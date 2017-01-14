Milwaukee Brewers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Brewers
|.244
|671
|194
|4.08
|NL Central
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|13th
|11th
|6th
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 4 - 1
|PIT
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|W 3 - 1
|PIT
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 5 - 4
|CIN
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 8 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 5
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 4 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|at COL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at COL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Chamberlain signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The former top prospect spent the first half of the 2016 season with the Indians, but he was designated for assignment in July after dealing with various ailments in the prior months. Chamberlain certainly isn't as highly touted as he once was, but he was able to compile a 2.25 ERA and an 8.1 K/9 during his brief time in Cleveland, so there's a chance he could land a spot in an inexperienced Milwaukee bullpen.
Knebel is no longer expected to enter the season as the Brewers' closer after the signing of Neftali Feliz on Thursday.
Prior to the Feliz signing, Knebel was the favorite to close games for the Brewers in 2017, but that won't be the case, at least not early in the season. It is possible that the Brewers will flip Feliz at the trade deadline if he is having a good season, so Knebel could still get a handful of saves, but he is now simply a speculative play in deeper leagues.
He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Feliz posted a 3.52 ERA and 61:21 K:BB in 53.2 innings with the Pirates last year, but the long ball was an issue (1.68 HR/9). Still, he makes for a nice source of saves late in drafts. Of course, the Brewers have every reason to showcase him in a high-leverage role with the intention of flipping him at the trade deadline, so he may not rack up a full season's worth of saves. He passed his physical, so there should be no lingering concerns about him sitting out last September with an arm issue.
Torres and the Brewers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Friday.
Financial figures of the pact were not disclosed, but the agreement ties Torres to the Brewers for another year. Torres is coming off the best season of his career, one in which he posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 78:30 K:BB over 82.1 innings. Those numbers will garner Torres consideration for the closer's role if Milwaukee is unable to add a reliever in free agency, but he owns just four saves over 281 big-league appearances, so it's more likely that he begins the campaign as part of the group that will bridge the gap between the starters and the to-be-named closer.
Peralta and the Brewers avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.275 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Peralta posted a career-worse 4.86 ERA in 127.2 innings in 2016, but will still get a significant pay raise through the arbitration system. However, the 27-year-old will likely need to turn things around in 2017 lest the rebuilding Brewers deem him and his salary expendable.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Ryan Braun , LF
|.305
|HR
|Chris Carter , 1B
|41
|RBI
|Chris Carter , 1B
|94
|OBP
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|.369
|SLG
|Ryan Braun , LF
|.538
|R
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|92
|SB
|Jonathan Villar , SS
|62
|W
|Zach Davies , SP
|11
|ERA
|Zach Davies , SP
|3.97
|WHIP
|Zach Davies , SP
|1.25
|K
|Jimmy Nelson , SP
|140
|SV
|Tyler Thornburg , RP
|13
|Full Team Statistics
