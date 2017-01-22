Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.2 (3rd)
|111.5 (5th)
|Western Conference
|8th
|15th
|NBA
|12th
|29th
|+200
Line
|-250
|106.2
PPG
|109.7
|44.8
FG %
|46.2
|78.3
FT %
|75.7
|34.5
3PT %
|36.1
Tue Jan 3
|W 99 - 90
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 102 - 95
|at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 120 - 116
|CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 113 - 108
|DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 108 - 105
|SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 106 - 101
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 103
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 107 - 105
|at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 115 - 103
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 112 - 111
|MIN
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|at DEN
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at HOU
Booker scored 26 points (9-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while handing out four assists and pulling down two rebounds across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Booker didn't have his most efficient shooting night, but he was still able to lead the team in scoring thanks to an effective performance from behind the arc. The second-year swingman also led the team in both minutes and shot attempts, illustrating their propensity for relying upon him in close games. Booker is enjoying a superb run of form on the offensive end and is now averaging 27.3 points in addition to three made three-pointers over his last 10 games.
Chandler scored 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Chandler turned back the clock in this one, tying his season high in scoring while going perfect from the field and ripping down a game-high 17 rebounds versus the talented Minnesota frontcourt. Chandler has averaged 17.3 points and 14.5 rebounds over his last four games and has resurfaced as a premier source of rebounding, although he is averaging a career-low 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Bender (ankle) is available to play in Tuesday's tilt versus the Timberwolves, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Bender was forced otu of Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right ankle soreness, and was ultimately ruled questionable for Tuesday's contest. However, he is available to play, and figures to be in line for his usual workload.
Dudley will not play in Tuesday's game against the Suns due to having flu-like symptoms, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
Dudley has only seen the floor just once in his last 14 games, as he is no longer part of the team's regular rotation. P.J. Tucker has taken on all of the reserve minutes on the wing as of late and Dudley's absence won't have any impact on that.
Tucker scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Raptors.
It was his first double-double of the season, but the fifth time he's chipped in double-digit boards. Tucker's biggest impact on the game came on the defensive end, though, as his tight, physical defense held DeMar DeRozan to just 6-for-17 shooting and prevented Toronto from mounting any sort of run in the fourth quarter. His fantasy ceiling is limited, but Tucker's skill set could be a very sought-after commodity at the trade deadline.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|20.8
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|12.3
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45.6
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|85.8
|3P%
|Devin Booker , SG
|37.3
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|59
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|66
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|34.5
|Full Team Statistics
