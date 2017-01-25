Phoenix Suns

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|106.4 (3rd)
|112.1 (5th)
|Western Conference
|7th
|15th
|NBA
|11th
|29th
|-145
Line
|+125
|107.8
PPG
|106.4
|46.8
FG %
|44.9
|74.8
FT %
|78.2
|38.1
3PT %
|34.4
Thu Jan 12
|L 113 - 108
|DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 108 - 105
|SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 106 - 101
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 103
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 107 - 105
|at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|W 115 - 103
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 112 - 111
|MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|L 127 - 120
|at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 123 - 112
|DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 30
|L 115 - 96
|MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|LAC
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|LAL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at CHI
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|26-5
|41-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-34
|Phoenix
|5-27
|15-33
Bledsoe posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.
Bledsoe followed up his 41-point effort on Saturday with an absolute egg laying, but he still salvaged the line with a decent amount of assists, rebounds and a handful of blocked shots. Even when he has an off shooting night he remains a solid fantasy contributor.
Tucker finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and a steal over 25 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.
Tucker has turned up the intensity on the offensive end over the past six games, going for 11 or more points in five of his outings. He is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during the six-game span. Tucker remains a solid depth option for fantasy owners in 12 or more leagues.
Updating a previous report, Bender (ankle) will be held out for Monday's tilt with the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.
Coach Earl Watson indicated earlier Monday that he was hoping to get Bender some minutes, although it appears he's still dealing with enough discomfort to keep him sidelined a fourth straight contest. Bender plays a limited role for the Suns, averaging just 12.6 minutes per game, so his absence shouldn't force any big changes to the team's regular rotation.
Bender (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bender has missed the last three outings with an ankle injury, but coach Earl Watson indicated during Monday's pregame warmups that he was hoping to get Bender some playing time. It sounds as if Bender may be limited to just a few spot minutes if he does indeed see the court, so despite being cleared, he can continue to be avoided in fantasy leagues for the time being. Bender is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game this season.
After a breakout performance Thursday against this same Nuggets squad, Warren was back in single digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in the last five contests. The third-year forward simply can't seem to find any degree of consistency with his shot, having posted sub-40 percent success rates in each of the aforementioned four games. His struggles have affected his playing time and upped that of veteran P.J. Tucker's off the bench, as Warren has now seen under 30 minutes in three of those games, while Tucker has been over the mark in all of those contests.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|21.2
|RPG
|Tyson Chandler , C
|11.9
|APG
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|T.J. Warren , SF
|45.5
|FT%
|Brandon Knight , PG
|86
|3P%
|Devin Booker , SG
|36
|BLOCKS
|Alex Len , C
|61
|STEALS
|Eric Bledsoe , PG
|69
|MPG
|Devin Booker , SG
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
