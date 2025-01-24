Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ VCU Rams

Current Records: St. Bona. 15-5, VCU 15-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the VCU Rams are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Bonnies were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

St. Bona. is headed into Friday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took a 75-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Mason on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, St. Bona. had strong showings from Duane Thompson, who posted 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Melvin Council Jr., who had 18 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Thompson a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Meanwhile, VCU waltzed into their game on Tuesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. Everything went their way against the Rams as they made off with an 81-57 victory. VCU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten matches by 19 points or more this season.

VCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Joe Bamisile out in front who went 10 for 18 en route to 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Shulga, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

VCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rhode Island only pulled down eight.

St. Bona.'s loss dropped their record down to 15-5. As for VCU, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

While only VCU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

St. Bona. skirted past VCU 77-75 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Bona. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

VCU is a big 11.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VCU.