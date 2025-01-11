Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Temple 9-6, Rice 11-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Temple is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Temple was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 80-79 to East Carolina. The Owls haven't had much luck with the Pirates recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamal Mashburn Jr., who earned 22 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Quante Berry, who scored 13 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rice unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 81-59 walloping at the hands of North Texas. The match marked the Owls' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Temple's loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for Rice, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Temple has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Temple's way against Rice when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Temple made off with a 65-43 win. Does Temple have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rice turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rice and Temple both have 1 win in their last 2 games.