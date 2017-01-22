  • My Scores
Phoenix Suns

15-30 Overall | Western Conference (14th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.2 (3rd)111.5 (5th)
Western Conference8th15th
NBA12th29th

Next Game

Thu, January 26, 9:00 PM EST
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+200
Line
-250
106.2
PPG
109.7
44.8
FG %
46.2
78.3
FT %
75.7
34.5
3PT %
36.1
Preview

Schedule

Tue Jan 3
W 99 - 90MIA
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 102 - 95at DAL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 120 - 116CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 12
L 113 - 108DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 108 - 105SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 106 - 101UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 103at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 107 - 105at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 115 - 103at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 112 - 111MIN
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
at DEN
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
DEN
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at HOU

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-539-7
L.A. Clippers20-1130-17
Sacramento11-1518-27
Phoenix5-2415-30
L.A. Lakers8-2216-33
1485321664
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads team in scoring versus T-Wolves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Booker scored 26 points (9-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while handing out four assists and pulling down two rebounds across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Booker didn't have his most efficient shooting night, but he was still able to lead the team in scoring thanks to an effective performance from behind the arc. The second-year swingman also led the team in both minutes and shot attempts, illustrating their propensity for relying upon him in close games. Booker is enjoying a superb run of form on the offensive end and is now averaging 27.3 points in addition to three made three-pointers over his last 10 games.

1485320824
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Perfect shooting night en route to double-double
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler scored 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Chandler turned back the clock in this one, tying his season high in scoring while going perfect from the field and ripping down a game-high 17 rebounds versus the talented Minnesota frontcourt. Chandler has averaged 17.3 points and 14.5 rebounds over his last four games and has resurfaced as a premier source of rebounding, although he is averaging a career-low 0.5 blocks per game this season.

1485306784
Suns' Dragan Bender: Available to play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bender (ankle) is available to play in Tuesday's tilt versus the Timberwolves, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bender was forced otu of Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right ankle soreness, and was ultimately ruled questionable for Tuesday's contest. However, he is available to play, and figures to be in line for his usual workload.

1485302224
Suns' Jared Dudley: Out with flu Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dudley will not play in Tuesday's game against the Suns due to having flu-like symptoms, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Dudley has only seen the floor just once in his last 14 games, as he is no longer part of the team's regular rotation. P.J. Tucker has taken on all of the reserve minutes on the wing as of late and Dudley's absence won't have any impact on that.

1485137524
Suns' P.J. Tucker: Double-double off bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tucker scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Raptors.

It was his first double-double of the season, but the fifth time he's chipped in double-digit boards. Tucker's biggest impact on the game came on the defensive end, though, as his tight, physical defense held DeMar DeRozan to just 6-for-17 shooting and prevented Toronto from mounting any sort of run in the fourth quarter. His fantasy ceiling is limited, but Tucker's skill set could be a very sought-after commodity at the trade deadline.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG20.8
RPGTyson Chandler , C12.3
APGEric Bledsoe , PG6.2
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45.6
FT%Brandon Knight , PG85.8
3P%Devin Booker , SG37.3
BLOCKSAlex Len , C59
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG66
MPGDevin Booker , SG34.5
Full Team Statistics
