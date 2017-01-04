Oakland Athletics

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Hendriks agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Athletics on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
When healthy, Hendriks was one of the most heavily-used relievers for the Athletics in 2016. Despite a rough start to the season in which he was hampered by an elbow injury, the 27-year-old was able to put together a solid campaign to the tune of a 3.76 ERA (2.85 FIP) over 64.2 innings pitched. He'll be a factor out of the bullpen again in 2017.
Vogt avoided arbitration with the Athletics on Friday with a $2.965 million deal, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.
Vogt's 2016 season didn't quite meet the standards of his previous two, posting lower numbers in all three slash statistics, but he still managed to make the All-Star Game and cement himself as a leader on the A's. This was the first round of arbitration for the 32-year-old.
Gray agreed to a one-year, $3.575 million contract with the A's on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Gray will receive a substantial raise (from $527,500) in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander struggled in 2016, posting a 5.69 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 117 innings, although his FIP was more than a full run lower than his ERA. He's again a prime trade candidate, but Gray will need to do his part and build his trade value back up with a better first half.
After seven (mostly) successful seasons with the Giants, Casilla has decided to return to the organization with whom he signed as an amateur free agent in 2000. Casilla was charged with nine blown saves last season and lost his grip on the closer role down the stretch, but his 10.1 K/9 was a personal best and his 3.0 BB/9 was the second-lowest mark of his career. Santiago figures to step into the setup mix with Oakland, perhaps serving as the top right-handed setup option to begin the campaign.
Plouffe is coming off an injury-plagued 2015-16 campaign with the Twins that saw him slash .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers, 35 runs and 47 RBI. The earliest reports are that Plouffe will see the majority of starts at third base with second-year infielder Ryon Healy taking starts at first and designated hitter. Either way, Oakland lands a huge piece that could be due for a bounce-back year.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.287
|HR
|Khris Davis , LF
|42
|RBI
|Khris Davis , LF
|102
|OBP
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.346
|SLG
|Khris Davis , LF
|.524
|R
|Khris Davis , LF
|85
|SB
|Marcus Semien , SS
|10
|W
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|10
|ERA
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|4.11
|WHIP
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|1.31
|K
|Sean Manaea , SP
|124
|SV
|Ryan Madson , RP
|30
|Full Team Statistics
