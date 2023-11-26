No team in the Top 25 And 1, nor any team I'm compelled to move into the Top 25 And 1, played Saturday — although, it's worth noting, that I strongly considered inserting Ohio State after its 86-56 victory over Santa Clara that pushed the Buckeyes to 5-1 with the lone loss coming to Texas A&M. It's possible this could be Chris Holtmann's bounce-back season.

As always, we'll see.

But what I'm trying to tell you is that there's no movement in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. So let's just spend this space on BYU.

Have you been paying attention to BYU? If not, you should.

The Cougars are 6-0 with a nine-point win over San Diego State, a nine-point win over NC State and 28-point win over Arizona State. More interesting than that is the fact that if you remove all preseason bias at BartTorvik.com, BYU is ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency, eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency and the only school ranked in the top 10 of both categories despite Big 12 coaches projecting the Cougars in the preseason to finish 13th in the 14-school league.

Something has to give.

Simply put, there's no way a team can finish in the bottom half of any league performing at this level. So BYU will either eventually regress or wildly exceed all preseason expectations. Odds are, the truth is somewhere in the middle. Either way, for now, BYU is No. 25 in the Top 25 And 1 and on track to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a four-year span under fifth-year coach Mark Pope.

