Who's Playing
FIU Panthers @ Rice Owls
Current Records: FIU 0-0, Rice 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The FIU Panthers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Rice Owls. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Looking back to last season, FIU finished with a dismal 10-21 record. Similarly, Rice will seek to improve after finishing 11-20.
FIU is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.
FIU was able to grind out a solid win over Rice in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 90-83. Will FIU repeat their success, or does Rice have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Rice is a solid 6-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rice and FIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2023 - FIU 90 vs. Rice 83
- Feb 11, 2023 - Rice 85 vs. FIU 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - FIU 80 vs. Rice 78
- Mar 11, 2020 - FIU 85 vs. Rice 76
- Jan 11, 2020 - Rice 92 vs. FIU 78
- Feb 14, 2019 - FIU 86 vs. Rice 65
- Feb 24, 2018 - FIU 67 vs. Rice 64
- Jan 25, 2018 - Rice 73 vs. FIU 64
- Feb 09, 2017 - Rice 89 vs. FIU 78
- Feb 20, 2016 - Rice 86 vs. FIU 70