Texas Rangers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rangers
|.262
|765
|215
|4.37
|AL West
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|4th
|American League
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|13th
Sat Sep 24
|W 5 - 0
|at OAK
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 7 - 1
|at OAK
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 8 - 3
|MIL
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|MIL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 5
|MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 3 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 1
|TB
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 4
|TB
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 10 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|L 7 - 6
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Loney signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Fanragsports.com reports.
His deal would expand to $1M if he is able to make the major league club. Loney backed up Lucas Duda at first base last season, and slashed .265/.307/.397 across 366 plate appearances in the process. It is unclear at this point where Loney would fit in with the Rangers' roster should he ultimately make the team.
Ross (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
There's been little talk as to a potential return for Ross, who underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in October. However, the Rangers have now said that they don't expect him to be healthy for Opening Day, as they're being cautious with the 29-year-old righty. A more specific timeframe for his return should become available after he has the chance to workout at spring training.
Dragmire was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
Yet again, the Rangers have decided to designate Dragmire for assignment. This time around, the move was made to bring Tyson Ross onto the club's 40-man roster. Dragmire failed to impress in 2016, as he threw for a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings (45 games) at the Double-A level.
Andrus (groin) is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2017 season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Andrus said that he's being careful while rehabbing his injury, but plans to be ready for the upcoming campaign. He also said that the groin ailment limited his ability to steal bases throughout 2016, so an increase in stolen base production may be in order for the 28-year-old shortstop.
This is unfortunate news for both Diekman and the
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.302
|HR
|Rougned Odor , 2B
|33
|RBI
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|104
|OBP
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|.362
|SLG
|Adrian Beltre , 3B
|.521
|R
|Ian Desmond , CF
|107
|SB
|Elvis Andrus , SS
|24
|W
|Cole Hamels , SP
|15
|ERA
|Cole Hamels , SP
|3.32
|WHIP
|Cole Hamels , SP
|1.31
|K
|Cole Hamels , SP
|200
|SV
|Sam Dyson , RP
|38
|Full Team Statistics
