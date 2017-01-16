Oakland Athletics

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
The utility man returns to his former organization after spending last season with the Padres. The 33-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, in which he hit .239 and added 13 home runs over 105 games.
Overton was designated for assignment Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The A's reunited with utility infielder Adam Rosales, but they needed a 40-man roster spot in order to make the transaction official. Overton ended up being the casualty after seven shaky appearances at the major league level in 2016. The former second-round pick was somewhat successful at each stop in the minors, although it seems like he'll be buried into an organizational depth role moving forward unless injuries strike the major league roster once more.
De Aza signed a minor league deal with the A's on Friday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
He posted a .205/.297/.321 slash line with six home runs and four steals in 267 plate appearances with the Mets last year, so it's not surprising he was forced to settle for a minor league pact. The A's don't have a particularly impressive collection of outfielders, but De Aza will still need to catch a few breaks in order to see significant playing time in the majors this season.
Eibner was designated for assignment on Friday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
The A's needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Santiago Casilla, and Eibner was the casualty. He was a productive hitter at Triple-A for both the Royals and A's last year, but posted just a 65 wRC+ in 208 plate appearances in the big leagues. He is now seventh on the organizational outfield depth chart, and should struggle to see significant playing time in 2017.
The lefty tossed eight scoreless innings in his debut with Oakland in August but it was all downhill from there -- Detwiler gave up 30 runs in his next eight appearances (36 innings). While he will return to the organization and get to make his case for a roster spot in spring training, Detwiler will likely open the year as depth in the minors. He's posted 5.5 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 rates in parts of nine major league seasons.
