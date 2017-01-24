  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Milwaukee Brewers

73-89 Overall | 4th NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Brewers.2446711944.08
NL Central5th5th3rd2nd
National League 13th11th6th7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 1PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
W 3 - 1PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 5 - 4CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 2CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 8 - 3at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 5at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 4 - 1at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at COL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1486070344
Brewers' Ehire Adrianza: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Adrianza was designated for assignment Thursday.

Milwaukee needed to clear way for Jesus Aguilar, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland, and Adrianza was the roster casualty. This is the second time in a little over a week that the switch-hitting infielder has been designated for assignment. He didn't excel in 2016, slashing .254/.299/.381 over 63 at-bats with the Giants, but his above-avergage defense coupled with his ability to play pretty much anywhere in the infield should attract some interest on waivers.

1485892623
Brewers' Ehire Adrianza: Claimed by Milwaukee
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Adrianza was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday.

After being designated for assignment last week by the Giants, the Brewers have scooped up the switch-hitting infielder on waivers. Across parts of four seasons with the Giants, Adrianza slashed .220/.292/.313 in 331 plate appearances while also swiping 60 bases over that time. He'll provide some infield depth for the Brewers heading into spring training. Milwaukee designated RHP Rob Scahill for assignment in a corresponding move.

1485734823
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Fully recovered from offseason surgery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nieuwenhuis (abdomen) is fully recovered from surgery and expects to be a full go when camp opens, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nieuwenhuis underwent nerve release surgery following the 2016 season. He slashed .209/.324/.385 in 392 plate appearances over 125 games in 2016, and is expected to make the Brewers' opening day roster, though it's unlikely he would earn a starting role in a crowded Brewers' outfield.

1485722223
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Progresses in Tommy John surgery rehab
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Houser (elbow) has begun throwing on flat ground, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser underwent Tommy John surgery in July, and there's yet to be any indication that he'll play in the 2017 season. The current plan for Houser is for him to begin throwing off a mound by June, at which point there should be a better idea as to when he'll be set to return. Before getting hurt in 2016, Houser started 13 outings at Double-A Biloxi, during which he posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 70.1 innings.

1485712743
Brewers' Scooter Gennett: Will try hand at utility role in spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Gennett would play multiple positions during spring training, including the outfield, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The emergence of Jonathan Villar last season along with the second-half promotion of prized shortstop prospect Orlando Arcia leaves Gennett without a full-time starting role entering 2017, so in an attempt to find extra at-bats, Gennett will look to increase his positional versatility. The Brewers' outfield is fairly crowded with a number of interesting candidates and Hernan Perez also represents another utility option for Counsell, but if Gennett can prove capable as an outfielder or at another spot on the diamond, he should at least find semi-regular starts against right-handed pitching. Gennett owns a career .294/.330/.446 batting line against righties, compared to a .187/.237/.254 line versus southpaws.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGRyan Braun , LF.305
HRChris Carter , 1B41
RBIChris Carter , 1B94
OBPJonathan Villar , SS.369
SLGRyan Braun , LF.538
RJonathan Villar , SS92
SBJonathan Villar , SS62
WZach Davies , SP11
ERAZach Davies , SP3.97
WHIPZach Davies , SP1.25
KJimmy Nelson , SP140
SVTyler Thornburg , RP13
Full Team Statistics

