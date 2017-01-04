  • My Scores
San Francisco Giants

87-75 Overall | 2nd NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Giants.2587151303.65
NL West3rd4th5th1st
National League 4th9th13th4th

Schedule

Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 3COL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 0COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 2COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 9 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
W 3 - 0at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
L 5 - 2at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
Giants' George Kontos: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Kontos agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He figures to pitch in middle relief this season for the Giants and won't offer much fantasy value.

Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nunez agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

He is coming off a huge year, but as it was his first year with regular playing time since 2011, he would not have been handsomely rewarded in the arbitration process. Nunez enters 2016 as the Giants' everyday third baseman. He should hit in the back half of the lineup.

Giants' Will Smith: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, CSN Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. He saw some looks late last season as a potential closer for the Giants, but will move back to a more comfortable role setting up closer Mark Melancon in 2017. Smith will become a free agent after the 2019 season.

Giants' Conor Gillaspie: Agrees to deal to avoid arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Gillaspie agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Giants on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He signed a minor league contract with the Giants last offseason, returning to the organization that drafted him with the 37th overall pick in 2008. Gillaspie was the hero for San Francisco in the NL wild-card game, but he hit just .262/.307/.440 with six homers and one steal in 101 games during the regular season (205 plate appearances). The 29-year-old will provide depth in the corner infield again in 2017.

