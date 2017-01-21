Oakland Athletics

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Davis has won his arbitration case and will make $5 million in 2017, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Oakland was offering $4.65 million, but the arbiter sided with the slugger. Davis certainly earned the raise, smashing a career-high 42 home runs last year to go along with 102 RBI. He'll look to build on his success as the everyday left fielder.
Triggs (back) will be used as a starter in spring training, Susan Sussler of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs held a 2.81 ERA in six starts for the Oakland last season. He also made 18 relief appearances, where he wasn't nearly as sharp. The 27-year-old finished the season with a 4.31 ERA in 56.1 innings, posting a 8.8 K/9 strikeout rate and a 2.1 BB/9 walk rate. Triggs is not yet locked into a rotation spot, as Oakland has a few options at the back end of the rotation, but if he begins spring in strong form, he could be a favorite.
The A's hope Phegley (knee) will be ready to go for the start of spring training, the Bay Area News Group's John Hickey reports.
He injured his knee in early July and missed the final three months of the regular season. Phegley figures to open the year occupying the short side of a platoon at catcher if healthy, with Stephen Vogt getting the starts against righties.
He underwent surgeries on his toe in August and to correct a deviated septum in September, but the medical reports are good so far this offseason. Chad Pinder and Joey Wendle linger as younger, less proven options at the keystone if Lowrie is not ready for everyday duty by Opening Day. The veteran has not performed as a league average hitter since 2013, so he will need to perform well early on in his age-33 season if he does not want to be supplanted on the depth chart.
He underwent hip surgery in May and missed the rest of the season, but his recovery has gone well and he said Friday that he feels great. While Canha is right-handed, he boasts reverse platoon splits, so it is unclear exactly how the A's will use him in 2017 as Yonder Alonso figures to start at first base against righties in a platoon with Ryon Healy.
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Stitches Black Oakland Athletics Fleece Pullover Hoodie Shop Now!