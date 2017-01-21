Toronto Blue Jays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Blue Jays
|.248
|759
|221
|3.78
|AL East
|4th
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|American League
|12th
|5th
|3rd
|1st
Sun Oct 2
|W 2 - 1
|at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|W 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|W 10 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|W 5 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|W 7 - 6
|TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
|L 2 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 2 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|L 4 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 5 - 1
|CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 3 - 0
|CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 21
|at CLE
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Jimenez will enter camp as the team's backup catcher, MLB.com reports.
Jimenez was drafted by Toronto in 2008, and despite being 26-years-old, the backstop has never appeared in the majors. The team will need to find a way to ease the workload of veteran catcher Russell Martin, who appeared in 137 games last season, the 33-year-old's highest total since 2009. Jimenez can't get too cozy with the idea of a job in the majors, as veteran Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who recently signed a minor league deal, could also be a candidate to relieve Martin.
Travis will likely enter camp as the Jays' choice to hit leadoff in 2017, MLB.com reports.
Toronto doesn't seem to have many choices other than to put Travis atop the batting order. He's not a typical leadoff man, but the second baseman has proven to be an above-average hitter with the ability to get on base for the heart of the batting order. The problem is that Travis hasn't found a way to stay healthy. In 2015, it was a shoulder injury that ended his season early. This past year, the shoulder forced a delayed start, and his run in the postseason was eventually cut short by a knee issue. Travis should be at full strength for spring training, but whether he can stay in that condition remains to be seen.
Over the past two seasons, Tepera has pitched in 52 big league games and 58 minor league contests. The 29-year-old right-hander has done well at both levels which will earn him a fair chance to compete for a job this spring. If Tepera can manage to stay on the major league roster all season, he could hold some value in very deep leagues.
Bolsinger is out of options and cannot be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. He figures to make the team with a decent spring and serve as a potential spot starter if needed. The 29-year-old righty was acquired from the Dodgers in a deal for reliever Jesse Chavez and has a 4.61 ERA over 189.1 career innings. Almost all of his experience has come as a starter, but the bullpen is probably the only place he will fit permanently in Toronto.
The biggest area of concern in this bullpen is the lack of a bona fide lefty reliever. Loup used to be one of those guys, but he is coming off a pair of disappointing seasons, and he'll really need to show things have changed before expectations can be raised. With Cecil gone, Loup has the most big league experience of the potential replacements, but he will also receive competition from Matt Dermody, Chad Girodo and Brett Oberholtzer. More additions likely will have to be made here, but until that happens, Loup should be in for a heavy workload. The walks will have to come down if he's going to cement that position, because the 5.02 ERA he posted in 2016 simply won't cut it in this role.
|2016 Team Leaders
|SLG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.549
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Fanatics Branded Navy Toronto Blue Jays 2017 MLB Spring Training Logo T-Shirt Shop Now!