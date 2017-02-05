Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|118.2 (1st)
|105.3 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|6th
|NBA
|1st
|15th
|102.4
PPG
|118.2
|44.0
FG %
|49.9
|80.2
FT %
|79.1
|31.9
3PT %
|38.7
Wed Jan 18
|W 121 - 100
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 125 - 108
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 118 - 98
|at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 105 - 102
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 113 - 103
|at CHA
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 144 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|W 113 - 111
|at POR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 126 - 111
|CHA
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|W 133 - 120
|at LAC
Recap
Sat Feb 4
|L 109 - 106
|at SAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|BKN
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|at PHI
7:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
|at CHI
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-6
|43-8
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-20
|Sacramento
|12-17
|20-31
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|6-28
|16-35
Thompson put his second-highest amount of shot attempts on the season in the overtime tilt, but struggled with his accuracy overall. However, the aggressive style did lead to his fourth straight game of over 20 points, as well as his 12th consecutive with multiple threes. Thompson is now averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his first three February contests.
Another spectacular outing from Curry was tainted by his miss of a potential game-winning shot in overtime with four seconds remaining. On the bright side, he continued his recent offensive tear, with Saturday's production representing his third game in the last four with more than 30 points. Curry has had his trademark three-point shot mostly hitting on all cylinders in recent games as well, as he's shot 56 percent (37-for-66) from behind the arc over the last five contests.
Weber was dressed Saturday for the first time since signing a 10-day contract, but did not play in the Warriors' 109-106 loss to Sacramento due to a coach's decision.
It's not exactly shocking news that Weber was glued to the bench for his first game in a Golden State uniform. He was a D-League sensation with Sioux Falls before signing with the Warriors, but will find very few opportunities in the NBA. The trait that could keep him employed regularly in the Association is his relentless defense.
Livingston scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) along with two rebounds and one blocked shot over 17 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.
Livingston had missed the previous two games with a mid-back strain. While he can be a steadying force on the second unit, there's very little for fantasy players to get excited about. Livingston is averaging 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, .5 steals and .2 blocks per game.
Durant scored 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) along with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocked shots over 42 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to Sacramento.
Durant labored through a rare dud Saturday, amassing his lowest point total in the 273 career NBA games in which he's played at least 40 minutes. With his shot not falling, Durant focused on impacting the game defensively -- something we've often seen from him when he's missing his shots. From watching him over the years, we know shooting woes are ephemeral and expect him to return to normal Wednesday against Chicago.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|25.8
|RPG
|Draymond Green , PF
|8.4
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.4
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|53.7
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|91.8
|3P%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|42.3
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|87
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|93
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.5
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now