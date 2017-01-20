  • My Scores
Los Angeles Lakers

16-31 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division104.7 (4th)110.2 (4th)
Western Conference9th12th
NBA17th26th

Next Game

Sun, January 22, 3:30 PM EST
American Airlines Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+190
Line
-230
104.7
PPG
96.0
44.6
FG %
43.5
76.1
FT %
79.2
35.5
3PT %
35.4

Schedule

Tue Jan 3
W 116 - 102MEM
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 118 - 109at POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 127 - 100MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 111 - 95ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
L 108 - 87POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 134 - 94at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 113 - 97at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 102 - 97DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 127 - 121DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 108 - 96IND
Recap
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at POR
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
SAC

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-537-6
L.A. Clippers20-1029-15
Sacramento11-1516-26
L.A. Lakers8-2016-31
Phoenix5-2313-29
1485037204
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Not traveling to Dallas
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Russell (knee) did not make the trip to Dallas for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Bill Oram of the OC Register reports.

The Lakers are still awaiting the results of a follow-up MRI, but it was reported late Friday that Russell sustained a mild right MCL sprain, as well as a strained right calf during the team's win over the Pacers. Russell will sit out Sunday's game, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday in Portland. Expect to see more of Jose Calderon and Jordan Clarkson in Russell's absence.

1485028684
Lakers' Luol Deng: Questionable to play Saturday vs. Mavs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Deng (wrists) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Mavericks.

A sprained right wrist has kept Deng out of the Lakers' last two contests, but it looks as though he'll have a good chance to return Sunday after going through a full practice Saturday. Still, the Lakers will wait to evaluate the veteran at shootaround Sunday before updating his status.

1485012723
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Suffers MCL sprain, calf strain Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Russell was diagnosed with a mild right MCL sprain and a strained right calf following his departure in the first quarter of Friday's 108-96 win over the Pacers, Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com reports.

Russell played only the opening minute of the contest before falling to the court hard after he tripped over the leg of teammate Julius Randle on a botched screen. While Russell was able to walk off the court under his own power, the team determined at halftime that since he was nursing two injuries, it was probably best to hold him out for the rest of the evening. Though Russell's right knee isn't the same one that required a platelet-rich plasma injection back in November, he'll still head in for an MRI on Saturday as the team looks to determine the significance of both of his injuries. Both looked to be relatively minor in nature, but the MRI should provide more clarity on that front.

1484985244
Lakers' Tarik Black: Snags 13 rebounds in Friday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Black posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT) with 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 28 minutes in Friday's 108-96 loss against Indiana.

Black missed nearly a month due to an ankle injury, but he is back and producing decent numbers in a reserve role behind Timofey Mozgov. He has picked up the pace over the past two outings with 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. If you need center help in deeper fantasy leagues, Black is worth a roll of the dice.

1484985020
Lakers' Lou Williams: Drops 27 points off bench in win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Williams finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 30 minutes in Friday's 108-96 win against Indiana.

After struggling with his shot earlier in the month, Williams is on fire lately. He is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game over his past three outings, and he has dropped in 11 3-pointers during the span. Williams might come off the bench, but he remains a must-start fantasy option in most formats for his solid point totals.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGLou Williams , SG18
RPGJulius Randle , PF8.5
APGD'Angelo Russell , PG4.4
FG%Julius Randle , PF48.5
FT%Lou Williams , SG86.8
3P%Nick Young , SG42
BLOCKSTimofey Mozgov , C24
STEALSJordan Clarkson , PG60
MPGJulius Randle , PF29.6
Full Team Statistics
