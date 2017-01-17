Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sat Sep 24
|W 5 - 0
|at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
He was booted from the 40-man roster, but will still attend spring training with the big league club, as he attempts to make a positive impression with the hopes of getting summoned from Triple-A during the season. Dragmire only notched a 13.1 percent strikeout rate with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate last year, and has very little fantasy upside.
He has logged 307 innings in the majors, but spent all of 2016 with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate. Wright's effectiveness, particularly his ability to miss bats, has been trending in the wrong direction in recent years, and it would not be surprising if he spent most of 2017 at Triple-A as well.
Diekman (abdomen) underwent surgery that was made necessary by ulcerative colitis on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Although Diekman is slated to return this coming season, he'll undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process, as his colon was removed during Wednesday's procedure. The tentative plan is for him to return around the halfway point of the 2017 campaign, but a more specific timeframe should become available as his rehab progresses.
Mendez will likely begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock, MLB.com reports.
The left-hander shot from High-A to the majors as a 21-year-old last season, establishing himself as the top arm in the farm system and one of the top lefty prospects in baseball. He added velocity to his fastball last year and his changeup is already a plus pitch, but the Rangers want Mendez to work on refining his breaking pitch and simply build up innings to begin 2017. A.J. Griffin, Chi Chi Gonzalez and eventually Tyson Ross (shoulder) will be in the mix for the fifth starter spot early on.
Malm signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The southpaw put up impressive numbers between High-A and Double-A in 2016, recording a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeout across 48.0 innings. It's only his third year pitching, after being drafted as a first baseman and corner outfielder and making the transition to pitcher in 2015.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.302
|HR
|Rougned Odor , 2B
|33
|RBI
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|104
|OBP
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.362
|SLG
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|.521
|R
|Ian Desmond , CF
|107
|SB
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|24
|W
|Cole Hamels , SP
|15
|ERA
|Cole Hamels , SP
|3.32
|WHIP
|Cole Hamels , SP
|1.31
|K
|Cole Hamels , SP
|200
|SV
|Sam Dyson , RP
|38
|Full Team Statistics
