No team in the Top 25 And 1, nor any team I'm compelled to move into the Top 25 And 1, played Saturday — although, it's worth noting, that I strongly considered inserting Ohio State after its 86-56 victory over Santa Clara that pushed the Buckeyes to 5-1 with the lone loss coming to Texas A&M. It's possible this could be Chris Holtmann's bounce-back season.
As always, we'll see.
But what I'm trying to tell you is that there's no movement in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. So let's just spend this space on BYU.
Have you been paying attention to BYU? If not, you should.
The Cougars are 6-0 with a nine-point win over San Diego State, a nine-point win over NC State and 28-point win over Arizona State. More interesting than that is the fact that if you remove all preseason bias at BartTorvik.com, BYU is ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency, eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency and the only school ranked in the top 10 of both categories despite Big 12 coaches projecting the Cougars in the preseason to finish 13th in the 14-school league.
Something has to give.
Simply put, there's no way a team can finish in the bottom half of any league performing at this level. So BYU will either eventually regress or wildly exceed all preseason expectations. Odds are, the truth is somewhere in the middle. Either way, for now, BYU is No. 25 in the Top 25 And 1 and on track to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a four-year span under fifth-year coach Mark Pope.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-75 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Texas Southern.
|--
|6-0
|2
Marquette
|Marquette allowed Purdue to shoot 50.8% from the field in Wednesday's 78-75 loss to the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Southern.
|--
|5-1
|3
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 17 points and four assists in Thursday's 74-68 win over Michigan State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Colgate.
|--
|6-0
|4
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's 80-62 win over Southern Indiana. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|5-1
|5
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds in Wednesday's 69-60 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|5-1
|6
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Friday's 79-44 win over Montana. The Cougars' next game is Friday at Xavier.
|--
|7-0
|7
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 18 points and two steals in Friday's 90-60 win over Manhattan. The Huskies' next game is Monday against New Hampshire.
|--
|6-0
|8
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 91-83 win over Kansas State. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|9
Tennessee
|Tennessee only shot 31% from the field in Wednesday's 69-60 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.
|--
|4-2
|10
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 24 points and eight assists in Friday's 95-91 win over Florida. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|6-0
|11
Gonzaga
|Anton Watson finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 69-65 win over UCLA. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield.
|--
|4-1
|12
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner finished with 28 points and five assists in Friday's 118-82 win over Marshall. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Miami.
|--
|5-1
|13
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 26 points and three assists in Friday's 96-89 win over Texas A&M. The Owls' next game is Sunday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|4-1
|14
Texas A&M
|Texas A&M allowed FAU to shoot 53.6% from the field in Friday's 96-89 loss to the Owls. The Aggies' next game is Sunday against Iowa State.
|--
|5-1
|15
Texas
|Texas only grabbed seven offensive rebounds in Monday's 81-71 loss to UConn. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Wyoming.
|--
|4-1
|16
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 20 points and seven assists in Thursday's 69-48 win over Creighton. The Rams' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
|--
|6-0
|17
Villanova
|TJ Bamba finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Friday's 79-63 win over Memphis. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Saint Joseph's.
|--
|6-1
|18
Creighton
|Trey Alexander missed 15 of the 16 shots he attempted in Thursday's 69-48 loss to Colorado State. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|5-1
|19
N. Carolina
|Harrison Ingram finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 87-72 win over Arkansas. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee.
|--
|5-1
|20
Michigan St.
|Michigan State only had 10 assists on 26 baskets in Thursday's 74-68 loss to Arizona. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Southern.
|--
|3-3
|21
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Friday's 84-52 win over Western Illinois. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Rutgers.
|--
|5-1
|22
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 66-57 win over Northwestern. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday against Nichols State.
|--
|6-0
|23
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 18 points and three assists in Friday's 72-70 win over USC. The Sooners' next game is Thursday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|--
|6-0
|24
Memphis
|Jaykwon Walton was 1-of-9 from the field in Friday's 79-63 loss to Villanova. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|5-1
|25
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 95-86 win over NC State. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Fresno State.
|--
|6-0
|26
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews was 2-of-15 from the field in Wednesday's 69-65 loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against UC Riverside.
|--
|4-2