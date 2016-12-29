Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|103.9 (4th)
|110.1 (4th)
|Western Conference
|10th
|13th
|NBA
|19th
|27th
|-455
Line
|+325
|110.8
PPG
|103.9
|47.0
FG %
|44.6
|80.9
FT %
|77.6
|38.9
3PT %
|34.9
Mon Dec 12
|L 116 - 92
|at SAC
Recap
Wed Dec 14
|L 107 - 97
|at BKN
Recap
Fri Dec 16
|W 100 - 89
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|L 119 - 108
|at CLE
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|L 117 - 113
|at CHA
Recap
Thu Dec 22
|L 115 - 107
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 90
|at ORL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|W 111 - 102
|LAC
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|L 102 - 100
|UTA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|L 101 - 89
|DAL
Recap
9:30 pm EST
Today
|TOR
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|MEM
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|MIA
9:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|ORL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|at SA
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|at LAC
9:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|DET
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|DEN
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|19-4
|29-5
|L.A. Clippers
|15-9
|22-14
|Sacramento
|10-11
|14-19
|L.A. Lakers
|7-15
|12-24
|Phoenix
|3-20
|10-24
Zubac was assigned to the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders on Friday, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Lakers are off the schedule until Sunday against the Raptors, so Zubac will head back to the D-League in search of playing time. The rookie center hasn't played in any of the Lakers' last three games and just seven of the team's past nine contests.
Young put up 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
The Jazz limited Young to four points on 2-of-8 shooting in his previous outing Tuesday, but he got back on track in quick fashion, drilling exactly five three-pointers for the fourth time in his last six games. Young's production remains fairly limited in the non-offensive categories, but players who rain three-pointers like he does while holding down a 47.1 field-goal percentage aren't easily found.
Randle recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
The Lakers have flatlined after a strong first month of the season, but Randle has been stellar in his first three games back from personal leave. In those contests, Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field, all of which are better than his season-long marks, save for rebounds.
Clarkson tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three steals and one rebound across 30 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
Clarkson's efficient shooting allowed him to reach 30 minutes for the first time in five games, but he's still been a little too inconsistent as a scorer lately. Over that five-game stretch, Clarkson has hit at least half his shot attempts in three of those contests, but has gone a combined 4-of-19 from the field in the other two games.
Zubac was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders.
Zubac joined the D-Fenders for a quick one-game stint, logging 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and a blocked shot over 32 minutes. He'll join the Lakers ahead of Thursday's game against the Mavericks, but should be nothing more than a deep reserve in the frontcourt. Zubac could struggle to field minutes in a competitive contest.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|18.6
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.5
|APG
|Julius Randle , PF
|3.5
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|50.3
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|87
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|42.8
|BLOCKS
|Larry Nance Jr. , PF
|18
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|48
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|28.8
|Full Team Statistics
Men's adidas Kobe Bryant Gold Los Angeles Lakers Player Swingman Home Jersey Shop Now!