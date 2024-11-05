Halftime Report

A win for UNCG would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead FGCU 44-30.

If UNCG keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, FGCU will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: FGCU 0-0, UNCG 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the UNCG Spartans. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Greensboro Coliseum.

Looking back to last season, FGCU finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, UNCG had a stellar season and finished 21-10.

FGCU is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-13 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for FGCU considering the team was a sub-par 4-12 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $604.19. UNCG will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 15-6 as such last season.

Odds

UNCG is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

