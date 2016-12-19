  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Minnesota Twins

59-103 Overall | 5th AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Twins.2517222005.08
AL Central5th3rd2nd5th
American League 11th9th8th15th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
DET
Postponed
Thu Sep 22
L 9 - 2DET
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 4 - 2DET
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 1SEA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 3 - 2SEA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 3SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 4 - 3at KC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2at KC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 6at KC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 3at CHW
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 6 - 0at CHW
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 3at CHW
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1482342126
Twins' Reynaldo Rodriguez: Returns to Twins on minor league pact
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rodriguez re-signed with the Twins on a minor league contract Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Cold Omaha reports.

Rodriguez spent parts of the past three seasons with Minnesota's Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, but his most recent performance produced an uninspiring .220/.304/.329 batting line across 173 at-bats. Due to this and the multitude of brighter prospects in the Twins' system, the 30-year-old will likely be limited to an organizational depth role in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482341766
Twins' Matt Hague: Returns to USA on minor league deal with Twins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Hague signed a minor league contract with the Twins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 31-year-old spent 2016 in Japan, but after only producing a .685 OPS with the Hanshin Tigers, Hague decided to come back stateside to play. He's only a year removed from being the International League MVP, so he could be a cheap source of power if he can translate any of that Triple-A success to the big leagues this spring.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGBrian Dozier , 2B.268
HRBrian Dozier , 2B42
RBIBrian Dozier , 2B99
OBPJoe Mauer , 1B.363
SLGBrian Dozier , 2B.546
RBrian Dozier , 2B104
SBBrian Dozier , 2B18
WHector Santiago , SP13
ERAErvin Santana , SP3.38
WHIPErvin Santana , SP1.22
KErvin Santana , SP149
SVBrandon Kintzler , RP17
Full Team Statistics

Latest Twins Video

More Twins

CBSSports Shop

Men's G-III Sports by Carl Banks Navy Minnesota Twins Centerfield Track Full-Zip Jacket Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 