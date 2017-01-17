  • My Scores
Texas Rangers

95-67 Overall | 1st AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rangers.2627652154.37
AL West1st2nd2nd4th
American League 3rd4th5th13th

Schedule

Sat Sep 24
W 5 - 0at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 7 - 1at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 8 - 3MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 5MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 3 - 1TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 1TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 6 - 4TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 10 - 1TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
L 7 - 6at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1485543303
Rangers' Brady Dragmire: Outrighted to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff

Dragmire was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

He was booted from the 40-man roster, but will still attend spring training with the big league club, as he attempts to make a positive impression with the hopes of getting summoned from Triple-A during the season. Dragmire only notched a 13.1 percent strikeout rate with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate last year, and has very little fantasy upside.

1485543063
Rangers' Wesley Wright: Signs minor league deal with Texas
by RotoWire Staff

Wright signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

He has logged 307 innings in the majors, but spent all of 2016 with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate. Wright's effectiveness, particularly his ability to miss bats, has been trending in the wrong direction in recent years, and it would not be surprising if he spent most of 2017 at Triple-A as well.

1485463864
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Successfully undergoes surgery Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff

Diekman (abdomen) underwent surgery that was made necessary by ulcerative colitis on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Although Diekman is slated to return this coming season, he'll undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process, as his colon was removed during Wednesday's procedure. The tentative plan is for him to return around the halfway point of the 2017 campaign, but a more specific timeframe should become available as his rehab progresses.

1485296224
Rangers' Yohander Mendez: Expected to open season at Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff

Mendez will likely begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com reports.

The left-hander shot from High-A to the majors as a 21-year-old last season, establishing himself as the top arm in the farm system and one of the top lefty prospects in baseball. He added velocity to his fastball last year and his changeup is already a plus pitch, but the Rangers want Mendez to work on refining his breaking pitch and simply build up innings to begin 2017. A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez and eventually Tyson Ross (shoulder) will be in the mix for the fifth starter spot early on.

1485214623
Rangers' Jeff Malm: Signs minor league contract with Rangers
by RotoWire Staff

Malm signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The southpaw put up impressive numbers between High-A and Double-A in 2016, recording a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeout across 48.0 innings. It's only his third year pitching, after being drafted as a first baseman and corner outfielder and making the transition to pitcher in 2015.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGElvis Andrus , SS.302
HRRougned Odor , 2B33
RBIAdrian Beltre , 3B104
OBPElvis Andrus , SS.362
SLGAdrian Beltre , 3B.521
RIan Desmond , CF107
SBElvis Andrus , SS24
WCole Hamels , SP15
ERACole Hamels , SP3.32
WHIPCole Hamels , SP1.31
KCole Hamels , SP200
SVSam Dyson , RP38
Full Team Statistics

