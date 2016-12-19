  • My Scores
Texas Rangers

95-67 Overall | 1st AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rangers.2627652154.37
AL West1st2nd2nd4th
American League 3rd4th5th13th

Schedule

Sat Sep 24
W 5 - 0at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 7 - 1at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 8 - 3MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 5MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 3 - 1TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 1TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 6 - 4TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 10 - 1TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
L 7 - 6at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1482520686
Rangers' Brady Dragmire: Claimed by Rangers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dragmire was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Friday.

This is the second time the Rangers have claimed Dragmire this offseason, and it would not be surprising to see them once again attempt to sneak him through waivers and off the 40-man roster. He will serve as right-handed relief depth with whatever team he ends up with this spring.

1482347406
Rangers' Tyrell Jenkins: Designated for assignment Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jenkins was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old came to Texas in a trade earlier in the month, but with the return of left-hander David Rollins, Jenkins lost his spot. He struggled with the big club last year but could appeal to a team looking for low-cost bullpen depth.

1482347166
Rangers' David Rollins: Claimed by Rangers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rollins was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth time the left-hander has been claimed off waivers and the second time he'll be added to Texas' 40-man roster. Rollins will likely spend 2017 in an organizational depth role, although given the course of his offseason so far, it's anyone's guess as to where that will take place. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Tyrell Jenkins was designated for assignment.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGElvis Andrus , SS.302
HRRougned Odor , 2B33
RBIAdrian Beltre , 3B104
OBPElvis Andrus , SS.362
SLGAdrian Beltre , 3B.521
RIan Desmond , CF107
SBElvis Andrus , SS24
WCole Hamels , SP15
ERACole Hamels , SP3.32
WHIPCole Hamels , SP1.31
KCole Hamels , SP200
SVSam Dyson , RP38
Full Team Statistics

