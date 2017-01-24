  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Phoenix Suns

15-32 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.6 (3rd)112.0 (5th)
Western Conference7th15th
NBA11th29th

Next Game

Mon, January 30, 10:30 PM EST
Talking Stick Resort Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
-165
Line
+140
99.9
PPG
106.6
42.9
FG %
45.0
78.0
FT %
78.3
34.9
3PT %
34.6

Schedule

Sun Jan 8
L 120 - 116CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 113 - 108DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 108 - 105SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 106 - 101UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 103at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 107 - 105at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 115 - 103at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 112 - 111MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 127 - 120at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 123 - 112DEN
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
LAL

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.25-540-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1519-28
L.A. Lakers8-2316-34
Phoenix5-2615-32
1485713223
Suns' T.J. Warren: Limited to six points in 20 minutes Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Warren supplied six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 20 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

After a breakout performance Thursday against this same Nuggets squad, Warren was back in single digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in the last five contests. The third-year forward simply can't seem to find any degree of consistency with his shot, having posted sub-40 percent success rates in each of the aforementioned four games. His struggles have affected his playing time and upped that of veteran P.J. Tucker's off the bench, as Warren has now seen under 30 minutes in three of those games, while Tucker has been over the mark in all of those contests.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485712863
Suns' P.J. Tucker: Contributes 12 points off bench Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tucker posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran once again saw extended action off the bench, as he's now played between 32 and 39 minutes in five straight games. Tucker has also drained multiple three-pointers in the last two games and has posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of the last five contests. With T.J. Warren still struggling to find consistency on the first unit, Tucker could conceivably find his way back to the starting five at some point, but he's already seeing a starter's allotment of playing time off the bench as it is.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485712623
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Double-doubles in Saturday loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran hit the 40-minute mark for only the second time this season, enabling him to post his fourth game in the last six with double-digit boards. Chandler has also double-doubled twice in the last three contests, and is averaging a season-best 14.1 rebounds during January. The 35-year-old's work on the glass during the month includes eight games in which he's hauled in between 15 and 20 boards, and five double-doubles overall.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485712263
Suns' Devin Booker: Totals 23 points in Saturday loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Booker tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Booker ripped off his 12th straight double-digit scoring effort, shooting at least 50 percent for the second straight game. He did see a four-game streak of draining at least one three-pointer come to an end, but continues to offer outstanding returns on the offensive end during January overall. He's shot 47.7 percent from the field and a stellar 46.4 percent from three-point range in 13 January games, averaging 25.6 points during that stretch.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485704703
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Erupts for career-high 41 points Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe tallied a career-high 41 points (12-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT) to go with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 45 minutes in a 123-112 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

Bledsoe's previous career-best scoring total was 40 points, which he achieved just six days earlier in a win over the Raptors. The point guard's talent as a scorer and playmaker have never been in question, but his poor health for most of his career and made him a risky selections in the early rounds of drafts heading into the season. However, he's rewarded those who selected him by appearing in every game this season while raising his production to greater heights in January. Over 13 outings this month, Bledsoe is averaging 25.2 points (on 43.7% shooting), 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 36.1 minutes per game.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG21.4
RPGTyson Chandler , C12.2
APGEric Bledsoe , PG6.3
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45.7
FT%Brandon Knight , PG85.8
3P%Devin Booker , SG36.5
BLOCKSAlex Len , C60
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG68
MPGDevin Booker , SG34.5
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Suns

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 