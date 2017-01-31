Los Angeles Lakers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|104.0 (4th)
|110.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|10th
|13th
|NBA
|19th
|27th
|104.0
PPG
|106.9
|44.5
FG %
|47.7
|76.6
FT %
|78.4
|35.4
3PT %
|37.0
Tue Jan 10
|L 108 - 87
|POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 134 - 94
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 113 - 97
|at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 102 - 97
|DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 127 - 121
|DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 108 - 96
|IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 122 - 73
|at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 105 - 98
|at POR
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 96 - 88
|at UTA
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 120 - 116
|DEN
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at OKC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|SA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|CHA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|26-5
|41-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-34
|Phoenix
|5-27
|15-33
Calderon will move back to the bench for Tuesday's game against Denver, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.
The Lakers have not explicitly stated that Calderon won't start, but with D'Angelo Russell returning to the lineup, it's all but guaranteed that Calderon will move back into a reserve role after starting the last two games in Russell's place. The 35-year-old failed to produce in both contests, going scoreless on a combined 0-of-6 shooting with three assists and two rebounds. At this point in his career, Calderon holds minimal fantasy value, even in the deepest of formats.
Russell (calf) will start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.
News surfaced Monday suggesting Russell had been medically cleared to play, but the Lakers were apparently still deciding whether or not they'd return Russell to action Tuesday or wait until Thursday's game in Washington. After shootaround Tuesday, coach Luke Walton offered some clarity, stating that Russell will return to the starting lineup at point guard, moving veteran Jose Calderon back to the bench. Russell missed the last three games with a strained calf and has struggled throughout the month of January, posting averages of 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and just 30.9 percent from three.
Randle (illness) has been cleared to resume basketball activities, but will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets.
Tuesday will mark the second consecutive game that Randle has missed due to an illness, though he'll be participating in practice. In his last 10 outings, Randle has provided 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 28.1 minutes per game. Tarik Black and Ivica Zubac saw increased workloads in Randle's previous absence, picking up 30 and 26 minutes respectively.
Russell (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.
Russell participated fully in practice on Sunday and Monday but it isn't yet sure if he'll play in Tuesday's tilt. Though he's been medically cleared the team is holding out on making a final decision on his status until tomorrow, when Russell will go through shootaround and warmups and see how his calf is feeling. If he's forced to miss a fourth consecutive game look for Jose Calderon, Lou Williams, and Jordan Clarkson to again see some extra minutes.
Randle (illness) did not participate in Monday's practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Randle was diagnosed with pneumonia over the weekend, and the fact that he's not practicing Monday does not bode well for his status heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets. The Lakers haven't formally ruled Randle out, but at this point it would be somewhat of a surprise if he's cleared to play. If Randle does, indeed, miss a second straight game, Tarik Black would be in line for another start at power forward.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Lou Williams , SG
|18.3
|RPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|8.4
|APG
|Julius Randle , PF
|3.8
|FG%
|Julius Randle , PF
|48.9
|FT%
|Lou Williams , SG
|87.8
|3P%
|Nick Young , SG
|42.4
|BLOCKS
|Timofey Mozgov , C
|28
|STEALS
|Jordan Clarkson , PG
|63
|MPG
|Julius Randle , PF
|29.2
|Full Team Statistics
