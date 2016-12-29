  • My Scores
Los Angeles Lakers

12-24 Overall | Western Conference (12th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division103.9 (4th)110.1 (4th)
Western Conference10th13th
NBA19th27th

Next Game

Sun, January 1, 9:30 PM EST
STAPLES Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
-455
Line
+325
110.8
PPG
103.9
47.0
FG %
44.6
80.9
FT %
77.6
38.9
3PT %
34.9

Schedule

Mon Dec 12
L 116 - 92at SAC
Recap
Wed Dec 14
L 107 - 97at BKN
Recap
Fri Dec 16
W 100 - 89at PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 17
L 119 - 108at CLE
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 117 - 113at CHA
Recap
Thu Dec 22
L 115 - 107at MIA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 109 - 90at ORL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
W 111 - 102LAC
Recap
Tue Dec 27
L 102 - 100UTA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
L 101 - 89DAL
Recap
9:30 pm EST
Today
TOR
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
MEM
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
at POR
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
MIA
9:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
ORL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
at SA
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
at LAC
9:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
DET
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
DEN

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.19-429-5
L.A. Clippers15-922-14
Sacramento10-1114-19
L.A. Lakers7-1512-24
Phoenix3-2010-24
1483139767
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Assigned to D-League on Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Zubac was assigned to the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders on Friday, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Lakers are off the schedule until Sunday against the Raptors, so Zubac will head back to the D-League in search of playing time. The rookie center hasn't played in any of the Lakers' last three games and just seven of the team's past nine contests.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483130886
Lakers' Nick Young: Drains five three-pointers Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Young put up 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The Jazz limited Young to four points on 2-of-8 shooting in his previous outing Tuesday, but he got back on track in quick fashion, drilling exactly five three-pointers for the fourth time in his last six games. Young's production remains fairly limited in the non-offensive categories, but players who rain three-pointers like he does while holding down a 47.1 field-goal percentage aren't easily found.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483129446
Lakers' Julius Randle: Tallies 18 points Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Randle recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The Lakers have flatlined after a strong first month of the season, but Randle has been stellar in his first three games back from personal leave. In those contests, Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field, all of which are better than his season-long marks, save for rebounds.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483120206
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Puts up 15 points in loss Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Clarkson tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three steals and one rebound across 30 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Clarkson's efficient shooting allowed him to reach 30 minutes for the first time in five games, but he's still been a little too inconsistent as a scorer lately. Over that five-game stretch, Clarkson has hit at least half his shot attempts in three of those contests, but has gone a combined 4-of-19 from the field in the other two games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483056846
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Zubac was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders.

Zubac joined the D-Fenders for a quick one-game stint, logging 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and a blocked shot over 32 minutes. He'll join the Lakers ahead of Thursday's game against the Mavericks, but should be nothing more than a deep reserve in the frontcourt. Zubac could struggle to field minutes in a competitive contest.

Share: Twitter Facebook
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGLou Williams , SG18.6
RPGJulius Randle , PF8.5
APGJulius Randle , PF3.5
FG%Julius Randle , PF50.3
FT%Lou Williams , SG87
3P%Nick Young , SG42.8
BLOCKSLarry Nance Jr. , PF18
STEALSJordan Clarkson , PG48
MPGJulius Randle , PF28.8
Full Team Statistics
