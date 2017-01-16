Toronto Blue Jays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Blue Jays
|.248
|759
|221
|3.78
|AL East
|4th
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|American League
|12th
|5th
|3rd
|1st
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|at BOS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 2 - 1
|at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|W 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|W 10 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|W 5 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|W 7 - 6
|TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
|L 2 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 2 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|L 4 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 5 - 1
|CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 3 - 0
|CLE
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Campos was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
The 29-year-old righty was designated for assignment Monday but has since cleared waivers and will remain in the Blue Jays' organization. However, he is no longer on the 40-man roster. Campos made 18 relief appearances with the Padres in 2016, notching a 5.73 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP over 22.0 innings. He'll likely spend at least the early portion of the season at Triple-A.
Saltalamacchia agreed to a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
Saltalamacchia was hot out of the gates with Detroit last season, smacking six homers in his first 12 games, but he finished with a .171 average and 69 wRC+ in 292 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to compete for the backup role behind Russell Martin, and while he has enough power to reach double-digits in home runs even in a reserve role, the 31-year-old sells out for that power (30.5 percent strikeout rate for career) and that makes him a huge liability in the batting average category.
Petit signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports.
Petit was designated for assignment by the Angels this offseason after a rough 2016 campaign in which the utility infielder posted a wRC+ of 78 over 89 games played. He'll likely serve as organizational infield depth for the Blue Jays in 2017.
The Blue Jays recently emerged as the frontrunner for the veteran slugger's services, and Bautista will indeed head back north of the border for another season. The agreement includes a mutual option that could keep him in Toronto through the 2019 season.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.284
|HR
|Edwin Encarnacion , DH
|42
|RBI
|Edwin Encarnacion , DH
|127
|OBP
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.404
|SLG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.549
|R
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|122
|SB
|Melvin Upton , LF
|27
|W
|J.A. Happ , SP
|20
|ERA
|Aaron Sanchez , SP
|3.00
|WHIP
|Marco Estrada , SP
|1.12
|K
|Francisco Liriano , SP
|168
|SV
|Roberto Osuna , RP
|36
|Full Team Statistics
