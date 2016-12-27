  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Minnesota Twins

59-103 Overall | 5th AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Twins.2517222005.08
AL Central5th3rd2nd5th
American League 11th9th8th15th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
DET
Postponed
Thu Sep 22
L 9 - 2DET
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 4 - 2DET
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 1SEA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 3 - 2SEA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 3SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 4 - 3at KC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2at KC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 6at KC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3at CHW
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 6 - 0at CHW
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 3at CHW
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1483725126
Twins' Stephen Gonsalves: Gets spring training invite
by RotoWire Staff

Gonsalves will be a non-roster invitee to Minnesota's major league spring training camp.

Gonsalves could be Minnesota's top pitching prospect after a dominant season at High-A and Double-A. He pitched a combined 140 innings, good for a 2.06 ERA and 9.9 K/9 between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. He's very unlikely to make the team out of spring training, but his invite could be a sign that management believes it won't be long before he's in the mix.

1483723206
Twins' Benji Gonzalez: Lands spring training invite with Twins
by RotoWire Staff

Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to spring training.

Entering his age-27 season, Gonzalez has never recorded an at-bat in the majors, and only has 61 plate appearances at Triple-A, back in 2015 in the Pirates' system. He is highly unlikely to make the club out of spring training, but shortstop is a bit of a weakness for the Twins, so if he makes a good impression, he could receive a call-up later in the season. He slashed .271/.342/.386 with five home runs and 19 steals in 129 games at Double-A in the Mariners' system last year.

1483722847
Twins' Raul Fernandez: Receives invite to spring training with Twins
by RotoWire Staff

Fernandez received an invite to spring training from the Twins on Friday.

Fernandez put up solid numbers in his first year in the Twins system during 2016, putting up a 3.05 ERA in 65 innings out of the bullpen between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. However, the 26-year-old was old for both levels, so it's hard to use those performances to justify that he has real major league potential as a reliever.

1483722846
Twins' Leonardo Reginatto: Lands spring training invite with Twins
by RotoWire Staff

Reginatto signed a minor league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to spring training.

A 26-year-old career minor leaguer who is entering his age-27 season, Reginatto seems unlikely to make the club out of spring training. That said, shortstop is a bit of a weak spot for the Twins, so if he can make a good impression, he could receive a call-up later in the season. He is a glove-first player, and was a below league average hitter at Double-A last year (94 wRC+) and even worse at Triple-A (52 wRC+).

1483568646
Twins' Jim Miller: Inks minor league deal with Twins
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Miller signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 34-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2014 and has 50 career MLB outings. He did not allow an earned run in 26 outings for an independent league team last year and was sitting 93-95 mph with his fastball. Look for him to serve as organizational depth at Triple-A.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGBrian Dozier , 2B.268
HRBrian Dozier , 2B42
RBIBrian Dozier , 2B99
OBPJoe Mauer , 1B.363
SLGBrian Dozier , 2B.546
RBrian Dozier , 2B104
SBBrian Dozier , 2B18
WHector Santiago , SP13
ERAErvin Santana , SP3.38
WHIPErvin Santana , SP1.22
KErvin Santana , SP149
SVBrandon Kintzler , RP17
Full Team Statistics

