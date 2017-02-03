Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|104.1 (4th)
|110.3 (4th)
|Western Conference
|9th
|13th
|NBA
|18th
|27th
|104.1
PPG
|105.8
|44.5
FG %
|44.3
|76.5
FT %
|77.6
|35.3
3PT %
|35.6
Sat Jan 14
|L 113 - 97
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 102 - 97
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 127 - 121
|DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 108 - 96
|IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 122 - 73
|at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 105 - 98
|at POR
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 96 - 88
|at UTA
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 120 - 116
|DEN
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 116 - 108
|at WAS
Recap
Fri Feb 3
|L 113 - 107
|at BOS
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at OKC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|SA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Mar 3
|BOS
9:30 pm EST
Sun Mar 5
|NO
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-6
|43-8
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-20
|Sacramento
|12-17
|20-31
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|6-28
|16-35
Randle (illness) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and will be available to play Monday against the Knicks, although his role has yet to be determined.
Randle has been available in each of the Lakers' last two contests, but never saw the floor, as coach Luke Walton wasn't willing to enter him into the rotation after recently dealing with a bout of pneumonia. It appears coach Walton has yet to decide whether or not Randle will play on Monday as well, so until further clarification is given on Randle's availability, it will be a situation to avoid. Look for another update on his status at some point during pregame warmups Monday, but if he's held out yet again, Tarik Black and Larry Nance would likely absorb the additional minutes.
Randle (illness) didn't see the floor in Friday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics.
Though Randle was available off the bench for the second game in a row, coach Luke Walton was unwilling to use the power forward while he was likely still at less than full strength following a recent bout with pneumonia. Randle, who played only six minutes in Thursday's loss to the Wizards, may need several more days before he's cleared to take back a spot in the starting lineup and assume a full workload, so he may not make for a strong activation in shallower formats in the upcoming week, during which the Lakers will play three games. Tarik Black and Larry Nance will be the main beneficiaries for as long as Randle remains limited.
Young put up 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes Friday during a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.
After a seven-point outing against the Wizards on Thursday, Young tried to shoot his way out of a funk against the Celtics. But his jumper wasn't as compliant as he would have liked, and the Celtics did a great job of limiting his space off of catch-and-shoots. The only daylight Young saw resulted in a banked three-pointer (doubt he called it) in the first quarter after curling off a Mozgov screen.
Russell finished with 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Friday during a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.
Russell was a little too trigger-happy from beyond the arc Friday, perhaps egged on by his counterpart Isaiah Thomas's 38-point night. Russell is now in a significant shooting slump, hitting on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in February. He'll look to get rolling against the Knicks on Monday.
Nance posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes Friday during a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.
Nance had his best all-around game since returning from a knee injury on January 22nd. Friday also marks his first double double since November 30th against the Bulls. He'll see if he can build on his success Monday versus the Knicks.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|18.3
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.2
|APG
|Julius Randle , PF
|3.7
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|48.7
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|87.7
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|41.9
|BLOCKS
|Timofey Mozgov , C
|30
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|66
|Full Team Statistics
