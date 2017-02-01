  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Phoenix Suns

16-35 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.6 (3rd)112.6 (5th)
Western Conference7th15th
NBA11th29th

Next Game

Mon, February 6, 8:00 PM EST
Smoothie King Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
106.6
PPG
103.2
44.7
FG %
44.2
78.5
FT %
74.2
34.7
3PT %
35.6

Schedule

Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 103at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 107 - 105at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 115 - 103at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 112 - 111MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 127 - 120at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 123 - 112DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 30
L 115 - 96MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
L 124 - 114LAC
Recap
Fri Feb 3
W 105 - 103at SAC
Recap
Sat Feb 4
L 137 - 112MIL
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
LAL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at CHI
3:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at MIL
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Thu Mar 2
CHA

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-643-8
L.A. Clippers21-1331-20
Sacramento12-1720-31
L.A. Lakers9-2317-36
Phoenix6-2816-35
1486273264
Suns' Devin Booker: Turns in 31 points in Saturday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Booker posted 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes during a 137-112 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Booker once again could not be stopped as he extended his streak of 20-point games to 16 while he also tallied his second 30-point game in a row. In his past two 30-point outings, he has gotten hot from three-point land, going 9-of-16 from deep in that stretch, after making just two three-pointers combined in his previous four games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486273264
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Goes for season-high 27 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chriss contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during a 137-112 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Chriss impressively exploded for his season high in points in just 24 minutes of action. This marks two 20-point outings for the rookie in the last four games. But those games were sandwiched in between two games in which he went a combined 4-of-21 from the field, showing that consistency isn't quite there yet. Still, Chriss is trending upward and should continue to get better as the season goes along.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486257309
Suns' Dragan Bender: Out Saturday vs. Bucks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bender (ankle) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks.

Bender's ankle issues continue, as he'll miss Saturday's game against the Bucks. P.J. Tucker, T.J. Warren, and Alex Len should all see extra run as a result,.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486257064
Suns' Jared Dudley: Available Saturday vs. Bucks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dudley (illness) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dudley's availability likely won't impact the Suns too much, as he's mostly fallen out of the rotation. P.J. Tucker and T.J. Warren are cementing their roles as the Suns go-to guys at the forward slots.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486222863
Suns' Leandro Barbosa: Reenters rotation Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barbosa played 14 minutes in Friday's 105-103 loss to the Kings, recording no points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one turnover.

Barbosa looked to be on the outs of the rotation near the end of January, but he's seen double-digit minutes in both of the Suns' contests to begin the new month. His increased run has come at the expense of rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, who hasn't seen the floor in four of the team's last five contests. With the Suns playing better in recent weeks and suddenly entering the conversation for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, it seems as though Barbosa could have a decent shot at sticking in the rotation, as Ulis doesn't quite look ready to contribute for a competitive team.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG21.4
RPGTyson Chandler , C11.8
APGEric Bledsoe , PG6.2
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45.1
FT%Brandon Knight , PG86
3P%Devin Booker , SG37.3
BLOCKSAlex Len , C62
STEALSP.J. Tucker , SF77
MPGDevin Booker , SG34.8
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Suns

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 