season as the Brewers' closer after the signing of Neftali Feliz on Thursday.

Prior to the Feliz signing, Knebel was the favorite to close games for the Brewers in 2017, but that won't be the case, at least not early in the season. It is possible that the Brewers will flip Feliz at the trade deadline if he is having a good season, so Knebel could still get a handful of saves, but he is now simply a speculative play in deeper leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484846884
Brewers' Neftali Feliz: To close in Milwaukee
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Feliz agreed to a one-year, $5.35 million deal with the Brewers on Thursday, and is expected to enter the year as the closer, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Feliz posted a 3.52 ERA and 61:21 K:BB in 53.2 innings with the Pirates last year, but the long ball was an issue (1.68 HR/9). Still, he makes for a nice source of saves late in drafts. Of course, the Brewers have every reason to showcase him in a high-leverage role with the intention of flipping him at the trade deadline, so he may not rack up a full season's worth of saves. He passed his physical, so there should be no lingering concerns about him sitting out last September with an arm issue.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484341687
Brewers' Carlos Torres: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Torres and the Brewers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Friday.

Financial figures of the pact were not disclosed, but the agreement ties Torres to the Brewers for another year. Torres is coming off the best season of his career, one in which he posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 78:30 K:BB over 82.1 innings. Those numbers will garner Torres consideration for the closer's role if Milwaukee is unable to add a reliever in free agency, but he owns just four saves over 281 big-league appearances, so it's more likely that he begins the campaign as part of the group that will bridge the gap between the starters and the to-be-named closer.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484340847
Brewers' Wily Peralta: Avoids arbitration with Brewers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Peralta and the Brewers avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.275 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Peralta posted a career-worse 4.86 ERA in 127.2 innings in 2016, but will still get a significant pay raise through the arbitration system. However, the 27-year-old will likely need to turn things around in 2017 lest the rebuilding Brewers deem him and his salary expendable.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGRyan Braun , LF.305
HRChris Carter , 1B41
RBIChris Carter , 1B94
OBPJonathan Villar , SS.369
SLGRyan Braun , LF.538
RJonathan Villar , SS92
SBJonathan Villar , SS62
WZach Davies , SP11
ERAZach Davies , SP3.97
WHIPZach Davies , SP1.25
KJimmy Nelson , SP140
SVTyler Thornburg , RP13
Full Team Statistics

Latest Brewers Video

More Brewers

CBSSports Shop

Men's New Era Royal Milwaukee Brewers Authentic Collection Low Profile Home 59FIFTY Fitted Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 