Oakland Athletics

69-93 Overall | 5th AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Athletics.2466531694.51
AL West5th5th4th5th
American League 14th15th12th14th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 6 - 5HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 0TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 5 - 0TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 7 - 1TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 2 - 1at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 8 - 1at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 8 - 6at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 3 - 2at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 9 - 8at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 3 - 2at SEA
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1485974583
Athletics' Khris Davis: Wins arbitration case
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis has won his arbitration case and will make $5 million in 2017, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Oakland was offering $4.65 million, but the arbiter sided with the slugger. Davis certainly earned the raise, smashing a career-high 42 home runs last year to go along with 102 RBI. He'll look to build on his success as the everyday left fielder.

1485736263
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: To be used as starter in spring
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Triggs (back) will be used as a starter in spring training, Susan Sussler of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Triggs held a 2.81 ERA in six starts for the Oakland last season. He also made 18 relief appearances, where he wasn't nearly as sharp. The 27-year-old finished the season with a 4.31 ERA in 56.1 innings, posting a 8.8 K/9 strikeout rate and a 2.1 BB/9 walk rate. Triggs is not yet locked into a rotation spot, as Oakland has a few options at the back end of the rotation, but if he begins spring in strong form, he could be a favorite.

1485544383
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Could be ready for start of spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

The A's hope Phegley (knee) will be ready to go for the start of spring training, the Bay Area News Group's John Hickey reports.

He injured his knee in early July and missed the final three months of the regular season. Phegley figures to open the year occupying the short side of a platoon at catcher if healthy, with Stephen Vogt getting the starts against righties.

1485544143
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Will start at 2B if healthy
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Lowrie (toe) will be eased into action this spring, but will be Oakland's starting second baseman if healthy at the start of the season, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reports.

He underwent surgeries on his toe in August and to correct a deviated septum in September, but the medical reports are good so far this offseason. Chad Pinder and Joey Wendle linger as younger, less proven options at the keystone if Lowrie is not ready for everyday duty by Opening Day. The veteran has not performed as a league average hitter since 2013, so he will need to perform well early on in his age-33 season if he does not want to be supplanted on the depth chart.

1485543783
Athletics' Mark Canha: Won't face limitations this spring
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Canha (hip) added 10 pounds this offseason and won't be limited in any way this spring, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.

He underwent hip surgery in May and missed the rest of the season, but his recovery has gone well and he said Friday that he feels great. While Canha is right-handed, he boasts reverse platoon splits, so it is unclear exactly how the A's will use him in 2017 as Yonder Alonso figures to start at first base against righties in a platoon with Ryon Healy.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDanny Valencia , 3B.287
HRKhris Davis , LF42
RBIKhris Davis , LF102
OBPDanny Valencia , 3B.346
SLGKhris Davis , LF.524
RKhris Davis , LF85
SBMarcus Semien , SS10
WKendall Graveman , SP10
ERAKendall Graveman , SP4.11
WHIPKendall Graveman , SP1.31
KSean Manaea , SP124
SVRyan Madson , RP30
Full Team Statistics

