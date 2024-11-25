Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: LBSU 1-5, UNCG 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada

Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The LBSU Beach will face off against the UNCG Spartans at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lee's Family Forum. Coming off a loss in a game the Beach were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

LBSU is headed into Monday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Saturday. They fell just short of Fresno State by a score of 72-69. The Beach got off to an early lead (up 17 with 7:00 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from TJ Wainwright, who earned 13 points in addition to two steals. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Gonzaga on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 99 points the game before, UNCG faltered in their game on Thursday. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana.

UNCG's loss came about despite a quality game from Ronald Polite III, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points. Polite III had some trouble finding his footing against SMU two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, UNCG smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

LBSU's defeat dropped their record down to 1-5. As for UNCG, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LBSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

UNCG is a big 7.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.