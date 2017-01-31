  • My Scores
Golden State Warriors

41-7 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division118.0 (1st)104.8 (2nd)
Western Conference1st7th
NBA1st14th

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 10:30 PM EST
Oracle Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
+900
Line
-2000
105.1
PPG
118.0
44.1
FG %
50.1
80.1
FT %
79.0
35.5
3PT %
38.6
Preview

Schedule

Tue Jan 10
W 107 - 95MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 127 - 107DET
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 126 - 91CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 121 - 100OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 125 - 108at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 118 - 98at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 105 - 102at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 113 - 103at CHA
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 144 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
W 113 - 111at POR
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
CHA
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
BKN

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.26-541-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-34
Phoenix5-2715-33
1485976503
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry (illness) will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry was held out of Sunday's game against the Blazers and missed practice Monday due to an illness, but after he went through a full session Tuesday his status was never truly in much doubt. Expect Curry to be available in his usual capacity Wednesday, and he'll return to the starting lineup, pushing Shaun Livingston to the bench.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485976392
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Set to miss at least one week
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pachulia (shoulder) will sit out at least a week due to a strained rotator cuff, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

It remains unclear exactly when Pachulia suffered the injury but it appears it may be more severe than initially thought. He'll be held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets and he'll likely sit out the team's tilts on Thursday and Saturday as well. The Warriors haven't indicated how they'll alter the starting lineup while Pachulia is out, but JaVale McGee and Anderson Varejao will figure to see some extra minutes for the time being.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485909663
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hornets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Curry missed his first game of the season Sunday, as he was dealing with the flu. He was able to participate fully in Tuesday's practice, so the star sharp-shooter is likely more on the probable side of his injury designation. Still, his status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off Wednesday. Shaun Livingston would presumably draw another start at point guard should Curry suffer any setbacks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485894303
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hornets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pachulia underwent an MRI on his right shoulder Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets, Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Pachulia suffered the injury or if it is something that has built up over time. In Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers, the center contributed 14 points (3-5 FG, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 24 minutes and did not show any signs of aggravation in his right shoulder. Nonetheless, the aliment does not appear to be too severe, as the veteran has not yet been ruled out of Wednesday's game, but it is something to keep an eye on. Look for a decision to come either during Wednesday morning shootaround or pregame warmups. If he is ruled out, Draymond Green may fill in at center, moving Andre Iguodala into a smaller starting rotation. Veterans JaVale McGee and Anderson Varejao would also likely see increased minutes in the contest.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485893223
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry (illness) was a full-participant in practice Tuesday and will likely be ready for Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets, Carl Steward of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry missed Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers due to a stomach illness, but the bug has apparently passed, clearing the reigning MVP for a battle with the Hornets on Wednesday night. Shaun Livingston will head back to the bench but could see a slight uptick in minutes should Curry be dealing with lingering effects of the flu.

Share: Twitter Facebook
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF26.3
RPGDraymond Green , PF8.4
APGDraymond Green , PF7.4
FG%Kevin Durant , SF54.6
FT%Stephen Curry , PG91.9
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF82
STEALSDraymond Green , PF90
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.3
Full Team Statistics
