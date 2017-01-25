  • My Scores
Los Angeles Lakers

16-33 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division104.1 (4th)110.5 (4th)
Western Conference9th12th
NBA18th26th

Last Game

Wed, January 25
Moda Center
TV: ESPN
away team logo
at
home team logo
LAL98Final105POR

Players of the Game

LakersTrail Blazers
L. Williams (SG)M. Plumlee (C)
PTS3119
REB313
AST53
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Fri Jan 6
W 127 - 100MIA
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 111 - 95ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 10
L 108 - 87POR
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 134 - 94at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 113 - 97at LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 102 - 97DET
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 127 - 121DEN
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 108 - 96IND
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 122 - 73at DAL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 105 - 98at POR
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
TNTat UTA
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
DEN
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at DET
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
SAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at OKC

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-539-7
L.A. Clippers20-1130-17
Sacramento11-1518-27
Phoenix5-2415-30
L.A. Lakers8-2216-33
1485403024
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Returns to bench Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ingram will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Ingram joined the starting five for Sunday's tilt against the Mavericks, but notched just six points on 2-12 shooting over 36 minutes. He will return to the bench Wednesday with Deng returning to the starting lineup, potentially limiting his minutes a bit more in the contest.

1485402424
Lakers' Luol Deng: In starting lineup Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Deng (wrist) is in the starting lineup at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

As expected, Deng will play in the contest. He returned to action Sunday versus the Mavericks after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury. He figures to take on a full workload Wednesday.

1485402184
Lakers' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Calderon will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are opting to go with Calderon instead of rookie Brandon Ingram at point while D'Angelo Russel is sidelined. Calderon has seen his minutes increase the last two games, so the move is somewhat unsurprising. The veteran guard is averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 boards, and 3.7 assists in nine starts this season.

1485292743
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Calf a greater concern than knee injury
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Russell indicated Monday that his strained right calf is a greater concern than the bone bruise in his right knee and his mild right MCL sprain, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The news should come as something of a relief for the Lakers, as Russell has previously had more issues with his knees in the past. Even so, Russell will still be sidelined for at least one week before he's reevaluated by the team's medical staff. In the meantime, Jordan Clarkson, Lou Williams, Brandon Ingram and Jose Calderon all figure to benefit from some extra run in the backcourt, with the former three players carrying the greater fantasy upside.

1485288663
Lakers' Luol Deng: Probable Wednesday vs. Blazers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Deng (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Deng, who was sidelined for two games last week due to a sprained right wrist, returned to the court Sunday against the Mavericks, registering nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes in the blowout loss. To make matters worse, the veteran was accidentally hit in the face by Tarik Black during practice Tuesday, forcing him to sit out of the team scrimmage. However, it doesn't seem to be a serious injury and shouldn't effect his status for Wednesday night. Look for more updates on his wrist aliment to come after team shootaround Wednesday morning.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGLou Williams , SG17.9
RPGJulius Randle , PF8.5
APGD'Angelo Russell , PG4.4
FG%Julius Randle , PF49
FT%Lou Williams , SG87.1
3P%Nick Young , SG41.6
BLOCKSTimofey Mozgov , C24
STEALSJordan Clarkson , PG60
MPGJulius Randle , PF29.4
Full Team Statistics
More Lakers

