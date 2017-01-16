Oakland Athletics

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
The A's hope Phegley (knee) will be ready to go for the start of spring training, the Bay Area News Group's John Hickey reports.
He injured his knee in early July and missed the final three months of the regular season. Phegley figures to open the year occupying the short side of a platoon at catcher if healthy, with Stephen Vogt getting the starts against righties.
He underwent surgeries on his toe in August and to correct a deviated septum in September, but the medical reports are good so far this offseason. Chad Pinder and Joey Wendle linger as younger, less proven options at the keystone if Lowrie is not ready for everyday duty by Opening Day. The veteran has not performed as a league average hitter since 2013, so he will need to perform well early on in his age-33 season if he does not want to be supplanted on the depth chart.
He underwent hip surgery in May and missed the rest of the season, but his recovery has gone well and he said Friday that he feels great. While Canha is right-handed, he boasts reverse platoon splits, so it is unclear exactly how the A's will use him in 2017 as Yonder Alonso figures to start at first base against righties in a platoon with Ryon Healy.
Neal was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Neal appeared in 24 games for Oakland last season, including six starts. He finished the season with a 4.24 major league ERA over 70 innings. While he only struck out 3.47 batters per nine innings, he posted a very strong .77 BB/9 walk rate. He figures to be back to the big league club at some point in 2017.
The utility man returns to his former organization after spending last season with the Padres. The 33-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, in which he hit .239 and added 13 home runs over 105 games.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.287
|HR
|Khris Davis , LF
|42
|RBI
|Khris Davis , LF
|102
|OBP
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.346
|SLG
|Khris Davis , LF
|.524
|R
|Khris Davis , LF
|85
|SB
|Marcus Semien , SS
|10
|W
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|10
|ERA
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|4.11
|WHIP
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|1.31
|K
|Sean Manaea , SP
|124
|SV
|Ryan Madson , RP
|30
|Full Team Statistics
