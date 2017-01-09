Golden State Warriors

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|117.5 (1st)
|105.7 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|1st
|10th
|NBA
|1st
|20th
Line
|98.1
PPG
|117.5
|43.8
FG %
|49.9
|67.3
FT %
|79.4
|34.1
3PT %
|37.8
Tue Dec 20
|W 104 - 74
|UTA
Recap
Thu Dec 22
|W 117 - 101
|at BKN
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 119 - 113
|at DET
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 109 - 108
|at CLE
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 121 - 111
|TOR
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 108 - 99
|DAL
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 127 - 119
|DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|W 125 - 117
|POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 128 - 119
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 117 - 106
|at SAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|MIA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|DET
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|CLE
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at HOU
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at ORL
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at CHA
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at POR
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|32-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18-9
|26-14
|Sacramento
|11-13
|15-22
|L.A. Lakers
|8-16
|15-26
|Phoenix
|4-21
|12-26
Thompson scored 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) along with six rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-106 road win over Sacramento.
Thompson, who has been dealing with an illness the past week, has finished below his season scoring average (21.3 ppg) the last three games. He's made 20-of-51 (39 percent) from the field and 4-of-20 (20 percent) from three-point range during the mini-slump, which is reminiscent of the shooting struggles he had to start the season. And much like his early-season shooting woes, this recent slump will be forgotten soon enough.
Pachulia scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) along with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 22 minutes in Golden State's 117-106 win over Sacramento on Sunday.
Pachulia's game was notable in that it was the fourth straight game with 10 or more points, after reaching double-digit scoring just twice in the first 32 games of the season. Notable even further was his work defensively against the Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, who was held to 17 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Golden State's interior defense has improved since the start of the season, but it's still considered the team's Achilles' heel. Pachulia's effort Sunday stood in stark contrast to the previous meeting between the two clubs, a preseason affair in which Cousins bulldozed Golden State's interior protection.
Green scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks during 32 minutes in Sunday's 117-106 win over the Kings.
Green was not aggressive in terms of looking for his own shot, instead deferring to teammates as a playmaker. He has notched double-digit assists in five of the last eight games and now has multiple steals in each of the last three. Green's shot attempts will fluctuate from game to game, but his ability to contribute all across the board has kept his fantasy value high.
Curry scored 30 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 win over the Kings.
Curry led all scorers in this contest and knocked down five three-pointers for the third straight outing. His field goal attempts have risen to the tune of 24.7 per game over that stretch, a figure which has resulted in a spike to 35 points per outing. There had been whispers of a desire to get Curry more involved in the offense of late, and the reigning MVP seems to have taken that to heart.
Thompson, who had been questionable for Friday's game due to illness, scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) along with six boards and two assists over 42 minutes in Golden State's 128-119 loss to Memphis.
It's that time of year when flu bugs pop up and Thompson's been hit with one this week. The 26-year-old shooting guard has played through it, getting a combined 79 minutes of run the last two games, but he's made just 12-of-32 from the field and 3-of-13 from three-point range. He'll get another day of rest Saturday and hopefully will be back to normal for Sunday night's game against Sacramento.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|25.9
|RPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|8.7
|APG
|Draymond Green , PF
|7.6
|FG%
|Kevin Durant , SF
|53.6
|FT%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|93.2
|3P%
|Stephen Curry , PG
|40.1
|STEALS
|Draymond Green , PF
|76
|MPG
|Kevin Durant , SF
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
