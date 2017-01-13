  • My Scores
Golden State Warriors

34-6 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division117.5 (1st)105.4 (2nd)
Western Conference1st9th
NBA1st19th

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 8:00 PM EST
ORACLE Arena
TV: TNT
away team logo
at
home team logo
+275
Line
-350
109.4
PPG
117.5
45.4
FG %
49.9
76.3
FT %
79.2
38.5
3PT %
38.2
Preview

Schedule

Fri Dec 23
W 119 - 113at DET
Recap
Sun Dec 25
L 109 - 108at CLE
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 121 - 111TOR
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 108 - 99DAL
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 127 - 119DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
W 125 - 117POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 128 - 119MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 117 - 106at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 107 - 95MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 127 - 107DET
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
TNTCLE
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at HOU
12:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at ORL
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at CHA
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at POR
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at LAC

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-534-6
L.A. Clippers19-928-14
Sacramento11-1416-24
L.A. Lakers8-1915-30
Phoenix5-2213-27
1484514246
Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones went on a three-game stint with Santa Cruz, posting 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block over 26 minutes in their most recent game Saturday. He'll rejoin the Warriors ahead of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but isn't expected to see the court in a competitive game, as Jones likely won't be a contributor during his rookie season.

1484337486
Warriors' David West: Plays only nine minutes Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

West was limited to two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across nine minutes in a 127-107 win over the Pistons on Thursday.

The nine minutes were West's fewest since Dec. 17, but the veteran forward hadn't seen more than 16 minutes in that span to begin with. While the Warriors frontcourt remains reasonably healthy, West isn't on track to see his role increase and looks on track to finish the season with career-worst averages in points and rebounds.

1484337247
Warriors' James McAdoo: Inactive Thursday vs. Pistons
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McAdoo (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

McAdoo's one-minute cameo in Tuesday's win over the Heat was his only appearance in the last 10 games. The 23-year-old hasn't made any progress this season in his attempt to enter the Warriors rotation and could be at risk of losing his roster spot if the team decides to make a few cosmetic changes to their bench prior to the trade deadline.

1484337006
Warriors' Anderson Varejao: Logs six minutes in garbage time Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Varejao posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across six minutes in a 127-107 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

Coach Steve Kerr dusted Varejao off for the veteran's first appearance since Dec. 22, with all of his minutes coming when the outcome was well in hand. Varejao is behind Zaza Pachulia, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee in the pecking order at center, and he's unlikely to enter the rotation unless at least two of those aforementioned players are out with injuries.

1484331366
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Contributes 10 points in Thursday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Livingston pitched in with 10 points (5-7 FG), two assists and a rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

The 12-year veteran posted double digits in the scoring column for only the third time all season and the first time since Dec. 15. Given the comfortable lead the Warriors enjoyed in the second half, Livingston cleared the 20-minute mark for the first time since Dec. 1, and with his third game of over 70 percent shooting in the last four, he's now boasting a 65.6 percent success rate from the field in six January games.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF26
RPGKevin Durant , SF8.6
APGDraymond Green , PF7.7
FG%Kevin Durant , SF53.7
FT%Stephen Curry , PG92.9
3P%Stephen Curry , PG39.7
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF66
STEALSDraymond Green , PF78
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.6
Full Team Statistics
