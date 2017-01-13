Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|117.5 (1st)
|105.4 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|9th
|NBA
|1st
|19th
|+275
Line
|-350
|109.4
PPG
|117.5
|45.4
FG %
|49.9
|76.3
FT %
|79.2
|38.5
3PT %
|38.2
Fri Dec 23
|W 119 - 113
|at DET
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 109 - 108
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 121 - 111
|TOR
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 108 - 99
|DAL
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 127 - 119
|DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|W 125 - 117
|POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 128 - 119
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 117 - 106
|at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 107 - 95
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 127 - 107
|DET
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|TNT
|CLE
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at HOU
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at ORL
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at CHA
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at LAC
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|34-6
|L.A. Clippers
|19-9
|28-14
|Sacramento
|11-14
|16-24
|L.A. Lakers
|8-19
|15-30
|Phoenix
|5-22
|13-27
Jones was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.
Jones went on a three-game stint with Santa Cruz, posting 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block over 26 minutes in their most recent game Saturday. He'll rejoin the Warriors ahead of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but isn't expected to see the court in a competitive game, as Jones likely won't be a contributor during his rookie season.
West was limited to two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across nine minutes in a 127-107 win over the Pistons on Thursday.
The nine minutes were West's fewest since Dec. 17, but the veteran forward hadn't seen more than 16 minutes in that span to begin with. While the Warriors frontcourt remains reasonably healthy, West isn't on track to see his role increase and looks on track to finish the season with career-worst averages in points and rebounds.
McAdoo (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.
McAdoo's one-minute cameo in Tuesday's win over the Heat was his only appearance in the last 10 games. The 23-year-old hasn't made any progress this season in his attempt to enter the Warriors rotation and could be at risk of losing his roster spot if the team decides to make a few cosmetic changes to their bench prior to the trade deadline.
Varejao posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across six minutes in a 127-107 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
Coach Steve Kerr dusted Varejao off for the veteran's first appearance since Dec. 22, with all of his minutes coming when the outcome was well in hand. Varejao is behind Zaza Pachulia, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee in the pecking order at center, and he's unlikely to enter the rotation unless at least two of those aforementioned players are out with injuries.
Livingston pitched in with 10 points (5-7 FG), two assists and a rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.
The 12-year veteran posted double digits in the scoring column for only the third time all season and the first time since Dec. 15. Given the comfortable lead the Warriors enjoyed in the second half, Livingston cleared the 20-minute mark for the first time since Dec. 1, and with his third game of over 70 percent shooting in the last four, he's now boasting a 65.6 percent success rate from the field in six January games.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|26
|RPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|8.6
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.7
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|53.7
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|92.9
|3P%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|39.7
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|66
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|78
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
Mens Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry adidas Royal Blue Replica Road Jersey Shop Now!