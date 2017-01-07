Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|105.3 (4th)
|109.8 (4th)
|Western Conference
|9th
|12th
|NBA
|16th
|26th
Line
|108.6
PPG
|105.3
|46.2
FG %
|44.8
|77.7
FT %
|77.0
|36.6
3PT %
|35.4
Thu Dec 22
|L 115 - 107
|at MIA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 90
|at ORL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|W 111 - 102
|LAC
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|L 102 - 100
|UTA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|L 101 - 89
|DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|L 123 - 114
|TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 116 - 102
|MEM
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 118 - 109
|at POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 127 - 100
|MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 111 - 95
|ORL
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|POR
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|at SA
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|at LAC
9:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|DET
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|IND
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|DEN
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|32-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18-9
|26-14
|Sacramento
|11-13
|15-22
|L.A. Lakers
|8-16
|15-26
|Phoenix
|4-21
|12-26
Young scored two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt) to go along with one rebound and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 win over the Magic.
After going 1-for-9 in the Lakers' previous game, Young followed up his worst shooting performance of the season with another terrible performance, shooting a dreadful 14.3 percent from the field. Despite the recent slump, the 31-year-old is having the most effective season of his career, shooting 45.6 percent on the season, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Ingram recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 win over the Magic.
Ingram matched a season high in points for the second consecutive game. Despite averaging 27.6 minutes this season, the rookie is only averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. While consistency has been an issue so far, Ingram has extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games and could be worth a look if he continues to shoot the ball effectively.
Mozgov tallied 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 win over the Magic.
Mozgov had a perfect shooting performance on his way to just his 16th double-digit game of the season. The 30-year-old just nearly missed out on his second double-double of the season. Mozgov is averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game this season as his role continues to be dependent on matchups.
Randle tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in a 111-95 win over the Magic on Sunday.
Randle connected on just his fifth three-pointer of the season, but fantasy owners should probably be hopeful it doesn't give him confidence to keep firing away from deep, as he's shooting only 22.7 percent from that range. Instead, Randle's fantasy value lies in his outputs in points, rebounds and assists, where he's been remarkably consistent lately. Since returning from a two-game absence Christmas Day following the birth of his first child, Randle is averaging 17.6 points (on 51.1% shooting), 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while claiming his second triple-double of the season along the way.
Russell recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes in a 111-95 win over the Magic.
The eight rebounds and three steals both matched season highs for Russell, who has been stepping up his efforts across the board while eclipsing 30 minutes in five of his last six contests. During that span, Russell is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. That's the kind of multi-category production that fantasy owners were expecting out of Russell when they invested an early- or mid-round pick in him on draft day.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|17.9
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.7
|APG
|Julius Randle , PF
|3.8
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|49.9
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|86.6
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|42.9
|BLOCKS
|Julius Randle , PF
|19
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|51
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|29.5
|Full Team Statistics
