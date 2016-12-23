  • My Scores
San Francisco Giants

87-75 Overall | 2nd NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Giants.2587151303.65
NL West3rd4th5th1st
National League 4th9th13th4th

Schedule

Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 0COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 2COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 9 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
W 3 - 0at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
L 5 - 2at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 13
FS1at CHC

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1483123326
Giants' Josmil Pinto: Signs minor league deal with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Pinto has signed a minor league contract with the Giants, Baseball America reports.

Pinto battled concussion issues throughout the entire 2015 campaign and only caught 40 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs last season, making 31 appearances at first base, so his future behind the plate is uncertain. Still just 27, Pinto has hit .277/.346/.451 in parts of four seasons at Triple-A. He had seven homers in 57 games with the Twins in 2014 before making six plate appearances for the Brewers late last year.

1482603366
Giants' Justin Ruggiano: Inks minor league deal with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ruggiano (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Giants on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

Ruggiano will compete to be a right-handed platoon partner with Jarrett Parker in left field, but will be behind Gorkys Hernandez and Mac Williamson in the pecking order. It is unclear if the contract comes with an invite to spring training. He underwent shoulder surgery in September but is expected to be ready to go for spring training.

1482602646
Giants' Mike Morse: Inks minor league deal with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Morse signed a minor league deal with the Giants on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

It is not clear if Morse will receive an invitation to spring training, but that seems likely, given his veteran standing and the fact that he has played in the big leagues as recently as this past season with the Pirates. That said, he seems unlikely to break camp with the big club, as the Giants are set at first base with Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, and Morse's outfield defense is pretty awful.

1482165606
Giants' Jimmy Rollins: Finalizing minor league deal with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rollins is finalizing a minor league deal with the Giants on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran signed with the White Sox prior to last season but appeared in only 41 games before being DFA'd and subsequently released in mid-June. The 38-year-old hit .221/.295/.329 with eight RBI and five steals, mirroring his numbers from the 2015 campaign, which he spent with the Dodgers. At this point, it's difficult to gauge Rollins' chances of making the major league roster, but if the Giants opt to keep him around, it would likely be in a reduced, utility role.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

