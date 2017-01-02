San Francisco Giants

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Giants
|.258
|715
|130
|3.65
|NL West
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|1st
|National League
|4th
|9th
|13th
|4th
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 0
|COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 7 - 2
|COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 9 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 3 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
|W 3 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|L 5 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 6 - 5
|CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|FS1
|at CHC
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Pinto battled concussion issues throughout the entire 2015 campaign and only caught 40 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs last season, making 31 appearances at first base, so his future behind the plate is uncertain. Still just 27, Pinto has hit .277/.346/.451 in parts of four seasons at Triple-A. He had seven homers in 57 games with the Twins in 2014 before making six plate appearances for the Brewers late last year.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Eduardo Nunez , 3B
|.288
|HR
|Brandon Belt , 1B
|17
|RBI
|Brandon Crawford , SS
|84
|OBP
|Brandon Belt , 1B
|.394
|SLG
|Brandon Belt , 1B
|.474
|R
|Buster Posey , C
|82
|SB
|Eduardo Nunez , 3B
|40
|W
|Johnny Cueto , SP
|18
|ERA
|Madison Bumgarner , SP
|2.74
|WHIP
|Madison Bumgarner , SP
|1.02
|K
|Madison Bumgarner , SP
|251
|SV
|Santiago Casilla , RP
|31
|Full Team Statistics
