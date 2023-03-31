Kai Huntsberry scored 21 points and Tyler Perry added 20 points to lead North Texas over UAB 68-61 to win the NIT Championship on Thursday in Las Vegas.
The victory gave the Mean Green the NIT title for the first time in school history as they finished the season at 31-7.
Jordan "Jelly" Walker scored 21 points to lead UAB, which beat North Texas in the Conference USA Tournament.
Mean Green jumped out to an early 12-4 lead before UAB roared back to take the lead. However, North Texas took a 37-27 lead at halftime and held on late for the victory.
The game was the last in Conference USA played by both teams, as UAB and Charlotte are both moving to the American Athletic Conference next season.
2023 NIT scores
All times ET
Championship
Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
- No. 2 North Texas 68, No. 4 UAB 61
NIT scores from previous rounds
First round
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64
- No. 3 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56
- No. 2 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53
- Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74
- No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
- No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57
- No. 2 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
- UCF 69, Florida 49
- Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86
- No. 3 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
- Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69
- No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
- Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
- No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80
- No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60
Second round
- No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65
- No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60
- No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69
- No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55
- No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54
- Utah Valley 81, No. 3 Colorado 69
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 1 Oklahoma State 59 (OT)
- No. 2 Wisconsin 61, No. 1 Oregon 58
- No. 4 UAB 67, No. 2 Vanderbilt 59
- Utah Valley 74, No. 4 Cincinnati 68
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
- No. 2 North Texas 56, No. 2 Wisconsin 54
- No. 4 UAB 88, Utah Valley 86 (OT)