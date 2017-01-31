Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|118.0 (1st)
|104.8 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|7th
|NBA
|1st
|14th
|+900
Line
|-2000
|105.1
PPG
|118.0
|44.1
FG %
|50.1
|80.1
FT %
|79.0
|35.5
3PT %
|38.6
Tue Jan 10
|W 107 - 95
|MIA
Thu Jan 12
|W 127 - 107
|DET
Mon Jan 16
|W 126 - 91
|CLE
Wed Jan 18
|W 121 - 100
|OKC
Fri Jan 20
|W 125 - 108
|at HOU
Sun Jan 22
|W 118 - 98
|at ORL
Mon Jan 23
|L 105 - 102
|at MIA
Wed Jan 25
|W 113 - 103
|at CHA
Sat Jan 28
|W 144 - 98
|LAC
Sun Jan 29
|W 113 - 111
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Today
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|BKN
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|26-5
|41-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-34
|Phoenix
|5-27
|15-33
Curry (illness) will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry was held out of Sunday's game against the Blazers and missed practice Monday due to an illness, but after he went through a full session Tuesday his status was never truly in much doubt. Expect Curry to be available in his usual capacity Wednesday, and he'll return to the starting lineup, pushing Shaun Livingston to the bench.
Pachulia (shoulder) will sit out at least a week due to a strained rotator cuff, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.
It remains unclear exactly when Pachulia suffered the injury but it appears it may be more severe than initially thought. He'll be held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets and he'll likely sit out the team's tilts on Thursday and Saturday as well. The Warriors haven't indicated how they'll alter the starting lineup while Pachulia is out, but JaVale McGee and Anderson Varejao will figure to see some extra minutes for the time being.
Curry (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Curry missed his first game of the season Sunday, as he was dealing with the flu. He was able to participate fully in Tuesday's practice, so the star sharp-shooter is likely more on the probable side of his injury designation. Still, his status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off Wednesday. Shaun Livingston would presumably draw another start at point guard should Curry suffer any setbacks.
Pachulia underwent an MRI on his right shoulder Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets, Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when Pachulia suffered the injury or if it is something that has built up over time. In Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers, the center contributed 14 points (3-5 FG, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 24 minutes and did not show any signs of aggravation in his right shoulder. Nonetheless, the aliment does not appear to be too severe, as the veteran has not yet been ruled out of Wednesday's game, but it is something to keep an eye on. Look for a decision to come either during Wednesday morning shootaround or pregame warmups. If he is ruled out, Draymond Green may fill in at center, moving Andre Iguodala into a smaller starting rotation. Veterans JaVale McGee and Anderson Varejao would also likely see increased minutes in the contest.
Curry (illness) was a full-participant in practice Tuesday and will likely be ready for Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets, Carl Steward of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry missed Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers due to a stomach illness, but the bug has apparently passed, clearing the reigning MVP for a battle with the Hornets on Wednesday night. Shaun Livingston will head back to the bench but could see a slight uptick in minutes should Curry be dealing with lingering effects of the flu.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|26.3
|RPG
|Draymond Green , PF
|8.4
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.4
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|54.6
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|91.9
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|82
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|90
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.3
|Full Team Statistics
