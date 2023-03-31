Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points and Tyler Perry added 20 points to lead North Texas over UAB 68-61 to win the NIT Championship on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The victory gave the Mean Green the NIT title for the first time in school history as they finished the season at 31-7.

Jordan "Jelly" Walker scored 21 points to lead UAB, which beat North Texas in the Conference USA Tournament.

Mean Green jumped out to an early 12-4 lead before UAB roared back to take the lead. However, North Texas took a 37-27 lead at halftime and held on late for the victory.

The game was the last in Conference USA played by both teams, as UAB and Charlotte are both moving to the American Athletic Conference next season.

2023 NIT scores

All times ET

Championship

Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

No. 2 North Texas 68, No. 4 UAB 61

NIT scores from previous rounds

First round

Second round

No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65



No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65

No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71

No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60

No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69

No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55

No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54

Utah Valley 81, No. 3 Colorado 69

Quarterfinals



No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 1 Oklahoma State 59 (OT)

No. 2 Wisconsin 61, No. 1 Oregon 58

No. 4 UAB 67, No. 2 Vanderbilt 59

Utah Valley 74, No. 4 Cincinnati 68

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)