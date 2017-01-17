Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Mendez will likely begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com reports.
The left-hander shot from High-A to the majors as a 21-year-old last season, establishing himself as the top arm in the farm system and one of the top lefty prospects in baseball. He added velocity to his fastball last year and his changeup is already a plus pitch, but the Rangers want Mendez to work on refining his breaking pitch and simply build up innings to begin 2017. A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez and eventually Tyson Ross (shoulder) will be in the mix for the fifth starter spot early on.
Malm signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The southpaw put up impressive numbers between High-A and Double-A in 2016, recording a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeout across 48.0 innings. It's only his third year pitching, after being drafted as a first baseman and corner outfielder and making the transition to pitcher in 2015.
Loney signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Fanragsports.com reports.
His deal would expand to $1M if he is able to make the major league club. Loney backed up Lucas Duda at first base last season, and slashed .265/.307/.397 across 366 plate appearances in the process. It is unclear at this point where Loney would fit in with the Rangers' roster should he ultimately make the team.
Ross (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
There's been little talk as to a potential return for Ross, who underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in October. However, the Rangers have now said that they don't expect him to be healthy for Opening Day, as they're being cautious with the 29-year-old righty. A more specific timeframe for his return should become available after he has the chance to workout at spring training.
Dragmire was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
Yet again, the Rangers have decided to designate Dragmire for assignment. This time around, the move was made to bring Tyson Ross onto the club's 40-man roster. Dragmire failed to impress in 2016, as he threw for a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings (45 games) at the Double-A level.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.302
|HR
|Rougned Odor , 2B
|33
|RBI
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|104
|OBP
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.362
|SLG
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|.521
|R
|Ian Desmond , CF
|107
|SB
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|24
|W
|Cole Hamels , SP
|15
|ERA
|Cole Hamels , SP
|3.32
|WHIP
|Cole Hamels , SP
|1.31
|K
|Cole Hamels , SP
|200
|SV
|Sam Dyson , RP
|38
