Auburn Tigers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Auburn 18-1, LSU 12-7

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LSU will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

LSU is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell 80-73 to Alabama on Saturday. The contest was a 40-40 toss-up at halftime, but the Tigers couldn't quite close it out.

LSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Corey Chest, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Sears, who earned 21 points in addition to six assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Chest a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine).

Meanwhile, Auburn had already won ten in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.8 points) and they went ahead and made it 11 on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Volunteers , sneaking past 53-51. The 53-point effort marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johni Broome led the charge by dropping a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Broome is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last five games he's played. Less helpful for Auburn was Denver Jones' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

LSU's defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for Auburn, they pushed their record up to 18-1 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LSU lost to Auburn at home by a decisive 93-78 margin when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Will LSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Auburn is a big 12-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LSU.