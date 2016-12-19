Minnesota Twins

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Twins
|.251
|722
|200
|5.08
|AL Central
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|5th
|American League
|11th
|9th
|8th
|15th
Wed Sep 21
|DET
Postponed
Thu Sep 22
|L 9 - 2
|DET
Thu Sep 22
|L 4 - 2
|DET
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 1
|SEA
Sat Sep 24
|W 3 - 2
|SEA
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 3
|SEA
Tue Sep 27
|L 4 - 3
|at KC
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 2
|at KC
Thu Sep 29
|W 7 - 6
|at KC
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 3
|at CHW
Sat Oct 1
|W 6 - 0
|at CHW
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 3
|at CHW
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Rodriguez re-signed with the Twins on a minor league contract Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Cold Omaha reports.
Rodriguez spent parts of the past three seasons with Minnesota's Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, but his most recent performance produced an uninspiring .220/.304/.329 batting line across 173 at-bats. Due to this and the multitude of brighter prospects in the Twins' system, the 30-year-old will likely be limited to an organizational depth role in 2017.
The 31-year-old spent 2016 in Japan, but after only producing a .685 OPS with the Hanshin Tigers, Hague decided to come back stateside to play. He's only a year removed from being the International League MVP, so he could be a cheap source of power if he can translate any of that Triple-A success to the big leagues this spring.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|.268
|HR
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|42
|RBI
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|99
|OBP
|Joe Mauer , 1B
|.363
|SLG
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|.546
|R
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|104
|SB
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|18
|W
|Hector Santiago , SP
|13
|ERA
|Ervin Santana , SP
|3.38
|WHIP
|Ervin Santana , SP
|1.22
|K
|Ervin Santana , SP
|149
|SV
|Brandon Kintzler , RP
|17
|
September 6, 2016
|
September 6, 2016
