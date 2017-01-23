  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

San Francisco Giants

87-75 Overall | 2nd NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Giants.2587151303.65
NL West3rd4th5th1st
National League 4th9th13th4th

Schedule

Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 3COL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 0COL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 7 - 2COL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 9 - 3LAD
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0LAD
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 7 - 1LAD
Recap
Wed Oct 5
W 3 - 0at NYM
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 8
L 5 - 2at CHC
Recap
Mon Oct 10
W 6 - 5CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 11
L 6 - 5CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1486250103
Giants' Kyle Crick: Still can't figure it out
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Crick's woes continued in 2016, posting a career-worst 5.04 ERA in 109 innings with Double-A Richmond.

The Giants tried moving Crick from reliever to starter again and they got the worst results of his young career. While he "dialed back" the walks to a mark of 5.53 BB/9, his strikeouts also took a major step in the reverse direction (7.10 K/9). The organization is obviously trying to tinker with their former top pitching prospect, but it appears to be all for naught. After three consecutive years at the Double-A level, it is time for Crick to show some sort of progression -- even if it comes as a reliever -- otherwise he may never get an opportunity to pitch in a major league game.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486079944
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Favorite to serve as fourth outfielder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

It would be a surprise if Hernandez was not the Giants' fourth outfielder to start the season, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

This should come as no surprise considering the Giants let both Angel Pagan and Gregor Blanco walk this offseason. Hernandez fits the bill as a classic fourth outfielder due to his plus speed and defense. In 503 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento last season, he batted .302 with eight homers and 20 steals. The home runs were likely inflated by the hitter-friendly nature of the PCL ballparks, but speed and contact are translatable to the majors.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486076704
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Will compete for starting job this spring
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Parker will compete for the vacant starting left field job this spring, CSN Bay Area reports.

This should come as no surprise considering the club opted to move on from Angel Pagan and not sign a big-name free agent. Parker's main competition will be Mac Williamson. While the latter bats right-handed -- which the Giants have more of a need for -- the former is out of minor league options, making him the more logical choice from a roster management perspective. Both hitters are powerful, high-strikeout bats and the team may opt to simply platoon the unproven outfielders. In that event, Parker would become the more desirable of the two as the left-handed part of the platoon. Non-roster invitee, Mike Morse, will presumably also be given a chance to compete for the vacant starting job. This has the looks of a position battle that will come down to the last week of spring training.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486074904
Giants' Mike Morse: Will report as non-roster invitee
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Morse is one of 28 non-roster invitees the Giants will bring to Arizona for spring training, CSN Bay Area reports.

Morse hadn't done much over his last two seasons with the Marlins and the Pirates (five homers and 19 RBI in 264 plate appearances), but he did have deep league value as a power bat the last time he was on San Francisco's roster in 2014 (16 homers and 61 RBI). While an aging slugger shouldn't generate much fantasy interest, there is an outside chance that he could win the vacant starting job in left field with a strong spring. Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker are the clear favorites to land the job, but the Giants have built a reputation of favoring veterans over unproven youngsters, so Morse should be given a chance to compete and could be worth a late-round flyer in NL-only formats.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486000144
Giants' Wynton Bernard: Invited to Giants camp
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bernard was invited to Giants camp for spring training, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old spent 2016 splitting time between the Tigers' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, accumulating a .279/.344/.396 line across 426 plate appearances between the two. The better of those numbers came in Double-A, as he struggled with a .235/.286/.302 line in 46 games at Triple-A. He'll likely return to the minors next season and serve as organizational depth.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGEduardo Nunez , 3B.288
HRBrandon Belt , 1B17
RBIBrandon Crawford , SS84
OBPBrandon Belt , 1B.394
SLGBrandon Belt , 1B.474
RBuster Posey , C82
SBEduardo Nunez , 3B40
WJohnny Cueto , SP18
ERAMadison Bumgarner , SP2.74
WHIPMadison Bumgarner , SP1.02
KMadison Bumgarner , SP251
SVSantiago Casilla , RP31
Full Team Statistics

Latest Giants Video

More Giants

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Brandon Crawford Tan San Francisco Giants Cool Base Player Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 