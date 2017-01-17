  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Texas Rangers

95-67 Overall | 1st AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rangers.2627652154.37
AL West1st2nd2nd4th
American League 3rd4th5th13th

Schedule

Sat Sep 24
W 5 - 0at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 7 - 1at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 8 - 3MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 5MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 3 - 1TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 1TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 6 - 4TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 10 - 1TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
L 7 - 6at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1484966404
Rangers' James Loney: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Loney signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Fanragsports.com reports.

His deal would expand to $1M if he is able to make the major league club. Loney backed up Lucas Duda at first base last season, and slashed .265/.307/.397 across 366 plate appearances in the process. It is unclear at this point where Loney would fit in with the Rangers' roster should he ultimately make the team.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484866804
Rangers' Tyson Ross: Not expected to be ready Opening Day
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ross (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

There's been little talk as to a potential return for Ross, who underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in October. However, the Rangers have now said that they don't expect him to be healthy for Opening Day, as they're being cautious with the 29-year-old righty. A more specific timeframe for his return should become available after he has the chance to workout at spring training.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484864404
Rangers' Brady Dragmire: Designated for assignment Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dragmire was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.

Yet again, the Rangers have decided to designate Dragmire for assignment. This time around, the move was made to bring Tyson Ross onto the club's 40-man roster. Dragmire failed to impress in 2016, as he threw for a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings (45 games) at the Double-A level.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484856364
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Rehab progressing as planned
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Andrus (groin) is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Andrus said that he's being careful while rehabbing his injury, but plans to be ready for the upcoming campaign. He also said that the groin ailment limited his ability to steal bases throughout 2016, so an increase in stolen base production may be in order for the 28-year-old shortstop.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484680804
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Will undergo stomach surgery, miss half of season
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Diekman (stomach) will undergo surgery to help alleviate ulcerative colitis Jan. 25 and will miss at least half of the season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is unfortunate news for both Diekman and the Rangers, as the 29-year-old enjoyed a solid year in 2016, recording a 3.40 ERA while striking out 59 batters across 53 innings. He was also Texas' top southpaw setup man. The Rangers will likely turn to Alex Claudio to fill the left-handed void in the bullpen until Diekman is available to return.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGElvis Andrus , SS.302
HRRougned Odor , 2B33
RBIAdrian Beltre , 3B104
OBPElvis Andrus , SS.362
SLGAdrian Beltre , 3B.521
RIan Desmond , CF107
SBElvis Andrus , SS24
WCole Hamels , SP15
ERACole Hamels , SP3.32
WHIPCole Hamels , SP1.31
KCole Hamels , SP200
SVSam Dyson , RP38
Full Team Statistics

Latest Rangers Video

More Rangers

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 