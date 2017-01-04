  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Oakland Athletics

69-93 Overall | 5th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Athletics.2466531694.51
AL West5th5th4th5th
American League 14th15th12th14th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 6 - 5HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 0TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 5 - 0TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 7 - 1TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 2 - 1at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 8 - 1at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 6at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 3 - 2at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 9 - 8at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 3 - 2at SEA
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1483498086
Athletics' Max Muncy: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Muncy was designated for assignment Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This move comes on the heels of the team's free agent signing of Rajai Davis. Muncy appeared in 51 games for the A's in 2016, but failed to make much of an offensive impact. In 133 plate appearances, the utility infielder slashed a paltry .186/.308/.257 and a posted a wRC+ of 63.

1483493046
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Inks one-year deal with A's
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Davis signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Athletics on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Davis is coming off of a productive 2016 campaign in which he slashed .249/.306/.388, hit 12 home runs and tallied 43 stolen bases over 134 games with the Indians. He'll likely see a dip in his run production in 2017, though he still provides plenty of stolen base value. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he will receive, as the A's are in a rebuilding phase and Davis doesn't figure to be a part of their long-term plans.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDanny Valencia , 3B.287
HRKhris Davis , LF42
RBIKhris Davis , LF102
OBPDanny Valencia , 3B.346
SLGKhris Davis , LF.524
RKhris Davis , LF85
SBMarcus Semien , SS10
WKendall Graveman , SP10
ERAKendall Graveman , SP4.11
WHIPKendall Graveman , SP1.31
KSean Manaea , SP124
SVRyan Madson , RP30
Full Team Statistics

