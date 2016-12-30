Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|117.0 (1st)
|104.3 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|7th
|NBA
|1st
|16th
|107.8
PPG
|117.0
|45.0
FG %
|49.7
|74.9
FT %
|79.4
|35.8
3PT %
|38.1
Sun Dec 11
|W 116 - 108
|at MIN
Recap
Tue Dec 13
|W 113 - 109
|at NO
Recap
Thu Dec 15
|W 103 - 90
|NY
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|W 135 - 90
|POR
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|W 104 - 74
|UTA
Recap
Thu Dec 22
|W 117 - 101
|at BKN
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 119 - 113
|at DET
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 109 - 108
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 121 - 111
|TOR
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 108 - 99
|DAL
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
|POR
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|MIA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|DET
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|CLE
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at HOU
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at ORL
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|19-4
|29-5
|L.A. Clippers
|15-9
|22-14
|Sacramento
|10-11
|14-19
|L.A. Lakers
|7-15
|12-24
|Phoenix
|3-20
|10-24
Thompson scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 36 minutes in Golden State's 108-99 win over Dallas on Friday.
Thompson was a catch-and-shoot master Friday, pouring in a team-high 29 points, 17 of which came in the third quarter when Golden State ran away and hid. This was his fifth straight game with multiple threes, converting 23-of-47 from long distance over that stretch. Those early-season problems from three-point range he had been experiencing are a thing of the past. While his overall three-point percentage (39.2%) remains below his career norm, the sixth-year shooting guard is knocking them down at a 42-percent clip during the month of December.
McCaw (illness) will not play Friday against the Mavs, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
McCaw was recalled from the D-League earlier in the day, but he was dealing with an illness at shootaround and has now been ruled out as an option off the bench. The rookie will remain at home but should have a good chance to return to availability Monday against Denver.
Jones was recalled from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday.
Jones joined Santa Cruz for a one-game stint, logging two points, four rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in a 115-108 win over the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday. Though he's now back with the NBA team, Jones is unlikely to be active for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
McCaw headed to Santa Cruz for the first time all season to pick up some extended playing time Friday. He ended up suiting up for 39 minutes and turned in 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, but apparently came out of that outing feeling ill. With only nine combined minutes over the Warriors' last four games, McCaw doesn't appear to be a regular member of coach Steve Kerr's rotation at the moment, so the team can probably afford to err on the side of caution and hold the rookie out if he's still feeling sick prior to game time.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|25.9
|RPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|8.9
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.3
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|53.7
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|93.6
|3P%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|40.3
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|53
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|68
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.2
