Golden State Warriors

43-8 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division118.2 (1st)105.3 (2nd)
Western Conference1st6th
NBA1st15th

Next Game

Wed, February 8, 10:30 PM EST
ORACLE Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
102.4
PPG
118.2
44.0
FG %
49.9
80.2
FT %
79.1
31.9
3PT %
38.7

Schedule

Wed Jan 18
W 121 - 100OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 125 - 108at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 118 - 98at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 105 - 102at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 113 - 103at CHA
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 144 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
W 113 - 111at POR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 126 - 111CHA
Recap
Thu Feb 2
W 133 - 120at LAC
Recap
Sat Feb 4
L 109 - 106at SAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
BKN
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
at PHI
7:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
at CHI

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-643-8
L.A. Clippers21-1331-20
Sacramento12-1720-31
L.A. Lakers9-2317-36
Phoenix6-2816-35
1486315503
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pitches in 26 points in Saturday loss
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Thompson went for 26 points (10-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 43 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Thompson put his second-highest amount of shot attempts on the season in the overtime tilt, but struggled with his accuracy overall. However, the aggressive style did lead to his fourth straight game of over 20 points, as well as his 12th consecutive with multiple threes. Thompson is now averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his first three February contests.

1486315263
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores game-high 35 in Saturday loss
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Curry provided 35 points (11-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals over 42 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Another spectacular outing from Curry was tainted by his miss of a potential game-winning shot in overtime with four seconds remaining. On the bright side, he continued his recent offensive tear, with Saturday's production representing his third game in the last four with more than 30 points. Curry has had his trademark three-point shot mostly hitting on all cylinders in recent games as well, as he's shot 56 percent (37-for-66) from behind the arc over the last five contests.

1486306623
Warriors' Briante Weber: DNP in Warriors' debut Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Weber was dressed Saturday for the first time since signing a 10-day contract, but did not play in the Warriors' 109-106 loss to Sacramento due to a coach's decision.

It's not exactly shocking news that Weber was glued to the bench for his first game in a Golden State uniform. He was a D-League sensation with Sioux Falls before signing with the Warriors, but will find very few opportunities in the NBA. The trait that could keep him employed regularly in the Association is his relentless defense.

1486306143
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Returns to lineup Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Livingston scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) along with two rebounds and one blocked shot over 17 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Livingston had missed the previous two games with a mid-back strain. While he can be a steadying force on the second unit, there's very little for fantasy players to get excited about. Livingston is averaging 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, .5 steals and .2 blocks per game.

1486305783
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Historically poor game Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Durant scored 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) along with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocked shots over 42 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Durant labored through a rare dud Saturday, amassing his lowest point total in the 273 career NBA games in which he's played at least 40 minutes. With his shot not falling, Durant focused on impacting the game defensively -- something we've often seen from him when he's missing his shots. From watching him over the years, we know shooting woes are ephemeral and expect him to return to normal Wednesday against Chicago.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF25.8
RPGDraymond Green , PF8.4
APGDraymond Green , PF7.4
FG%Kevin Durant , SF53.7
FT%Stephen Curry , PG91.8
3P%Stephen Curry , PG42.3
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF87
STEALSDraymond Green , PF93
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.5
Full Team Statistics
