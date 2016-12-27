Minnesota Twins

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Twins
|.251
|722
|200
|5.08
|AL Central
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|5th
|American League
|11th
|9th
|8th
|15th
Wed Sep 21
|DET
Postponed
Thu Sep 22
|L 9 - 2
|DET
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 4 - 2
|DET
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 1
|SEA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 3 - 2
|SEA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 3
|SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 4 - 3
|at KC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 2
|at KC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 7 - 6
|at KC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 6 - 0
|at CHW
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Gonsalves could be Minnesota's top pitching prospect after a dominant season at High-A and Double-A. He pitched a combined 140 innings, good for a 2.06 ERA and 9.9 K/9 between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. He's very unlikely to make the team out of spring training, but his invite could be a sign that management believes it won't be long before he's in the mix.
Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to spring training.
Entering his age-27 season, Gonzalez has never recorded an at-bat in the majors, and only has 61 plate appearances at Triple-A, back in 2015 in the Pirates' system. He is highly unlikely to make the club out of spring training, but shortstop is a bit of a weakness for the Twins, so if he makes a good impression, he could receive a call-up later in the season. He slashed .271/.342/.386 with five home runs and 19 steals in 129 games at Double-A in the Mariners' system last year.
Fernandez received an invite to spring training from the Twins on Friday.
Fernandez put up solid numbers in his first year in the Twins system during 2016, putting up a 3.05 ERA in 65 innings out of the bullpen between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. However, the 26-year-old was old for both levels, so it's hard to use those performances to justify that he has real major league potential as a reliever.
Reginatto signed a minor league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to spring training.
A 26-year-old career minor leaguer who is entering his age-27 season, Reginatto seems unlikely to make the club out of spring training. That said, shortstop is a bit of a weak spot for the Twins, so if he can make a good impression, he could receive a call-up later in the season. He is a glove-first player, and was a below league average hitter at Double-A last year (94 wRC+) and even worse at Triple-A (52 wRC+).
Miller signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 34-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2014 and has 50 career MLB outings. He did not allow an earned run in 26 outings for an independent league team last year and was sitting 93-95 mph with his fastball. Look for him to serve as organizational depth at Triple-A.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|.268
|HR
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|42
|RBI
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|99
|OBP
|Joe Mauer , 1B
|.363
|SLG
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|.546
|R
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|104
|SB
|Brian Dozier , 2B
|18
|W
|Hector Santiago , SP
|13
|ERA
|Ervin Santana , SP
|3.38
|WHIP
|Ervin Santana , SP
|1.22
|K
|Ervin Santana , SP
|149
|SV
|Brandon Kintzler , RP
|17
|Full Team Statistics
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now