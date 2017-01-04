San Francisco Giants

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Giants
|.258
|715
|130
|3.65
|NL West
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|1st
|National League
|4th
|9th
|13th
|4th
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 3
|COL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 0
|COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 7 - 2
|COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 9 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 3 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
|W 3 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|L 5 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 6 - 5
|CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Nunez agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
He is coming off a huge year, but as it was his first year with regular playing time since 2011, he would not have been handsomely rewarded in the arbitration process. Nunez enters 2016 as the Giants' everyday third baseman. He should hit in the back half of the lineup.
Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, CSN Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. He saw some looks late last season as a potential closer for the Giants, but will move back to a more comfortable role setting up closer Mark Melancon in 2017. Smith will become a free agent after the 2019 season.
He signed a minor league contract with the Giants last offseason, returning to the organization that drafted him with the 37th overall pick in 2008. Gillaspie was the hero for San Francisco in the NL wild-card game, but he hit just .262/.307/.440 with six homers and one steal in 101 games during the regular season (205 plate appearances). The 29-year-old will provide depth in the corner infield again in 2017.
