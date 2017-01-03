Toronto Blue Jays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Blue Jays
|.248
|759
|221
|3.78
|AL East
|4th
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|American League
|12th
|5th
|3rd
|1st
Sun Oct 2
|W 2 - 1
|at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|W 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|W 10 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|W 5 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|W 7 - 6
|TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
|L 2 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 2 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|L 4 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 5 - 1
|CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 3 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 21
|at CLE
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Carrera agreed to a one-year, $1,162,500 contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 29-year-old outfielder is expected to fill a platoon role in 2017 with Melvin Upton Jr. also in the fold after being acquired for the playoff push in last year. Carrera slashed just .248/.323/.356 over a career-high 310 plate appearances last year, so with less regular at-bats in store in 2017, his value may be on the decline.
Barney has secured a hefty pay raise from the $1 million contract he was offered last season thanks to a .269/.322/.373 batting line while serving as a utility player for the club last season. It will probably be a similar campaign for the veteran in 2017 and he will enter the season with eligibility at second base, third base and shortstop in most standard leagues.
Floyd (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
He ended the 2016 season on the DL with a shoulder injury, so it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for spring training. Floyd transitioned to a relief role with the Jays last year, notching a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings. He will offer organizational bullpen depth in 2017.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.284
|HR
|Edwin Encarnacion , DH
|42
|RBI
|Edwin Encarnacion , DH
|127
|OBP
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.404
|SLG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.549
|R
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|122
|SB
|Melvin Upton , LF
|27
|W
|J.A. Happ , SP
|20
|ERA
|Aaron Sanchez , SP
|3.00
|WHIP
|Marco Estrada , SP
|1.12
|K
|Francisco Liriano , SP
|168
|SV
|Roberto Osuna , RP
|36
|Full Team Statistics
