Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.8 (3rd)
|113.6 (5th)
|Western Conference
|6th
|15th
|NBA
|8th
|29th
|PHO
|86
|Final
|91
|UTA
|Suns
|Jazz
|E. Bledsoe (PG)
|G. Hayward (SF)
|PTS
|19
|18
|REB
|8
|9
|AST
|8
|4
Tue Dec 13
|W 113 - 111
|NY
Recap
Thu Dec 15
|L 107 - 92
|SA
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|L 114 - 101
|at OKC
Recap
Mon Dec 19
|L 115 - 108
|at MIN
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|L 125 - 111
|HOU
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 123 - 116
|PHI
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 131 - 115
|at HOU
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 119 - 98
|at SA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 99 - 91
|TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 91 - 86
|at UTA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|at LAC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|MIA
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|at DAL
8:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|CLE
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|DAL
6:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at NY
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at TOR
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|19-4
|29-5
|L.A. Clippers
|15-9
|22-14
|Sacramento
|10-11
|14-19
|L.A. Lakers
|7-15
|12-24
|Phoenix
|3-20
|10-24
Tucker will move to the bench Saturday against the Jazz.
Tucker will give way to youngster T.J. Warren on Saturday. Unfortunately for Tucker, it's possible that Warren will receive the lion's share of minutes at small forward during the season ahead as the Suns focus on youth with their playoff chances getting further and further out of reach. The veteran is certainly capable of playing power forward as well, but currently the team is electing to start rookie Marquese Chriss.
Warren will start Saturday against the Jazz.
Warren gets the start over P.J. Tucker on Saturday and it's entirely possible for Warren to remain a starter moving forward this season as Phoenix likely focuses on youth with their playoff hopes slowly dwindling. The 23-year-old is averaging just over 25 minutes per game since returning from his lengthy absence with a head injury earlier this season.
Jones was recalled from the D-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday.
The Suns aren't dealing with any serious injury issues at this point, so Jones may be a long shot to see many minutes at the NBA level in the short term. Throughout three separate stints with Northern Arizona this season, he has averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds in 14 games.
Knight was held to seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across a season-low nine minutes in Thursday's 99-92 win over the Raptors.
Knight's downturn in playing time Thursday was a startling development, given that he'd been in the midst of his best stretch of the season over the preceding five games, averaging 17.0 points (on 53.7% shooting), 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 treys in 23.4 minutes per contest. Since Knight's demotion from the starting lineup to begin the season, it's been made fairly clear that the 25-year-old doesn't look to be part of the Suns' long-term plans, so there figure to be more games to come where he occupies a minimal role in the team's rotation. Given his volatile playing time and occasionally erratic shooting, Knight's ownership should be limited to mid-sized or deeper leagues.
Bledsoe registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 99-91 win over the Raptors on Thursday.
Bledsoe has collected three double-doubles on the season, with two of them coming in his last four games. While Thursday's performance comes with the caveat that Bledsoe turned the ball over a season-high eight times, he's still been a premium asset in nine-category leagues this season, and sensational in eight-category formats. Bledsoe is averaging 19.8 points (on 52.9% shooting), 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block in 32.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|20
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|11.3
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|5.5
|FG%
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|45.5
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|84.3
|3P%
|Jared Dudley , SF
|44.4
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|48
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|50
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|33.1
|Full Team Statistics
