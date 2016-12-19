Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sat Sep 24
|W 5 - 0
|at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Dragmire was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Friday.
This is the second time the Rangers have claimed Dragmire this offseason, and it would not be surprising to see them once again attempt to sneak him through waivers and off the 40-man roster. He will serve as right-handed relief depth with whatever team he ends up with this spring.
The 24-year-old came to Texas in a trade earlier in the month, but with the return of left-hander David Rollins, Jenkins lost his spot. He struggled with the big club last year but could appeal to a team looking for low-cost bullpen depth.
Rollins was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Wednesday.
This marks the fourth time the left-hander has been claimed off waivers and the second time he'll be added to Texas' 40-man roster. Rollins will likely spend 2017 in an organizational depth role, although given the course of his offseason so far, it's anyone's guess as to where that will take place. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Tyrell Jenkins was designated for assignment.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.302
|HR
|Rougned Odor , 2B
|33
|RBI
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|104
|OBP
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.362
|SLG
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|.521
|R
|Ian Desmond , CF
|107
|SB
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|24
|W
|Cole Hamels , SP
|15
|ERA
|Cole Hamels , SP
|3.32
|WHIP
|Cole Hamels , SP
|1.31
|K
|Cole Hamels , SP
|200
|SV
|Sam Dyson , RP
|38
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Carlos Beltran
(0:39)
|
December 2, 2016
Jonah Keri: "Steroid guys" should be allowed into Baseball HOF
(2:43)
|
October 10, 2016
Gottlieb: Blue Jays knock out Rangers
(1:07)
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now