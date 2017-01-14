Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|104.3 (4th)
|110.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|9th
|12th
|NBA
|18th
|26th
|DET
|102
|Final
|97
|LAL
|Pistons
|Lakers
|A. Drummond (C)
|L. Williams (SG)
|PTS
|15
|26
|REB
|17
|3
|AST
|2
|4
Thu Dec 29
|L 101 - 89
|DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 1
|L 123 - 114
|TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 116 - 102
|MEM
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 118 - 109
|at POR
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 127 - 100
|MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 111 - 95
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|L 108 - 87
|POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 134 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 113 - 97
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 102 - 97
|DET
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|IND
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at DAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at POR
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at DET
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|34-6
|L.A. Clippers
|19-9
|28-14
|Sacramento
|11-14
|16-24
|L.A. Lakers
|8-19
|15-30
|Phoenix
|5-22
|13-27
Russell scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while grabbing seven rebounds, handing out three assists and adding one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.
Russell finished second on the team in scoring, but his minutes were a bit limited thanks to the combination of his five turnovers, some early foul trouble and a red hot Lou Williams playing well off the bench. The scoring output was a positive sign for Russell, who continues to be a streaky shooter from the perimeter, and he should retain the opportunity to initiate the majority of the offense moving forward.
Williams scored 26 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds across 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.
Williams was highly efficient in this contest, leading all scorers despite playing less than 30 minutes once again and draining five three-point attempts for the second time this month. Big games such as this have not been the norm as Williams shares the workload in a crowded Lakers backcourt, but as an extremely streaky scorer he is capable of piling up the points on any given night.
Nance (knee) took part in one-on-one practice Sunday, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.
Nance seems to be progressing well and participated in one-on-one drills Sunday, an improvement over the shooting drills he was taking part in earlier in the week. The Lakers would like to see Nance back sooner than later, as he had been playing 22.4 minutes per game for them this season prior to his injury, and putting up a significant 7.0 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Zubac was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders.
After seeing only three minutes in the Lakers' blowout loss to the Clippers earlier in the day Saturday, Zubac joined the D-League squad later in the evening to pick up some additional run. He finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the D-Fenders' win over the Canton Charge, but will rejoin the Lakers' ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pistons. Zubac is still expected to occupy a minimal role at the end of the bench for the parent club.
Huertas (illness) logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 12 minutes Saturday in a 113-97 loss to the Clippers.
Huertas ended up missing the Lakers' practice Friday while battling flu-like symptoms, but he made enough improvement prior to Saturday's game to suit up. The point guard has now seen double-digit minutes in the past two games, but both were byproducts of the Lakers being blown out. Huertas won't be included in coach Luke Walton's rotation in competitive contests.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|17.6
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.6
|APG
|D'Angelo Russell , PG
|4.6
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|48.8
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|86.4
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|42.3
|BLOCKS
|Timofey Mozgov , C
|22
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|53
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|29.6
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now