Phoenix Suns

15-34 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.5 (3rd)112.3 (5th)
Western Conference7th15th
NBA11th29th

Game In Progress

Fri, February 3
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
PHO29:391st QTR0SAC

Game Leaders

SunsKings
PTS T. Warren (3) M. Barnes (0)
REB T. Chandler (1) M. Barnes (2)
AST E. Bledsoe (1) M. Barnes (0)
GameTracker

Schedule

Sat Jan 14
W 108 - 105SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 106 - 101UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 103at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 107 - 105at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 115 - 103at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 112 - 111MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 127 - 120at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 123 - 112DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 30
L 115 - 96MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
L 124 - 114LAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
at SAC
GameTracker
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
LAL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at CHI
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at MIL

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-543-7
L.A. Clippers21-1331-19
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-36
Phoenix5-2815-34
1486174743
Suns' Dragan Bender: Out Friday vs. Kings
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bender will miss Friday's game against the Kings with a sore right ankle, Doug Haller of AZCentral Sports reports.

Bender has been plagued by a sore right ankle as of late, which caused him to miss four games prior to playing in Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers. P.J. Tucker, T.J. Warren, and Alex Len could all be in line for a handful of extra minutes in Bender's absence. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486174624
Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday vs. Kings
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dudley (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Doug Haller of azcentral.com reports.

The absence will be Dudley's second straight, while he continues to deal with an illness. The veteran played just single digit minutes his previous two games, so the Suns' rotation figures to be unaffected. The veteran forward's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Bucks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486046943
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up five points in return from injury
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bender (ankle) compiled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes in a 124-114 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Bender was back from a four-game absence due to a sore right ankle, slotting right into his usual role as the primary backup to starting power forward Marquese Chriss. While Chriss shot just 3-of-15 from the field Wednesday and hasn't found much success in the starting lineup, Bender hasn't done enough off the bench to make a legitimate push for the top unit. The 7-foot-1 big man is shooting an ugly 37.1 percent from the floor and is averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game on the season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486017424
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Struggles with shot in home loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chriss finished with nine points (3-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four steals and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers.

Chriss has been a starter for a majority of his games, but he hasn't been a huge source of fantasy production. He'll give you a handful of rebounds and an above-average amount of steals, but his scoring has been rather erratic. His appeal is limited to deeper leagues at this point despite his role in the starting five.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486017184
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 41 on Clippers in Wednesday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe finished with 41 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT) with eight assists and four rebounds across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers.

Bledsoe averaged 24.4 points per game in the month of January, ranking 18th in the NBA, and he is off to a great start in February. He has posted 40 or more points in three of his past six outings, and Bledsoe is working on a streak of 10 straight games with at least one 3-pointer. Bledsoe has emerged as a top fantasy option for his scoring, assists, rebounds and 3-pointers. He is also an asset in the steals category.

Share: Twitter Facebook
COMMENTS
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG21.6
RPGTyson Chandler , C11.8
APGEric Bledsoe , PG6.2
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45.5
FT%Brandon Knight , PG86
3P%Devin Booker , SG36
BLOCKSAlex Len , C61
STEALSP.J. Tucker , SF69
MPGDevin Booker , SG34.6
Full Team Statistics
