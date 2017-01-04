Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|105.9 (3rd)
|111.9 (5th)
|Western Conference
|8th
|14th
|NBA
|11th
|28th
|95.2
PPG
|105.9
|43.0
FG %
|44.5
|80.1
FT %
|76.5
|34.6
3PT %
|34.3
Wed Dec 21
|L 125 - 111
|HOU
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 123 - 116
|PHI
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 131 - 115
|at HOU
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 119 - 98
|at SA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 99 - 91
|TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 91 - 86
|at UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 109 - 98
|at LAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 99 - 90
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 102 - 95
|at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 120 - 116
|CLE
Recap
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|DAL
6:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at NY
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at TOR
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|MIN
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at DEN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|MEM
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|32-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18-9
|26-14
|Sacramento
|11-13
|15-22
|L.A. Lakers
|8-16
|15-26
|Phoenix
|4-21
|12-26
Jones was assigned to the D-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Monday.
Jones has made only a pair of three-minute appearances at the NBA level this season, so the Suns will send him back to Northern Arizona for the fifth time this season. The undrafted rookie is expected to move between both squads throughout the season, with most of his opportunities for extended playing time coming in the D-League.
Booker recorded 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.
Booker aggressively led the Suns in shot attempts and his 28 points, which were his highest total since Dec. 21, were essential to Phoenix's bid to upset the defending champions. He is still averaging a modest 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the season to go along with 19.2 points per game, but well-rounded lines such as this have become a bit more common of late
Bledsoe scored 31 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bledsoe led all scorers in this fast-paced affair and drained four three-point attempts for the first time since the beginning of December. He has been on a tear of late and is averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 assists, two three-pointers and 1.8 steals over his last six games after this dynamic performance.
Knight (wrist) tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.
Knight showed no ill effects from his recent wrist injury, posting 50 percent or better shooting for the eighth time in the last nine games. His playing time was also back to normal, after he'd seen single-digit minutes in his previous three games. The 25-year-old has worked seamlessly in tandem with starters Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker to form one of the more offensively-proficient backcourt rotations in the league, and continues to reward fantasy owners with solid production across multiple categories.
Len totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 17 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.
Len maximized his relatively brief time on the court. managing double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games. The 23-year-old had mustered single-digit point totals in the previous nine games, but increased usage has been a key to his recent surge. Len has shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) over the last three contests, notably taking seven to 12 shots in those games. In the aforementioned nine-game span, the Ukranian big man had made no more than five attempts in any one outing.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|20.4
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|11.7
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|5.8
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|84.6
|3P%
|Jared Dudley , SF
|44
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|54
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|58
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|33.6
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now