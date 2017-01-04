  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Oakland Athletics

69-93 Overall | 5th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Athletics.2466531694.51
AL West5th5th4th5th
American League 14th15th12th14th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 6 - 5HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 0TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 5 - 0TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 7 - 1TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 2 - 1at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 8 - 1at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 6at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 3 - 2at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 9 - 8at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 3 - 2at SEA
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1484499606
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Avoids arbitration with A's
by RotoWire Staff

Hendriks agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Athletics on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

When healthy, Hendriks was one of the most heavily-used relievers for the Athletics in 2016. Despite a rough start to the season in which he was hampered by an elbow injury, the 27-year-old was able to put together a solid campaign to the tune of a 3.76 ERA (2.85 FIP) over 64.2 innings pitched. He'll be a factor out of the bullpen again in 2017.

1484338686
Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Avoids arbitration with Athletics
by RotoWire Staff

Vogt avoided arbitration with the Athletics on Friday with a $2.965 million deal, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

Vogt's 2016 season didn't quite meet the standards of his previous two, posting lower numbers in all three slash statistics, but he still managed to make the All-Star Game and cement himself as a leader on the A's. This was the first round of arbitration for the 32-year-old.

1484332446
Athletics' Sonny Gray: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff

Gray agreed to a one-year, $3.575 million contract with the A's on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Gray will receive a substantial raise (from $527,500) in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander struggled in 2016, posting a 5.69 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 117 innings, although his FIP was more than a full run lower than his ERA. He's again a prime trade candidate, but Gray will need to do his part and build his trade value back up with a better first half.

1484181366
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Agrees to two-year deal with A's
by RotoWire Staff

Casilla agreed to a two-year contract with the A's on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After seven (mostly) successful seasons with the Giants, Casilla has decided to return to the organization with whom he signed as an amateur free agent in 2000. Casilla was charged with nine blown saves last season and lost his grip on the closer role down the stretch, but his 10.1 K/9 was a personal best and his 3.0 BB/9 was the second-lowest mark of his career. Santiago figures to step into the setup mix with Oakland, perhaps serving as the top right-handed setup option to begin the campaign.

1484110926
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Signs one-year deal with A's on Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff

Plouffe signed a one-year deal with the Athletics on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Plouffe is coming off an injury-plagued 2015-16 campaign with the Twins that saw him slash .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers, 35 runs and 47 RBI. The earliest reports are that Plouffe will see the majority of starts at third base with second-year infielder Ryon Healy taking starts at first and designated hitter. Either way, Oakland lands a huge piece that could be due for a bounce-back year.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDanny Valencia , 3B.287
HRKhris Davis , LF42
RBIKhris Davis , LF102
OBPDanny Valencia , 3B.346
SLGKhris Davis , LF.524
RKhris Davis , LF85
SBMarcus Semien , SS10
WKendall Graveman , SP10
ERAKendall Graveman , SP4.11
WHIPKendall Graveman , SP1.31
KSean Manaea , SP124
SVRyan Madson , RP30
Full Team Statistics

