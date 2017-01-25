  • My Scores
Phoenix Suns

15-33 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.4 (3rd)112.1 (5th)
Western Conference7th15th
NBA11th29th

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 9:00 PM EST
Talking Stick Resort Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
-145
Line
+125
107.8
PPG
106.4
46.8
FG %
44.9
74.8
FT %
78.2
38.1
3PT %
34.4
Preview

Schedule

Thu Jan 12
L 113 - 108DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 108 - 105SA
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 106 - 101UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 103at CLE
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 107 - 105at NY
Recap
Sun Jan 22
W 115 - 103at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 112 - 111MIN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
L 127 - 120at DEN
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 123 - 112DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 30
L 115 - 96MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
LAC
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at NO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
CHI
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
NO
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
LAL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at CHI

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.26-541-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-34
Phoenix5-2715-33
1485851463
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles with shot in home loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.

Bledsoe followed up his 41-point effort on Saturday with an absolute egg laying, but he still salvaged the line with a decent amount of assists, rebounds and a handful of blocked shots. Even when he has an off shooting night he remains a solid fantasy contributor.

1485851223
Suns' P.J. Tucker: Efficient off bench in Monday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tucker finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and a steal over 25 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.

Tucker has turned up the intensity on the offensive end over the past six games, going for 11 or more points in five of his outings. He is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during the six-game span. Tucker remains a solid depth option for fantasy owners in 12 or more leagues.

1485830823
Suns' Dragan Bender: Ruled out Monday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Updating a previous report, Bender (ankle) will be held out for Monday's tilt with the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Earl Watson indicated earlier Monday that he was hoping to get Bender some minutes, although it appears he's still dealing with enough discomfort to keep him sidelined a fourth straight contest. Bender plays a limited role for the Suns, averaging just 12.6 minutes per game, so his absence shouldn't force any big changes to the team's regular rotation.

1485829744
Suns' Dragan Bender: Available to play Monday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bender (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bender has missed the last three outings with an ankle injury, but coach Earl Watson indicated during Monday's pregame warmups that he was hoping to get Bender some playing time. It sounds as if Bender may be limited to just a few spot minutes if he does indeed see the court, so despite being cleared, he can continue to be avoided in fantasy leagues for the time being. Bender is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game this season.

1485713223
Suns' T.J. Warren: Limited to six points in 20 minutes Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Warren supplied six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 20 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

After a breakout performance Thursday against this same Nuggets squad, Warren was back in single digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in the last five contests. The third-year forward simply can't seem to find any degree of consistency with his shot, having posted sub-40 percent success rates in each of the aforementioned four games. His struggles have affected his playing time and upped that of veteran P.J. Tucker's off the bench, as Warren has now seen under 30 minutes in three of those games, while Tucker has been over the mark in all of those contests.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG21.2
RPGTyson Chandler , C11.9
APGEric Bledsoe , PG6.2
FG%T.J. Warren , SF45.5
FT%Brandon Knight , PG86
3P%Devin Booker , SG36
BLOCKSAlex Len , C61
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG69
MPGDevin Booker , SG34.6
Full Team Statistics
