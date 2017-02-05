  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NHL
Scoreboard

Los Angeles Kings

27-22-4 Overall | 8-6-0 Pacific (4th)
Conference Team RankingsGF AverageGA AveragePower Play
Kings2.522.2818.71%
Western11th3rd8th

Last Game

Sun, February 5
Verizon Center
TV: NBC
Los Angeles Kings
at
Washington Capitals
LA0Final5WAS

Three Stars

1. P. Grubauer - WAS (Saves: 38, Save Pct: 1.000)
2. B. Connolly - WAS (Goals: 1, Assists: 1)
3. L. Eller - WAS (Goals: 1, Assists: 0)
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Sat Jan 21
L 4 - 2at NYI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 3 - 2at NYR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 3 - 1at NJ
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 3 - 0at CAR
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 3 - 2at ARI
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 5 - 0COL
Recap
Sat Feb 4
W 1 - 0at PHI
Recap
12:00 pm EST
Today
L 5 - 0at WAS
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
at TB
7:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at FLA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 16
ARI
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 18
FLA
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 19
at ANA
9:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 21
at COL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
BOS

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		Overall
W-L-OTL		Pts
San Jose33-17-369
Anaheim28-16-1066
Edmonton29-18-866
Los Angeles27-22-458
Calgary27-25-357
Vancouver23-23-652
Arizona17-28-640
1486329480
Grubauer shuts out Kings, Capitals chase Budaj in 5-0 win
WASHINGTON (AP) Philipp Grubauer starts rarely enough that he doesn't want to show his face when he loses. He can show it plenty until his next chance.
1486317120
After ejection in OT loss to Kings, Steve Kerr says Warriors 'got what we deserved'
He says his team played one of their worst games
1486261020
Kings visit Capitals in battle of red-hot teams
WASHINGTON -- Before the big game kicks off Sunday, the Washington Capitals try to keep alive the Verizon Center's impressive winning streak during their traditional Super Bowl matinee.
1486245540
Budaj, Carter lead Kings over Flyers in OT, 5th win in row
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jeff Carter doesn't know where the Los Angeles Kings would be without goalie Peter Budaj. They probably could say the same about Carter.
1486170360
Budaj leads surging Kings into afternoon tilt vs. Flyers
PHILADELPHIA -- In the absence of Jonathan Quick, fellow goaltender Peter Budaj has kept the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference playoff hunt.
1486019940
Carter leads surging LA Kings' 5-0 rout of woeful Avalanche
LOS ANGELES (AP) After so many nights of offensive struggle this season, the Los Angeles Kings scored on their opening shift and never let up on the woeful Colorado Avalanche.
1486017260
Carter Leads Surging Kings In 5-0 Rout Of Avalanche
Marian Gaborik also scored during Los Angeles' three-goal first period.
1485957480
Avalanche-Kings Preview
A change in the calendar to 2017 has resulted a big upturn in Anze Kopitar's production for the Los Angeles Kings.
1485929040
Muzzin's late goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Los Angeles Kings kept the pressure on most of the game and it finally paid off in the final two minutes.
1485928578
Muzzin?s Late Goal Gives Kings 3-2 Victory Over Coyotes
The fourth line scored both of Arizona's goals, but the Kings countered quickly after both scores.
Injuries
DatePlayerPos.Injury
2/05Jordan NolanCExpected to be out until at least Feb 9
1/30Matt GreeneDExpected to be out until at least Feb 9
1/20Jonathan QuickGExpected to be out until at least Mar 9
1/26Michael MerschLWExpected to be out until at least Feb 16
Full injuries report
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
Exclusive NHL Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NHL newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More NHL

CBSSports Shop

Men's Reebok Anze Kopitar Black Los Angeles Kings Home Premier Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 