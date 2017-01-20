Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|104.7 (4th)
|110.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|9th
|12th
|NBA
|17th
|26th
|+190
Line
|-230
|104.7
PPG
|96.0
|44.6
FG %
|43.5
|76.1
FT %
|79.2
|35.5
3PT %
|35.4
Tue Jan 3
|W 116 - 102
|MEM
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 118 - 109
|at POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 127 - 100
|MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 111 - 95
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|L 108 - 87
|POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 134 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 113 - 97
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 102 - 97
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 127 - 121
|DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 108 - 96
|IND
Recap
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|SAC
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|37-6
|L.A. Clippers
|20-10
|29-15
|Sacramento
|11-15
|16-26
|L.A. Lakers
|8-20
|16-31
|Phoenix
|5-23
|13-29
Russell (knee) did not make the trip to Dallas for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Bill Oram of the OC Register reports.
The Lakers are still awaiting the results of a follow-up MRI, but it was reported late Friday that Russell sustained a mild right MCL sprain, as well as a strained right calf during the team's win over the Pacers. Russell will sit out Sunday's game, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday in Portland. Expect to see more of Jose Calderon and Jordan Clarkson in Russell's absence.
Deng (wrists) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Mavericks.
A sprained right wrist has kept Deng out of the Lakers' last two contests, but it looks as though he'll have a good chance to return Sunday after going through a full practice Saturday. Still, the Lakers will wait to evaluate the veteran at shootaround Sunday before updating his status.
Russell was diagnosed with a mild right MCL sprain and a strained right calf following his departure in the first quarter of Friday's 108-96 win over the Pacers, Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com reports.
Russell played only the opening minute of the contest before falling to the court hard after he tripped over the leg of teammate Julius Randle on a botched screen. While Russell was able to walk off the court under his own power, the team determined at halftime that since he was nursing two injuries, it was probably best to hold him out for the rest of the evening. Though Russell's right knee isn't the same one that required a platelet-rich plasma injection back in November, he'll still head in for an MRI on Saturday as the team looks to determine the significance of both of his injuries. Both looked to be relatively minor in nature, but the MRI should provide more clarity on that front.
Black posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT) with 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 28 minutes in Friday's 108-96 loss against Indiana.
Black missed nearly a month due to an ankle injury, but he is back and producing decent numbers in a reserve role behind Timofey Mozgov. He has picked up the pace over the past two outings with 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. If you need center help in deeper fantasy leagues, Black is worth a roll of the dice.
Williams finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 30 minutes in Friday's 108-96 win against Indiana.
After struggling with his shot earlier in the month, Williams is on fire lately. He is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game over his past three outings, and he has dropped in 11 3-pointers during the span. Williams might come off the bench, but he remains a must-start fantasy option in most formats for his solid point totals.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|18
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.5
|APG
|D'Angelo Russell , PG
|4.4
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|48.5
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|86.8
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|42
|BLOCKS
|Timofey Mozgov , C
|24
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|60
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|29.6
|Full Team Statistics
Men's adidas Kobe Bryant Gold Los Angeles Lakers Player Swingman Home Jersey Shop Now!