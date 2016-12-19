  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Oakland Athletics

69-93 Overall | 5th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Athletics.2466531694.51
AL West5th5th4th5th
American League 14th15th12th14th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 6 - 5HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 0TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 5 - 0TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 7 - 1TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 2 - 1at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 8 - 1at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 6at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 3 - 2at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 9 - 8at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 3 - 2at SEA
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1482514446
Athletics' Norge Ruiz: Lands minor league deal with A's
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ruiz signed a minor league contract with the Athletics on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 22-year-old is one of the top Cuban pitching prospects on the market, so this deal could turn out to be a steal if he moves quickly through Oakland's minor league system. Acting primarily as a starter in Cuba, Ruiz went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA over the past three seasons.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

