Toronto Blue Jays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Blue Jays
|.248
|759
|221
|3.78
|AL East
|4th
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|American League
|12th
|5th
|3rd
|1st
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|at BOS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 2 - 1
|at BOS
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|W 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|W 10 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|W 5 - 3
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|W 7 - 6
|TEX
Recap
Fri Oct 14
|L 2 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 2 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|L 4 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 5 - 1
|CLE
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 3 - 0
|CLE
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Smith reached an agreement Sunday with the Blue Jays on a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
With a 3.46 ERA and 40:18 K:BB ratio over 52 innings with the Angels and Cubs last season, Smith's numbers took a dramatic step back compared to previous years, forcing the 33-year-old to settle for a short-term contract. Though the Blue Jays lack much high-end talent in their bullpen, Smith will still likely have to settle for low-leverage middle relief duties with his new team, as Jason Grilli and Joe Biagini profile as the top setup men for closer Roberto Osuna.
Jimenez will enter camp as the team's backup catcher, MLB.com reports.
Jimenez was drafted by Toronto in 2008, and despite being 26-years-old, the backstop has never appeared in the majors. The team will need to find a way to ease the workload of veteran catcher Russell Martin, who appeared in 137 games last season, the 33-year-old's highest total since 2009. Jimenez can't get too cozy with the idea of a job in the majors, as veteran Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who recently signed a minor league deal, could also be a candidate to relieve Martin.
Travis will likely enter camp as the Jays' choice to hit leadoff in 2017, MLB.com reports.
Toronto doesn't seem to have many choices other than to put Travis atop the batting order. He's not a typical leadoff man, but the second baseman has proven to be an above-average hitter with the ability to get on base for the heart of the batting order. The problem is that Travis hasn't found a way to stay healthy. In 2015, it was a shoulder injury that ended his season early. This past year, the shoulder forced a delayed start, and his run in the postseason was eventually cut short by a knee issue. Travis should be at full strength for spring training, but whether he can stay in that condition remains to be seen.
Over the past two seasons, Tepera has pitched in 52 big league games and 58 minor league contests. The 29-year-old right-hander has done well at both levels which will earn him a fair chance to compete for a job this spring. If Tepera can manage to stay on the major league roster all season, he could hold some value in very deep leagues.
Bolsinger is out of options and cannot be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. He figures to make the team with a decent spring and serve as a potential spot starter if needed. The 29-year-old righty was acquired from the Dodgers in a deal for reliever Jesse Chavez and has a 4.61 ERA over 189.1 career innings. Almost all of his experience has come as a starter, but the bullpen is probably the only place he will fit permanently in Toronto.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.284
|HR
|Edwin Encarnacion , DH
|42
|RBI
|Edwin Encarnacion , DH
|127
|OBP
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.404
|SLG
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|.549
|R
|Josh Donaldson , 3B
|122
|SB
|Melvin Upton , LF
|27
|W
|J.A. Happ , SP
|20
|ERA
|Aaron Sanchez , SP
|3.00
|WHIP
|Marco Estrada , SP
|1.12
|K
|Francisco Liriano , SP
|168
|SV
|Roberto Osuna , RP
|36
|Full Team Statistics
