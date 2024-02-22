Cincinnati took a loss at home to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night, a defeat that knocked the Bearcats out of the bracket for now. There are still opportunities ahead for them to build a resume, but the job just got tougher.

The team replacing Cincinnati was not Butler, which was the first team out. Instead, Richmond is back as the Atlantic 10 automatic qualifier following Dayton's loss at George Mason. The Spiders are, in effect, a bid stealer as the A-10 is a one-bid league if Dayton is the automatic qualifier at the end.

Mississippi State won the double bubble game with rival Ole Miss, splitting the season series between the two. The Rebels moved down to the last four in with the loss combined with Nebraska's win at Indiana.

You're going to have to stay up past your bedtime to watch tonight's bubble games with two matchups featured on the West Coast and a late one in the Big Ten.

Bubble teams in action Thursday



1 Gonzaga at Portland, 9 p.m. | ESPN+ -- Gonzaga is biding its time until it gets another crack at Saint Mary's. Losing to Portland might make that game irrelevant. 2 Northwestern vs. Michigan, 9 p.m. | FS1, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Northwestern is back at home sweet home to face the last-place Wolverines. The Wildcats picked up a road win at Indiana last time out, which is not as impressive as it should be, but Northwestern will take any road win it can get. Tonight's test is one it cannot afford to fail. 3 Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) -- This is the first of three out of four on the road for the Ducks. The last of those games is at Arizona, but they have to win the others, too. Oregon's resume is soft in the quality win department, but it has all the quad 2 -- and worse -- losses it can handle.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 11 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 21

Conference Locks Teams ACC 2 Duke, North Carolina Big East 2 UConn, Marquette Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 4 Houston, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas Pac-12 1 Arizona SEC 1 Tennessee American 0 Others 0

Near the cut line

Last 4 In Team Record NET Utah 16-10 47 Ole Miss 19-7 68 Colorado 17-9 42 Gonzaga 20-6 22

First 4 Out Team Record NET Butler 16-11 61 Texas A&M 15-11 50 Oregon 17-8 63 Cincinnati 16-10 45

Next 4 Out Team Record NET Seton Hall 17-9 65 Wake Forest 17-9 26 Providence 17-9 60 Iowa 16-11 62

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.