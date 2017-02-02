  • My Scores
Los Angeles Lakers

17-35 Overall | Western Conference (14th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division104.0 (4th)110.3 (4th)
Western Conference9th13th
NBA18th27th

Game In Progress

Fri, February 3
TD Garden
TV: ESPN
away team logo
at
home team logo
LAL51Halftime62BOS

Game Leaders

LakersCeltics
PTS N. Young (12) I. Thomas (14)
REB L. Deng (6) J. Crowder (4)
AST D. Russell (4) M. Smart (5)
GameTracker

Schedule

Thu Jan 12
L 134 - 94at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 113 - 97at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 102 - 97DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 127 - 121DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 108 - 96IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 122 - 73at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 105 - 98at POR
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 96 - 88at UTA
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 120 - 116DEN
Recap
Thu Feb 2
L 116 - 108at WAS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
at BOS
GameTracker
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at OKC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
SA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Mar 3
BOS

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-543-7
L.A. Clippers21-1331-19
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-35
Phoenix5-2815-34
1486145103
Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable Friday vs. Celtics
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Randle (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Randle has been battling a case of pneumonia over the past week, which forced him to sit out two games before he was deemed available for Thursday's game against the Wizards. However, it appears Randle hasn't regained full conditioning, as he was limited to a bench role in the Thursday's loss and played only six minutes. The Lakers likely aren't eager to overwork Randle in the second half of the back-to-back set, so even if he ends up gaining clearance for Friday, there's a good possibility that he'll come off the bench again and face a minute restriction.

1486143423
Lakers' Jose Calderon: Drops back out of rotation
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Calderon (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Calderon started two of the three games at point guard when D'Angelo Russell was recently sidelined with knee and calf injuries, but the veteran point guard has dropped back out of the rotation with Russell available for the last two contests. The 35-year-old is averaging just 3.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game over his 23 appearances in what may be the final season of his career. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

1486141863
Lakers' Metta World Peace: Inactive for Thursday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

World Peace (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.

World Peace has been limited to one one-minute appearance over the Lakers' last eight games, and now that the roster is back to full strength, he'll likely be a fixture on the inactive list. The 37-year-old's main value at this stage of his career will come as a mentor to the team's younger players.

1486141743
Lakers' Marcelo Huertas: Only two appearances in last eight games
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Huertas (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Huertas has only appeared in two of the Lakers' last eight games, and now that starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is healthy again, it will only be more difficult for the 33-year-old to crack the rotation. Most of Huertas' opportunities going forward figure to come in garbage time during the fourth quarter of blowouts.

1486141503
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Inactive for Thursday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Robinson (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.

With Julius Randle (illness) cleared to play off the bench Thursday, the Lakers were at full strength for the first time in weeks, which prompted coach Luke Walton to use his two inactive spots on healthy players in Robinson and Metta World Peace. Robinson had been surpassed in the Lakers rotation by the emerging Ivica Zubac and failed to appear in any of the previous three contests, so Walton's decision to hold him out didn't come as much of a surprise. The former lottery pick could have more inactives in store in the games to come if the Lakers are able to stay reasonably healthy in the frontcourt.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGLou Williams , SG18.2
RPGJulius Randle , PF8.2
APGJulius Randle , PF3.7
FG%Julius Randle , PF48.7
FT%Lou Williams , SG88
3P%Nick Young , SG41.6
BLOCKSTimofey Mozgov , C30
STEALSJordan Clarkson , PG63
MPGJulius Randle , PF28.7
Full Team Statistics
