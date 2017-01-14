  • My Scores
Los Angeles Lakers

15-30 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division104.3 (4th)110.2 (4th)
Western Conference9th12th
NBA18th26th

Last Game

Sun, January 15
Staples Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
DET102Final97LAL

Players of the Game

PistonsLakers
A. Drummond (C)L. Williams (SG)
PTS1526
REB173
AST24
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Thu Dec 29
L 101 - 89DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
L 123 - 114TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 116 - 102MEM
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 118 - 109at POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 127 - 100MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 111 - 95ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
L 108 - 87POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 134 - 94at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 113 - 97at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 102 - 97DET
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
DEN
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
IND
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at POR
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at DET

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-534-6
L.A. Clippers19-928-14
Sacramento11-1416-24
L.A. Lakers8-1915-30
Phoenix5-2213-27
1484580843
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 20 points, grabs seven boards Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Russell scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while grabbing seven rebounds, handing out three assists and adding one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.

Russell finished second on the team in scoring, but his minutes were a bit limited thanks to the combination of his five turnovers, some early foul trouble and a red hot Lou Williams playing well off the bench. The scoring output was a positive sign for Russell, who continues to be a streaky shooter from the perimeter, and he should retain the opportunity to initiate the majority of the offense moving forward.

1484580483
Lakers' Lou Williams: Leads all scorers in loss to Pistons
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Williams scored 26 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds across 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.

Williams was highly efficient in this contest, leading all scorers despite playing less than 30 minutes once again and draining five three-point attempts for the second time this month. Big games such as this have not been the norm as Williams shares the workload in a crowded Lakers backcourt, but as an extremely streaky scorer he is capable of piling up the points on any given night.

1484532726
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to one-on-one practice Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nance (knee) took part in one-on-one practice Sunday, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Nance seems to be progressing well and participated in one-on-one drills Sunday, an improvement over the shooting drills he was taking part in earlier in the week. The Lakers would like to see Nance back sooner than later, as he had been playing 22.4 minutes per game for them this season prior to his injury, and putting up a significant 7.0 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

1484506206
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Zubac was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders.

After seeing only three minutes in the Lakers' blowout loss to the Clippers earlier in the day Saturday, Zubac joined the D-League squad later in the evening to pick up some additional run. He finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the D-Fenders' win over the Canton Charge, but will rejoin the Lakers' ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pistons. Zubac is still expected to occupy a minimal role at the end of the bench for the parent club.

1484493126
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Shakes off flu, plays 12 minutes
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Huertas (illness) logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 12 minutes Saturday in a 113-97 loss to the Clippers.

Huertas ended up missing the Lakers' practice Friday while battling flu-like symptoms, but he made enough improvement prior to Saturday's game to suit up. The point guard has now seen double-digit minutes in the past two games, but both were byproducts of the Lakers being blown out. Huertas won't be included in coach Luke Walton's rotation in competitive contests.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGLou Williams , SG17.6
RPGJulius Randle , PF8.6
APGD'Angelo Russell , PG4.6
FG%Julius Randle , PF48.8
FT%Lou Williams , SG86.4
3P%Nick Young , SG42.3
BLOCKSTimofey Mozgov , C22
STEALSJordan Clarkson , PG53
MPGJulius Randle , PF29.6
Full Team Statistics
