|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Ruiz signed a minor league contract with the Athletics on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 22-year-old is one of the top Cuban pitching prospects on the market, so this deal could turn out to be a steal if he moves quickly through Oakland's minor league system. Acting primarily as a starter in Cuba, Ruiz went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA over the past three seasons.
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
|
September 26, 2016
Payday Pitcher of the Day (9/26)
(1:01)
|
February 25, 2016
MLB roundup: 2/25
(1:25)
|
January 20, 2016
2016 Fantasy Team Outlook: Oakland Athletics
(2:38)
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now