Milwaukee Brewers

73-89 Overall | 4th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Brewers.2446711944.08
NL Central5th5th3rd2nd
National League 13th11th6th7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 1PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 3 - 1PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 5 - 4CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 2CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 8 - 3at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 5at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 4 - 1at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at COL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Progresses in Tommy John surgery rehab
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Houser (elbow) has begun throwing on flat ground, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser underwent Tommy John surgery in July, and there's yet to be any indication that he'll play in the 2017 season. The current plan for Houser is for him to begin throwing off a mound by June, at which point there should be a better idea as to when he'll be set to return. Before getting hurt in 2016, Houser started 13 outings at Double-A Biloxi, during which he posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 70.1 innings.

Brewers' Scooter Gennett: Will try hand at utility role in spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Gennett would play multiple positions during spring training, including the outfield, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The emergence of Jonathan Villar last season along with the second-half promotion of prized shortstop prospect Orlando Arcia leaves Gennett without a full-time starting role entering 2017, so in an attempt to find extra at-bats, Gennett will look to increase his positional versatility. The Brewers' outfield is fairly crowded with a number of interesting candidates and Hernan Perez also represents another utility option for Counsell, but if Gennett can prove capable as an outfielder or at another spot on the diamond, he should at least find semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching. Gennett owns a career .294/.330/.446 batting line against righties, compared to a .187/.237/.254 line versus southpaws.

Brewers' Joba Chamberlain: Agrees to deal with Brewers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chamberlain signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The former top prospect spent the first half of the 2016 season with the Indians, but he was designated for assignment in July after dealing with various ailments in the prior months. Chamberlain certainly isn't as highly touted as he once was, but he was able to compile a 2.25 ERA and an 8.1 K/9 during his brief time in Cleveland, so there's a chance he could land a spot in an inexperienced Milwaukee bullpen.

Brewers' Corey Knebel: No longer expected to close
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Knebel is no longer expected to enter the season as the Brewers' closer after the signing of Neftali Feliz on Thursday.

Prior to the Feliz signing, Knebel was the favorite to close games for the Brewers in 2017, but that won't be the case, at least not early in the season. It is possible that the Brewers will flip Feliz at the trade deadline if he is having a good season, so Knebel could still get a handful of saves, but he is now simply a speculative play in deeper leagues.

Brewers' Neftali Feliz: To close in Milwaukee
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Feliz agreed to a one-year, $5.35 million deal with the Brewers on Thursday, and is expected to enter the year as the closer, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Feliz posted a 3.52 ERA and 61:21 K:BB in 53.2 innings with the Pirates last year, but the long ball was an issue (1.68 HR/9). Still, he makes for a nice source of saves late in drafts. Of course, the Brewers have every reason to showcase him in a high-leverage role with the intention of flipping him at the trade deadline, so he may not rack up a full season's worth of saves. He passed his physical, so there should be no lingering concerns about him sitting out last September with an arm issue.

COMMENTS
2016 Team Leaders
AVGRyan Braun , LF.305
HRChris Carter , 1B41
RBIChris Carter , 1B94
OBPJonathan Villar , SS.369
SLGRyan Braun , LF.538
RJonathan Villar , SS92
SBJonathan Villar , SS62
WZach Davies , SP11
ERAZach Davies , SP3.97
WHIPZach Davies , SP1.25
KJimmy Nelson , SP140
SVTyler Thornburg , RP13
Full Team Statistics

Latest Brewers Video

More Brewers

