Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|104.1 (4th)
|110.5 (4th)
|Western Conference
|9th
|12th
|NBA
|18th
|26th
|LAL
|98
|Final
|105
|POR
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|L. Williams (SG)
|M. Plumlee (C)
|PTS
|31
|19
|REB
|3
|13
|AST
|5
|3
Fri Jan 6
|W 127 - 100
|MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 111 - 95
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|L 108 - 87
|POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 134 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 113 - 97
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 102 - 97
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 127 - 121
|DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 108 - 96
|IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 122 - 73
|at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 105 - 98
|at POR
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
|TNT
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at OKC
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|39-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-11
|30-17
|Sacramento
|11-15
|18-27
|Phoenix
|5-24
|15-30
|L.A. Lakers
|8-22
|16-33
Ingram will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.
Ingram joined the starting five for Sunday's tilt against the Mavericks, but notched just six points on 2-12 shooting over 36 minutes. He will return to the bench Wednesday with Deng returning to the starting lineup, potentially limiting his minutes a bit more in the contest.
Deng (wrist) is in the starting lineup at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.
As expected, Deng will play in the contest. He returned to action Sunday versus the Mavericks after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury. He figures to take on a full workload Wednesday.
Calderon will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.
The Lakers are opting to go with Calderon instead of rookie Brandon Ingram at point while D'Angelo Russel is sidelined. Calderon has seen his minutes increase the last two games, so the move is somewhat unsurprising. The veteran guard is averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 boards, and 3.7 assists in nine starts this season.
Russell indicated Monday that his strained right calf is a greater concern than the bone bruise in his right knee and his mild right MCL sprain, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The news should come as something of a relief for the Lakers, as Russell has previously had more issues with his knees in the past. Even so, Russell will still be sidelined for at least one week before he's reevaluated by the team's medical staff. In the meantime, Jordan Clarkson, Lou Williams, Brandon Ingram and Jose Calderon all figure to benefit from some extra run in the backcourt, with the former three players carrying the greater fantasy upside.
Deng (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.
Deng, who was sidelined for two games last week due to a sprained right wrist, returned to the court Sunday against the Mavericks, registering nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes in the blowout loss. To make matters worse, the veteran was accidentally hit in the face by Tarik Black during practice Tuesday, forcing him to sit out of the team scrimmage. However, it doesn't seem to be a serious injury and shouldn't effect his status for Wednesday night. Look for more updates on his wrist aliment to come after team shootaround Wednesday morning.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|17.9
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.5
|APG
|D'Angelo Russell , PG
|4.4
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|49
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|87.1
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|41.6
|BLOCKS
|Timofey Mozgov , C
|24
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|60
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|29.4
|Full Team Statistics
