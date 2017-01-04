Oakland Athletics

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Athletics
|.246
|653
|169
|4.51
|AL West
|5th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|American League
|14th
|15th
|12th
|14th
Wed Sep 21
|L 6 - 5
|HOU
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 5 - 0
|TEX
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 7 - 1
|TEX
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 2 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 8 - 6
|at LAA
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|at SEA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 9 - 8
|at SEA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 3 - 2
|at SEA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Muncy was designated for assignment Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This move comes on the heels of the team's free agent signing of Rajai Davis. Muncy appeared in 51 games for the A's in 2016, but failed to make much of an offensive impact. In 133 plate appearances, the utility infielder slashed a paltry .186/.308/.257 and a posted a wRC+ of 63.
Davis is coming off of a productive 2016 campaign in which he slashed .249/.306/.388, hit 12 home runs and tallied 43 stolen bases over 134 games with the Indians. He'll likely see a dip in his run production in 2017, though he still provides plenty of stolen base value. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he will receive, as the A's are in a rebuilding phase and Davis doesn't figure to be a part of their long-term plans.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.287
|HR
|Khris Davis , LF
|42
|RBI
|Khris Davis , LF
|102
|OBP
|Danny Valencia , 3B
|.346
|SLG
|Khris Davis , LF
|.524
|R
|Khris Davis , LF
|85
|SB
|Marcus Semien , SS
|10
|W
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|10
|ERA
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|4.11
|WHIP
|Kendall Graveman , SP
|1.31
|K
|Sean Manaea , SP
|124
|SV
|Ryan Madson , RP
|30
|Full Team Statistics
