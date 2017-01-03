  • My Scores
Toronto Blue Jays

89-73 Overall | 2nd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Blue Jays.2487592213.78
AL East4th2nd2nd1st
American League 12th5th3rd1st

Schedule

Sun Oct 2
W 2 - 1at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
W 5 - 2BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
W 10 - 1at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
W 5 - 3at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
W 7 - 6TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
L 2 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 2 - 1at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
L 4 - 2CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 5 - 1CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 3 - 0CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 21
at CLE

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1484268126
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Inks one-year deal with Blue Jays, avoiding arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Carrera agreed to a one-year, $1,162,500 contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The 29-year-old outfielder is expected to fill a platoon role in 2017 with Melvin Upton Jr. also in the fold after being acquired for the playoff push in last year. Carrera slashed just .248/.323/.356 over a career-high 310 plate appearances last year, so with less regular at-bats in store in 2017, his value may be on the decline.

1484259966
Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Avoids arbitration with one-year deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Barney inked a one-year, $2.8875 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Barney has secured a hefty pay raise from the $1 million contract he was offered last season thanks to a .269/.322/.373 batting line while serving as a utility player for the club last season. It will probably be a similar campaign for the veteran in 2017 and he will enter the season with eligibility at second base, third base and shortstop in most standard leagues.

1483639806
Blue Jays' Gavin Floyd: Re-ups with Jays on minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Floyd (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

He ended the 2016 season on the DL with a shoulder injury, so it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for spring training. Floyd transitioned to a relief role with the Jays last year, notching a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings. He will offer organizational bullpen depth in 2017.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJosh Donaldson , 3B.284
HREdwin Encarnacion , DH42
RBIEdwin Encarnacion , DH127
OBPJosh Donaldson , 3B.404
SLGJosh Donaldson , 3B.549
RJosh Donaldson , 3B122
SBMelvin Upton , LF27
WJ.A. Happ , SP20
ERAAaron Sanchez , SP3.00
WHIPMarco Estrada , SP1.12
KFrancisco Liriano , SP168
SVRoberto Osuna , RP36
Full Team Statistics

