Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Snider signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Friday worth $1 million if he makes the big league club, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Snider only put up a .690 OPS for Kansas City Triple-A affiliate Omaha and hit a combined .232/.313/.350 for Baltimore and Pittsburgh in 2015. He'll likely serve as minors depth for the Rangers, but his eight years of major league experience could make him a possibility if the Rangers' catching depth takes a hit.
Chapman signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
The deal does not include an invite to spring training. Chapman has continued to work at the upper levels of the minors leagues in recent years after undergoing surgery on both hips (to address a genetic condition) in 2013. He's posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 in parts of five seasons at Triple-A.
