Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.5 (3rd)
|112.3 (5th)
|Western Conference
|7th
|15th
|NBA
|11th
|29th
|PHO
|2
|9:391st QTR
|0
|SAC
|Suns
|Kings
|PTS
|T. Warren (3)
|M. Barnes (0)
|REB
|T. Chandler (1)
|M. Barnes (2)
|AST
|E. Bledsoe (1)
|M. Barnes (0)
Sat Jan 14
|W 108 - 105
|SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 106 - 101
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 103
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 107 - 105
|at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 115 - 103
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 112 - 111
|MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 127 - 120
|at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 123 - 112
|DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 30
|L 115 - 96
|MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|L 124 - 114
|LAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
|at SAC
GameTracker
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|LAL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at CHI
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at MIL
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-5
|43-7
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-19
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|5-28
|15-34
Bender will miss Friday's game against the Kings with a sore right ankle, Doug Haller of AZCentral Sports reports.
Bender has been plagued by a sore right ankle as of late, which caused him to miss four games prior to playing in Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers. P.J. Tucker, T.J. Warren, and Alex Len could all be in line for a handful of extra minutes in Bender's absence. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks.
Dudley (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Doug Haller of azcentral.com reports.
The absence will be Dudley's second straight, while he continues to deal with an illness. The veteran played just single digit minutes his previous two games, so the Suns' rotation figures to be unaffected. The veteran forward's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Bucks.
Bender (ankle) compiled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes in a 124-114 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.
Bender was back from a four-game absence due to a sore right ankle, slotting right into his usual role as the primary backup to starting power forward Marquese Chriss. While Chriss shot just 3-of-15 from the field Wednesday and hasn't found much success in the starting lineup, Bender hasn't done enough off the bench to make a legitimate push for the top unit. The 7-foot-1 big man is shooting an ugly 37.1 percent from the floor and is averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game on the season.
Chriss finished with nine points (3-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four steals and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers.
Chriss has been a starter for a majority of his games, but he hasn't been a huge source of fantasy production. He'll give you a handful of rebounds and an above-average amount of steals, but his scoring has been rather erratic. His appeal is limited to deeper leagues at this point despite his role in the starting five.
Bledsoe finished with 41 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT) with eight assists and four rebounds across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers.
Bledsoe averaged 24.4 points per game in the month of January, ranking 18th in the NBA, and he is off to a great start in February. He has posted 40 or more points in three of his past six outings, and Bledsoe is working on a streak of 10 straight games with at least one 3-pointer. Bledsoe has emerged as a top fantasy option for his scoring, assists, rebounds and 3-pointers. He is also an asset in the steals category.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|21.6
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|11.8
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45.5
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|86
|3P%
|Devin Booker , SG
|36
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|61
|STEALS
|P.J. Tucker , SF
|69
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
