Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|104.0 (4th)
|110.3 (4th)
|Western Conference
|9th
|13th
|NBA
|18th
|27th
|LAL
|51
|Halftime
|62
|BOS
|Lakers
|Celtics
|PTS
|N. Young (12)
|I. Thomas (14)
|REB
|L. Deng (6)
|J. Crowder (4)
|AST
|D. Russell (4)
|M. Smart (5)
Thu Jan 12
|L 134 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 113 - 97
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 102 - 97
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 127 - 121
|DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 108 - 96
|IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 122 - 73
|at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 105 - 98
|at POR
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 96 - 88
|at UTA
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 120 - 116
|DEN
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 116 - 108
|at WAS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|at BOS
GameTracker
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at OKC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|SA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Mar 3
|BOS
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-5
|43-7
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-19
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-35
|Phoenix
|5-28
|15-34
Randle has been battling a case of pneumonia over the past week, which forced him to sit out two games before he was deemed available for Thursday's game against the Wizards. However, it appears Randle hasn't regained full conditioning, as he was limited to a bench role in the Thursday's loss and played only six minutes. The
Calderon (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.
Calderon started two of the three games at point guard when D'Angelo Russell was recently sidelined with knee and calf injuries, but the veteran point guard has dropped back out of the rotation with Russell available for the last two contests. The 35-year-old is averaging just 3.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game over his 23 appearances in what may be the final season of his career. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
World Peace (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.
World Peace has been limited to one one-minute appearance over the Lakers' last eight games, and now that the roster is back to full strength, he'll likely be a fixture on the inactive list. The 37-year-old's main value at this stage of his career will come as a mentor to the team's younger players.
Huertas (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.
Huertas has only appeared in two of the Lakers' last eight games, and now that starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is healthy again, it will only be more difficult for the 33-year-old to crack the rotation. Most of Huertas' opportunities going forward figure to come in garbage time during the fourth quarter of blowouts.
Robinson (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.
With Julius Randle (illness) cleared to play off the bench Thursday, the Lakers were at full strength for the first time in weeks, which prompted coach Luke Walton to use his two inactive spots on healthy players in Robinson and Metta World Peace. Robinson had been surpassed in the Lakers rotation by the emerging Ivica Zubac and failed to appear in any of the previous three contests, so Walton's decision to hold him out didn't come as much of a surprise. The former lottery pick could have more inactives in store in the games to come if the Lakers are able to stay reasonably healthy in the frontcourt.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|18.2
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.2
|APG
|Julius Randle , PF
|3.7
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|48.7
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|88
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|41.6
|BLOCKS
|Timofey Mozgov , C
|30
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|63
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|28.7
|Full Team Statistics
