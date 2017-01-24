Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.6 (3rd)
|112.0 (5th)
|Western Conference
|7th
|15th
|NBA
|11th
|29th
|-165
Line
|+140
|99.9
PPG
|106.6
|42.9
FG %
|45.0
|78.0
FT %
|78.3
|34.9
3PT %
|34.6
Sun Jan 8
|L 120 - 116
|CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 113 - 108
|DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 108 - 105
|SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 106 - 101
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 103
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 107 - 105
|at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 115 - 103
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 112 - 111
|MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 127 - 120
|at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 123 - 112
|DEN
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|LAL
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|25-5
|40-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-15
|19-28
|L.A. Lakers
|8-23
|16-34
|Phoenix
|5-26
|15-32
After a breakout performance Thursday against this same Nuggets squad, Warren was back in single digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in the last five contests. The third-year forward simply can't seem to find any degree of consistency with his shot, having posted sub-40 percent success rates in each of the aforementioned four games. His struggles have affected his playing time and upped that of veteran P.J. Tucker's off the bench, as Warren has now seen under 30 minutes in three of those games, while Tucker has been over the mark in all of those contests.
Tucker posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.
The veteran once again saw extended action off the bench, as he's now played between 32 and 39 minutes in five straight games. Tucker has also drained multiple three-pointers in the last two games and has posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of the last five contests. With T.J. Warren still struggling to find consistency on the first unit, Tucker could conceivably find his way back to the starting five at some point, but he's already seeing a starter's allotment of playing time off the bench as it is.
Chandler provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.
The veteran hit the 40-minute mark for only the second time this season, enabling him to post his fourth game in the last six with double-digit boards. Chandler has also double-doubled twice in the last three contests, and is averaging a season-best 14.1 rebounds during January. The 35-year-old's work on the glass during the month includes eight games in which he's hauled in between 15 and 20 boards, and five double-doubles overall.
Booker tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Booker ripped off his 12th straight double-digit scoring effort, shooting at least 50 percent for the second straight game. He did see a four-game streak of draining at least one three-pointer come to an end, but continues to offer outstanding returns on the offensive end during January overall. He's shot 47.7 percent from the field and a stellar 46.4 percent from three-point range in 13 January games, averaging 25.6 points during that stretch.
Bledsoe tallied a career-high 41 points (12-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT) to go with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 45 minutes in a 123-112 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.
Bledsoe's previous career-best scoring total was 40 points, which he achieved just six days earlier in a win over the Raptors. The point guard's talent as a scorer and playmaker have never been in question, but his poor health for most of his career and made him a risky selections in the early rounds of drafts heading into the season. However, he's rewarded those who selected him by appearing in every game this season while raising his production to greater heights in January. Over 13 outings this month, Bledsoe is averaging 25.2 points (on 43.7% shooting), 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 36.1 minutes per game.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|21.4
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|12.2
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|6.3
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45.7
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|85.8
|3P%
|Devin Booker , SG
|36.5
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|60
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|68
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|34.5
|Full Team Statistics
