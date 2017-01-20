Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|118.0 (1st)
|105.0 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|7th
|NBA
|1st
|18th
Line
|118.0
PPG
|100.0
|50.1
FG %
|44.1
|78.9
FT %
|72.2
|38.5
3PT %
|33.7
Fri Dec 30
|W 108 - 99
|DAL
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 127 - 119
|DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|W 125 - 117
|POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 128 - 119
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 117 - 106
|at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 107 - 95
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 127 - 107
|DET
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 126 - 91
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 121 - 100
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 125 - 108
|at HOU
Recap
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at ORL
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at CHA
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MEM
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|37-6
|L.A. Clippers
|20-10
|29-15
|Sacramento
|11-15
|16-26
|L.A. Lakers
|8-20
|16-31
|Phoenix
|5-23
|13-29
Pachulia scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT) along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes in Golden State's 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.
We were playing close attention to the rotations and usage of Golden State's bigs Friday, the first game after losing David West for at least two weeks due to a fractured thumb. Pachulia battled through foul trouble to post his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will make up for West's playing time somewhere in the mix of Pachulia, James Michael McAdoo (12 minutes Friday) and Kevon Looney (11 minutes).
This was Golden State's first game without David West, who will miss at least two weeks due to a fractured left thumb, and both McAdoo and Kevon Looney (11 minutes) were given an increase in playing time. The reserve power forwards each played during the first half when the game-outcome was still in doubt, but McAdoo was the first big man off the bench. The two forwards will each get their opportunities while West recovers, but neither will get enough playing time to provide much fantasy value, unless Draymond Green or Zaza Pachulia is unavailable.
In Golden State's first game without David West (thumb), both Looney and James Michael McAdoo (eight points, 12 minutes) received a bump in playing time. Each played during the first half when the game was close, but McAdoo was the first big man off the bench. The pattern suggests that Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will use whichever reserve power forward is performing better as a West fill-in. In the end, we're not talking about a significant amount of playing time, so neither Looney nor McAdoo is a must-have for fantasy lineups, unless Draymond Green or Zaza Pachulia goes down.
Curry recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, a steal and a rebound in 33 minutes during a 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.
The idea that Durant has taken all of Curry's shot attempts is simply untrue. Curry put up 18 shots against Houston, and his season average is now at 17.6 attempts, compared to Durant's 17.0 attempts. What is true, however, is Curry's struggles on the road this year. He's shooting just 43.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc through 20 road games, a sizeable sample. Curry used to thrive in enemy territory. Last season he actually shot better on the road (50.8 FG percentage, 46.2 3Pt percentage) than he did at Oracle Arena (49.9 FG percentage, 44.5 3Pt percentage).
Thompson contributed 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during a 125-108 win over the Rockets on Friday.
Thompson had a rough night from outside, and is in a mini-slump by his standards to start the new year. Through nine games in January, he's shooting just 43.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, decent splits for any shooting guard not named Klay Thompson. He'll look to bounce back against the Magic on Sunday.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|26.3
|RPG
|Draymond Green , PF
|8.7
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.7
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|54.6
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|91.9
|3P%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|40.1
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|74
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|81
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.4
|Full Team Statistics
