Los Angeles Lakers

16-34 Overall | Western Conference (14th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division103.6 (4th)110.0 (4th)
Western Conference11th12th
NBA20th26th

Next Game

Tue, January 31, 10:30 PM EST
STAPLES Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
110.3
PPG
103.6
46.3
FG %
44.4
76.4
FT %
76.6
36.1
3PT %
35.2

Schedule

Sun Jan 8
W 111 - 95ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
L 108 - 87POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 134 - 94at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 113 - 97at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 102 - 97DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 127 - 121DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 108 - 96IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 122 - 73at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 105 - 98at POR
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 96 - 88at UTA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at OKC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
SA

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.25-540-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1519-28
L.A. Lakers8-2316-34
Phoenix5-2615-32
1485721624
Lakers' Julius Randle: To be reevaluated Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Randle is feeling better after recently being diagnosed with pneumonia, but will be reevaluated on Monday, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Randle continues to receive treatment for pneumonia and has reportedly made progress, although it remains to be seen how soon team doctors will clear him for a return to the court. He'll be reevaluated Monday and once the results of that examination are in, we should get a better idea for whether or not he can play Tuesday against the Nuggets. For now, consider him questionable until another update is made available Monday.

1485721143
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Goes through full practice Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Russell (calf, knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Russell has missed the last three games with issues to both his calf and knee. The calf strain was reportedly the greater concern of the two, but it appears he's made significant progress in his recovery and could be on the brink of a return. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, although we should get another update following Monday's practice session as well.

1485662344
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: May practice Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Russell (calf, knee) might be able to practice Sunday, paving the way for him to play Tuesday against Denver, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

Russell has missed the previous three games due to a strained right calf and and sprained MCL in in his right knee.

1485633664
Lakers' Julius Randle: Diagnosed with pneumonia
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Randle, who missed Thursday's game against the Jazz due to illness, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Randle won't be participating in practice throughout the next couple days as he looks to return to full health. He'll have a follow-up appointment Monday, which could ultimately determine his status for Tuesday's game. If Randle is held out, which seems rather likely, expect Larry Nance to see an increased role at power forward.

1485541983
Lakers' Julius Randle: Doesn't play Thursday, despite active status
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Randle (illness) didn't see the floor in a 96-88 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

The Lakers announced prior to Thursday's tip off that Randle, who was recovering from a viral infection, would be available off the bench if needed, but coach Luke Walton decided to play it safe with the young big man and effectively gave him the night off. Tarik Black ended up picking up the start at power forward and logged 30 minutes, but provided just four points and two rebounds in Randle's stead, while neither Larry Nance nor Brandon Ingram provided much of a lift off the bench. The Lakers won't play again until Tuesday against the Nuggets, so expect Randle to be fully healthy by that point and ready to take on his usual workload as a member of the starting five.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGLou Williams , SG18.2
RPGJulius Randle , PF8.4
APGJulius Randle , PF3.8
FG%Julius Randle , PF48.9
FT%Lou Williams , SG87.6
3P%Nick Young , SG41.8
BLOCKSTimofey Mozgov , C25
STEALSJordan Clarkson , PG62
MPGJulius Randle , PF29.2
Full Team Statistics
