Golden State Warriors

40-7 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division118.1 (1st)104.7 (2nd)
Western Conference1st6th
NBA1st13th

Next Game

Sun, January 29, 9:00 PM EST
Moda Center
TV: NBAt
away team logo
at
home team logo
-230
Line
+190
118.1
PPG
107.5
50.2
FG %
45.5
78.8
FT %
78.5
38.8
3PT %
35.9
Preview

Schedule

Sun Jan 8
W 117 - 106at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 107 - 95MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 127 - 107DET
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 126 - 91CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 121 - 100OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 125 - 108at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 118 - 98at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 105 - 102at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 113 - 103at CHA
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 144 - 98LAC
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
NBAtat POR
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
LAC

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.25-540-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1519-28
L.A. Lakers8-2316-34
Phoenix5-2615-32
1485721983
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out with illness Sunday vs. Blazers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry has come down with the flu and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Curry will be missing his first game of the season Sunday, as he recently came down with the stomach flu. He's not expected to miss an extended period of time, however, and could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. Look for Shaun Livingston to draw the start in his place, while Ian Clark and Andre Iguodala are also candidates to see an uptick in minutes off the bench.

1485721623
Warriors' David West: Ruled out Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

West (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

West continues to deal with pain in his left thumb, while his next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Hornets. His absence doesn't figure to have much of an impact on the Warriors' frontcourt given his current average of just over 11 minutes per game.

1485700503
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Minutes increasing
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCaw scored five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) along with two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Saturday's 144-98 thumping of the Clippers.

While seeing McCaw get a healthy dose of playing time during a 46-point rout may not seem special, the rookie has emerged as the first shooting guard off the bench ahead of Ian Clark the last four games. In 13 games between Dec. 23 and Jan. 20, McCaw played a total of 39 minutes, but he's played a combined 68 minutes over Golden State's last four games (17.0 mpg). Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he's trying to prepare the 2016 second-round draft pick for a potential role in the postseason. Other than three-point shooting, there's little McCaw can provide in limited minutes, but he might be a target for daily fantasy when Kerr opts to rest Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry.

1485665345
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes for 43 in three quarters Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry recorded 43 points (15-23 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during a 144-98 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Curry's nine three-pointers included a heave from beyond halfcourt at the halftime buzzer. He exploded for 25 points in the third quarter and wasn't needed for the final frame as the team destroyed the Clippers. It was his second-highest scoring output of the season, only topped by his 46 points and 13 three-pointers on Nov. 7 against the Pelicans. Curry is shooting ridiculously lately, as he's averaging 6.0 three-pointers per game over his last five on a healthy 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

1485665344
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts efficient 23 points in blowout victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Durant went for 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during a 144-98 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Durant continued his outstanding season of shooting Saturday as he only missed two shots on his way to 23 points. He is shooting a career-best 54.7 percent from the field so far this season, and has been even better recently, with an average of 57.6 percent shooting over his last five games. He had struggled from beyond the arc in the previous four games, going a combined 5-of-22 from three-point range in that stretch, but tidied that up Saturday with three makes on four shots.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF26.1
RPGDraymond Green , PF8.4
APGDraymond Green , PF7.5
FG%Kevin Durant , SF54.7
FT%Stephen Curry , PG91.9
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF81
STEALSDraymond Green , PF87
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.2
Full Team Statistics
More Warriors

