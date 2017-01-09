  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Phoenix Suns

13-27 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.0 (3rd)111.8 (5th)
Western Conference8th15th
NBA11th29th

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 9:00 PM EST
Talking Stick Resort Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
-250
Line
+200
99.0
PPG
106.0
46.6
FG %
44.6
75.1
FT %
77.0
37.0
3PT %
34.8
Preview

Schedule

Mon Dec 26
L 131 - 115at HOU
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 119 - 98at SA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 99 - 91TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 91 - 86at UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 109 - 98at LAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 99 - 90MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 102 - 95at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 120 - 116CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 113 - 108DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 108 - 105SA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
UTA
Preview
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at NY
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at TOR
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
MIN
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at DEN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at SAC

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-534-6
L.A. Clippers19-928-14
Sacramento11-1416-24
L.A. Lakers8-1915-30
Phoenix5-2213-27
1484457126
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Fourth double-digit assist game of the year Saturday vs. Spurs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe accumulated 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

Bledsoe, not known for dropping dimes, handed out 10 assists on Saturday, nearly doubling his season average of 5.8 per game. He had a poor night from the field, but conceded the bulk of the team's scoring load to Devin Booker, who dropped 39 points for the second straight game. His assist numbers had been on an upswing coming into Saturday's matchup, averaging 7.7 per game since Dec. 29 against the Raptors, and he continued that trend against the Spurs. Bledsoe also remains one of the best rebounding and defensive point guards in the NBA, averaging 4.9 boards on the season to go along with 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484456526
Suns' Devin Booker: Still on fire, drops 39 points in second straight game Saturday vs. Spurs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Booker erupted for 39 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, and two assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

Booker apparently hasn't cooled down yet from Thursday's 39-point performance. This time around however, he did it hitting six less threes and knocking down seven more free throws, showing off his offensive versatility. Booker was slumping from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, averaging 14.6 points per game and hitting only 31.3 percent of his shots over that five game stretch. But, since then, he averaged 22.5 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting coming into Saturday's game. He'll look to find a more consistent stoke moving forward, but his recent string of performances is demonstrating how special of a scorer Booker is at 20 years old. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains a serious DFS option every time the Suns play.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484455806
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Snags 15 boards Saturday vs. Spurs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler contributed eight points (4-7 FG), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

Saturday marks Chandler's fifth straight game playing at least 28 minutes and grabbing at least 15 rebounds. While the 34-year-old center's blocks per game are at a career low 0.5, he's still showing tremendous ability to clean the glass when given starter's minutes, and he's hitting 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field. Chandler remains one of the best options in fantasy for rebounds and field-goal percentage, especially given his recent uptick in minutes.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484340607
Suns' Leandro Barbosa: Scores four points in 17 minutes Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barbosa provided four points (2-5 FG), two assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The rebuilding Suns may opt to lessen their reliance on some of their elder options as the season progresses, but Barbosa hasn't been phased out yet. He's taken the floor for all but the second game of the season, though his minutes have often been all over the map. Still, with Barbosa shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from three-point range, it's been difficult for coach Earl Watson to justify pulling the 34-year-old out of the rotation in favor of rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, who has yet to emerge as a reliable producer over an extended period of games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484340247
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Plays six minutes Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ulis logged six minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, finishing with no points (0-3 FG) and one rebound.

The fruitless night from the floor dropped Ulis' field-goal percentage down to 39 percent for the season, which includes a 1-of-10 mark over his last three appearances. The diminutive point guard has seen the court in 24 of the Suns' 39 games this season, but he has yet to demonstrate the consistent performance needed to occupy a regular spot in coach Earl Watson's rotation. It may take a trade of one the team's other backcourt players before Ulis sees more extended playing time.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDevin Booker , SG20.3
RPGTyson Chandler , C12.1
APGEric Bledsoe , PG5.9
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45.1
FT%Brandon Knight , PG84.7
3P%Jared Dudley , SF44
BLOCKSAlex Len , C55
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG60
MPGDevin Booker , SG33.8
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Suns

CBSSports Shop

Men's adidas Phoenix Suns Orange Custom Alternate Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 