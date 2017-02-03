  • My Scores
Golden State Warriors

43-7 Overall | Western Conference (1st)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division118.4 (1st)105.3 (2nd)
Western Conference1st7th
NBA1st16th

Next Game

Sat, February 4, 10:30 PM EST
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
118.4
PPG
103.0
50.1
FG %
45.4
79.1
FT %
77.5
38.8
3PT %
36.1

Schedule

Mon Jan 16
W 126 - 91CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 121 - 100OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 125 - 108at HOU
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 118 - 98at ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 105 - 102at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 113 - 103at CHA
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 144 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 29
W 113 - 111at POR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 126 - 111CHA
Recap
Thu Feb 2
W 133 - 120at LAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MEM
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
SAC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
BKN
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
at PHI
7:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at WAS

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-543-7
L.A. Clippers21-1331-19
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-35
Phoenix5-2815-34
1486168863
Warriors' David West: Will not play Saturday vs. Kings
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

West (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

The absence will mark West's eight consecutive game missed due to a thumb fracture. There was some optimism following X-rays on Wednesday that he could be in line for a return Saturday, but the team will opt to exercise caution with the veteran. Kevin Looney and James McAdoo figure to continue providing depth at power forward in West's absence.

1486168744
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Saturday vs. Kings
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Livingston (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.

Livingston has missed the past two games with a back strain, and is questionable for Saturday's contest. If he's unavailable, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw will likely continue to pick up extra minutes.

1486168624
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Saturday vs. Kings
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Green (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.

Green sat out of Thursday's win over the Clippers due to his injured shoulder. The team was likely exercising caution, as the do-it-all power forward appears to be trending toward a return Saturday. Given his short absence, Green figures to take on his usual workload in the matchup should he indeed be active. If he suffers any setbacks, Kevin Looney and James McAdoo could be in line for increased roles again.

1486132863
Warriors' Ian Clark: Pours in 11 off bench Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Clark poured in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and added four assists and one rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

Seeing his highest amount of playing time since Jan. 10, Clark responded with his first double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. Clark's shot attempts were his most since the aforementioned contest as well, as he continues to provide inconsistent returns despite a modest but dependable role in the backcourt rotation.

1486132383
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench in scoring Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Iguodala registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 30 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

The veteran posted double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games, a stretch in which he's shot 63.2 percent from the floor and 66.6 percent from three-point range. Iguodala has received some extended run lately as well, with Thursday's playing time representing his third time in the last five games with at least 30 minutes. The extra run has been partly been due to the Warriors being down David West (thumb) over the last seven contests, as well as Draymond Green (shoulder) on Thursday.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGKevin Durant , SF26.1
RPGDraymond Green , PF8.4
APGDraymond Green , PF7.4
FG%Kevin Durant , SF54.1
FT%Stephen Curry , PG92
3P%Stephen Curry , PG41.8
BLOCKSKevin Durant , SF82
STEALSDraymond Green , PF91
MPGKevin Durant , SF34.3
Full Team Statistics
