Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.0 (3rd)
|111.8 (5th)
|Western Conference
|8th
|15th
|NBA
|11th
|29th
|-250
Line
|+200
|99.0
PPG
|106.0
|46.6
FG %
|44.6
|75.1
FT %
|77.0
|37.0
3PT %
|34.8
Mon Dec 26
|L 131 - 115
|at HOU
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 119 - 98
|at SA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 99 - 91
|TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 91 - 86
|at UTA
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 109 - 98
|at LAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 99 - 90
|MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 102 - 95
|at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 120 - 116
|CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|L 113 - 108
|DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 108 - 105
|SA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|UTA
Preview
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at NY
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at TOR
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|MIN
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|at DEN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at SAC
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|34-6
|L.A. Clippers
|19-9
|28-14
|Sacramento
|11-14
|16-24
|L.A. Lakers
|8-19
|15-30
|Phoenix
|5-22
|13-27
Bledsoe accumulated 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.
Bledsoe, not known for dropping dimes, handed out 10 assists on Saturday, nearly doubling his season average of 5.8 per game. He had a poor night from the field, but conceded the bulk of the team's scoring load to Devin Booker, who dropped 39 points for the second straight game. His assist numbers had been on an upswing coming into Saturday's matchup, averaging 7.7 per game since Dec. 29 against the Raptors, and he continued that trend against the Spurs. Bledsoe also remains one of the best rebounding and defensive point guards in the NBA, averaging 4.9 boards on the season to go along with 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Booker erupted for 39 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, and two assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.
Booker apparently hasn't cooled down yet from Thursday's 39-point performance. This time around however, he did it hitting six less threes and knocking down seven more free throws, showing off his offensive versatility. Booker was slumping from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, averaging 14.6 points per game and hitting only 31.3 percent of his shots over that five game stretch. But, since then, he averaged 22.5 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting coming into Saturday's game. He'll look to find a more consistent stoke moving forward, but his recent string of performances is demonstrating how special of a scorer Booker is at 20 years old. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains a serious DFS option every time the Suns play.
Chandler contributed eight points (4-7 FG), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.
Saturday marks Chandler's fifth straight game playing at least 28 minutes and grabbing at least 15 rebounds. While the 34-year-old center's blocks per game are at a career low 0.5, he's still showing tremendous ability to clean the glass when given starter's minutes, and he's hitting 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field. Chandler remains one of the best options in fantasy for rebounds and field-goal percentage, especially given his recent uptick in minutes.
Barbosa provided four points (2-5 FG), two assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
The rebuilding Suns may opt to lessen their reliance on some of their elder options as the season progresses, but Barbosa hasn't been phased out yet. He's taken the floor for all but the second game of the season, though his minutes have often been all over the map. Still, with Barbosa shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from three-point range, it's been difficult for coach Earl Watson to justify pulling the 34-year-old out of the rotation in favor of rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, who has yet to emerge as a reliable producer over an extended period of games.
Ulis logged six minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, finishing with no points (0-3 FG) and one rebound.
The fruitless night from the floor dropped Ulis' field-goal percentage down to 39 percent for the season, which includes a 1-of-10 mark over his last three appearances. The diminutive point guard has seen the court in 24 of the Suns' 39 games this season, but he has yet to demonstrate the consistent performance needed to occupy a regular spot in coach Earl Watson's rotation. It may take a trade of one the team's other backcourt players before Ulis sees more extended playing time.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|20.3
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|12.1
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|5.9
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45.1
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|84.7
|3P%
|Jared Dudley , SF
|44
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|55
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|60
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|33.8
|Full Team Statistics
