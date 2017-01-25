Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|117.6 (1st)
|104.9 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|7th
|NBA
|1st
|13th
|GS
|113
|Final
|103
|CHA
|Warriors
|Hornets
|K. Durant (SF)
|K. Walker (PG)
|PTS
|33
|26
|REB
|5
|3
|AST
|2
|8
Fri Jan 6
|L 128 - 119
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 117 - 106
|at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 107 - 95
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 127 - 107
|DET
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 126 - 91
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 121 - 100
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 125 - 108
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 118 - 98
|at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 105 - 102
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 113 - 103
|at CHA
Recap
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|SAC
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|39-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-11
|30-17
|Sacramento
|11-15
|18-27
|Phoenix
|5-24
|15-30
|L.A. Lakers
|8-22
|16-33
Durant finished with 33 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while finished with five rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 win against the Hornets.
Durant is averaging 29.4 points over his past five games, which is slightly over his season average. He has 11 or more field goals in four of the past five outings, and he is also averaging 2.4 blocked shots over his past 11. Durant is an obvious must-start across all fantasy formats, but he has really stepped up his game lately.
Curry finished with 28 points (11-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt) to go along with six assists, two rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 win against the Hornets.
Curry has hit two or more 3-pointers in 24 consecutive games, and he has amassed 20 or more points in each of his past 12 outings. After some poor stat lines by his standards in November and December, Curry is rounding back into MVP form in January.
Livingston scored four points (2-4 FG) along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 21 minutes in Monday's 105-102 loss to Miami.
Livingston who averages 17.5 minutes per game, was available for extra run after getting the night off Sunday against Orlando. Additionally, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave Andre Iguodala the night off against the Heat, so Livingston and the rest of the guards off the bench -- Patrick McCaw and Ian Clark -- were asked to do a little bit more. Livingston's five assists Monday tied his season high set Nov. 1 against Portland. Livingston has offered a dependable 3-plus assists per game since signing with Golden State, but is down to just 1.7 this season. That's because Kerr likes to keep multiple ball-handlers on the court at all times.
McGee scored 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT) with five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes in Golden State's 105-102 loss to the Heat on Monday.
McGee was the David West fill-in of choice Monday against Miami as Golden State head coach Steve Kerry felt he was the best matchup against seven-footer Hassan Whiteside. For McGee, it was his second consecutive double-figure scoring effort, after going off for 13 points (6-for-7 FG) in Sunday's win over the Magic. When McGee's playing time gets into the double digits, he can put up respectable numbers in scoring, rebounds or blocked shots -- the Warriors love to take advantage of his athleticism with lob-dunks -- but Monday was just 13th time in 40 games he's played at least 10 minutes.
Durant produced 27 points (12-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 105-102 loss to the Heat on Monday.
Durant's 27 points were a team high and it was a nice bounce back game from him after he scored just 15 and shot the ball poorly against the Magic on Sunday. He struggled from beyond the three-point line, but still managed to shoot above 50 percent as he went 11-of-15 from inside the arc. Durant failed to block at least one shot in a game for just the second time so far in January.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|26.1
|RPG
|Draymond Green , PF
|8.6
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.6
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|54.3
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|91.7
|3P%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|40.1
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|76
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|82
|MPG
|Klay Thompson , SG
|34.3
|Full Team Statistics
