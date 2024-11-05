Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Rice Owls

Current Records: FIU 0-0, Rice 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Rice Owls. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Looking back to last season, FIU finished with a dismal 10-21 record. Similarly, Rice will seek to improve after finishing 11-20.

FIU is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

FIU was able to grind out a solid win over Rice in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 90-83. Will FIU repeat their success, or does Rice have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rice is a solid 6-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Rice and FIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.