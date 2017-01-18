  • My Scores
San Francisco Giants

87-75 Overall | 2nd NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Giants.2587151303.65
NL West3rd4th5th1st
National League 4th9th13th4th

Schedule

Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 0COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 2COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 9 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
W 3 - 0at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
L 5 - 2at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 13
FS1at CHC

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1485287583
Giants' Ehire Adrianza: Designated for assignment Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Adrianza was designated for assignment Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

San Francisco opted to designate Adrianza for assignment following the acquisition of Nick Hundley. Adrianza held his own in the majors during the 2016 campaign, but failed to stand out as he posted a mediocre .254/.299/.381 line over 63 at-bats (40 games). If he clears waivers, Adrianza will likely end up at Triple-A Sacramento.

1485283383
Giants' Nick Hundley: Signs with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Hundley signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The catcher has reportedly passed his physical and is just waiting on the Giants to make a corresponding 40-man move to make it official. Hundley slashed .260/.320/.439 across 317 plate appearances with the Rockies last season and will serve as the backup to Buster Posey in San Francisco.

1485211383
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Signs with Giants
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Hwang signed with the Giants on Monday, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reports.

According to initial reports out of Korea, the infielder has agreed to a deal with the Giants, but the terms of the contract have not been disclosed. However, it's believed to be a minor league agreement, including an invite to spring training. The 29-year-old is a six-time Korea Baseball Organization All-Star and posted a healthy .335/.394/.570 slash line to go with 27 home runs, 113 RBI and 25 steals in 2016. If he impresses during the spring, he'll have an opportunity to make the Giants' Opening Day roster; if not, he'd likely begin the season at Triple-A Sacramento.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGEduardo Nunez , 3B.288
HRBrandon Belt , 1B17
RBIBrandon Crawford , SS84
OBPBrandon Belt , 1B.394
SLGBrandon Belt , 1B.474
RBuster Posey , C82
SBEduardo Nunez , 3B40
WJohnny Cueto , SP18
ERAMadison Bumgarner , SP2.74
WHIPMadison Bumgarner , SP1.02
KMadison Bumgarner , SP251
SVSantiago Casilla , RP31
Full Team Statistics

