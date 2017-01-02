  • My Scores
San Francisco Giants

87-75 Overall | 2nd NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Giants.2587151303.65
NL West3rd4th5th1st
National League 4th9th13th4th

Schedule

Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 0COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 2COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 9 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
W 3 - 0at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
L 5 - 2at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 13
FS1at CHC

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
Giants' Josmil Pinto: Signs minor league deal with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Pinto has signed a minor league contract with the Giants, Baseball America reports.

Pinto battled concussion issues throughout the entire 2015 campaign and only caught 40 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs last season, making 31 appearances at first base, so his future behind the plate is uncertain. Still just 27, Pinto has hit .277/.346/.451 in parts of four seasons at Triple-A. He had seven homers in 57 games with the Twins in 2014 before making six plate appearances for the Brewers late last year.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGEduardo Nunez , 3B.288
HRBrandon Belt , 1B17
RBIBrandon Crawford , SS84
OBPBrandon Belt , 1B.394
SLGBrandon Belt , 1B.474
RBuster Posey , C82
SBEduardo Nunez , 3B40
WJohnny Cueto , SP18
ERAMadison Bumgarner , SP2.74
WHIPMadison Bumgarner , SP1.02
KMadison Bumgarner , SP251
SVSantiago Casilla , RP31
Full Team Statistics

