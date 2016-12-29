  • My Scores
Texas Rangers

95-67 Overall | 1st AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rangers.2627652154.37
AL West1st2nd2nd4th
American League 3rd4th5th13th

Schedule

Sun Sep 25
L 7 - 1at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 8 - 3MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 5MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 3 - 1TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 1TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 6 - 4TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 10 - 1TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
L 7 - 6at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1483724406
Rangers' Travis Snider: Inks minor league deal with Rangers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Snider signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Friday worth $1 million if he makes the big league club, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Snider only put up a .690 OPS for Kansas City Triple-A affiliate Omaha and hit a combined .232/.313/.350 for Baltimore and Pittsburgh in 2015. He'll likely serve as minors depth for the Rangers, but his eight years of major league experience could make him a possibility if the Rangers' catching depth takes a hit.

1483576326
Rangers' Jaye Chapman: Signs minor league deal with Rangers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chapman signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal does not include an invite to spring training. Chapman has continued to work at the upper levels of the minors leagues in recent years after undergoing surgery on both hips (to address a genetic condition) in 2013. He's posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 in parts of five seasons at Triple-A.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Rangers Video

More Rangers

