Phoenix Suns

12-26 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division105.9 (3rd)111.9 (5th)
Western Conference8th14th
NBA11th28th

Next Game

Thu, January 12, 10:00 PM EST
Mexico City Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
95.2
PPG
105.9
43.0
FG %
44.5
80.1
FT %
76.5
34.6
3PT %
34.3

Schedule

Wed Dec 21
L 125 - 111HOU
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 123 - 116PHI
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 131 - 115at HOU
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 119 - 98at SA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 99 - 91TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 91 - 86at UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 109 - 98at LAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 99 - 90MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 102 - 95at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 120 - 116CLE
Recap
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
DAL
6:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at NY
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at TOR
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
MIN
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
at DEN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
MEM

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-532-6
L.A. Clippers18-926-14
Sacramento11-1315-22
L.A. Lakers8-1615-26
Phoenix4-2112-26
1483998486
Suns' Derrick Jones: Assigned back to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones was assigned to the D-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Monday.

Jones has made only a pair of three-minute appearances at the NBA level this season, so the Suns will send him back to Northern Arizona for the fifth time this season. The undrafted rookie is expected to move between both squads throughout the season, with most of his opportunities for extended playing time coming in the D-League.

1483939926
Suns' Devin Booker: Records well-rounded line versus Cavaliers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Booker recorded 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Booker aggressively led the Suns in shot attempts and his 28 points, which were his highest total since Dec. 21, were essential to Phoenix's bid to upset the defending champions. He is still averaging a modest 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the season to go along with 19.2 points per game, but well-rounded lines such as this have become a bit more common of late

1483939687
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Leads all scorers in loss to Cavaliers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe scored 31 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bledsoe led all scorers in this fast-paced affair and drained four three-point attempts for the first time since the beginning of December. He has been on a tear of late and is averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 assists, two three-pointers and 1.8 steals over his last six games after this dynamic performance.

1483727646
Suns' Brandon Knight: Posts 17 points off bench in Thursday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Knight (wrist) tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

Knight showed no ill effects from his recent wrist injury, posting 50 percent or better shooting for the eighth time in the last nine games. His playing time was also back to normal, after he'd seen single-digit minutes in his previous three games. The 25-year-old has worked seamlessly in tandem with starters Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker to form one of the more offensively-proficient backcourt rotations in the league, and continues to reward fantasy owners with solid production across multiple categories.

1483727286
Suns' Alex Len: Highly efficient showing off bench in Thursday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Len totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 17 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

Len maximized his relatively brief time on the court. managing double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games. The 23-year-old had mustered single-digit point totals in the previous nine games, but increased usage has been a key to his recent surge. Len has shot 51.7 percent (15-of-29) over the last three contests, notably taking seven to 12 shots in those games. In the aforementioned nine-game span, the Ukranian big man had made no more than five attempts in any one outing.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG20.4
RPGTyson Chandler , C11.7
APGEric Bledsoe , PG5.8
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45
FT%Brandon Knight , PG84.6
3P%Jared Dudley , SF44
BLOCKSAlex Len , C54
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG58
MPGDevin Booker , SG33.6
Full Team Statistics
More Suns

