Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.6 (3rd)
|112.6 (5th)
|Western Conference
|7th
|15th
|NBA
|11th
|29th
Line
|106.6
PPG
|103.2
|44.7
FG %
|44.2
|78.5
FT %
|74.2
|34.7
3PT %
|35.6
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 103
|at CLE
Sat Jan 21
|W 107 - 105
|at NY
Sun Jan 22
|W 115 - 103
|at TOR
Tue Jan 24
|L 112 - 111
|MIN
Thu Jan 26
|L 127 - 120
|at DEN
Sat Jan 28
|L 123 - 112
|DEN
Mon Jan 30
|L 115 - 96
|MEM
Wed Feb 1
|L 124 - 114
|LAC
Fri Feb 3
|W 105 - 103
|at SAC
Sat Feb 4
|L 137 - 112
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|LAL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at CHI
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at MIL
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
|CHA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-6
|43-8
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-20
|Sacramento
|12-17
|20-31
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|6-28
|16-35
Booker posted 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes during a 137-112 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.
Booker once again could not be stopped as he extended his streak of 20-point games to 16 while he also tallied his second 30-point game in a row. In his past two 30-point outings, he has gotten hot from three-point land, going 9-of-16 from deep in that stretch, after making just two three-pointers combined in his previous four games.
Chriss contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during a 137-112 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.
Chriss impressively exploded for his season high in points in just 24 minutes of action. This marks two 20-point outings for the rookie in the last four games. But those games were sandwiched in between two games in which he went a combined 4-of-21 from the field, showing that consistency isn't quite there yet. Still, Chriss is trending upward and should continue to get better as the season goes along.
Bender (ankle) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks.
Bender's ankle issues continue, as he'll miss Saturday's game against the Bucks. P.J. Tucker, T.J. Warren, and Alex Len should all see extra run as a result,.
Dudley (illness) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dudley's availability likely won't impact the Suns too much, as he's mostly fallen out of the rotation. P.J. Tucker and T.J. Warren are cementing their roles as the Suns go-to guys at the forward slots.
Barbosa played 14 minutes in Friday's 105-103 loss to the Kings, recording no points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one turnover.
Barbosa looked to be on the outs of the rotation near the end of January, but he's seen double-digit minutes in both of the Suns' contests to begin the new month. His increased run has come at the expense of rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, who hasn't seen the floor in four of the team's last five contests. With the Suns playing better in recent weeks and suddenly entering the conversation for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, it seems as though Barbosa could have a decent shot at sticking in the rotation, as Ulis doesn't quite look ready to contribute for a competitive team.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|21.4
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|11.8
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45.1
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|86
|3P%
|Devin Booker , SG
|37.3
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|62
|STEALS
|P.J. Tucker , SF
|77
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|34.8
|Full Team Statistics
