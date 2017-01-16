  • My Scores
Toronto Blue Jays

89-73 Overall | 2nd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Blue Jays.2487592213.78
AL East4th2nd2nd1st
American League 12th5th3rd1st

Schedule

Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3at BOS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 2 - 1at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
W 5 - 2BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
W 10 - 1at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
W 5 - 3at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
W 7 - 6TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
L 2 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 2 - 1at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
L 4 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 5 - 1CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 3 - 0CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485554103
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Outrighted to Triple-A
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Campos was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

The 29-year-old righty was designated for assignment Monday but has since cleared waivers and will remain in the Blue Jays' organization. However, he is no longer on the 40-man roster. Campos made 18 relief appearances with the Padres in 2016, notching a 5.73 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP over 22.0 innings. He'll likely spend at least the early portion of the season at Triple-A.

1485297183
Blue Jays' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Saltalamacchia agreed to a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Saltalamacchia was hot out of the gates with Detroit last season, smacking six homers in his first 12 games, but he finished with a .171 average and 69 wRC+ in 292 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to compete for the backup role behind Russell Martin, and while he has enough power to reach double-digits in home runs even in a reserve role, the 31-year-old sells out for that power (30.5 percent strikeout rate for career) and that makes him a huge liability in the batting average category.

1485219543
Blue Jays' Gregorio Petit: Signs minor league deal with Blue Jays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Petit signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports.

Petit was designated for assignment by the Angels this offseason after a rough 2016 campaign in which the utility infielder posted a wRC+ of 78 over 89 games played. He'll likely serve as organizational infield depth for the Blue Jays in 2017.

1485218583
Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Claimed by Blue Jays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Graterol was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Monday, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports.

Graterol has now bounced to his fourth different team this offseason. The 27-year-old spent most of the 2016 season with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .300/.340/.370 over 246 plate appearances.

1484683564
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Returns to Toronto on one-year deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Bautista agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The Blue Jays recently emerged as the frontrunner for the veteran slugger's services, and Bautista will indeed head back north of the border for another season. The agreement includes a mutual option that could keep him in Toronto through the 2019 season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
2016 Team Leaders
AVGJosh Donaldson , 3B.284
HREdwin Encarnacion , DH42
RBIEdwin Encarnacion , DH127
OBPJosh Donaldson , 3B.404
SLGJosh Donaldson , 3B.549
RJosh Donaldson , 3B122
SBMelvin Upton , LF27
WJ.A. Happ , SP20
ERAAaron Sanchez , SP3.00
WHIPMarco Estrada , SP1.12
KFrancisco Liriano , SP168
SVRoberto Osuna , RP36
Full Team Statistics

