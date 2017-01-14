Milwaukee Brewers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Brewers
|.244
|671
|194
|4.08
|NL Central
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|13th
|11th
|6th
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 4 - 1
|PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 3 - 1
|PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 5 - 4
|CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 8 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 5
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 4 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at COL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Torres and the Brewers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Friday.
Financial figures of the pact were not disclosed, but the agreement ties Torres to the Brewers for another year. Torres is coming off the best season of his career, one in which he posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 78:30 K:BB over 82.1 innings. Those numbers will garner Torres consideration for the closer's role if Milwaukee is unable to add a reliever in free agency, but he owns just four saves over 281 big-league appearances, so it's more likely that he begins the campaign as part of the group that will bridge the gap between the starters and the to-be-named closer.
Peralta and the Brewers avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.275 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Peralta posted a career-worse 4.86 ERA in 127.2 innings in 2016, but will still get a significant pay raise through the arbitration system. However, the 27-year-old will likely need to turn things around in 2017 lest the rebuilding Brewers deem him and his salary expendable.
According to McCalvy, Decker's new contract with the Brewers does not include an invitation to major league spring training. Decker announced that he will be primarily working as a catcher, which adds depth at that position following the departures of Jonathan Lucroy and Martin Maldonado. Still, it'd likely take some attrition at the major league level for Decker to be added to Milwaukee's 40-man roster.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Ryan Braun , LF
|.305
|HR
|Chris Carter , 1B
|41
|RBI
|Chris Carter , 1B
|94
|OBP
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|.369
|SLG
|Ryan Braun , LF
|.538
|R
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|92
|SB
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|62
|W
|Zach Davies , SP
|11
|ERA
|Zach Davies , SP
|3.97
|WHIP
|Zach Davies , SP
|1.25
|K
|Jimmy Nelson , SP
|140
|SV
|Tyler Thornburg , RP
|13
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Gray Milwaukee Brewers Comfort Colorblock Vintage Raglan Hoodie Shop Now!