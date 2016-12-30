  • My Scores
Golden State Warriors

29-5 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division117.0 (1st)104.3 (3rd)
Western Conference1st7th
NBA1st16th

Next Game

Mon, January 2, 10:30 PM EST
ORACLE Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
107.8
PPG
117.0
45.0
FG %
49.7
74.9
FT %
79.4
35.8
3PT %
38.1

Schedule

Sun Dec 11
W 116 - 108at MIN
Recap
Tue Dec 13
W 113 - 109at NO
Recap
Thu Dec 15
W 103 - 90NY
Recap
Sat Dec 17
W 135 - 90POR
Recap
Tue Dec 20
W 104 - 74UTA
Recap
Thu Dec 22
W 117 - 101at BKN
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 119 - 113at DET
Recap
Sun Dec 25
L 109 - 108at CLE
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 121 - 111TOR
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 108 - 99DAL
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
POR
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
MIA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
DET
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
CLE
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at HOU
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at ORL

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.19-429-5
L.A. Clippers15-922-14
Sacramento10-1114-19
L.A. Lakers7-1512-24
Phoenix3-2010-24
1483192806
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Thompson scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 36 minutes in Golden State's 108-99 win over Dallas on Friday.

Thompson was a catch-and-shoot master Friday, pouring in a team-high 29 points, 17 of which came in the third quarter when Golden State ran away and hid. This was his fifth straight game with multiple threes, converting 23-of-47 from long distance over that stretch. Those early-season problems from three-point range he had been experiencing are a thing of the past. While his overall three-point percentage (39.2%) remains below his career norm, the sixth-year shooting guard is knocking them down at a 42-percent clip during the month of December.

1483192086
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Gets first triple-double of season Friday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Durant scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes in a 108-99 win over the Mavericks on Friday.

Durant registered his first triple-double in a Warriors uniform and the eighth of his career, and needed just three quarters to achieve the feat. The 28-year-old forward has been a rebounding machine of late, averaging 14.3 boards in the last three games. With the Warriors, Durant has adapted to a team with multiple scorers. When either Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson are feeling it -- it was Thompson on Friday, as he shot 11-of-19 from the field for a game-high 29 points -- Durant is savvy enough to defer to the others and find different ways to contribute.

1483149127
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Sitting out Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCaw (illness) will not play Friday against the Mavs, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaw was recalled from the D-League earlier in the day, but he was dealing with an illness at shootaround and has now been ruled out as an option off the bench. The rookie will remain at home but should have a good chance to return to availability Monday against Denver.

1483137967
Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones was recalled from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday.

Jones joined Santa Cruz for a one-game stint, logging two points, four rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in a 115-108 win over the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday. Though he's now back with the NBA team, Jones is unlikely to be active for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

1483127766
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Recalled from D-League, but questionable Friday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

McCaw was recalled from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors, but is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

McCaw headed to Santa Cruz for the first time all season to pick up some extended playing time Friday. He ended up suiting up for 39 minutes and turned in 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, but apparently came out of that outing feeling ill. With only nine combined minutes over the Warriors' last four games, McCaw doesn't appear to be a regular member of coach Steve Kerr's rotation at the moment, so the team can probably afford to err on the side of caution and hold the rookie out if he's still feeling sick prior to game time.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF25.9
RPGKevin Durant , SF8.9
APGDraymond Green , PF7.3
FG%Kevin Durant , SF53.7
FT%Stephen Curry , PG93.6
3P%Stephen Curry , PG40.3
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF53
STEALSDraymond Green , PF68
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.2
Full Team Statistics
