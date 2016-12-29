  • My Scores
Toronto Blue Jays

89-73 Overall | 2nd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Blue Jays.2487592213.78
AL East4th2nd2nd1st
American League 12th5th3rd1st

Schedule

Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3at BOS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 2 - 1at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
W 5 - 2BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
W 10 - 1at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
W 5 - 3at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
W 7 - 6TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
L 2 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 2 - 1at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
L 4 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 5 - 1CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 3 - 0CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1483639806
Blue Jays' Gavin Floyd: Re-ups with Jays on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Floyd (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He ended the 2016 season on the DL with a shoulder injury, so it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for spring training. Floyd transitioned to a relief role with the Jays last year, notching a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings. He will offer organizational bullpen depth in 2017.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJosh Donaldson , 3B.284
HREdwin Encarnacion , DH42
RBIEdwin Encarnacion , DH127
OBPJosh Donaldson , 3B.404
SLGJosh Donaldson , 3B.549
RJosh Donaldson , 3B122
SBMelvin Upton , LF27
WJ.A. Happ , SP20
ERAAaron Sanchez , SP3.00
WHIPMarco Estrada , SP1.12
KFrancisco Liriano , SP168
SVRoberto Osuna , RP36
Full Team Statistics

