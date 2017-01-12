Oakland Athletics

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
De Aza signed a minor league deal with the A's on Friday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
He posted a .205/.297/.321 slash line with six home runs and four steals in 267 plate appearances with the Mets last year, so it's not surprising he was forced to settle for a minor league pact. The A's don't have a particularly impressive collection of outfielders, but De Aza will still need to catch a few breaks in order to see significant playing time in the majors this season.
Eibner was designated for assignment on Friday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
The A's needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Santiago Casilla, and Eibner was the casualty. He was a productive hitter at Triple-A for both the Royals and A's last year, but posted just a 65 wRC+ in 208 plate appearances in the big leagues. He is now seventh on the organizational outfield depth chart, and should struggle to see significant playing time in 2017.
The lefty tossed eight scoreless innings in his debut with Oakland in August but it was all downhill from there -- Detwiler gave up 30 runs in his next eight appearances (36 innings). While he will return to the organization and get to make his case for a roster spot in spring training, Detwiler will likely open the year as depth in the minors. He's posted 5.5 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 rates in parts of nine major league seasons.
Athletics general manager David Forst suggested Wednesday that Healy would see most of his at-bats at first base and designated hitter in 2017, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
Healy wasn't viewed as a high-end prospect in the organization heading into 2016, but upon getting promoted to the big leagues in mid-July, he quickly established himself as a building block for the Athletics, finishing with a .305/.337/.524 slash line in 283 plate appearances. He's still expected to see something resembling full-time starting duties during the upcoming season, but after the Athletics officially inked Trevor Plouffe to a one-year contract Wednesday, it looks like he'll have to move to the other side of the diamond after playing primarily third base during his rookie campaign. Opposing starting pitching will likely dictate whether Healy slots in as a first base or DH option in most games, though regardless of how he's deployed, the 25-year-old looks like he could be an underrated power asset after flashing major skills in that area in his first exposure to big-league pitching.
The Athletics officially inked Plouffe to a one-year contract Wednesday after he agreed in principle to the deal a week earlier, and management immediately helped clear up any ambiguity of the 30-year-old's role with his new team. Though Ryon Healy found success as the team's everyday third baseman in the second half of last season, he's expected to split most of his time between first base and DH in 2017, opening up the hot corner for Plouffe, who had been a full-time player for the Twins for much of his seven seasons in the majors. Plouffe is coming off a season in which he hit a career-best .260 over 319 at-bats, but a 31-point drop in ISO and a variety of injuries that combined to cost him roughly half the season ultimately made him a disappointment for fantasy owners. The move to Oakland probably won't aid Plouffe to a dramatic recovery in the power department, but better health alone may be enough to make him a capable corner infield option in AL-only leagues or deeper season-long formats.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.287
|HR
|Khris Davis , LF
|42
|RBI
|Khris Davis , LF
|102
|OBP
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.346
|SLG
|Khris Davis , LF
|.524
|R
|Khris Davis , LF
|85
|SB
|Marcus Semien , SS
|10
|W
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|10
|ERA
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|4.11
|WHIP
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|1.31
|K
|Sean Manaea , SP
|124
|SV
|Ryan Madson , RP
|30
|Full Team Statistics
