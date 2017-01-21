Milwaukee Brewers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Brewers
|.244
|671
|194
|4.08
|NL Central
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|13th
|11th
|6th
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 4 - 1
|PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 3 - 1
|PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 5 - 4
|CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 8 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 5
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 4 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at COL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Adrianza was designated for assignment Thursday.
Milwaukee needed to clear way for Jesus Aguilar, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland, and Adrianza was the roster casualty. This is the second time in a little over a week that the switch-hitting infielder has been designated for assignment. He didn't excel in 2016, slashing .254/.299/.381 over 63 at-bats with the Giants, but his above-avergage defense coupled with his ability to play pretty much anywhere in the infield should attract some interest on waivers.
After being designated for assignment last week by the Giants, the Brewers have scooped up the switch-hitting infielder on waivers. Across parts of four seasons with the Giants, Adrianza slashed .220/.292/.313 in 331 plate appearances while also swiping 60 bases over that time. He'll provide some infield depth for the Brewers heading into spring training. Milwaukee designated RHP Rob Scahill for assignment in a corresponding move.
Nieuwenhuis (abdomen) is fully recovered from surgery and expects to be a full go when camp opens, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nieuwenhuis underwent nerve release surgery following the 2016 season. He slashed .209/.324/.385 in 392 plate appearances over 125 games in 2016, and is expected to make the Brewers' opening day roster, though it's unlikely he would earn a starting role in a crowded Brewers' outfield.
Houser (elbow) has begun throwing on flat ground, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Houser underwent Tommy John surgery in July, and there's yet to be any indication that he'll play in the 2017 season. The current plan for Houser is for him to begin throwing off a mound by June, at which point there should be a better idea as to when he'll be set to return. Before getting hurt in 2016, Houser started 13 outings at Double-A Biloxi, during which he posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 70.1 innings.
The emergence of Jonathan Villar last season along with the second-half promotion of prized shortstop prospect Orlando Arcia leaves Gennett without a full-time starting role entering 2017, so in an attempt to find extra at-bats, Gennett will look to increase his positional versatility. The Brewers' outfield is fairly crowded with a number of interesting candidates and Hernan Perez also represents another utility option for Counsell, but if Gennett can prove capable as an outfielder or at another spot on the diamond, he should at least find semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching. Gennett owns a career .294/.330/.446 batting line against righties, compared to a .187/.237/.254 line versus southpaws.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Ryan Braun , LF
|.305
|HR
|Chris Carter , 1B
|41
|RBI
|Chris Carter , 1B
|94
|OBP
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|.369
|SLG
|Ryan Braun , LF
|.538
|R
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|92
|SB
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|62
|W
|Zach Davies , SP
|11
|ERA
|Zach Davies , SP
|3.97
|WHIP
|Zach Davies , SP
|1.25
|K
|Jimmy Nelson , SP
|140
|SV
|Tyler Thornburg , RP
|13
|Full Team Statistics
Men's New Era Navy Milwaukee Brewers Authentic Collection Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted Hat Shop Now!