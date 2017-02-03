Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|118.4 (1st)
|105.3 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|7th
|NBA
|1st
|16th
Line
|118.4
PPG
|103.0
|50.1
FG %
|45.4
|79.1
FT %
|77.5
|38.8
3PT %
|36.1
Mon Jan 16
|W 126 - 91
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 121 - 100
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 125 - 108
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 118 - 98
|at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 105 - 102
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 113 - 103
|at CHA
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 144 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|W 113 - 111
|at POR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 126 - 111
|CHA
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|W 133 - 120
|at LAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|BKN
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|at PHI
7:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at WAS
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-5
|43-7
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-19
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-35
|Phoenix
|5-28
|15-34
West (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.
The absence will mark West's eight consecutive game missed due to a thumb fracture. There was some optimism following X-rays on Wednesday that he could be in line for a return Saturday, but the team will opt to exercise caution with the veteran. Kevin Looney and James McAdoo figure to continue providing depth at power forward in West's absence.
Livingston (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
Livingston has missed the past two games with a back strain, and is questionable for Saturday's contest. If he's unavailable, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw will likely continue to pick up extra minutes.
Green (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
Green sat out of Thursday's win over the Clippers due to his injured shoulder. The team was likely exercising caution, as the do-it-all power forward appears to be trending toward a return Saturday. Given his short absence, Green figures to take on his usual workload in the matchup should he indeed be active. If he suffers any setbacks, Kevin Looney and James McAdoo could be in line for increased roles again.
Clark poured in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and added four assists and one rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.
Seeing his highest amount of playing time since Jan. 10, Clark responded with his first double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. Clark's shot attempts were his most since the aforementioned contest as well, as he continues to provide inconsistent returns despite a modest but dependable role in the backcourt rotation.
The veteran posted double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games, a stretch in which he's shot 63.2 percent from the floor and 66.6 percent from three-point range. Iguodala has received some extended run lately as well, with Thursday's playing time representing his third time in the last five games with at least 30 minutes. The extra run has been partly been due to the
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|26.1
|RPG
|Draymond Green , PF
|8.4
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.4
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|54.1
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|92
|3P%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|41.8
|BLOCKS
|Kevin Durant , SF
|82
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|91
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.3
|Full Team Statistics
