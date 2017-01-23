San Francisco Giants

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Giants
|.258
|715
|130
|3.65
|NL West
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|1st
|National League
|4th
|9th
|13th
|4th
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 3
|COL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 0
|COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 7 - 2
|COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 9 - 3
|LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 3 - 0
|LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 7 - 1
|LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
|W 3 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
|L 5 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|W 6 - 5
|CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|L 6 - 5
|CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Crick's woes continued in 2016, posting a career-worst 5.04 ERA in 109 innings with Double-A Richmond.
The Giants tried moving Crick from reliever to starter again and they got the worst results of his young career. While he "dialed back" the walks to a mark of 5.53 BB/9, his strikeouts also took a major step in the reverse direction (7.10 K/9). The organization is obviously trying to tinker with their former top pitching prospect, but it appears to be all for naught. After three consecutive years at the Double-A level, it is time for Crick to show some sort of progression -- even if it comes as a reliever -- otherwise he may never get an opportunity to pitch in a major league game.
It would be a surprise if Hernandez was not the Giants' fourth outfielder to start the season, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.
This should come as no surprise considering the Giants let both Angel Pagan and Gregor Blanco walk this offseason. Hernandez fits the bill as a classic fourth outfielder due to his plus speed and defense. In 503 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento last season, he batted .302 with eight homers and 20 steals. The home runs were likely inflated by the hitter-friendly nature of the PCL ballparks, but speed and contact are translatable to the majors.
Parker will compete for the vacant starting left field job this spring, CSN Bay Area reports.
This should come as no surprise considering the club opted to move on from Angel Pagan and not sign a big-name free agent. Parker's main competition will be Mac Williamson. While the latter bats right-handed -- which the Giants have more of a need for -- the former is out of minor league options, making him the more logical choice from a roster management perspective. Both hitters are powerful, high-strikeout bats and the team may opt to simply platoon the unproven outfielders. In that event, Parker would become the more desirable of the two as the left-handed part of the platoon. Non-roster invitee, Mike Morse, will presumably also be given a chance to compete for the vacant starting job. This has the looks of a position battle that will come down to the last week of spring training.
Morse is one of 28 non-roster invitees the Giants will bring to Arizona for spring training, CSN Bay Area reports.
Morse hadn't done much over his last two seasons with the Marlins and the Pirates (five homers and 19 RBI in 264 plate appearances), but he did have deep league value as a power bat the last time he was on San Francisco's roster in 2014 (16 homers and 61 RBI). While an aging slugger shouldn't generate much fantasy interest, there is an outside chance that he could win the vacant starting job in left field with a strong spring. Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker are the clear favorites to land the job, but the Giants have built a reputation of favoring veterans over unproven youngsters, so Morse should be given a chance to compete and could be worth a late-round flyer in NL-only formats.
Bernard was invited to Giants camp for spring training, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.
The 26-year-old spent 2016 splitting time between the Tigers' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, accumulating a .279/.344/.396 line across 426 plate appearances between the two. The better of those numbers came in Double-A, as he struggled with a .235/.286/.302 line in 46 games at Triple-A. He'll likely return to the minors next season and serve as organizational depth.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Eduardo Nunez , 3B
|.288
|HR
|Brandon Belt , 1B
|17
|RBI
|Brandon Crawford , SS
|84
|OBP
|Brandon Belt , 1B
|.394
|SLG
|Brandon Belt , 1B
|.474
|R
|Buster Posey , C
|82
|SB
|Eduardo Nunez , 3B
|40
|W
|Johnny Cueto , SP
|18
|ERA
|Madison Bumgarner , SP
|2.74
|WHIP
|Madison Bumgarner , SP
|1.02
|K
|Madison Bumgarner , SP
|251
|SV
|Santiago Casilla , RP
|31
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic Brandon Crawford Tan San Francisco Giants Cool Base Player Jersey Shop Now!