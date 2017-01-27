Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sat Sep 24
|W 5 - 0
|at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
The
Claudio put together a solid season for the Rangers in 2016. Once the season finished, he'd compiled a 2.79 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 39 games (51.2 innings). Now that fellow lefty reliever Jake Diekman (abdomen) will likely miss at least half the season rehabbing from surgery, it appears that Claudio will take on a greater workload for the Rangers. The 25-year-old isn't one to retire many batters by way of the strikeout (5.9 K/9 in 2016) but has a propensity for keeping the ball on the ground, as batters hit a grounder nearly 63 percent of the time with Claudio on the mound.
He was booted from the 40-man roster, but will still attend spring training with the big league club, as he attempts to make a positive impression with the hopes of getting summoned from Triple-A during the season. Dragmire only notched a 13.1 percent strikeout rate with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate last year, and has very little fantasy upside.
He has logged 307 innings in the majors, but spent all of 2016 with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate. Wright's effectiveness, particularly his ability to miss bats, has been trending in the wrong direction in recent years, and it would not be surprising if he spent most of 2017 at Triple-A as well.
Diekman (abdomen) underwent surgery that was made necessary by ulcerative colitis on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Although Diekman is slated to return this coming season, he'll undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process, as his colon was removed during Wednesday's procedure. The tentative plan is for him to return around the halfway point of the 2017 campaign, but a more specific timeframe should become available as his rehab progresses.
Mendez will likely begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com reports.
The left-hander shot from High-A to the majors as a 21-year-old last season, establishing himself as the top arm in the farm system and one of the top lefty prospects in baseball. He added velocity to his fastball last year and his changeup is already a plus pitch, but the Rangers want Mendez to work on refining his breaking pitch and simply build up innings to begin 2017. A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez and eventually Tyson Ross (shoulder) will be in the mix for the fifth starter spot early on.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.302
|HR
|Rougned Odor , 2B
|33
|RBI
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|104
|OBP
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.362
|SLG
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|.521
|R
|Ian Desmond , CF
|107
|SB
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|24
|W
|Cole Hamels , SP
|15
|ERA
|Cole Hamels , SP
|3.32
|WHIP
|Cole Hamels , SP
|1.31
|K
|Cole Hamels , SP
|200
|SV
|Sam Dyson , RP
|38
|Full Team Statistics
