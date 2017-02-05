Los Angeles Kings

|Conference Team Rankings
|GF Average
|GA Average
|Power Play
|Kings
|2.52
|2.28
|18.71%
|Western
|11th
|3rd
|8th
|LA
|0
|Final
|5
|WAS
Sat Jan 21
|L 4 - 2
|at NYI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 3 - 2
|at NYR
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 3 - 1
|at NJ
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 3 - 0
|at CAR
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 3 - 2
|at ARI
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 5 - 0
|COL
Recap
Sat Feb 4
|W 1 - 0
|at PHI
Recap
12:00 pm EST
Today
|L 5 - 0
|at WAS
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|at TB
7:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at FLA
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 16
|ARI
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 18
|FLA
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 19
|at ANA
9:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 21
|at COL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|BOS
|WEST
Pacific
|Overall
W-L-OTL
|Pts
|San Jose
|33-17-3
|69
|Anaheim
|28-16-10
|66
|Edmonton
|29-18-8
|66
|Los Angeles
|27-22-4
|58
|Calgary
|27-25-3
|57
|Vancouver
|23-23-6
|52
|Arizona
|17-28-6
|40
|Date
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|2/05
|Jordan Nolan
|C
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 9
|1/30
|Matt Greene
|D
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 9
|1/20
|Jonathan Quick
|G
|Expected to be out until at least Mar 9
|1/26
|Michael Mersch
|LW
|Expected to be out until at least Feb 16
|Full injuries report
