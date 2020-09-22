|
|
|UGA
|ARK
Smart says No. 4 Georgia not looking past Arkansas
No. 4 Georgia enters Saturday's season opener at Arkansas as a big favorite, and there seems to be more talk about what the Bulldogs have coming up in the following five weeks than on the trip to Fayetteville itself.
After taking on the Razorbacks, who are coming off a 2-10 season and have lost 19 consecutive SEC games, coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are home against Auburn and Tennessee, on the road at Alabama and Kentucky, and in Jacksonville for the annual tussle with Florida.
It is a stretch that likely will determine their fate in the SEC East Division, but Smart insists his team's focus is clearly on the Hogs.
"It's your first opportunity to create your identity and figure out who your leaders are, figure out who we're going to be on all three phases," he said. "You don't define that moment until kids have some adversity or go out and get some butterflies."
First-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who spent the past four seasons as Georgia's offensive line coach, doesn't expect his former boss to be looking past his team.
"Kirby Smart, I promise you, is preparing for us as hard as he would prepare for Alabama," Pittman said. "That's his makeup."
The matchup against Georgia will mark the first time that the Hogs have opened the season against an SEC foe. The Bulldogs opened last year against conference opponent Vanderbilt.
The meeting with the Razorbacks, of course, came about after schedules were juggled to accommodate adjustments brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Arkansas originally was scheduled to open Sept. 5 at home against Nevada. Georgia was to open against Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Sept. 7 in Atlanta. As members of different divisions, the Bulldogs and Hogs weren't even scheduled to meet this fall.
"Never in my wildest dreams when I took the job did I think that Georgia would the first opponent. But it is," Pittman said. "I'm very thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to coach at Georgia and coach under Kirby Smart. I learned a lot, and he was very, very good to me."
The Bulldogs have several new faces from last season's 12-2 East Division champions, perhaps the most notable at quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman was ticketed to succeed Jake Fromm but earlier this month announced he was opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.
Southern California transfer JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis are ticketed to play against Arkansas, though when the week began Daniels was still awaiting medical clearance after recovering from last year's knee injury.
"We hope JT will be cleared by Saturday, officially," Smart said.
The Razorbacks also will have a new quarterback with Florida transfer Feleipe Franks taking over. Franks was 0-2 against Georgia as a Gator but a knee injury sidelined him for last year's meeting.
"I feel like we're going to be able to do some things in the passing game," Pittman said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|AVG PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UAB
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
+6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
0
055.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
5FLA
MISS
0
057 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
23UK
8AUBURN
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
13UCF
ECU
0
077 O/U
+27
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
19LALAF
0
052.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CAMP
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
LIB
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
0
045 O/U
+2.5
Sat 1:30pm FS1
-
TULANE
USM
0
054.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:30pm
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
0
047 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
0
055.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
0
070.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
UTEP
LAMON
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
WVU
15OKLAST
0
052 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
4UGA
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+26
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
UVA
0
045.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TXSTSM
BC
0
058 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
SFLA
FAU
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
SMU
0
060.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
073 O/U
-22
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
LATECH
0
070.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
0
056 O/U
+27
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
10TXAM
0
046.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
12MIAMI
0
054 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
16TENN
SC
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
062 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
NCST
20VATECH
0
057 O/U
-6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TROY
18BYU
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
7ND
WAKE
0
0
PPD ABC