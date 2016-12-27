  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Phoenix Suns

10-24 Overall | Western Conference (15th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division106.8 (3rd)113.6 (5th)
Western Conference6th15th
NBA8th29th

Last Game

Sat, December 31
Vivint Smart Home Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
PHO86Final91UTA

Players of the Game

SunsJazz
E. Bledsoe (PG)G. Hayward (SF)
PTS1918
REB89
AST84
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Tue Dec 13
W 113 - 111NY
Recap
Thu Dec 15
L 107 - 92SA
Recap
Sat Dec 17
L 114 - 101at OKC
Recap
Mon Dec 19
L 115 - 108at MIN
Recap
Wed Dec 21
L 125 - 111HOU
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 123 - 116PHI
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 131 - 115at HOU
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 119 - 98at SA
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 99 - 91TOR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 91 - 86at UTA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
at LAC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
MIA
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
at DAL
8:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
CLE
10:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
DAL
6:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
UTA
7:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at CLE
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at NY
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at TOR

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.19-429-5
L.A. Clippers15-922-14
Sacramento10-1114-19
L.A. Lakers7-1512-24
Phoenix3-2010-24
1483234446
Suns' P.J. Tucker: Moves back to bench Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tucker will move to the bench Saturday against the Jazz.

Tucker will give way to youngster T.J. Warren on Saturday. Unfortunately for Tucker, it's possible that Warren will receive the lion's share of minutes at small forward during the season ahead as the Suns focus on youth with their playoff chances getting further and further out of reach. The veteran is certainly capable of playing power forward as well, but currently the team is electing to start rookie Marquese Chriss.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483234206
Suns' T.J. Warren: Returns to starting lineup Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Warren will start Saturday against the Jazz.

Warren gets the start over P.J. Tucker on Saturday and it's entirely possible for Warren to remain a starter moving forward this season as Phoenix likely focuses on youth with their playoff hopes slowly dwindling. The 23-year-old is averaging just over 25 minutes per game since returning from his lengthy absence with a head injury earlier this season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483207926
Suns' Derrick Jones: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones was recalled from the D-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday.

The Suns aren't dealing with any serious injury issues at this point, so Jones may be a long shot to see many minutes at the NBA level in the short term. Throughout three separate stints with Northern Arizona this season, he has averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds in 14 games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483128486
Suns' Brandon Knight: Plays season-low nine minutes Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Knight was held to seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across a season-low nine minutes in Thursday's 99-92 win over the Raptors.

Knight's downturn in playing time Thursday was a startling development, given that he'd been in the midst of his best stretch of the season over the preceding five games, averaging 17.0 points (on 53.7% shooting), 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 treys in 23.4 minutes per contest. Since Knight's demotion from the starting lineup to begin the season, it's been made fairly clear that the 25-year-old doesn't look to be part of the Suns' long-term plans, so there figure to be more games to come where he occupies a minimal role in the team's rotation. Given his volatile playing time and occasionally erratic shooting, Knight's ownership should be limited to mid-sized or deeper leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483127407
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Claims third double-double of 2016-17
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bledsoe registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 99-91 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Bledsoe has collected three double-doubles on the season, with two of them coming in his last four games. While Thursday's performance comes with the caveat that Bledsoe turned the ball over a season-high eight times, he's still been a premium asset in nine-category leagues this season, and sensational in eight-category formats. Bledsoe is averaging 19.8 points (on 52.9% shooting), 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block in 32.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGEric Bledsoe , PG20
RPGTyson Chandler , C11.3
APGEric Bledsoe , PG5.5
FG%Eric Bledsoe , PG45.5
FT%Brandon Knight , PG84.3
3P%Jared Dudley , SF44.4
BLOCKSAlex Len , C48
STEALSEric Bledsoe , PG50
MPGDevin Booker , SG33.1
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Suns

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 