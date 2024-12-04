Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: LMU 3-3, Colo. State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Colo. State is heading back home. They will welcome the LMU Lions at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moby Arena. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

On Friday, Colo. State needed a bit of extra time to put away TCU. They snuck past the Horned Frogs with a 76-72 win. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Rams as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Nique Clifford was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up six assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, LMU posted their closest win since December 9, 2023 on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Wyoming , sneaking past 73-70. Having forecasted a close victory for the Lions, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Jevon Porter, who went 11 for 18 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Caleb Stone-Carrawell was another key player, going 8 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Colo. State now has a winning record of 4-3. As for LMU, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Colo. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Colo. State was able to grind out a solid victory over LMU in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 76-67. Will Colo. State repeat their success, or does LMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colo. State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against LMU.