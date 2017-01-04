Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Diekman enjoyed a strong year in 2016, recording a 3.40 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 53 innings. He even managed to pick up four saves, which might have helped him double his salary. The 29-year-old is on track to be a free agent after the 2018 season.
Jeffress and the Rangers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.1 million contract Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Jeffress notched 27 saves for the Brewers before being sent to the Rangers at last year's trade deadline, but he appeared in just 12 games for his new club due to a stint on the restricted list for personal reasons. He was still effective in those outings, however, so the Rangers decided to bring him back for another year. He was used in a setup role with Texas last year and will likely head into this season in the same spot, but he is a proven option if the Rangers need to replace expected closer Sam Dyson for one reason or another.
Profar and the Rangers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.005 million contract on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Profar will earn nine figures for the first time in his career in his first year of arbitration eligibility. He appeared in a career-high 90 games for the Rangers last year and came out of the gate hot after joining the big club in late May, but he struggled over the season's final months and finished with just a .660 OPS. He figures to see action at several positions in 2017, but he is likely going to have to hit more to see steady action at one spot, barring an injury to one of the Rangers' regulars.
Ross (shoulder) signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.
He can earn more than $6 million via performance bonuses. The risk surrounding Ross's injured shoulder was enough for the Padres to non-tender him in Decmeber, rather than pay him close to $9 million in arbitration. That said, Ross is pretty effective when healthy, owning a career 22.4 percent strikeout rate and 3.64 ERA. If he enters camp healthy, he will compete with A.J. Griffin and Andrew Cashner for the final two rotation spots. He is worth a late-round flyer in deeper leagues.
Griffin agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Griffin got off to a strong start last year, going 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in April, but he went on to post ERAs north of 5.30 in each of the final three months. As things stand now, Griffin appears to have the inside track at the final rotation spot, but he will need to hold his own to fend off some of the younger, higher-upside arms in the organization.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.302
|HR
|Rougned Odor , 2B
|33
|RBI
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|104
|OBP
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.362
|SLG
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|.521
|R
|Ian Desmond , CF
|107
|SB
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|24
|W
|Cole Hamels , SP
|15
|ERA
|Cole Hamels , SP
|3.32
|WHIP
|Cole Hamels , SP
|1.31
|K
|Cole Hamels , SP
|200
|SV
|Sam Dyson , RP
|38
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic White Texas Rangers Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!