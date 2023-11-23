With the Maui Invitational now in the books, and Purdue emerging from the eight-team event with a trophy and the sport's best resume, it's time to turn our attention to the Bahamas, where the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals will be held Thursday inside Imperial Arena.
Here's the schedule:
- 2:30 p.m. ET: North Carolina vs. Villanova
- 5 p.m. ET: Memphis vs. Arkansas
That's two games featuring the teams ranked 17th (Memphis), 18th (North Carolina) and 21st (Arkansas) in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The first semifinal is a rematch of the title game of the 2016 NCAA Tournament that Villanova won on Kris Jenkins' tie-breaking 3-pointer at the buzzer. The second semifinal is a contest between historical regional rivals that share a border and used to play annually in the 1990s when Larry Finch was leading the Tigers and Nolan Richardson was in charge of the Razorbacks.
Arkansas leads the all-time series, 11-10.
The Hogs and Tigers haven't played since January 2003.
The North Carolina-Villanova game will look a lot different than it looked when the two schools met in the title game of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, largely because both Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches who manned the sideline on that Monday night — North Carolina's Roy Williams and Villanova's Jay Wright — have since retired. Hubert Davis and Kyle Neptune, respectively, are now in charge of the Tar Heels and Wildcats. Each is coming off of a disappointing season and could certainly use three victories at the Battle 4 Atlantis to help convince fans that last year was more of an anomaly than a sign of things to come.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-75 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Texas Southern.
|--
|6-0
|2
Marquette
|Marquette allowed Purdue to shoot 50.8% from the field in Wednesday's 78-75 loss to the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Southern.
|--
|5-1
|3
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 101-56 win over UT Arlington. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|5-0
|4
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 95-66 win over La Salle. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Southern Indiana
|--
|4-1
|5
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds in Wednesday's 69-60 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|5-1
|6
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 18 points and two rebonds in Sunday's 69-55 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Montana.
|--
|6-0
|7
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Monday's 81-71 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Manhattan.
|--
|5-0
|8
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 88-65 win over Loyola Chicago. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against Colorado State.
|--
|5-0
|9
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 91-83 win over Kansas State. The Hurricanes' next game is Nov. 28 at Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|10
Tennessee
|Tennessee only shot 31.0% from the field in Wednesday's 69-60 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.
|--
|4-2
|11
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman III finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Texas A&M's 74-66 win over Oral Roberts. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|4-0
|12
Baylor
|Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 24 points and four steals in Wednesday's 88-72 win over Oregon State. The Bears' next game is Friday against Florida.
|--
|5-0
|13
Gonzaga
|Anton Watson finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 69-65 win over UCLA. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield.
|--
|4-1
|14
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner finished with 22 points and six assists in Monday's 96-88 OT victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Marshall.
|--
|4-1
|15
FAU
|FAU missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 61-52 loss to Bryant. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Butler.
|--
|2-1
|16
Texas
|Texas only grabbed seven offensive rebounds in Monday's 81-71 loss to UConn. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Wyoming.
|--
|4-1
|17
Memphis
|Ashton Hardaway finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 71-67 win over Michigan. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against Arkansas.
|--
|4-0
|18
N. Carolina
|Harrison Ingram finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 91-69 win over Northern Iowa. The Tar Heels' next game is Thursday against Villanova.
|--
|4-0
|19
USC
|Boogie Ellis finished with 28 points and four assists in Sunday's 81-70 win over Brown.The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Seton Hall.
|--
|3-1
|20
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman finished with 17 points and five assists in Sunday's 81-49 win over Alcorn State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arizona.
|--
|3-2
|21
Arkansas
|Tramon Mark finished with 25 points and one steal in Wednesday's 77-74 2-OT win over Stanford. The Razorbacks' next game is Thursday against Memphis.
|--
|4-1
|22
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 24 points and four assists in Sunday's 88-60 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Illinois.
|--
|4-1
|23
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 24 points and six assists in Friday's 98-67 win over Mercer. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Ohio State.
|--
|4-0
|24
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 17 points and nine assists in Sunday's 92-37 win over Grambling. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against VCU.
|--
|4-0
|25
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 66-57 win over Northwestern. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday against Nichols State.
|--
|5-0
|26
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews was 2-of-15 from the field in Wednesday's 69-65 loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins' next game is Nov. 30 against UC Riverside.
|--
|4-2