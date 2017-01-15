Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|105.8 (3rd)
|111.8 (5th)
|Western Conference
|8th
|15th
|NBA
|13th
|29th
|PHO
|107
|Final
|105
|NY
|Suns
|Knicks
|E. Bledsoe (PG)
|C. Anthony (SF)
|PTS
|23
|31
|REB
|5
|7
|AST
|7
|6
Thu Dec 29
|W 99 - 91
|TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 91 - 86
|at UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 109 - 98
|at LAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 99 - 90
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 102 - 95
|at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 120 - 116
|CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 113 - 108
|DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 108 - 105
|SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 106 - 101
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 103
|at CLE
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Today
|W 107 - 105
|at NY
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at TOR
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|MIN
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at DEN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NO
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|37-6
|L.A. Clippers
|20-10
|29-15
|Sacramento
|11-15
|16-26
|L.A. Lakers
|8-20
|16-31
|Phoenix
|5-23
|14-29
Chandler chipped in nine points (2-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.
In his 15th season, Chandler continues to dominate the glass. Saturday marks the seventh 15-plus rebound game in a row for Chandler, and he's currently the sixth best rebounder in the league behind Rudy Gobert and Dwight Howard.
Bledsoe put up 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block in 38 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.
Bledsoe did a ton of damage early. In the first half alone, he sliced his way into the Knicks interior defense, and scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in just 15 minutes of play. While he struggled to make shots in the second half, shooting just 2-for-8, he focused his efforts on distributing and picked up four assists. Bledsoe is on bit of a roll now to start the new year, averaging 22.2 points and 7.9 assists in 36.1 minutes through nine games in January.
Booker poured in 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 37 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over the Knicks.
Booker aggressively hunted for his shot under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, an encouraging sign for a young up-and-coming player. Instead of letting the Basketball Mecca intimidate him, Booker let it fly, and when the ball swung around to him on the right wing with the game on the line, Booker drilled the go-ahead jumper. While he did airball what would have been the nail in the coffin on the very next posession, the damage had already been done. He's now on a serious hot streak to start the new year, averaging 26.8 points with a 49.0 FG percentage and a 45.2 3Pt Percentage through eight games in January.
Jones has been recalled from the D-League.
The reserve guard spent the better part of the last two weeks with the Northern Arizona Suns, most recently appearing in Friday's game as part of the D-League Showcase. In 18 games for Northern Arizona on the season, Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Wright (wrist) played only four minutes in a 118-103 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Knight was returning from a two-game absence due to the wrist injury, but didn't enter Thursday's contest with any minute restrictions. However, after racking up four fouls and one turnover during his time on the court, coach Earl Watson saw enough from Knight and decided to limit his run. Knight was expected to thrive as the Suns' sixth man this season, but he's been a major disappointment, averaging career lows in points per game (11.9) and field-goal percentage (39.3%). The Suns don't seem to be viewing Knight as a part of their core long term, and it seems likely that he could cede minutes to rookie Tyler Ulis as the season wears on.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|20.4
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|12.2
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|6
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|46.3
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|84.7
|3P%
|Jared Dudley , SF
|44
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|58
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|65
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|34.2
|Full Team Statistics
