Phoenix Suns

14-29 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division105.8 (3rd)111.8 (5th)
Western Conference8th15th
NBA13th29th

Last Game

Sat, January 21
Madison Square Garden
away team logo
at
home team logo
PHO107Final105NY

Players of the Game

SunsKnicks
E. Bledsoe (PG)C. Anthony (SF)
PTS2331
REB57
AST76
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Thu Dec 29
W 99 - 91TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 91 - 86at UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 109 - 98at LAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 99 - 90MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 102 - 95at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 120 - 116CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 113 - 108DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 108 - 105SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 106 - 101UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 103at CLE
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Today
W 107 - 105at NY
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at TOR
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
MIN
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at DEN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NO

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-537-6
L.A. Clippers20-1029-15
Sacramento11-1516-26
L.A. Lakers8-2016-31
Phoenix5-2314-29
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slams the boards with 16 rebounds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler chipped in nine points (2-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.

In his 15th season, Chandler continues to dominate the glass. Saturday marks the seventh 15-plus rebound game in a row for Chandler, and he's currently the sixth best rebounder in the league behind Rudy Gobert and Dwight Howard.

Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Cuts through Knicks with 23 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe put up 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block in 38 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.

Bledsoe did a ton of damage early. In the first half alone, he sliced his way into the Knicks interior defense, and scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in just 15 minutes of play. While he struggled to make shots in the second half, shooting just 2-for-8, he focused his efforts on distributing and picked up four assists. Bledsoe is on bit of a roll now to start the new year, averaging 22.2 points and 7.9 assists in 36.1 minutes through nine games in January.

Suns' Devin Booker: Scores go-ahead basket in win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Booker poured in 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 37 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over the Knicks.

Booker aggressively hunted for his shot under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, an encouraging sign for a young up-and-coming player. Instead of letting the Basketball Mecca intimidate him, Booker let it fly, and when the ball swung around to him on the right wing with the game on the line, Booker drilled the go-ahead jumper. While he did airball what would have been the nail in the coffin on the very next posession, the damage had already been done. He's now on a serious hot streak to start the new year, averaging 26.8 points with a 49.0 FG percentage and a 45.2 3Pt Percentage through eight games in January.

Suns' Derrick Jones: Back from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones has been recalled from the D-League.

The reserve guard spent the better part of the last two weeks with the Northern Arizona Suns, most recently appearing in Friday's game as part of the D-League Showcase. In 18 games for Northern Arizona on the season, Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Suns' Brandon Knight: Limited to four minutes due to foul trouble
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wright (wrist) played only four minutes in a 118-103 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Knight was returning from a two-game absence due to the wrist injury, but didn't enter Thursday's contest with any minute restrictions. However, after racking up four fouls and one turnover during his time on the court, coach Earl Watson saw enough from Knight and decided to limit his run. Knight was expected to thrive as the Suns' sixth man this season, but he's been a major disappointment, averaging career lows in points per game (11.9) and field-goal percentage (39.3%). The Suns don't seem to be viewing Knight as a part of their core long term, and it seems likely that he could cede minutes to rookie Tyler Ulis as the season wears on.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDevin Booker , SG20.4
RPGTyson Chandler , C12.2
APGEric Bledsoe , PG6
FG%T.J. Warren , SF46.3
FT%Brandon Knight , PG84.7
3P%Jared Dudley , SF44
BLOCKSAlex Len , C58
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG65
MPGDevin Booker , SG34.2
Full Team Statistics
