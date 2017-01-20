  • My Scores
Golden State Warriors

37-6 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division118.0 (1st)105.0 (2nd)
Western Conference1st7th
NBA1st18th

Next Game

Sun, January 22, 12:00 PM EST
Amway Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
118.0
PPG
100.0
50.1
FG %
44.1
78.9
FT %
72.2
38.5
3PT %
33.7

Schedule

Fri Dec 30
W 108 - 99DAL
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 127 - 119DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
W 125 - 117POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 128 - 119MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 117 - 106at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 107 - 95MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 127 - 107DET
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 126 - 91CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 121 - 100OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 125 - 108at HOU
Recap
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at ORL
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at CHA
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at POR
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MEM

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-537-6
L.A. Clippers20-1029-15
Sacramento11-1516-26
L.A. Lakers8-2016-31
Phoenix5-2313-29
1485017524
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Near double-double Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pachulia scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT) along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes in Golden State's 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.

We were playing close attention to the rotations and usage of Golden State's bigs Friday, the first game after losing David West for at least two weeks due to a fractured thumb. Pachulia battled through foul trouble to post his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will make up for West's playing time somewhere in the mix of Pachulia, James Michael McAdoo (12 minutes Friday) and Kevon Looney (11 minutes).

1485016564
Warriors' James McAdoo: Significant minutes in Friday's win
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

McAdoo scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) along with two rebounds and an assist over a season-high 12 minutes in Friday's 125-108 win over the Rockets.

This was Golden State's first game without David West, who will miss at least two weeks due to a fractured left thumb, and both McAdoo and Kevon Looney (11 minutes) were given an increase in playing time. The reserve power forwards each played during the first half when the game-outcome was still in doubt, but McAdoo was the first big man off the bench. The two forwards will each get their opportunities while West recovers, but neither will get enough playing time to provide much fantasy value, unless Draymond Green or Zaza Pachulia is unavailable.

1485015844
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Slight uptick in minutes Friday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Looney scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) with three rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes in Friday's 125-108 win over Houston.

In Golden State's first game without David West (thumb), both Looney and James Michael McAdoo (eight points, 12 minutes) received a bump in playing time. Each played during the first half when the game was close, but McAdoo was the first big man off the bench. The pattern suggests that Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will use whichever reserve power forward is performing better as a West fill-in. In the end, we're not talking about a significant amount of playing time, so neither Looney nor McAdoo is a must-have for fantasy lineups, unless Draymond Green or Zaza Pachulia goes down.

1484975044
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 24 points in blowout win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Curry recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, a steal and a rebound in 33 minutes during a 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.

The idea that Durant has taken all of Curry's shot attempts is simply untrue. Curry put up 18 shots against Houston, and his season average is now at 17.6 attempts, compared to Durant's 17.0 attempts. What is true, however, is Curry's struggles on the road this year. He's shooting just 43.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc through 20 road games, a sizeable sample. Curry used to thrive in enemy territory. Last season he actually shot better on the road (50.8 FG percentage, 46.2 3Pt percentage) than he did at Oracle Arena (49.9 FG percentage, 44.5 3Pt percentage).

1484974684
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Just 2-of-10 from three in win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Thompson contributed 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during a 125-108 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Thompson had a rough night from outside, and is in a mini-slump by his standards to start the new year. Through nine games in January, he's shooting just 43.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, decent splits for any shooting guard not named Klay Thompson. He'll look to bounce back against the Magic on Sunday.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF26.3
RPGDraymond Green , PF8.7
APGDraymond Green , PF7.7
FG%Kevin Durant , SF54.6
FT%Stephen Curry , PG91.9
3P%Kevin Durant , SF40.1
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF74
STEALSDraymond Green , PF81
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.4
Full Team Statistics
