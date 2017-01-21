  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Toronto Blue Jays

89-73 Overall | 2nd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Blue Jays.2487592213.78
AL East4th2nd2nd1st
American League 12th5th3rd1st

Schedule

Sun Oct 2
W 2 - 1at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
W 5 - 2BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
W 10 - 1at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
W 5 - 3at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
W 7 - 6TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
L 2 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 2 - 1at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
L 4 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 5 - 1CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 3 - 0CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 21
at CLE

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485951783
Blue Jays' A.J. Jimenez: Preparing for first big league job
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jimenez will enter camp as the team's backup catcher, MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was drafted by Toronto in 2008, and despite being 26-years-old, the backstop has never appeared in the majors. The team will need to find a way to ease the workload of veteran catcher Russell Martin, who appeared in 137 games last season, the 33-year-old's highest total since 2009. Jimenez can't get too cozy with the idea of a job in the majors, as veteran Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who recently signed a minor league deal, could also be a candidate to relieve Martin.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485951663
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Enters camp as healthy leadoff choice
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Travis will likely enter camp as the Jays' choice to hit leadoff in 2017, MLB.com reports.

Toronto doesn't seem to have many choices other than to put Travis atop the batting order. He's not a typical leadoff man, but the second baseman has proven to be an above-average hitter with the ability to get on base for the heart of the batting order. The problem is that Travis hasn't found a way to stay healthy. In 2015, it was a shoulder injury that ended his season early. This past year, the shoulder forced a delayed start, and his run in the postseason was eventually cut short by a knee issue. Travis should be at full strength for spring training, but whether he can stay in that condition remains to be seen.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485951543
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Expected to bounce between levels again in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Tepera will likely spend another season bouncing between the majors and Triple-A Buffalo, MLB.com reports.

Over the past two seasons, Tepera has pitched in 52 big league games and 58 minor league contests. The 29-year-old right-hander has done well at both levels which will earn him a fair chance to compete for a job this spring. If Tepera can manage to stay on the major league roster all season, he could hold some value in very deep leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485951423
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Transitioning to relief role for 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Bolsinger is the early favorite to win the job as the team's long reliever, MLB.com reports.

Bolsinger is out of options and cannot be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. He figures to make the team with a decent spring and serve as a potential spot starter if needed. The 29-year-old righty was acquired from the Dodgers in a deal for reliever Jesse Chavez and has a 4.61 ERA over 189.1 career innings. Almost all of his experience has come as a starter, but the bullpen is probably the only place he will fit permanently in Toronto.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485951183
Blue Jays' Aaron Loup: Preparing for larger role in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Loup is the early favorite to take over the left-handed setup role left vacant by the recently-departed Brett Cecil, MLB.com reports.

The biggest area of concern in this bullpen is the lack of a bona fide lefty reliever. Loup used to be one of those guys, but he is coming off a pair of disappointing seasons, and he'll really need to show things have changed before expectations can be raised. With Cecil gone, Loup has the most big league experience of the potential replacements, but he will also receive competition from Matt Dermody, Chad Girodo and Brett Oberholtzer. More additions likely will have to be made here, but until that happens, Loup should be in for a heavy workload. The walks will have to come down if he's going to cement that position, because the 5.02 ERA he posted in 2016 simply won't cut it in this role.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
SLGJosh Donaldson , 3B.549
Full Team Statistics

Latest Blue Jays Video

More Blue Jays

CBSSports Shop

Men's Fanatics Branded Navy Toronto Blue Jays 2017 MLB Spring Training Logo T-Shirt Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 